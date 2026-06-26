79 Men Whose Masculinity Was So Fragile And Toxic They Had To Be Shamed Online
Oh, the pressure to be a 'real' man... You can't carry an umbrella, lunchboxes are a no-go, owning a cat is gay, and don't even dare think about crying! Of course that's all a bunch of rubbish but it doesn't stop certain grown men from believing (and spewing) the hype.
Some fight so hard to protect their flawless image of manhood that they end up shooting themselves in the foot with their embarrassing public comments. But we see your chests out. And we'll raise you a confident compilation of the most fragile toxic masculinity posts to shatter your ego into tiny shards.
Bored Panda has collected them from the r/toxicmasculinity community, a corner of the internet where people of all genders gather to discuss the dangers of this social disease.
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You Can't Be Beautiful And A Man Simultaneously
Remember Not To Use Lunchboxes
Title Not Required
About 4 in 10 American men see themselves as "highly masculine." That's according to a 2024 Pew Research poll, in which more than 6,000 adults participated. But what does it even mean to be masculine? It would seem the answer depends on who you ask.
For example, the Webster's New World College Dictionary defines masculine as "having qualities regarded as characteristic of men and boys, as strength, vigor, boldness, etc.; manly; virile."
But does that mean women and girls can't be strong bold? Or that boys and men can't be vulnerable?
Nonewnormal Isnt Just For Idiots, Its Also For Fragile Men
What’s The Quote? “You Think It’s Degrading For A Man To Act Like A Woman, Because You Think Being A Woman Is Degrading”?
Cats Are Gay Now
"Rather than defining boys or men as 'good' or 'bad,' or 'tough' or 'weak,' it's important to recognize that men, like women, have many facets that extend far beyond the traditional expectations of their gender," cautions Dr. Carly Snyder, a reproductive and perinatal psychiatrist.
Snyder adds that society often pressures men to "be men" in the traditional sense, rather than simply be human.
"For men, vulnerability is often neglected, dismissed, or combated," warns the expert. "When men push down emotions, ignore feelings, or dismiss their feminine traits, their mental health will suffer."
Seen In A Bar In Bozeman, MT
This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
I’m So Tired Man
Social justice activist and public speaker Ron Blake agrees.
Blake once swallowed a bunch of pills, in the hopes that they would end his life. His mental health struggles began in 2015 after three men broke into his apartment, held him down, had their way with him and beat him.
Blake says society, and the police, failed him in his quest for justice. Purely because he's a man.
“A former FBI agent was brought in and did a detailed investigation on my case, and his report stated that the police treated me differently that night. He said it was because I was a male, and it became clear to many people that, because I’m a gay man, they just didn’t take it seriously,” revealed Blake.
More “Rules For Thee But Not For Me” Nonsense
“I Am Jack’s Complete Lack Of Surprise.”
Blake believes that toxic masculinity took more from him than justice. He struggled to speak openly about the trauma in a world where men are encouraged to remain silent, and “tough it out.”
Today, he encourages boys and men to communicate their feelings and emotions more freely. “Once we remove those barriers, it will allow people to truly be themselves, a human being, without hiding their emotions and who they are,” he says.
Caring About Animals Lives, The Environment Or Human Lives Is Now Pansy Shit
Was On Instagram And I Found This Persons Instagram Account. Looked Through Some Of The Posts. I Just Don’t Know What To Say
This Guys Comment On My Poem 🤭
Society often dictates that men and boys should suppress their emotions but this can lead to them handling pain alone. Another case in point is that of student Ayaan Maker.
“My friend’s dog passed away during school, while I was with him. Instead of letting us comfort him, he walked away because he didn’t want anyone to see him crying,” Maker told Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School's student news site.
Real Men Don't Post Anything Apparently
Whatever Shall We Do!?
Blake believes that men need to be more empathetic so that they can process their feelings openly rather than internalizing them.
"We need men to be role models for the new generation. It all starts with teaching boys to not be men, but to be humans," he says. "This should not be a gender issue. Once we make this a human issue, toxic masculinity will fade."
Men Can't Enjoy Seafood
This Youtube Channel Is Just Astrology For Men
Jeff Feels So Threatened By A Cartoon That He Had To Write An Entire Article About It
"The truth is being a man can mean whatever you want it to mean," says Britt East, author of A Gay Man's Guide to Life. "You get to decide." This also means that society as a whole needs to stop putting people into boxes.
"Our society needs to remember that being a man doesn’t mean you have to like sports or women. Being a strong man doesn’t mean you can’t show weakness or cry. Being a successful man doesn’t mean you have to marry or become a C-suite executive," adds Snyder. "Gender identities, just like career choices and lifestyle choices, don’t make you any less of a man."
Putting All Your Self Worth On Your Perceived Fuckability. It’s So Sad To See Men Brush Off Positivity, Especially When They’re Being Told They Are Worth More Than The Things They Can’t Change About Themselves
Twitter Is Such A Lovely Place Isn’t It
Now You Can Finally Be A Manly Man And Stop Going To Beta Barbers!
In an essay titled, Why Calling It 'Toxic Masculinity' Isn't Helping, Mark Greene argues that "masculinity is not toxic; our culture’s narrow, conformist, violent, bullying, man-box version of it is." He says that words matter, and that "language that critiques men’s culture (toxic culture of masculinity) is received differently than language that critiques men’s personal sense of self (toxic masculinity)."
One blames and shames, explains Greene, while the other invites men to understand how they are victims of man-box culture.