In the weird and wonderful world of Rosemberg’s “Forbidden Toys,” it’s not just the absurdity that hooks you. It’s the way each piece feels like a hyper-saturated mirror of reality, as if someone rifled through the collective childhood memory bin and pulled out all the stuff adults never questioned but probably should have.

There’s something both hilarious and a little haunting about seeing a plush toy grappling with depression or a kitchen set themed around existential dread, not because they’re unrealistic but because they feel just a shade off from things that could have existed if the world had leaned a little further into chaos.

More info: Instagram | itsrosemberg.com

#1

Child holding a pink plastic chair toy with water-shooting guns, illustrating dark toy imagination and design.

the.forbidden.toys Report

    #2

    Child role-playing as therapist with a dark Shrek toy on a couch labeled with emotions, a dark toy concept artwork.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #3

    Young girl holding a whimsical log toy, illustrating dark toys never meant for kids in a playful setting.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #4

    Young boy playing with a dark toy inspired by the trolley problem, highlighting dark toys never meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #5

    Child holding a dark toy with a hamster in a muscular action figure body, showing bizarre and hilarious design.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #6

    Child playing with hilariously dark toy set featuring violent neighborhood battle scene, illustrating toys never meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #7

    Boy playing dark toy set with protest figures and signs, highlighting hilarious dark toys never meant for kids by an artist.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #8

    A young girl laughing next to a dark, creepy wedding toy featuring a groom doll in a tuxedo and interactive buttons.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #9

    Young girl excitedly holding a hilariously dark toy clown doll in bright pink, illustrating dark toys never meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #10

    Girl playing with a hilariously dark toy coffin and skeleton, showcasing dark toys never meant for kids by an imaginative artist.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #11

    Boy laughing next to a dark, humorous toy coffee maker game, illustrating hilariously dark toys not meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #12

    Hilariously dark toys recreated with children playing in a disturbing twist on classic Playskool Here’s Johnny toy.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #13

    Carl Winslow puppet toy with a sinister expression, part of dark toys art series imagining toys not meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #14

    Boy playing with dark humor toy set featuring angry buildings and a happy airplane, illustrating hilariously dark toys for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #15

    Hilariously dark toy concept featuring a masked action figure tied to a chair beside a laughing child with a bat.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #16

    Toy car made from green soda bottles in funny dark toys collection, highlighting unusual toys not meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #17

    Two boys laughing while playing with dark humor toys in a miniature street fighting ring scene.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #18

    Boy playing with a darkly humorous toy set featuring a Border Snitch device, figures, and a truck with an American flag.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #19

    Child feeding a dark-skinned toy with a sinister design, part of a series of hilariously dark toys not meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #20

    Boy wearing a pope hat and a toy game with red-robed figures, illustrating dark toys imagined by the artist.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

    #21

    Child laughing at a dark toy featuring a Jesus figure feeding a crowd, illustrating dark toys never meant for kids.

    the.forbidden.toys Report

