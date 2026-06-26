ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, the pressure to be a 'real' man... You can't carry an umbrella, lunchboxes are a no-go, owning a cat is gay, and don't even dare think about crying! Of course that's all a bunch of rubbish but it doesn't stop certain grown men from believing (and spewing) the hype.

Some fight so hard to protect their flawless image of manhood that they end up shooting themselves in the foot with their embarrassing public comments. But we see your chests out. And we'll raise you a confident compilation of the most fragile toxic masculinity posts to shatter your ego into tiny shards.

Bored Panda has collected them from the r/toxicmasculinity community, a corner of the internet where people of all genders gather to discuss the dangers of this social disease.