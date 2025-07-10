Father And Son Lock Horns As Dad Tries To Hijack His House By Changing Locks, He Gets Cops Involved

Some people have this twisted ideology that just because they’re family, they can act as entitled as they want without facing any consequences. What these people fail to realize is that when karma comes knocking, none of their vicious deeds are spared.

Just look at the original poster’s (OP) father, whose persistently wicked behavior got the better of him when his son decided to kick him out for good. However, little did Reddit user u/TallMonth9107 know, a lot of trouble would follow, all thanks to his villainous dad. Here’s what happened…

From purely entitled to downright vicious, family members come in all types of packages

Image credits: Graphe Tween / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster was raised by his grandpa, and when the old man passed away, he left everything to his grandkid instead of his son

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: Emrecan Dora / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster let his father and his wife stay in his house rent-free, but he was forced to kick them out when they hijacked his house

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Surprisingly, that was not the last time that he heard from his vicious father who came with new demands this time

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He expected the poster and his girlfriend to host Christmas since they have the house, or demanded that his ex-wife pay for his trip to Europe

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: Brooke Balentine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

When his demands were denied, the poster thought he was done dealing with his father, but then he got a call from his uncle who wanted to sell his house

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: Jakub Żerdzicki / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster bought the house and gave it to the uncle’s estranged daughter, just as his grandpa had wished, but his dad broke into the house

Image credits: TallMonth9107

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, he was stunned when he realized that the house didn’t belong to the poster at all, and he got jail time for breaking into his niece’s house

Image credits: TallMonth9107

The poster also reprimanded his uncle for ratting him out to his dad, and last we heard, he hopes to have a peaceful life free from the two vicious men

Today’s story might sound a little bit absurd because of how many twists and turns OP encountered, all thanks to his cruel dad and uncle. He never had a good relationship with his parents, and when his father got a new wife, he was raised by his grandpa. However, when he turned 17, his grandpa passed away, leaving him all his property.

Now, the kind poster allowed his dad and his family to live in his home rent-free, but the greedy folks just wanted more. They tried to turn his room into a nursery for his pregnant stepsister, and when he went home to confront them, he realized they had changed the locks. In fact, the nasty people didn’t even let him enter the house, so of course, he got cops involved and threw the whole lot out.

Unsurprisingly, that was not the last time he heard from his father, who popped up again and demanded that since he and his girlfriend have the house, they host Christmas. OP declined this “generous” offer, so the wretched man demanded that his mom pay for their trip to Europe as the poster and his girlfriend were going there to meet her. Well, he quickly fell flat on his face.

When OP was in Europe, another troublesome family member contacted him, his uncle, who was selling his house. The thing is, this house was the poster’s grandpa’s childhood house that he wanted to give to the uncle’s estranged daughter, Mary. He bought it from the uncle and did give it to her, but the cunning uncle told his brother that OP had bought it.

The man showed up again and tried to break in, but the poster’s cousin wasn’t as forgiving and sent him to jail for breaking into her house. OP was truly delighted by the look on his father’s face when he realized who the house belongs to. The last we heard from him, he reprimanded his uncle for ratting him out, and hopes that both men leave him alone to live his life.

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Netizens took a while to digest all that drama, and many applauded the poster for being so noble despite his father and uncle turning out this way. I am sure handling so many challenges must’ve been pretty daunting for him, too. However, he did everything within his power to make things right, whether it be teaching his dad a lesson or giving his uncle’s property to his cousin.

Sometimes, family just doesn’t work out, and people drift apart after years of tension or hurt. Research suggests that cutting ties with a parent or relative isn’t easy, but it can be the healthiest move. It’s tough, it’s messy, and it usually builds up over time, not overnight. Basically, that’s like slow burn, which can be more hurtful than just quickly ripping off the band-aid.

Besides, it must be quite tough for the poster to grow up in such a dysfunctional family that so casually used emotional manipulation. For instance, the father just violating all boundaries and making absurd demands from OP, that sounds like such a headache, doesn’t it? I shudder to even think of being stuck in such a complicated situation, but the poster handled it quite well.

It has been observed that toxic parents can seriously mess with your confidence and how you handle relationships, even as an adult. However, the good news is that you can break the cycle, take back control, and start feeling like yourself again. The poster did just that, so netizens didn’t waste any time in applauding him for making such bold decisions and staying true to himself at the same time.

It is really commendable, don’t you think? It all just makes us wonder about the human will to survive despite the generational trauma that we inherit. Anyway, folks, we would love to hear your thoughts about the story, so feel free to jot them down in the comments below!

Netizens just couldn’t handle all the drama that this story contained, while some even felt that the story is like an entertaining soap opera

