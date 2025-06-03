ADVERTISEMENT

In the weird and wonderful world of Rosemberg’s “Forbidden Toys,” it’s not just the absurdity that hooks you. It’s the way each piece feels like a hyper-saturated mirror of reality, as if someone rifled through the collective childhood memory bin and pulled out all the stuff adults never questioned but probably should have.

There’s something both hilarious and a little haunting about seeing a plush toy grappling with depression or a kitchen set themed around existential dread, not because they’re unrealistic but because they feel just a shade off from things that could have existed if the world had leaned a little further into chaos.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com