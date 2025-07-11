ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, I have been writing so many stories about entitled people, and it’s truly weird how some of them have zero consideration for others. Makes you wonder whether the whole “spirit of humanity” is just a myth, or these folks have no clue about it.

Just look at this random stranger who shamelessly keeps blocking the original poster’s (OP) private driveway, despite multiple warnings. One day, OP got so sick of this woman that she ended up blocking her during an emergency, but this lady got so triggered that she lashed out violently. Read on to see what really happened!

More info: Reddit

Some people are so entitled that they don’t even have the slightest bit of consideration for others

Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster has a private driveway that is right behind a station, so many people come and use it, but one lady did so multiple times

Image credits: No_Wahala_Biko

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite warnings, she was still parked one day when the poster returned, and her kid had to pee while her baby was crying, so she asked the woman to move

Image credits: No_Wahala_Biko

Image credits: frsdfqwe / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she refused to budge, the poster blocked her and went into the house just in time, but the stranger got violent, demanding she move her car

Image credits: No_Wahala_Biko

The poster refused since she couldn’t leave her kids alone in the house, but the stranger went ballistic over it

Today’s story is quite old, but it’s just as relevant because we often see this happening where folks shamelessly park in other people’s private spaces. That’s what happened with Reddit user No_Wahala_Biko, whose driveway was behind a station, and this random lady kept parking there. When OP asked her to stop doing that, she would say she’d only be a few minutes, but she never listened.

One fine day, when the poster was returning home, her daughter had to pee really badly. However, before she could pull into her driveway, who could be there blocking it? Of course, the entitled stranger! OP flashed her lights at the woman, who again said she’d be just a few minutes. The thing is, this time, the mom had a crying baby and a kid who urgently needed the bathroom.

She pulled across, blocking the woman, took out her kids, and rushed inside just in time for her daughter to go to the loo. Just like all the netizens, I feel like she was justified in doing that since the stranger had never listened to her. However, the entitled woman was highly offended when she realized what had happened.

She honked loudly and then went knocking at OP’s door and asked her to move the car. The poster told her that her husband would be home in 15 minutes, but the stranger had no patience. She got all violent, swore, and hit the door. All this while the kids were just there, has the woman no shame? She also threatened to call the cops, but OP refused to budge.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

After the story went viral, folks were truly irked by this stranger, but they applauded OP for doing what she did, even when it wasn’t legal. She mentions it as well, and also added that what the stranger did is a civil offence in the UK. Even she would’ve landed in trouble if the cops had really been called, although it was all thanks to the random lady.

But honestly, picture the poster’s situation when she’s trapped in the car with a kid who needs to pee and a crying baby. It has been observed that this crying can be distressing for parents, so it is no wonder that OP just did what she felt best at the moment. People also pointed out that the way the entitled stranger reacted was purely harassment.

I mean, you don’t go hitting people’s doors, do you? That’s definitely uncivilized behavior! Some netizens said that if she ever returned, then OP should call the cops and book her for harassment. A few also said that the poster should be more petty and block her every time she comes and uses the driveway.

That would nicely teach her a lesson, but I am sure that she didn’t return after that, or at least anyone in their right mind wouldn’t, so we can’t say for sure. However, I hope she learned a lesson and didn’t escalate things further for the poster. Don’t you think so too? Also, if you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Folks applauded the poster for teaching her a lesson, but some also said that even though her actions were justified, they were not legal

