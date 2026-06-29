Furious Fans Slam Major Netflix Show After Viral Casting Controversy Exposes Hidden Bias: “Now I Get It”

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Netflix‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender is facing another wave of fan outrage after a viral social media post reignited debate over one of the show’s most controversial casting decisions.

Based on the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, the live-action adaptation returned for its second season last week. However, a seemingly ordinary social media comparison involving the show quickly snowballed into widespread backlash.

Highlights A viral post reignites backlash over a controversial casting decision in a Netflix series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender faces fresh scrutiny as online debate erupts over casting choices.

Season 2 faces renewed scrutiny as multiple controversies fuel viewer frustration.

Viewers argue the adaptation betrays the spirit of the beloved animated series. As the discussion amassed millions of views and ignited intense reactions online, some fans alleged that Netflix’s casting reflected a hidden bias.

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Fans accuse Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender of major casting bias

Image credits: Netflix

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender first sparked controversy in 2024 after actresses Thalia Tran and Momona Tamada were announced to be playing Mai and Ty Lee.

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In the original series, the two Fire Nation warriors possess distinct abilities, with Mai known for her precision weapon skills and Ty Lee for her exceptional acrobatics.

However, the casting drew criticism from some fans, who argued that the actresses did not resemble their animated counterparts.

Following the release of season 2, criticism of Tran and Tamada quickly resurfaced on social media. On Reddit, one viewer noted that the actresses weren’t “acrobatic enough” for their roles and argued that the show should’ve cast someone more “slender.”

Now i get it pic.twitter.com/gRgFfWSt5x — naiive (@naiivememe) June 29, 2026

On X, another user amplified the criticism by sharing an image comparing the appearance of casting director Katie Lantz with Tran and Tamada. Captioned “now I get it,” the post quickly went viral, surpassing one million views.

Other fans supported the user’s claim, arguing that Lantz allegedly had a personal bias towards casting plus-size actresses.

Image credits: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

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“She just wanted ‘fat representation’ instead of an actual good cast,” one person commented.

Anoter wrote, “Why do they always self-insert?”

Despite the inflammatory remarks, many viewers condemned the backlash and expressed concern over harassment directed at the actresses.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was heavily scrutinized for its poor visual effects

Image credits: Netflix

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Beyond the casting controversy, season 2 also faced criticism for its visual effects. The fantasy drama takes place in a universe where individuals possess elemental powers.

While the animated series was known for its breathtaking depictions of these powers, many fans agreed that the live-action adaptation fell short by comparison. On X, one user shared a clip from the second season, claiming its visual effects looked AI-generated.

If someone told me this was AI, I’d believe them. https://t.co/3thHF4Mxqt — Shady Doorags (@shadydoorags) June 26, 2026

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“If someone told me this was AI, I’d believe them,” they wrote.

Another user said, “They truly have to stop making live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. It always looks terrible.”

“Some things are meant to remain 2D,” a third person added.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 draws criticism over major story changes

Image credits: Netflix

Several loyal fans of the franchise also criticized the second installment for making major changes to character arcs and accused the show’s writers of fundamentally misunderstanding the lore surrounding elemental bending.

Despite receiving slightly stronger reviews from critics, season 2 earned the lowest audience score of any Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation on Rotten Tomatoes aside from the critically panned 2010 film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Image credits: Netflix

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Season 2 currently holds a 63% critics’ score on the website, a slight improvement over season 1’s 62%. However, its audience score has fallen sharply to 59%, down from 70% in the debut season.

Albert Kim and Christine Boylan served as co-showrunners after the original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, exited the project. It stars Gordon Cormier in the titular role alongside Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently streaming on Netflix.