Trans Muslim Woman’s Fate Revealed After She Tried Skipping Sentencing For Parents’ Passing
Trans Muslim woman in courtroom wearing grey prison attire during sentencing hearing for parents' passing case.
Crime, Society

Trans Muslim Woman’s Fate Revealed After She Tried Skipping Sentencing For Parents’ Passing

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
28

5

28

Utah-resident Mia Bailey tried to skip her sentencing scheduled for Friday (December 19) after she was accused of executing her parents. In June 2024, Bailey broke into her family home in Washington City and gunned down her parents.

She was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts. 

However, Bailey, who had changed her name and gender a year before the incident, told the court she had converted to Islam while in custody.

Highlights
  • Mia Bailey tried to skip her hearing after she was accused of fatally shooting her parents, Joseph and Gail Bailey.
  • According to her attorney, Bailey was allegedly dealing with severe mental health issues, which sparked the crimes.
  • Following the sentencing, she could face up to 50 years in prison, with 25 years for each homicide count.

She voiced concerns that reliving details of the crimes could spark a ‘mental breakdown,’ requesting permission to skip the ‘stressful’ sentencing.

    Mia Bailey tried to skip the ‘stressful’ sentencing for executing her parents

    Trans Muslim woman with long dark hair and a green top smiling indoors near a window with greenery outside.

    Trans Muslim woman with long dark hair and a green top smiling indoors near a window with greenery outside.

    Image credits: Washington City Police Department

    “It would be appropriate to take my life for atonement for what I did,” states a letter her lawyer read in court on the accused’s behalf.

    On June 18, 2024, Bailey had broken into her parents’ home and allegedly fired at her mother, Gail, four times while her father, Joseph, was fatally injured twice in the head. 

    Close-up portrait of a trans Muslim woman against a blue background related to sentencing news after parents' passing.

    Close-up portrait of a trans Muslim woman against a blue background related to sentencing news after parents' passing.

    Image credits: Washington City Police Department

    She reportedly also attacked her brother, firing her weapon at him through a closed bedroom door before leaving the house.

    The next day, Bailey was arrested in St. George after her brother had informed the police about the shooting incident. 

    Group of people outdoors with a smiling woman, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing news.

    Group of people outdoors with a smiling woman, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing news.

    Image credits: mcarthurfuneralservices

    Following her arrest, the 30-year-old allegedly admitted to breaking into the house “with the intent to k**l her parents.” As per a police affidavit, she also claimed to feel no remorse for the incident at the time.

    Facebook comment by Vivian Smith Barnes expressing sadness and prayers for the family in a discussion about a trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    Facebook comment by Vivian Smith Barnes expressing sadness and prayers for the family in a discussion about a trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    “I would do it again. I hate them,” she said. 

    According to Bailey’s attorney, Ryan Stout, she had been diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, anxiety, depression, psychosis, possible bipolar disorder with psychosis, and schizophrenia.

    Trans Muslim woman standing in courtroom wearing striped prison uniform during sentencing hearing with law enforcement officers nearby

    Trans Muslim woman standing in courtroom wearing striped prison uniform during sentencing hearing with law enforcement officers nearby

    Image credits: ABC4 Utah

    “The most recent time she committed herself [to the hospital], she was discharged three days later, and 10 days later she m****red her parents,” Stout told the court. 

    Mia Bailey was sentenced to 50 years in prison for double homicide

    Rear view of a yellow Kia Soul car on a city street, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after sentencing news.

    Rear view of a yellow Kia Soul car on a city street, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after sentencing news.

    Image credits: Washington City Police Department

    Bailey’s request to skip the hearing was denied after she had already pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her parents in November 2025. Her lawyer claimed that her actions stemmed from severe psychiatric dysfunction and not calculated evil.

    Trans Muslim woman in court wearing prison uniform during sentencing hearing with officers and legal counsel present.

    Trans Muslim woman in court wearing prison uniform during sentencing hearing with officers and legal counsel present.

    Image credits: CourtTV

    According to Stout, a “combination of her autism, schizophrenia, and the hormonal destabilization” created the unfavorable circumstances that sparked the crimes committed by Bailey. 

    Comment on social media by Jason Sutphin expressing concern about increasing frequency of events related to trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    Comment on social media by Jason Sutphin expressing concern about increasing frequency of events related to trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    The defense attorney also cited her mental health issues and lack of prior criminal history, requesting a more lenient sentencing. While in custody, Bailey was also charged with allegedly attacking two staff members on October 28, 2024, at the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

    Trans Muslim woman raising hands while facing armed officer outside near a fence in an open grassy area.

    Trans Muslim woman raising hands while facing armed officer outside near a fence in an open grassy area.

    Image credits: Fox13now

    Stout asked the court to consider concurrent sentences, which would reduce the overall prison time, rather than consecutive sentences, resulting in life imprisonment.

    However, she was ultimately sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the double homicide of her parents. Additionally, Bailey also received up to five years in prison for aggravated assa*lt.  

    Mia Bailey’s brothers had conflicting reactions to her sentencing and their parents’ demise

    Trans Muslim woman sitting in courtroom next to lawyer during sentencing hearing after parents' passing case.

    Trans Muslim woman sitting in courtroom next to lawyer during sentencing hearing after parents' passing case.

    Image credits: CourtTV

    Bailey’s brothers, Corey and Dustin, were present at the hearing and supported the consecutive sentences, with Corey stating, “What’s best for us and what’s best for Mia is probably staying in prison for as long as possible.”

    At the same time, the brothers were opposed to the idea of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

    Comment by Johnny Stitch Hallgren about the consequences of actions being stressful, shown in a social media style format.

    Comment by Johnny Stitch Hallgren about the consequences of actions being stressful, shown in a social media style format.

    “Each life deserves to be recognized. That is not negotiable, but we are asking the court to understand that life without the possibility of parole is not justice,” Dustin told the court.

    He reportedly believed that his sister’s crimes were partially connected to the effect of “powerful hormones” and other substances she was prescribed.

    “We support LGBTQ rights fully. This has nothing to do with identity,” he said. 

    Trans Muslim woman in striped prison uniform standing in courtroom during sentencing hearing.

    Trans Muslim woman in striped prison uniform standing in courtroom during sentencing hearing.

    Image credits: CourtTV

    Corey told the court, “I don’t think there can be any true justice in something like this,” before adding, “We’ve lost our parents, and we’ve lost a sibling in many ways as well. No matter what, we are losing as a family in this sentence.” 

    The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide the length of Bailey’s prison term following the sentencing. Bailey is also awaiting trial over two third-degree felony counts for allegedly attacking staff members during her time at a correctional facility. 

    A similar incident took place in 2018 when Andrea Balcer was sentenced to 40 years in prison after she allegedly snapped and fatally stabbed her parents while struggling with gender identity.

    “There seems to be a pattern.” Netizens are divided over Mia Bailey’s sentencing

    Comment by Drew Pierce expressing concern over transphobic reactions to a tragedy involving a trans Muslim woman.

    Comment by Drew Pierce expressing concern over transphobic reactions to a tragedy involving a trans Muslim woman.

    Comment on social media by Roman Osmaro Martinez discussing the trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing.

    Comment on social media by Roman Osmaro Martinez discussing the trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing.

    Comment by Marva Evans reading Every parent's nightmare, on a social media post about a Trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing.

    Comment by Marva Evans reading Every parent's nightmare, on a social media post about a Trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing.

    Comment by user Bork Liam discussing a situation compared to South Park, expressing disbelief and humor with 835 reactions.

    Comment by user Bork Liam discussing a situation compared to South Park, expressing disbelief and humor with 835 reactions.

    Comment by Alexander Ben with profile photo, mentioning a South Park episode in a social media-style chat.

    Comment by Alexander Ben with profile photo, mentioning a South Park episode in a social media-style chat.

    Trans Muslim woman sharing thoughts on future events, pictured in a casual online comment with text about 2025 and time.

    Trans Muslim woman sharing thoughts on future events, pictured in a casual online comment with text about 2025 and time.

    Comment by Jan Moss questioning why Mia became a popular name, referencing Missing In Action phrase.

    Comment by Jan Moss questioning why Mia became a popular name, referencing Missing In Action phrase.

    Comment from user Mart Dal on social media, stating there seems to be a pattern, with colorful profile image.

    Comment from user Mart Dal on social media, stating there seems to be a pattern, with colorful profile image.

    Comment by Domenico McGuire questioning the relevance of religion and sexuality in a discussion about a trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    Comment by Domenico McGuire questioning the relevance of religion and sexuality in a discussion about a trans Muslim woman’s fate.

    Comment by Ally Stephen discussing personal life choices in relation to religion, with 58 likes shown.

    Comment by Ally Stephen discussing personal life choices in relation to religion, with 58 likes shown.

    Comment from Gill Cain expressing hope for psychiatric care addressing neurodiverse needs of trans Muslim woman in prison.

    Comment from Gill Cain expressing hope for psychiatric care addressing neurodiverse needs of trans Muslim woman in prison.

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Before anyone goes off on a "See! Trans people are dangerous lunatics!¨ rant: there are thousands and thousands of múrders each year. Of course there's gonna be some trans people amongst the múrderers, it would be statistically impossible if there wouldn't.

    9
    9points
    reply
    boredpanda_129 avatar
    Bored Seb
    Bored Seb
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't be wrong. The stats are here. And there are less murders commit by trans people than by cis. Imagine if the title was "a cis white christian guy murders his parents"...

    6
    6points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does her being trans have to do with this at all? Why is it more reported on when a trans person does something rather than a cis person? Guess what- transgender people are people, and like all people, some do horrible things. Just because one transgender person k****d someone, doesn't mean every transgender person is crazy. Just like how when one cis person kills someone, it doesn't mean every cis person is crazy.

    7
    7points
    reply
    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trans-Muslim? Isn't that like an instant stoning?

    6
    6points
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    11 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are many different variants of Islam, and local variants can differ very much from each other, some include things that are unthinkable in other variants. Some Muslim countries allow séx reassignment surgeries. Some people high up in the Islamic hierarchy have declared that séx reassignment surgery is permitted for trans people (and other have declared that it is not). Some Islamic variants have a history of accepting a kind of third gender (which is a bit different from transgender by the way). So yeah, it can be very dangerous for trans Muslims in many places, but the idea that all of Islam forbids it, is not correct.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
