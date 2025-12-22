ADVERTISEMENT

Utah-resident Mia Bailey tried to skip her sentencing scheduled for Friday (December 19) after she was accused of executing her parents. In June 2024, Bailey broke into her family home in Washington City and gunned down her parents.

She was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts.

However, Bailey, who had changed her name and gender a year before the incident, told the court she had converted to Islam while in custody.

Trans Muslim woman with long dark hair and a green top smiling indoors near a window with greenery outside.

Image credits: Washington City Police Department

“It would be appropriate to take my life for atonement for what I did,” states a letter her lawyer read in court on the accused’s behalf.

On June 18, 2024, Bailey had broken into her parents’ home and allegedly fired at her mother, Gail, four times while her father, Joseph, was fatally injured twice in the head.

Close-up portrait of a trans Muslim woman against a blue background related to sentencing news after parents' passing.

Image credits: Washington City Police Department

She reportedly also attacked her brother, firing her weapon at him through a closed bedroom door before leaving the house.

The next day, Bailey was arrested in St. George after her brother had informed the police about the shooting incident.

Group of people outdoors with a smiling woman, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after skipping sentencing news.

Image credits: mcarthurfuneralservices

Following her arrest, the 30-year-old allegedly admitted to breaking into the house “with the intent to k**l her parents.” As per a police affidavit, she also claimed to feel no remorse for the incident at the time.

Facebook comment by Vivian Smith Barnes expressing sadness and prayers for the family in a discussion about a trans Muslim woman’s fate.

“I would do it again. I hate them,” she said.

According to Bailey’s attorney, Ryan Stout, she had been diagnosed with ADHD, OCD, anxiety, depression, psychosis, possible bipolar disorder with psychosis, and schizophrenia.

Trans Muslim woman standing in courtroom wearing striped prison uniform during sentencing hearing with law enforcement officers nearby

Image credits: ABC4 Utah

“The most recent time she committed herself [to the hospital], she was discharged three days later, and 10 days later she m****red her parents,” Stout told the court.

Mia Bailey was sentenced to 50 years in prison for double homicide

Rear view of a yellow Kia Soul car on a city street, related to trans Muslim woman’s fate after sentencing news.

Image credits: Washington City Police Department

Bailey’s request to skip the hearing was denied after she had already pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her parents in November 2025. Her lawyer claimed that her actions stemmed from severe psychiatric dysfunction and not calculated evil.

Trans Muslim woman in court wearing prison uniform during sentencing hearing with officers and legal counsel present.

Image credits: CourtTV

According to Stout, a “combination of her autism, schizophrenia, and the hormonal destabilization” created the unfavorable circumstances that sparked the crimes committed by Bailey.

Comment on social media by Jason Sutphin expressing concern about increasing frequency of events related to trans Muslim woman’s fate.

The defense attorney also cited her mental health issues and lack of prior criminal history, requesting a more lenient sentencing. While in custody, Bailey was also charged with allegedly attacking two staff members on October 28, 2024, at the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Trans Muslim woman raising hands while facing armed officer outside near a fence in an open grassy area.

Image credits: Fox13now

Stout asked the court to consider concurrent sentences, which would reduce the overall prison time, rather than consecutive sentences, resulting in life imprisonment.

However, she was ultimately sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 25 years to life for the double homicide of her parents. Additionally, Bailey also received up to five years in prison for aggravated assa*lt.

Mia Bailey’s brothers had conflicting reactions to her sentencing and their parents’ demise

Trans Muslim woman sitting in courtroom next to lawyer during sentencing hearing after parents' passing case.

Image credits: CourtTV

Bailey’s brothers, Corey and Dustin, were present at the hearing and supported the consecutive sentences, with Corey stating, “What’s best for us and what’s best for Mia is probably staying in prison for as long as possible.”

At the same time, the brothers were opposed to the idea of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Comment by Johnny Stitch Hallgren about the consequences of actions being stressful, shown in a social media style format.

“Each life deserves to be recognized. That is not negotiable, but we are asking the court to understand that life without the possibility of parole is not justice,” Dustin told the court.

He reportedly believed that his sister’s crimes were partially connected to the effect of “powerful hormones” and other substances she was prescribed.

“We support LGBTQ rights fully. This has nothing to do with identity,” he said.

Trans Muslim woman in striped prison uniform standing in courtroom during sentencing hearing.

Image credits: CourtTV

Corey told the court, “I don’t think there can be any true justice in something like this,” before adding, “We’ve lost our parents, and we’ve lost a sibling in many ways as well. No matter what, we are losing as a family in this sentence.”

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide the length of Bailey’s prison term following the sentencing. Bailey is also awaiting trial over two third-degree felony counts for allegedly attacking staff members during her time at a correctional facility.

A similar incident took place in 2018 when Andrea Balcer was sentenced to 40 years in prison after she allegedly snapped and fatally stabbed her parents while struggling with gender identity.

