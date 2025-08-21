Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Keeps Her Promise To “Train” Cousin’s Kids After Being Forced To Babysit
Child covers ears and screams outdoors, illustrating challenges of woman keeping promise to train cousinu2019s kids after babysitting.
Family, Relationships

Woman Keeps Her Promise To “Train” Cousin’s Kids After Being Forced To Babysit

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks see their relatives as family, people to be cherished, people to spend time with. Others, unfortunately, see them as free labor, and the one type of labor most commonly demanded in cases like this is babysitting.

A woman grew sick and tired of being forced to babysit her cousin’s horrible kids, so she decided to use “treats” (m&m’s) to train them to behave. As it turns out, her cousin didn’t quite like this approach. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Some parents just don’t know how to control their kids

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So one mom decided to train her cousin’s children like one would a dog

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: standret / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Robert Anasch / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwawayAAAAAHHHHH

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She gave some more details in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most sided with the woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some blamed everyone

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought she was irresponsible

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    4

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the people for voted for 'parents should handle discipline not relatives, but, and I have a huge 'but', if parents are failing to do it, then the people around then are within their rights to discipline the children. If a child comes into my home, they are most certainly not going to be deliberately smashing plates etc. My house, my rules, and if the parents don't like it, they can remove their mini destroyers elsewhere.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but I am in the camp of kids should be trained like animals. They pretty much are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the people for voted for 'parents should handle discipline not relatives, but, and I have a huge 'but', if parents are failing to do it, then the people around then are within their rights to discipline the children. If a child comes into my home, they are most certainly not going to be deliberately smashing plates etc. My house, my rules, and if the parents don't like it, they can remove their mini destroyers elsewhere.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but I am in the camp of kids should be trained like animals. They pretty much are.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT