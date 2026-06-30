If you have ever lived with a terrible roommate , you might think that you already know. But you have no idea what people are capable of. If you have never shared your sacred space with someone, consider yourself lucky, consider yourself warned, and absolutely do not let them put their name on the lease.

Optimism only exists in the twenty-four hours before you move in with someone new. The place is clean. The boundaries conversation went well. They seemed completely normal at the viewing. And then the boxes go down, the keys are exchanged, and within two weeks, you are standing in your own kitchen staring at a sink full of dishes, with the faint smell of something extraterrestrial coming from the fridge.

#1 I Come Home To This Fairly Often

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#2 My Roommates Broke Into My Room And Started Stealing My Things I moved into a house in October with a bunch of people in their late 30s/40s.



The other day, I woke up to yet another one of my belongings destroyed by their dog, and decided it was time to leave. I booked a house sitting gig in a neighboring town, so I have somewhere to go until at least the 19th. I packed as much stuff as I could in the past two days, but I still have some furniture and plants there.



It’s important to note that these people have repeatedly told me to take their cat, as they have 6 pets, and she doesn’t like anybody but me. She lived with them for 7 years and only let them pet her once. She told me at Thanksgiving and again last week that when I leave, I should take her. She even models at work with me, I got her registered under my name, and she’s chipped with my information. So I did take her with me when I left, and she seems a lot less stressed now that she’s away from all their dogs.



At 8:01, I got a notification from my bedroom camera that they entered my room. Not only that, I have footage of them taking my TV off the wall and unplugging my camera. When I texted them to turn it back on, she said, “Bring the cat back and we might”.



So I called the cops and reported. The sheriff assured me that it’d be taken care of, and I’m in proper ownership of the cat.



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#3 This Was The Only Way To Ward Off My Roommate From Sipping Out Of My Mouthwash Without Me Knowing She used 3/4 of the bottle, does she really think I am that dumb that I won’t notice? Hope she freaks out.



Shared living is considerably more common than most people would voluntarily admit to at a dinner party. Nearly one in three American adults (approximately 79 million people) currently live in a "doubled-up" household, meaning they share a space with another adult who is not their spouse, partner, or a college student they can blame it on. ADVERTISEMENT While young adults have historically dominated the roommate demographic, the fastest-growing group now adopting shared living arrangements is older adults, which means that the passive-aggressive note left on the fridge about the clearly labelled yoghurt is no longer exclusively a twenty-something problem. It has become, quietly and without fanfare, everyone's problem.

#4 Roommate Buzzed Their Hair And Left This In The Bathroom After Taking A Shower

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#5 My Roommate Thinks These Spatulas Are Clean And Still Uses Them To Cook My roommate eats a lot of eggs, apparently. She never rinses her spatulas or any of her dishes before putting them in the dishwasher, so food ends up caked on like this. She uses them as is and doesn’t hand-wash them to clean off this gunk. There are currently ants all over them.



#6 Came Home From A Double To Find My Roommate Had Left The Sink On For 7+ Hours

Only 31% of people living with one roommate describe themselves as genuinely happy with the arrangement. Drop in a second roommate, and that figure falls to 25%. Add a third, and it crawls back to 26%, which suggests that by the time you reach three roommates, you have either hit a new low or simply run out of the emotional bandwidth required to register dissatisfaction. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT The takeaway is not subtle. Shared living is a compromise wrapped in a lease agreement, and the sooner everyone walks in knowing that, the better prepared they will be when someone eats the yoghurt.

#7 Found The Source Of The Nasty Smell In Our Apartment There's a very funky smell in our apartment, and I've been wondering what it is.



I finally lifted the lid off the bowl on my roommate's side of the counter to find these nasty, watery, moldy black beans. You bet I put some gloves on before touching the lid. This "stew" has been sitting there for weeks.



I never thought to check the bowl since it was covered by a plate. I honestly don't know what my roommate was trying to achieve by letting it sit for that long or what her original plans were. I've since thrown the entire thing out, bowl and plate included, and sent her a text. I finally got a response from her after over an hour. This is what she said: "My bad, I do not remember adding water to that, but yea ill throw it away, thanks."



Regardless of the water, beans should not be fermenting on the counter for weeks. You're also telling me that every time you went to pick up a spatula or make tea (that's where she keeps all her things), you never noticed? I'm not sure what her intent was with them originally, but this is disgusting, and it would have sat there for god knows how much longer if I didn't say anything.



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#8 I Now Need To Keep My Hygiene Products In A Mini Locker Because My Roommate Is A Klepto. Took Me A Ridiculous Amount Of Time To Build

#9 Asked My Roommate To Unload The Dishwasher

A National Student Accommodation survey has done the important work of formally documenting what anyone who has ever shared a kitchen already knows in their bones. The single most complained-about roommate habit, cited by 62% of respondents, is leaving dirty dishes out. Not for an hour. Not by accident. Out. Lingering. Ageing. Becoming something else entirely. Not helping with cleaning came in at 50%, followed by being too loud at 46%, leaving lights and appliances on at 38%. And the one that truly separates the merely annoying from the genuinely unforgivable is leaving food to rot, also at 38%. These are not edgy or unusual findings. They are a portrait of the same argument being had simultaneously in shared kitchens across the entire world, every single day, forever.

#10 Roommate Leaves Her Bags Of Trash In The Kitchen And Won't Take Them Out, It's Been Two Weeks I live with 2 other roommates right now, and we have established that we take turns taking out the trash, but any trash that can't be thrown in the main trash and placed outside of the trash is our own responsibility (cardboard boxes, jugs, fast food bags, etc.). There hasn't been a trash bag in the main trash for a few weeks because they ignored my request to split the cost of trash bags, so everyone has just been filling up their own bags of trash and leaving them near the main trash. It's technically my turn to take out the trash, but there hasn't been trash to take out, and I never agreed to take out 7 brown paper bags of trash downstairs to the dump... I asked them to throw away any bags that were theirs, and I did as well, but this roommate said it's my turn to take it out, but I reminded her that any trash outside the main trash is our own responsibility, and she just let it pile up. I've told her twice to take her trash out, and the RA even emailed all of us after someone who fixed our sink told the RA about the amount of trash accumulating in the kitchen (concern for ants coming back). It's been three days since the RA sent that email, and she still hasn't thrown out the trash. If she won't listen to me or the RA, genuinely, what am I supposed to do?



#11 $195 For The Electricity And $200 For The Water Bill. I'm In A House With 2 Roommates. If He's Not Paying For Utilities Because Of His Car Situation, Then It's Bad By the same right, I shouldn't pay either, because I had to buy a car after an accident as well.



#12 We Love Bad Roommates

And then there is the question that no one wants to be the first person to bring up in the house meeting, but absolutely everyone is thinking: if someone's partner is essentially living here, should they be contributing to the bills? According to surveys, 36% of renters believe the answer is yes. A partner who sleeps over enough to have a dedicated drawer and a preferred shelf in the fridge has, at some point, crossed a line from guest into de facto housemate and should be treated accordingly. The other 64% have either not thought about it, decided it's not worth the argument, or are themselves the partner with the dedicated drawer and a strong personal interest in the current arrangement continuing unchanged.

#13 How My Roommate Leaves The Bathroom For Weeks After Shaving

#14 When Your Flatmate Likes To Eat Seeds And Cleans The Floor Without Vacuuming First

#15 My Roommate Rips Holes In Garbage Bags To "Let The Air Out" When He Puts A New One In The Can Most people will shake out the bag, smooth it, then put it back. Or, ya know, wait for the air to naturally go away if the bag is a little poofy in the can. Not my roommate, though, no sir. He doesn't have time for that.



Cracked's list of the best fictional roommates includes Buster Bluth, the king of not being seen or heard, Buffy Summers, for her muscles and the home security aspect, Charlie Harper, who employs both a maid and a cook, and Molly Weasley, who cleans and cooks and asks for nothing in return, which is frankly unrealistic. Our own list would add Chandler Bing, who pays his half on time and compensates for everything else with humour, Jessica Day from New Girl, who is chaotic but well-meaning and would absolutely remember to buy washing up liquid, and Samwise Gamgee, who cooks, gardens, asks for very little, and would follow you into a volcano without being asked twice.

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#16 My Roommate Randomly Takes Bites Out Of Leftovers In The Fridge In The Middle Of The Night. I Wish She'd At Least Take Bites Out Of One Thing At A Time

#17 Unemployed Roommate Continues To Blatantly Ignore Our "You Use It, You Clean It" Rule Even when we directly ask them, they just go "oh, yeah, I'll do that" and then just never do. They'll leave stuff that they used sitting there for hours until one of us ends up cleaning it so that we can use it ourselves. They're not going to be our roommate for much longer anyway.



#18 Roommate Leaves Empty Boxes In The Fridge. This Box Has Been Sitting In Here Empty. It's Not Mine, So I Don't Want To Throw It Out, But This Is Getting Ridiculous

Every list has a ceiling, and for the title of worst roommate in recorded history, the ceiling belongs to Dorothea Puente. Operating a Sacramento boarding house in the 1980s, Puente presented herself as a warm, grandmotherly landlady who took in vulnerable elderly tenants and cared for them with apparent devotion. What she was actually doing was sedating them, offing them, burying them in the backyard. She then continued to cash their Social Security checks. At least seven tenants met this fate before authorities eventually dug up her garden and put the pieces together. Puente was convicted of three of these acts in 1993. The lesson here, if one is needed, is that "seemed really nice at the viewing" has historically been a limited screening process, and perhaps further questions are warranted.

#19 My Roommate Left Over 400 Nitrous Tanks In Our Living Room I recently moved in with my roommate a couple of months ago. We aren’t very close, however, things have been mostly smooth, and we haven’t had many problems. I understand he has side hustles; however, I believe this one has crossed the line. 2 days ago, he had 400 nitrous oxide tanks delivered to the apartment, and they have been sitting in a messy pile, taking up the entire living room and entrance way ever since. I have asked him multiple times to move them. He keeps on telling me he’ll do it later, but it’s been two days, and honestly, I don't know what to do.



#20 My Roommate Got Drunk And Destroyed My Plants I’m a college sophomore living with two other guys. I share a bathroom with one of them (I’ll call him Sean, a senior). He’s always been messy, but I’ve mostly ignored it. This pushed it way past that.



I came home around 1 am after work and walked into smashed pots, dirt everywhere, and broken glass and ceramic all over the floor of our shared living room. Nothing was cleaned up. Just left there for me to deal with. There was also what looked like puke on the window.



That’s honestly what annoyed me the most. Not only did that stuff get broken, but he made zero effort to clean it or even make it safe. I’m literally walking around at night, and there’s glass all over the floor because he couldn’t be bothered.



He texted me the next day, saying he was really drunk and didn’t remember, asked what plants they were so he could replace them, and said he’d clean everything up. He also apologized in person later and seemed genuine.



I get that it probably wasn’t intentional, but being drunk doesn’t really excuse trashing someone else’s stuff and just leaving it like that.



I’m not even sad about it, just annoyed that I had to deal with it at all.



#21 There Goes The Planter One morning, we were woken up by loud knocks at the door. At 7 am. This is what greeted our eyes when we walked out the front door.



It was still smoking at the time, though it seemed as though someone had drenched it with water (the mysterious knocker, thank you!).



Our roommate decided to go out for a smoke at 1 am and used the planter as an ashtray. When there was one mere step away.



Just one of the many things this guy has done: Leaves stovetops on overnight. Turns off the AC in 30 degree celsius weather. Let my cat outside on numerous occasions. Never locks the door.



Those are the main ones. The landlord is involved now, but the roommate has decided to be a child and ignore anything we say.



Jamison Bachman represents the kind of everyday, grinding, legally complicated nightmare that a surprising number of ordinary people have lived through and still wake up thinking about. Bachman had a system. He would find roommates through Craigslist, move in with apparent normality, and then transform into a one-man campaign of psychological warfare. He stopped paying rent, making it legally impossible to remove him. He intimidated, threatened, and manipulated his way through a string of victims who had no idea that the person they'd answered the ad to was doing the same thing to someone else just months before. His story became the subject of a Netflix documentary, Worst Roommate Ever, which is both a compelling watch and an extremely good argument for running a background check before handing anyone a spare key. Bachman eventually unalived his own brother in 2018 and met his own fate in custody shortly after. The documentary exists for a reason. Watch it before you post that listing.

#22 Take It For A Walk And Accidentally Leave It At The Dog Park

#23 My Roommate Decided It Was A Good Idea To Put An Incense Cone On The Lid Of My Telescope. Went Right Through And Landed On The Mirror

#24 Asked My Former Flatmates Not To Use Metalware In My Nonstick Pot, But I Was Told I Was Being Unreasonable And That They Wouldn't Scratch It My sister's identical pot of the same age is pictured for comparison.



#25 My Roommate Mixed My Beads After Being Asked To Throw Out The Used Q-Tips I waited an hour before I called out my roommate for leaving USED Q-tips on the bathroom counter and asked him to throw them away. Note, I did not nag him; I asked 1 time after waiting for him to do it on his own.



His response was to go into my craft room and mix the smallest beads he could find. At least he had the decency to keep most of the reds away from the blues, I guess...



Now I have something to do for the next couple of days.



Common plastic bead for scale.



Shared living can produce some of the most formative relationships of a person's life. The friends made over a chaotic shared kitchen, the inside jokes born from a collectively disastrous landlord, the bond that forms between people who have seen each other at their absolute worst before 8am, these are things worth having. But the roommates in this list are a reminder that cohabitation is also a genuine risk assessment, and that the person who seemed completely normal at the viewing is about to share your fridge, your bathroom, your square footage, and your patience for the foreseeable future. Check the references. Have the boundaries conversation. And if they seem a little too enthusiastic about the backyard, perhaps keep looking.

#26 Roommate Accidentally Bought Paper Towels Instead Of Toilet Paper, So This Was His Solution

#27 My Roommate Thinks I Should Pay For Things I Had No Idea They Were Buying

#28 My Roommate Tried To Break Into My Room When I told him my move-out date, I couldn’t finish everything in one trip since I was moving alone. I left two bags of clothes outside my door to grab later. He then emailed me (we only communicated through email) saying he hired a “cleaner” and that the bags were trash, so he’d throw them out. I told him to leave them alone, came back, put my stuff in my room, locked it, and left again.



The next day, I returned to find a chair wedged against my door to block me. When I finally got inside, I saw he had tried to break into my room using a knife and multiple tools, which is in the picture. They were all stuck so deep he couldn’t pull them out, even with pliers. He tried to laugh it off and make jokes, but I just stared blankly, not giving him a reaction. Internally, I was in disbelief, but I refused to show it.



I reported everything to the property manager, but she didn’t care at all. When I called the manager, I asked why she shared a private conversation with him - especially knowing the danger I was in. Even when I sent her a photo of the door damage, her response was, “I’ll call him and tell him to let you move out.” Like… seriously? No sense of safety awareness. She still hasn’t given me any higher contact info despite me following up multiple times.



Again, I’m safe now. Other than that, my new roommate is kind and respectful, and it feels like a huge weight has been lifted.



#29 The New Roommate Wants The 4 Bedrooms To Herself I was moving the rest of my stuff in, and we were discussing our habits. She tells me that I cannot use her kitchen garbage can. I explained to her that I would not mind taking the trash out if it meant that I didn’t have to go out and purchase another garbage can. She agrees.



Mind you, her belongings take up the majority of our shared living space (empty boxes, bins, and clothing). It is to the point where it is blocking the bedroom door of another tenant. She also has 2 cats.



Fast forward to yesterday. I am getting ready to leave for a friend's birthday party, and I need to shower and use the bathroom. I check at 8:30, and the shower is on. I then go and do my thing for about an hour, and the shower is still on at 9:30. I knock on the door, and she opens it. She is not showering but has the tub faucet on for some reason. Eventually, she leaves, and I am able to do my thing. But she had been using the bathroom for well over an hour, which rubbed me the wrong way.



Fast forward to this morning. I was coming in from staying the night at my friend's, and I saw my dishes on the counter. I assumed that she had run the dishwasher while I was out and had left it out for me to put away. This was not the case. She went out of her way to empty everything that was not hers from the dishwasher and just washed her own dishes. She comes out of her room. And my dirty dishes had just been sitting on the counter overnight.



30 minutes go by, and I see a note on the trash can. “I know I told you I was comfortable with you using my trash can, but now I am not. Can you please buy yourself a new one?”



And now I’m here trying to figure out what to do. I feel as though she acts this way to try to get people to move out.



#30 Not Sure How To Deal With This I live with my sister, and a few months ago she decided to move her remote workspace to the living room so that she could only use her room for resting. I was totally fine with it at first, but it’s been causing so many issues. I work in service, so I mainly get weekdays off and work weekends, so whenever I’ve tried to do simple things like heat up food in the microwave (NOT cook), bring in groceries, etc., while she’s in meetings, she complains that it’s too loud or noisy… Today I went to the gym, and when I got back, she was on a Zoom interview (which I was UNAWARE OF before I got home). When I got in and heard her on the phone, I quickly took out my bathroom trash, grabbed some cleaning supplies I needed for my bathroom, and then just went to my room to shower and was just gonna chill in my room till she finished. Then she sends me this? I will admit my response was kind of rude, but I’m just SO frustrated because yes, I get that I’m off on days that normal M-F 9-5 people are working, but it feels like I can never do anything before 5 pm.



#31 One Of My Roommates Is Taking Up The Entire Freezer With Her Food I live with three other people in college, and one of them takes up the entire freezer with her frozen meals every week. It’s getting to the point where the freezer almost doesn’t shut without being taped. Another roommate and I asked her nicely last week to get fewer frozen items so that we can also have some freezer space, and she agreed, but this week the same thing happened. I marked her food with pink dots, mine with green, and my other roommate’s with blue. My fourth roommate didn’t have anything in the freezer. I know what belongs to who bc blue roommate and I go grocery shopping together every week. Part of the issue is that "pink" doesn’t eat all of her food every week, so it just builds up, taking up space without getting used.



Anyway, sorry for the rant, I’m just tired of not being able to get the groceries I would prefer.



#32 After Four Months Of Living With My Roommate, I’ve Just Learned That Not Only Does He Not Know How Much He’s Paying In Rent, But He Doesn’t Know How Rent Works This was at the end of arguing constantly for almost two weeks about money, so it was probably that he didn’t want to get into it again.



He moved in, and due to something that happened even before he moved in, I knew he was an idiot; I just wasn't aware of the extent. Anyway, I told him to sign the lease, and he said that he was only staying until April (this was back in October). He said he didn't want to sign it and be tied to the lease after he leaves. I said that he could leave, I would just get another roommate anyway, and he would take his place. He was skeptical, but I gave him the information to get him put on the lease. Well, I never got papers to sign from the landlord, and so I know he just decided not to sign the lease. I was going to push it further, then decided not to. If I ever needed to kick him out, I could have that in my back pocket and have an out if it ever came to that.



#33 This Entitled Roommate Is So Annoying She is not the owner. She is just subletting, just like me, but has seniority. She pays 10% more rent coz she has a bigger room and an attached bathroom. The red part is hers, and the yellow part is mine. Yeah, "shared space".



#34 The "Rules" My Now Ex-Roommate Tried To Enforce On Two Grown Adult Men Because He Thought He Was Better Than Us I wish I were joking. This guy would throw toddler-level temper tantrums and threaten everyone around him in drunken rage if politely asked to turn down the pounding techno music that he had playing at all hours of the day. No surprise he got us all evicted.



#35 My Roommate Moved Out And Unleashed A Swarm Of Flies When His Door Was Opened We bought a box of 10 tapes, and they all look this bad 10 minutes after putting them up.



#36 My Roommate Is Making Alcohol In Our Room And It Has A Very Strange Smell

#37 Roommate Locked The Thermostat, Sweating Every Night With No Way To Turn It Down

#38 My Roommate Claims That This Tiny Fan I Have Outside My Door Causes Some Kind Of Mysterious Airflow Into Her Room Across, And Makes Her Cold Said this a while ago, and then I bought her one of those door draft stoppers for under her door, as well as rubber foams that seal the space between the door and the frame. Then messages me last night that the rubber seal isn't a perfect solution. I have both of these for my room, and when the door is closed, there could be a storm in the living room, and I won't get much air inside.



#39 My Roommate Put Dish Soap In The Dishwasher

#40 Am I Overreacting To My Roommate’s "Rules" For The Kitchen? We split rent 50/50, buy our own food, and share the kitchen. This morning, I made eggs in what I thought was just… a frying pan. She sent me this text while I was at work. This isn’t the first time she’s "fined" me for using something. She made me pay $5 once for "overusing the vacuum." Am I crazy for thinking this is ridiculous?



#41 Living With Roommates Is Hell. Woke Up To This In The Morning And Was Really Looking Forward To It, And Then Dared To Take Things Without Asking

#42 My Roommate Has Paranoia, The Cat Will Lick The Stove Residue And Hurt Himself, So This Is My Stove Every Day

#43 A Solution I Made In An Old Share House To Solve A Milk Thieving Problem I approached the guy many times, but he blatantly refused to buy his own milk.



To answer some questions. He would say he doesn’t use much, and there’s no point in buying his own, as it would go bad before it was all used. But he’d have a coffee and a bowl of cereal every morning and at night have a hot chocolate. Easily using 500ml+ each day.



He got up before me too, so sometimes there wouldn’t be enough milk for me to have a coffee, which was/is the sole reason I buy milk.



#44 My Roommate Decided I Needed To Be Kicked Out My roommate expressed feelings for me, and I turned them down (literally, in a committed relationship), and so they decided that I needed to move out. Luckily for me, they haven't even talked to our apartment yet, and I work with apartments and renting, also crazy that I'm the problem.



#45 Roommate's Response To Me Asking About The Electricity Bill She Hasn't Paid In Months (That's In My Name, Leaving Me With The Debt)

#46 My Roommate And I Own Only Two Pots. When He Cooks With Them, He Stores Any Leftovers From His Cooking In The Fridge In The Pots

#47 The Way My Roommate Refills Our Ice Trays

#48 My Roommate Goes Into My Room When I’m Not Home And Uses My Things I know for a fact she’s lost it because every time I use it, I put it back in the box it came in. I also never remove the straps, so I’m not sure if she lost it or if she’s done something with it.



#49 My Roommate Is Genuinely Insane And Is Now Destroying My Belongings After about 6 months, she, with no communication or warning to me, completely freaked out about the dishes and how I was "poisoning" all of her kitchenware. She ended up locking everything literally up in big boxes that she then kept in the living room.



In the past month or so, she decided to start focusing on the air conditioning, because I asked to have it a little lower since it's been in the 90s, and my room gets blasted by the sun half the day. She didn't care at all, saying, "I pay for half the electricity, so I don't want it on", as if I don't ALSO pay for half of it. She was actually tearing the thermostat off the wall for a while and hiding it in her room.



She's also been freaking out if I ever leave an empty soda box by the garbage can. It's completely out of the way of foot traffic. She's been moving them and putting them in the sink, and outside my bedroom door.



Lately, she has been writing things like "GET OUT" and "You're not welcome here" on the side of the fridge and the cabinets. She has also been putting soap and wax on the kitchen chairs. She's also thrown my waffle maker on the counter and broken it, and put wax on my shoes. So shes damaging my belongings.



Any time I try to communicate with her, literally at all, she starts screaming. like top of her lungs yelling. I've actually reported a bunch of this to my leasing office, since it's gotten to the point she's breaking my things and yelling at me, and I feel properly unsafe.



#50 A 50-Year-Old In Student Housing Keeps Provoking Me I stay in an apartment just outside my college campus. In the fall 2025 semester, and 2 of the other girls moved out, and the only roommate left was my 50-year-old roommate.



Now this woman has never spoken to me, and over the year we've lived here, the only communication we've had is whenever I have to engage in basic things like asking when the kitchen is free, and she's always rude about it. So this came out of nowhere because she's never explicitly cursed me out.



2 days ago, she sat outside my room all night, and I saw her shadow walking back and forth by my door. She talks loudly about me right outside my door while she's in the kitchen on the phone. And I can't leave my room since she always comes out after I leave and tries to argue with me. She put bike locks on the cabinets, and luckily, I don't use the kitchen much and only have 1 cabinet that I use. I'm afraid that she will do something beyond just this provoking and bullying, to something more destructive.



A new roommate moved in yesterday, and the 50-year-old started to loudly bad-talk me outside my door to her, and when I confronted her, she said she knew I was in there and did it on purpose. The new roomie tried to mediate, and apparently, the 50-year-old is mad because the other roommates left a mess before they moved out, and she's taking it out on me because I'm the only one here.



This whole situation is childish. I've tried to talk to the leasing office, but they're very busy at this time.



#51 My Roommate Spends Two Hours Turning Our Shower Into A Sauna Every Night She does this every night. Goes into our shared shower/bathroom, runs the shower at max temperature, then closes the door to "create a sauna". Her own words.



She started running it at around 8. I had to use the bathroom at 10:15 and saw her in the bed, so I thought she had finished her shower (I couldn't hear the water running through the door).



I open the door and get hit with a massive cloud of hot steam. She had it running on max temperature FOR TWO HOURS.



Cherry on top is that she didn't take her shower during any of that time. Just left it running to create steam.



Yes, I've asked her not to do this, she says she likes the steam and just forgets about leaving it running for so long since you can't hear it through the door.



We don't pay "bills"; we pay a fixed sum at the end of every semester, since this is a dorm building. That's why there's no worry about driving up a water or power bill.



#52 Roommate Spray-Painted The Toilet Seat And Lid. I Don't Know Why. He Said It Was To Make It Look Better, But Like... It Doesn't

#53 My Roommate Says This Is The Only Way To Clean A Greasy Pan

#54 My Roommate Comes Into The Kitchen The Minute I Do I’ll start by saying I don’t hate her, but boy, is it a pet peeve of mine. It almost seems like clockwork sometimes when I step foot into the kitchen. I hear the click of her bedroom door, and I know 5 seconds later she’s about to spawn in like an NPC.



Logistics-wise, it’s a bit of a nightmare. The kitchen is super small. Not like NYC small, but also not like- cook your breakfast while I’m actively making mine- small.



For example, the trash can and utensils are under the main and only counter space, and the sink is adjacent to it. Pretty frustrating to have to stop and wait, or consciously monitor where she is, so I don’t have to bump into her. I apologize - I’m not rude, but like I’m in a funky flow, my dude. Like, for example, I might forget seasoning and have to run over to the pantry, which is above the sink. But if she’s right there, then I have to stop, and then my food is burning, it’s just frustrating, dog.



It’s low-key just exhausting. Like I said, can I just have my space? She’s vegetarian, so I’m contemplating just making meat and sausages, and bacon for breakfast, and maybe she’ll wait. I’m mostly joking, but hey, girl? Can we be courteous?



#55 My Roommates' Friends Destroyed My Stuff While They Were Drunk Perfume, a plate my grandmother had gotten me for jewellery and stuff, a plant & a decoration I had were all smashed on the ground.



I’m really sorry if the screenshots are confusing; they’re texts with my two roommates, so I was trying to make them as non-confusing as possible.



But I’m genuinely just really worked up about this whole thing? I know not that much stuff broke, but I’m honestly just really angry about it.



#56 How My Roommate Has Been Using The Aluminum Foil For The Last Week

#57 Had To Text My Roommates This Because Of What They Did. Came Home To My Cat Trapped In The Bathroom Yowling Update. Roommate tried saying parents are out of the country and could not pay her portion. Then, minutes later, she paid her portion. How bad to use her parents like that to get away with not paying the electric bills.



#58 This Is Where My Roommate Stores His Toothbrush Every Day

#59 The Roommate Insists One Of These Belongs To Her When I moved in, I had at least three of these. I put them in the kitchen, and would share these, people put other things in the container too, but mostly widely as different recognizable things, black soup spoons/ things out of metal...



Anyways, she took one out of the box and put it into her shelf space to keep and use herself, since she is adamant about one of them being hers. When I put it back, she threatened me with the police, so I gave it up since I don't have a picture/ proof of me owning/ buying this set before moving in.



I am doubting reality now, though. But there were definitely more than two in there when I moved in...



All three of them are the same size/ width and are made of the same material.



Even if true, why put her thing in there, when it could easily be misinterpreted as belonging to the (my) set?



I even looked in all the drawers to search for her wooden spoon thing, but couldn't find any that looked like mine.



#60 Am I Overreacting To My Roommate's Response About Keeping The House Clean? I rent out a room in my house to this guy, and I’ve been noticing he’s been seriously slacking on cleaning up after himself. Dishes are piling up, the bathroom looks like it’s never seen a sponge, and his laundry? Everywhere. I finally texted him to address it, and this was his response.



Am I overreacting here, or is this actually insane? I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask someone to clean up after themselves in their own living space. I’m not their maid, and I’m not asking for perfection - just basic hygiene.



#61 I Used Fabric And Paint Markers On The Sink, And My Roommates Are Mad They also said the germs from the toilet would go straight into the bushes on the ceiling.



I thought I was doing something nice by making our guest bathroom like a cool downtown restaurant or something.



#62 Roommate Left 3 Jellybeans In The Costco Jar In The Pantry

#63 How Crazy Is This?