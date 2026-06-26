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Oh, the pressure to be a 'real' man... You can't carry an umbrella, lunchboxes are a no-go, owning a cat is gay, and don't even dare think about crying! Of course that's all a bunch of rubbish but it doesn't stop certain grown men from believing (and spewing) the hype.

Some fight so hard to protect their flawless image of manhood that they end up shooting themselves in the foot with their embarrassing public comments. But we see your chests out. And we'll raise you a confident compilation of the most fragile toxic masculinity posts to shatter your ego into tiny shards.

Bored Panda has collected them from the r/toxicmasculinity community, a corner of the internet where people of all genders gather to discuss the dangers of this social disease.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You Can't Be Beautiful And A Man Simultaneously

A comment stating that being called beautiful is emasculating for men, an example of fragile masculinity.

TehJamFish Report

6points
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nathbp3 avatar
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am sure he is beautiful.

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RELATED:
    #2

    Remember Not To Use Lunchboxes

    Two screenshots from Twitter showing a user shaming someone online for carrying a lunchbox, demonstrating fragile masculinity.

    DanteAlias Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the masculine way to hunt a deer before work, haul its carcass into the communal kitchen and trying to shove parts into the microwave?

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    0points
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    #3

    Title Not Required

    A tweet about women succeeding and men in power displaying fragile masculinity.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    5points
    POST

    About 4 in 10 American men see themselves as "highly masculine." That's according to a 2024 Pew Research poll, in which more than 6,000 adults participated. But what does it even mean to be masculine? It would seem the answer depends on who you ask.

    For example, the Webster's New World College Dictionary defines masculine as "having qualities regarded as characteristic of men and boys, as strength, vigor, boldness, etc.; manly; virile."

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    But does that mean women and girls can't be strong bold? Or that boys and men can't be vulnerable?
    #4

    Nonewnormal Isnt Just For Idiots, Its Also For Fragile Men

    A tweet and comments about pronouns in a bio, showcasing examples of fragile masculinity.

    AdamOolong Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Masculine pronouns are feminine. Got you.

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    #5

    What’s The Quote? “You Think It’s Degrading For A Man To Act Like A Woman, Because You Think Being A Woman Is Degrading”?

    A tweet with a reply mocking a man for wanting to be a stay-at-home husband, highlighting toxic masculinity.

    Kore624 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If one is earning enough for the both of them, why not?

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    #6

    Cats Are Gay Now

    A message discussing how a straight dude getting a cat is kinda sus, an example of fragile masculinity.

    Noki-ito Report

    5points
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    "Rather than defining boys or men as 'good' or 'bad,' or 'tough' or 'weak,' it's important to recognize that men, like women, have many facets that extend far beyond the traditional expectations of their gender," cautions Dr. Carly Snyder, a reproductive and perinatal psychiatrist.

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    Snyder adds that society often pressures men to "be men" in the traditional sense, rather than simply be human.

    "For men, vulnerability is often neglected, dismissed, or combated," warns the expert. "When men push down emotions, ignore feelings, or dismiss their feminine traits, their mental health will suffer."
    #7

    Seen In A Bar In Bozeman, MT

    A man sitting in a chair, posing for a Man Therapy ad, addressing fragile masculinity.

    vmcomie Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay, men are really bad at seeking therapy. If this is enough to sway men into getting help then it is good.

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    #8

    This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

    A meme contrasting men wearing saggy jeans with elaborate pockets and a caption about fragile masculinity.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    I’m So Tired Man

    A tweet about men avoiding crying and women avoiding being tough, addressing toxic masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women do not have to act tough, they are tough. It is only men who feel the need to act tough.

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    Social justice activist and public speaker Ron Blake agrees.

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    Blake once swallowed a bunch of pills, in the hopes that they would end his life. His mental health struggles began in 2015 after three men broke into his apartment, held him down, had their way with him and beat him. 

    Blake says society, and the police, failed him in his quest for justice. Purely because he's a man.

    “A former FBI agent was brought in and did a detailed investigation on my case, and his report stated that the police treated me differently that night. He said it was because I was a male, and it became clear to many people that, because I’m a gay man, they just didn’t take it seriously,” revealed Blake.
    #10

    More “Rules For Thee But Not For Me” Nonsense

    A tweet about masculinity, virginity, and societal values, highlighting fragile masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    :|

    A tweet shaming men with toxic masculinity by stating emotion is a feminine trait.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All men should act like Spock then?

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    #12

    “I Am Jack’s Complete Lack Of Surprise.”

    A social media post shames men whose masculinity is fragile, explaining the Fight Club snowflake quote origin. The text is readable.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    4points
    POST

    Blake believes that toxic masculinity took more from him than justice. He struggled to speak openly about the trauma in a world where men are encouraged to remain silent, and “tough it out.”

    Today, he encourages boys and men to communicate their feelings and emotions more freely. “Once we remove those barriers, it will allow people to truly be themselves, a human being, without hiding their emotions and who they are,” he says.
    #13

    Caring About Animals Lives, The Environment Or Human Lives Is Now Pansy Shit

    A tweet from Tomi Lahren expressing opinions about others, reflecting toxic masculinity.

    kodisious Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Was On Instagram And I Found This Persons Instagram Account. Looked Through Some Of The Posts. I Just Don’t Know What To Say

    Image of a meme featuring Lisa Simpson presenting, with text saying masculinity isn't toxic, men who aren't masculine are, showing fragile masculinity.

    salvulcanoloser Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    This Guys Comment On My Poem 🤭

    Screenshot of an online comment asking What were you wearing? on a post about being s****************d, demonstrating toxic masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST

    Society often dictates that men and boys should suppress their emotions but this can lead to them handling pain alone. Another case in point is that of student Ayaan Maker.

    “My friend’s dog passed away during school, while I was with him. Instead of letting us comfort him, he walked away because he didn’t want anyone to see him crying,” Maker told Scot Scoop, Carlmont High School's student news site.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Do I Need To Write Anything?

    A black t-shirt with the text Sorry I'm late my husband had to drink #wifelife, paired with jeans and sneakers.

    LingLingSpirit Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Real Men Don't Post Anything Apparently

    An Instagram profile screenshot with zero posts and zero followers, illustrating a man's minimalist online presence.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Whatever Shall We Do!?

    A tweet from Adam Carolla about men wearing bracelets, highlighting fragile masculinity.

    adamcarolla Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe Stewart has let himself go recently and many men just do not fancy him any more?

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    Blake believes that men need to be more empathetic so that they can process their feelings openly rather than internalizing them.

    "We need men to be role models for the new generation. It all starts with teaching boys to not be men, but to be humans," he says. "This should not be a gender issue. Once we make this a human issue, toxic masculinity will fade."
    #19

    Men Can't Enjoy Seafood

    A Twitter conversation where someone states seafood is food for women, showing toxic masculinity.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    This Youtube Channel Is Just Astrology For Men

    A YouTube screenshot displaying videos about masculinity, high value men, and manly habits.

    salvulcanoloser Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Jeff Feels So Threatened By A Cartoon That He Had To Write An Entire Article About It

    An image of Encanto's Luisa showing her biceps with a headline about her masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST

    "The truth is being a man can mean whatever you want it to mean," says Britt East, author of A Gay Man's Guide to Life. "You get to decide." This also means that society as a whole needs to stop putting people into boxes.

    "Our society needs to remember that being a man doesn’t mean you have to like sports or women. Being a strong man doesn’t mean you can’t show weakness or cry. Being a successful man doesn’t mean you have to marry or become a C-suite executive," adds Snyder. "Gender identities, just like career choices and lifestyle choices, don’t make you any less of a man."
    #22

    Putting All Your Self Worth On Your Perceived Fuckability. It’s So Sad To See Men Brush Off Positivity, Especially When They’re Being Told They Are Worth More Than The Things They Can’t Change About Themselves

    A post promoting male body positivity, with a comment revealing fragile and toxic masculinity.

    Kore624 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Twitter Is Such A Lovely Place Isn’t It

    A tweet listing top five ways to lose her, highlighting fragile masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Now You Can Finally Be A Manly Man And Stop Going To Beta Barbers!

    The storefront of a barbershop named Alpha Male Barbershop, representing toxic masculinity.

    StrangeAccentPerson Report

    4points
    POST

    In an essay titled, Why Calling It 'Toxic Masculinity' Isn't Helping, Mark Greene argues that "masculinity is not toxic; our culture’s narrow, conformist, violent, bullying, man-box version of it is." He says that words matter, and that "language that critiques men’s culture (toxic culture of masculinity) is received differently than language that critiques men’s personal sense of self (toxic masculinity)."

    One blames and shames, explains Greene, while the other invites men to understand how they are victims of man-box culture.
    #25

    Dude Thinks He’s Eren Jaeger

    Text asserting that men are born to fight, highlighting a toxic view of masculinity.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Iwil Have A Fwapachino Pwease

    A social media post about toxic masculinity, with a user describing the embarrassment of a man ordering a low-fat latte.

    Aw123x Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Don’t Read Books, Guys 🙃

    A Twitter conversation about toxic masculinity, claiming reading books makes a boyfriend a girlfriend.

    Ixirar Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Why Just Why

    A YouTube comment about fragile masculinity, asserting women are ruthless, not men, followed by emojis.

    Secretagentpugsten Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Toxic Masculinity Has Entered The Chat 🙄

    A text message conversation where someone downplays a man's pain, saying he's tough and likes pain, implying toxic masculinity.

    Hwats_In_A_Name Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Little Bit Toxic?

    Candace Owens tweet criticizing Vogue's portrayal of Harry Styles, advocating for masculinity and shaming toxic masculinity.

    pmah1348on Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Real Men Can't Get Cold

    A tweet shaming men with fragile masculinity for wearing a coat, implying they are gay.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Seen At A Local Candy Shop

    A woman posing next to a Man Cave Rules sign, representing toxic masculinity.

    Drakeot7 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Men Are Not Allowed To Cry, According To Twitter Intellectuals

    A tweet from Matt Walsh stating men should not cry in public, with a PragerU image featuring Ron Swanson on crying.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    This Guy Is A Goldmine Of Cringe

    A lengthy text post advocating for the praise of men, discussing their contributions to society and perceived gender roles.

    gasoline_rainbow Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Ugh, Saying Sorry Is Nonexistent Cause ‘We’re Guys’ Apparently

    A screenshot of a conversation discussing toxic masculinity and gender inequality.

    MushroomGrenade Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    I Guess Basic Safety Is Also Not Masculine Enough

    A car with a sticker on the back window saying NO AIRBAGS WE D*E LIKE REAL MEN, demonstrating toxic masculinity.

    lesschilll Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Manly Color

    A series of tweets shaming online for using a pink theme in Firefox, exhibiting fragile masculinity.

    90day_fiasco Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Whew! So Glad They Were Only “Bro-Hugging”. Otherwise It’d Mean They Were Gay Or Something

    A Golf Digest post showing a 'bro-hug' between golfers, linking to an article about masculinity.

    Legal-Advice-Q Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    He's At It Again

    A screenshot of a social media comment revealing fragile masculinity, where a user boasts about avoiding crying since age 8.

    FroggyWoggyWoo Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Til That Men Wearing Bright Colours Is Juvenile. And Not Age Appropriate?

    An image of an article about Kidcore fashion for men, highlighting juvenile outfits and challenging traditional masculinity.

    RadiantRattery Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Heres Something Replied To Me On A Youtube Video

    A screenshot showing a debate on social media about toxic masculinity in men, where one user states men should be stoic.

    Kitty1234kitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Found This On A Xbox Post About Minecraft

    A screenshot of a social media post showing fragile masculinity in men, where one user states they will kick someone for saying cute.

    PaleontologistNo9875 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    On A Video Where A Guy Happened To Have Painted Nails Lmfao

    A YouTube comment dismissing fragile masculinity, calling painted nails on men childish and stupid.

    Shrimp__Alfredo Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    I Found This In The Q&a For An Air Purifier On Amazon

    An online comment about toxic masculinity, suggesting a man's dirty clothes are manly and should not be washed.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    “Women Fear Men They Respect”

    A tweet about fragile masculinity, stating women fear and are loyal to men they respect who compel obedience.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    The Entitlement And Lack Of Self Awareness Is Overwhelming

    A post from a man displaying toxic masculinity, wanting to prevent a woman from having an abortion.

    SantaRosaJazz Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    They Call It Puppy Love

    A Twitter exchange showing a man with fragile masculinity shaming a 13-year-old for curling dumbbells.

    compellinglymediocre Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Will Take Down If I Did Something Wrong

    A YouTube comment section where a user asks about fears, and a reply with toxic masculinity states, Man up.

    RandomFandoms13 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    As A Rider, I'm Part Of A Few Motorcycle Groups So I Know When There Are Group/Charity Rides I Can Join But Most Of The Time It's Just Stuff Like This

    A black and white image with text about how a woman who loves bikes makes a man happy forever, commenting on fragile masculinity.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Idk If It Fits Here But Anyway, I Saw A Guy Sharing His "Opinion" On Abuse So I Texted His GF To Make Sure She's Safe. Feel Free To Msg His GF And Show Her That This Is Abuse

    A screenshot of a text message exchange from a man with fragile masculinity, where he threatens another user.

    Queen_of_skys Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Men These Days Aren’t Fucking Up Their Teeth With Pliers Like They Used To. Fucking Pussies

    An article discussing Phil Robertson's views on masculinity and his father's method of pulling a tooth.

    extrafuego Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    For Fuck Sake

    An image contrasting traditional gender roles, promoting toxic masculinity: a man with a gun and dog, a woman holding a baby.

    my_futureperfect Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    The Truth

    A quote on Twitter about fragile masculinity: A man who fears being seen as feminine is a man who fears being treated the way he treats women.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Getting Rid Of The Shackles Of The Masculine Role

    A tweet shaming fragile masculinity by calling to normalize men expressing emotions and wearing jewelry.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Finally You Can Wash Without Putting Your Masculinity In Danger

    Bathing tools for manly men, a product marketed with toxic masculinity.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Very Cool

    Matt Haig's tweet shaming toxic masculinity, detailing how men are pressured to be unfeeling.

    Throwawaybackup2018 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    #wholesomeaf

    Two Reddit comments discussing male anatomy and value, illustrating themes of masculinity and shamed online men.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    This Feels Like Pure Toxic Masculinity This Boot *reviewer*

    A screenshot of a product review for boots, focusing on a comment about men looking like a man, revealing toxic masculinity.

    Drew_Sifur Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    “Emasculated” For Carrying A Bag?

    LeBron James in two outfits, with text criticizing his style as not masculine, linked to shamed online men.

    Kore624 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Okay Freud Calm Tf Down

    A man and child cooking, with a tweet about masculinity and affection leading to shamed online behavior.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    The Kind Of Healthy Outlet That Every Child Needs

    A screenshot of a dad's note, offering support to his children, highlighting healthy masculinity and communication.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Fatherhood Is Not Safe Either Apparently

    A tweet about 'tactical baby gear' marketed to men, satirizing fragile masculinity around parenting.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    This Man Needs A Therapist

    A series of tweets by Phil Rizzo discussing 'weak men' and 'destroy the family,' illustrating toxic masculinity.

    ImaginationFree6807 Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Toxic Masculinity At Its Finest

    A screenshot of a text message exchange demonstrating fragile masculinity, where a man comments on a woman's weight.

    dustin51515 Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Run-Jumps Gaily

    A meme titled 'The Invention Of Skipping' with a man in a field asking about the 'gayest way' to cross, playing on masculinity.

    Ixirar Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Watch Out How You Gesticulate Boys

    A split image of men demonstrating hand-over-mouth gestures, highlighting fragile masculinity.

    SadCoarseRabbit Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    From A Pick Up Artist

    A tweet stating that complaining shrinks a man's testicles, an example of toxic masculinity.

    Kore624 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Oh, So When It Hits Close To Home It’s Different?🤔

    A text conversation showing a man's hypocritical views on dating, illustrating fragile masculinity.

    RiseXagainst89 Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Spotted In The Wild

    A car with a sticker that reads No Fat Chicks... car will scrape, highlighting toxic masculinity.

    CurrentlyARaccoon Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Local Bro Ashamed To Give Positive Feedback To Women’s Clothing...as Part Of His Job

    A social media post where a man expresses needing to act masculine after calling women's activewear cute, showing toxic masculinity.

    TheLadyLion Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    #9 Is My Favorite!

    A sign listing humorous man cave rules, reflecting fragile masculinity.

    pflage Report

    3points
    POST
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