Woman Keeps Her Promise To “Train” Cousin’s Kids After Being Forced To Babysit
Some folks see their relatives as family, people to be cherished, people to spend time with. Others, unfortunately, see them as free labor, and the one type of labor most commonly demanded in cases like this is babysitting.
A woman grew sick and tired of being forced to babysit her cousin’s horrible kids, so she decided to use “treats” (m&m’s) to train them to behave. As it turns out, her cousin didn’t quite like this approach. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Some parents just don’t know how to control their kids
So one mom decided to train her cousin’s children like one would a dog
She gave some more details in the comments
Most sided with the woman
Some blamed everyone
A few thought she was irresponsible
I agree with the people for voted for 'parents should handle discipline not relatives, but, and I have a huge 'but', if parents are failing to do it, then the people around then are within their rights to discipline the children. If a child comes into my home, they are most certainly not going to be deliberately smashing plates etc. My house, my rules, and if the parents don't like it, they can remove their mini destroyers elsewhere.
you come into my house and deliberately smash up s**t, you are paying and will never set foot in my house again.
Sorry but I am in the camp of kids should be trained like animals. They pretty much are.
