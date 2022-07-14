Hi, I am Benedek Lampert, a Hungarian toy photographer. My passion is to create miniature worlds literally from anything. Basically, I only need a kitchen table or a nice outdoor place.

Everyone loves secrets and the reality behind a stunning picture. I also love behind-the-scenes photos and videos, so now I can show you some tricks and interesting photos from the world of toy photography.

I started this genre in June 2016. Of course, I am a big LEGO fan and I love creating stories with these little figures. I always try to take realistic and dynamic photos with real scenery. And now, I would like to introduce a completely different universe. A miniature world of LEGO and other stuff.

This article is a selection from the last 7 years with the most interesting or funny “behind the scenes” photos and videos.

I use practical effects, so I didn’t use Photoshop manipulation for the smoke, fog, explosion, snowstorm, etc. (of course, the lightsabers and car lamp flares are not real). I made indoor scenes or chose suitable places for them (for example – a park). I squirted water or blew smoke if it was necessary to capture beautiful photos.

The natural effects (like mud or smoke) are very complicated to make because you cannot calculate what will happen. I spent many hours with each of these pictures.

I hope you will like them!

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | figsfanphotos.com