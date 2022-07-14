1k+views
I Create Small-Scale Action-Packed Scenes Using Toys (51 Pics)
Hi, I am Benedek Lampert, a Hungarian toy photographer. My passion is to create miniature worlds literally from anything. Basically, I only need a kitchen table or a nice outdoor place.
Everyone loves secrets and the reality behind a stunning picture. I also love behind-the-scenes photos and videos, so now I can show you some tricks and interesting photos from the world of toy photography.
I started this genre in June 2016. Of course, I am a big LEGO fan and I love creating stories with these little figures. I always try to take realistic and dynamic photos with real scenery. And now, I would like to introduce a completely different universe. A miniature world of LEGO and other stuff.
This article is a selection from the last 7 years with the most interesting or funny “behind the scenes” photos and videos.
I use practical effects, so I didn’t use Photoshop manipulation for the smoke, fog, explosion, snowstorm, etc. (of course, the lightsabers and car lamp flares are not real). I made indoor scenes or chose suitable places for them (for example – a park). I squirted water or blew smoke if it was necessary to capture beautiful photos.
The natural effects (like mud or smoke) are very complicated to make because you cannot calculate what will happen. I spent many hours with each of these pictures.
I hope you will like them!
Would You Live Here?
I started toy photography 7 years ago. My first post on Bored Panda was my first LEGO photo series. I am really into the cinematic look and creating mini-worlds! That's why I've fallen in love with toy photography because, with this, I can do anything! Photography was a part of my life much earlier, I started my photography journey in 2007 when I was 12yo. I love the different genres of photography, but the one which I feel is my own is toy photography.
Obviously Stranger Things Is A Mandatory Topic! The Light Rays Are Photoshopped
This Is The Place Where I Could Go Anytime. This Image Means The Absolute Chill For Me
About approaching the process of setting up a scene, I both plan everything meticulously and prefer to experiment and see what unfolds. First, I have to see the picture in my mind. I have to visualize the whole image, once it's done I can start to make it real. Many times it is found out my original concept doesn't work, in this case, I have to re-plan my setting. The best scenario is when my concept is working as I planned. It means serious hours of work if something works as it should.
Typical Outdoor Scenery. This Little Tree Was Actually Growing There. I Just Built The Others Around It
"We Have A Lift-Off!" I Used Cottonwool Balls As Smoke
Getting more into the challenging part of using practical effects instead of relying on Photoshop manipulation, there is so much! I always want to do more spectacular, more difficult images, so it doesn't matter how long I've been doing this, I always have to deal with challenges. Before the details, let me clear up one thing to avoid misunderstanding. I'm using Photoshop. I'm doing retouching as every photographer does. Sometimes I also need to put in sky textures in the background. But the main spectacle, the essence of the photo is always real! Many times the sky too, when I'm shooting outside. So, when I'm using dust, water, snow (flour, powdered sugar), dry ice, and stuff I always need to do many experiments and attempts to get a final result. One of my biggest challenges was the Hogwarts Express. Since the smoke and steam are an important part of a steam machine, I had to solve that in reality. This is the type of image element that I never do with Ps. I figured out the dry ice would be fine, but I had to make a simple tool that I could put beside the train's chimney, and the turbulent dry ice steam resulted in the perfect steam effect.
The Mandalorian Is Literally A Space Western, So I Made A Classical Showdown Scene
World War II. In A Galaxy Far Far Away
The first memorable challenge was related to the Apollo 11 project. At that time, the Saturn V rocket was the largest LEGO set I had ever photographed, and its size caused me a problem. After several unsuccessful attempts, it became clear that it wouldn't work in the house, so I rented a studio where, based on previous experiences, I managed to complete it within an hour. The most recent significant challenge was with the DeLorean, where I had to capture the moment of a time jump in real life. I achieved this by using real fire flame and a long exposure. I even ended up smudging the car a bit in the process.
To talk about the non-LEGO-themed topics, the model car images are always extremely challenging because they have to be super realistic. To represent movement, motion blur is a basic visual tool. Of course, because it's a main source of the image spectacle, it's crucial to make it real. For this, I usually build a moveable rolling platform and fix the car. When I roll the platform and everything else on it - but the car still holds its position - the result will get a nice dynamic motion. God, I am always struggling a lot with this method, perhaps I should develop this a bit more.
Great Scott! I Used Light Painting Technique With The Flames And Lightnings
When I'm starting to plan a photo, I always have to think about what will be the background, and if this background can be outside or easier to build inside. Usually, when I capture an easier setting, and I just need a sky behind it, I bring it outside. If my object is too large to shoot inside, I bring it outside. But when I have a middle-sized - or smaller - object and I need detailed/difficult scenery with consistent light, I always work in my studio room inside.
Santa Claus Drives An Old-Timer Truck With An Oversized Present... Logical Isn't It?
Product Photography Can Be As Exciting And Unusual As A Toy Photo. I Love To Mix This Two Genres
When I started toy photography, it was just a hobby. I never thought it could be part of my work. At first, in 2017, I collaborated on a project with the Hungarian office of LEGO and am working with them currently as well. Later the Danish mother company hired me to participate in their global campaigns. Most recently, this June, I was in Prague to shoot a global LEGO advertisement film and got involved in an extremely exciting project. This is my dream, working for LEGO as a toy photographer is the best thing that I could imagine from a career point of view. I am really lucky and thankful for these opportunities and will try to do my best to walk on this path in the future too. :)
Last but not least, don't forget the people who I met through these projects and my community who follow my social pages and give me so much positive energy! Really, LEGO fans are awesome!
I Used The Actual Budapest As Background
Dry Ice And LEGO Delorean, Perfect Match
Not Just Racing Cars Amazed Me. This Vintage Beauty Is Also Close To My Heart
Aldrin Is Coming Out From The Lunar Modul
Battle Of Hoth With Powdered Sugar
Bonjour Mon Chéri
Unexpected Attack
The Bad Batch
I Shot This Gunship Image In A Bauxite Mine, Because This Terra Is Like Another Planet
Back To The Wild West
This Is The Ultimate Ucs LEGO Star Destroyer. Because Of Its Brutal Size I Had To Use A Giga-LED Panel, Where I Displayed The Planet's Background
Only For Chili Monsters
Desert Chase. Also The Motion Blur Is Real On The Picture
Nature Makes The Best Sceneries. This Place Is An Abandoned Quarry
Vintage Drift. I Suffered So Much With The Smoke, Because It Was Hard To Blew Straight Behind The Car
