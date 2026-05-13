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If you want to feel terrible, just start comparing yourself to others. Soon, you’ll start believing that your job is pointless, your body is unattractive, and your personality is completely dull. There’s no end to the number of flaws that we can create in our heads if we go looking for them.

That’s why it’s best to avoid these toxic thought patterns entirely. Because before you know it, that critical self-talk can spiral way out of control. One woman watched this happen before her eyes when her roommate developed an obsession with comparing their weights and bodies. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit.

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Losing weight is a common goal to have

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But when this woman’s roommate developed an obsession with her weight and body, she couldn’t keep quiet

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Image credits: Primary_Mango5918

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Image credits: Primary_Mango5918

Later, the author revealed more details about the situation

It’s natural for humans to compare themselves to others

There are plenty of things humans do despite knowing that it’s bad for them: smoking cigarettes, eating too many sweets, lying in bed all day when they should be working out. We even develop unhealthy habits that don’t bring us any joy or pleasure, such as comparing ourselves to others.

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According to clinical psychologist Nick Wignall, there are a few key reasons why we can’t stop comparing ourselves. First, Wignall notes that it might be because you’re judgmental of the desire to compare yourself to others. So you feel guilty about it, but you keep doing it anyway. That’s not the best way to look at it, though.

Comparison is natural and inevitable amongst humans. We’re social creatures who want to fit in. But this comparison is usually served with a side of self-criticism. So it’s best to allow yourself to engage in some healthy comparison without judging yourself.

Another reason why you might be obsessed with comparison is that you have a low tolerance for uncertainty. If you constantly need validation and proof that you’re doing enough/that you look okay/etc., you might fall into a trap of comparing yourself to everyone around you.

Finally, Wignall notes that you might simply be stuck in the cycle of comparing yourself because that’s what you’re used to. If you’ve been doing it for years, it might be difficult to break the habit.

But that doesn’t mean that you’re doomed to compare yourself to others forever. Especially if you’ve been doing so in a way that damages your mental health, it will always be worth it to make a change.

When it comes to comparing your body and weight to someone else’s, like the roommate in this story, this is a slippery slope that can easily spiral into obsession. And unfortunately, this often starts at a young age.

Developing an obsession with your body and weight can be a slippery slope

Image: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The UK’s Mental Health Foundation reports that over half of 11 to 16-year-olds worry about how they look often. And 57% of adolescents in the UK had considered going on a diet to improve their appearance. Meanwhile, body dissatisfaction and pressure to be thin have been linked to depressive symptoms, as well as symptoms of anxiety disorders.

Being obsessed with your weight is often considered socially acceptable, as society pressures us to maintain thin bodies. Moms are expected to “bounce back” right after giving birth, and people are often seen as lazy if they’re not in shape. But there’s a much darker side to being fixated on your body.

A weight obsession can cause someone to develop a dangerous eating disorder, such as anorexia or bulimia. Someone in the throes of an eating disorder may skip meals, eat an extremely limited diet, refuse to eat food that wasn’t prepared by them, withdraw from social activities, become obsessed with exercise, and develop other mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression.

An eating disorder can take a massive toll on a person’s mental and physical health, often leading to future health complications. Not to mention the fact that it becomes nearly impossible to maintain healthy friendships and relationships when you’re completely obsessed with what you eat and how you look.

We have no way of knowing whether the roommate in this story actually has an eating disorder or body dysmorphia. But there’s no question that being fixated on your weight (or your roommate’s weight) can become unhealthy.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda discussing similar issues, look no further than right here.

Many readers sided with the author, noting that her roommate’s behavior was extremely inappropriate

However, some thought that both roommates could have acted more maturely