But one netizen wanted to know if some of these locations were actually worth the hype, so they asked the internet and got a whole lot of advice. We also reached out to veteran traveler and blogger Will Hatton, from the Broke Backpacker to get his insight on approaching travel.

Through the internet, popular culture, and just basic osmosis, we are often a bit overexposed to the “have-to-see” sights around the world. As travel becomes more common, people have gotten better at recognizing the tell-tale signs of a “tourist trap.”

#1 Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany.



It's very touristy but there's no doubt it's impressive and iconic. If you skip the tour of the interior (which isn't particularly remarkable), you can see the outside entirely for free.

#2 Alcatraz in San Francisco

#3 Machu Picchu was this for me. If you don’t do the full blown hike, the buses to get up to the entrance feel like Disneyland. Its one of the types of places that pictures don’t do it justice.

Bored Panda got in touch with Will Hatton, from the Broke Backpacker, and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. The first thing we wanted to know was what would be his number one tip or resource for a novice traveler looking for advice. “Be brave! Real adventures, and real growth, begins at the edge of your comfort zone so be prepared to get uncomfortable… hitchhike, camp, Couchsurf, get off your phone, and have genuine interactions. Travel is the ultimate teacher and as long as you are pushing out of your comfort zone every day, learning new skills, seeing new places, encountering new points of view, you will have an incredible opportunity to grow.”

#4 Jordan’s Petra and Wadi Rum - So much is already documented in film, press, and internet. You will be joined by bus load of tourists, but they don’t take away from the breathtaking scenery.

#5 Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. I remember loudly gasping once I walked inside. It’s a special place.

#6 The Pyramids. Touristy af, no question. Some of the most awe inspiring things I've ever seen, also no question

Many people do turn to blogs or influencers for advice, so we wanted his input. We asked if he thought the idea of “travel tips” is overrated and people should just learn from experience, or if is it best to go prepared. “I do think it’s well worth speaking to ’those who have been when traveling further off the beaten path.”

#7 Venice. Soo amazing.

#8 Maybe a bit specific to a certain type of person, but Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand. If you even remotely like the movies or Tolkien's work, getting to actually stand in Hobbiton makes you very happy

#9 the blue lagoon in iceland. yes there are cheaper places. yes there are more low key places. i've been to a bunch but i'd still go back 100x.

“Certainly, for my more far-flung adventures in Pakistan, Iran, Venezuela, etc I always tried to get some information through the Couchsurfing community before I hit the road. Ultimately, it is good to just go and if you’re heading somewhere a bit more vanilla, you can totally figure it out on the fly and on your own but it does help to be prepared; It’s good to have a plan yet be flexible with that plan.”

#10 The Grand Canyon. The crowds are insane, especially on weekends and holidays, but you’d be surprised how quickly they drop off once you get a little ways down the trail. I’ve also heard the north rim is beautiful and much less crowded, but it’s very far to get to.



#11 Niagara Falls is one giant tourist trap, but it’s still awesome. I love Maid of the Mist.

#12 Kyoto was fullllll of tourists but easily one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Tourist traps generally just mean something somewhat disappointing and perhaps a few costs that are higher than they are worth. But as Will is a true travel veteran, we wanted to learn about more harrowing experiences. So we asked if he had horror stories from traveling and ignoring advice. Alternatively, any time things went unexpectedly well? “Hitchhiking is really the best example - Many times I was trying to get from A to B and folks told me it was too dangerous or I should just book transport instead.”

#13 The Great Wall

#14 Louvre and Versailles in Paris. Full of people but still amazing.

Pike Place Market in Seattle. Ton of tourists but there is really good food and lots of local artists.

Kyoto, all of it. Deal with the people, be amazed at the beauty and history.

#15 Hop-on and hop-off buses in big cities.



Super touristy, but it’s a great way to get a good overview of a new city. I usually do this on my first day in a new city, without getting off at all. I then decide which places I want to go back to for the rest of my stay.



Be sure to sit outside in the top, preferably next to the window/rail for the best view.

“Very often I would end up having the most wonderful serendipitous connections and being taken from A to C, instead of A to B. C would often be WAY better and I’ve had folks pick me up, drive me hundreds of miles out of their way, put me up in their house, share their life stories with me. I think ultimately it IS wise to follow advice but ONLY from folks who have actually DONE what it is you are trying to do; many folks have fears, biases, and anxieties and will push these on to you even though they have no experience in the part of the world or the way in which, you are traveling.”

#16 Cinque Terre

#17 The Roman Colosseum but it was an absolute blast. Was able to see the lower levels as well too.

#18 The Maldives. The resorts are (obviously) touristy but it’s truly breathtakingly beautiful.

Will left us with this thought: “Be brave, be kind, travel far, and keep a journal of your experiences! If you’re looking for some guidance, check out the broke backpacker manifesto on how to travel more awesome.” If you would like to learn more, you can find his personal Instagram here, the Broke Backpacker Instagram here, and the blog itself here.

#19 Any Disney, if you can call them places.

#20 Golden Gate Bridge…bonus if you can walk a bit of it!

#21 The Spice Market in Istanbul.



It is very touristy but there is so much history there and by US standards it is still incredibly cheap.

#22 Oktoberfest. Thought it was going to be overpriced and tacky, complete opposite. Felt very authentic.

#23 According to my brother, Athens Greece. He said he was blown away by how old and visually impressing the ruins were and that Athens was a fun city in itself

#24 Banff in Alberta Canada

#25 Santorini, the whole place gets overwhelmed with tourists but it actually surpasses all the hype as it is so beautiful and stunning and worth it! Go on the shoulder season and it will be much more pleasant

#26 Trevi Fountain sucks to be at but it’s seriously amazing…totally worth the crowds just to see it

#27 Angkor Wat - Obviously the big one tourists are there for. Obviously you should go.



T-Rex, Nusa Penida - pretty crowded even in the off season. The scale of it is insane and it's super cool.



Golden circle, Iceland - Awesome. Beautiful. Amazing.

#28 Vatican is very touristy but a must visit (don’t get me started on Vatican Museums). Pretty much most of major Rome attractions are the same but you got to see them.

#29 Go up and get the skyscraper view on whatever the Sears Tower is called now. Chicago is a gorgeous city.



The bridge in Mostar. Yeah, everyone gets the same photos and it's not the original and there's hype men around the people doing the jumps. It's still a perfect location.



The French Quarter in New Orleans.... especially non-Bourbon Street. It's lovely and there's so many good places to stop for food. True outside of the quarter, but I'll never get tired of it even though it's lost a lot of local flavor.

#30 Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Paris. There were tourists everywhere but it didn't take away from its aura. You can pay a few Euros to climb the 300ish stairs to the observation area at the top. The views were incredible!

#31 a Safari in Africa. sure it's touristy and probably cost a fortune these days (I was at the serengeti ages ago) but it's still magnificent and even more so if you catch the migration

#32 Las Vegas - but you have to go in the right mindset. It’s supposed to be kitschy, excessive, even crass. That’s the whole point. If you can embrace it, it’s a blast. When people go and hate it, I never can quite figure out what they were expecting.



Biggest tip is that as a tourist it’s not about the gambling at all - go to a bunch of weird shows, walk the strip and downtown Fremont street, drink from ridiculously tall plastic cups, and experience the crowds instead of judging them. Hot tips are to stay in the nicer hotels (to have a peaceful place to retreat from the chaos), do some research on best buffets and secret food deals around town, and visit at least one cool non-casino attraction, maybe the Pinball Hall of Fame or the Neon Museum.

#33 The giant Buddha on Lantau Island in Hong Kong. I’ll never forget that whole day. I became unexpectedly scared shitless when we were in the glass-bottomed gondola high above the water, and the buses full of Russian tourists were annoying but also hilarious and therefore memorable. It was gorgeous, even on a cloudy day.

#34 Galapagos Islands.



It IS a tourist trap, kinda, as you get nickle and dimed for everything and everything costs a bit more.



It's an Island so you can understand but it can get you down (or p**s you off) by the end.



Example: Get off plane, 10usd for bus to port (there is no public road so LITERALLY the only way to the port is by the airport bus) (like... what would you do if you refused to pay? It's a long walk in the heat). Then it's a dollar fee for the 5min ferry, then a taxi or if your like me the bus (another 15'ish usd).



Do I recommend Galapagos? Heck yeah, but it IS a tourist destination. You'll rarely be by yourself unless you specifically go do stuff outside the normal per-packaged tours.

#35 Pantheon. Pompei. Colosseum/forum/palatine. I mean they're tourist traps, but they're also world famous, unesco heritage sites or both so it's not surprising. But they're 100% worth it.

#36 Time Square



Objectively, it does feel like the center of the world. Between the architecture, lights, and people all circling around you, it's like you are in the eye of a cultural storm.



That being said, I tell people to never spend more than 15 minutes there. See what it's like, get your pictures, and get out. The stores and restaurants are overpriced as hell and not worth it. Plus all the buskers and scammers make it a pain in the a*s to walk around. If you are seeing a Broadway show or visiting 30 Rock on your trip, it's worth walking over to to see. But do not plan even a half day around visiting Time Square, it's worth seeing but not worth a lot of time exploring.