Many live vicariously through their favorite film and television characters. They aspire to be the fifth friend to hang out with Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine. They would root for Tony Soprano and Walter White, despite them being morally compromised characters.

It’s also why many are gutted when their fictional heroes meet their demise. The feelings of grief and loss are nearly as palpable as actually losing someone they know. There is a real sense of tragedy.

Here’s a list of the most notable losses in recent TV history. Were you saddened by the deaths of Logan Roy or Adriana La Cerva? This one’s for you.