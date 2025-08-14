Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Insists On Keeping Her Baby, Calls Dad Horrible After He Refuses To Help Out
Teen girl sitting on couch looking at a pregnancy test, feeling conflicted about keeping her baby and facing lack of support from dad
Family, Relationships

Teen Insists On Keeping Her Baby, Calls Dad Horrible After He Refuses To Help Out

Having a child can be a lot for any teenager to deal with. It automatically gives them a responsibility for another life, which means they will likely put their own on hold in many ways. 

The lack of support from parents could exacerbate the situation, something that this 16-year-old girl went through. Her father’s refusal to support her financially led to family drama and created division among her two other sisters. 

The rift prompted the dad to reevaluate his decision, leading him to turn to the Reddit community for answers. 

    Teenage pregnancy is a life-changing event that entails various difficulties

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A 16-year-old girl got pregnant, and it didn’t sit well with her father

    Image credits: Zinkevych_D / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    His decision created a rift within the family, as her two other daughters took sides

    Image credits: Extra-Bad-3112

    Teenage mothers go through long-term mental struggles that require support

    Apart from the physical challenges, pregnant teenagers may also go through mental struggles that could affect them until later in life. For one, they will likely have to stop schooling to care for their child, which the daughter was already concerned about.

    The problem with this is that the teenager may not realize her full potential, which could lead to limited career opportunities and more financial difficulty. And if she ends up having a daughter, the young mom may also experience the same thing with her child, which could create an intergenerational challenge.  

    While the father’s practical approach to the problem is understandable, it may not be helpful, either. According to marriage and family therapist Jennifer Lofft, LMFT, the teenager needs more of an “I won’t always agree with you, but I will stand beside you” kind of relationship. 

    In her article for GoodTherapy, Lofft explains that treating the pregnant child like a misbehaving kid could result in a damaged relationship moving forward. 

    “Even if you were able to influence her decision or make the choice for her, there is great potential for a lasting negative impact on both your daughter and your relationship with her,” Lofft wrote. 

    Lofft adds that giving lectures about birth control and what the daughter did wrong that led her to her predicament won’t help, either. Instead, it’s more about being thankful and shifting into “relationship mode ASAP.”

    “The biggest and most important thing is to focus on helping your teen think clearly about herself and her choices. There is no easy decision, and there is no one right decision,” she stated.  

    The daughter had already begun to resent her father’s decision, and it may only worsen as she grows older. Ultimately, it could create an unhealthy relationship between them and the child, which is never a good thing. 

    The father can give his lecture as parents do. However, if he wants what’s best for the situation, he would need to give her child his full support.

    The man provided more information in the comments 

    Many readers sided with him

    Others shared similar stories

    Family
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    fnc122431 avatar
    whodunnitfan2013
    whodunnitfan2013
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She likely does not understand how hard being a teen mom is. She probably thinks it will make her boyfriend stay.

    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I'd start by waking her up every two hours overnight by screaming in her face. A couple of nights of that might make her lose the romance of it.

