Lost In Translation: Type In The Correct Song Titles For These 25 Scrambled Hits

We took 25 popular song titles and ran them through several random languages before bringing them back to English. As you can probably guess, things got a little messy. Some titles came out very poetic, others just super weird – they definitely lost a bit in translation.

Your job is to figure out what the original song title is based on its very translated version and type it in.

Ready to test your music memory skills? Let’s go! 🥁

Image credits: Mike Bird