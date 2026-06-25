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Tourist Exposes The Dark Side Of Japan Most Never Heard Of
A woman with disheveled hair sits on blankets under an overpass in Japan, revealing the dark side of Japan's society.
Lifestyle, Travel

Tourist Exposes The Dark Side Of Japan Most Never Heard Of

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A tourist in Japan has gone viral after exposing what he described as the “sinister” and “bizarre” side of Tokyo’s nightlife.

The country has long been associated with exceptionally clean public spaces, safe streets where people can walk around late at night, and polite citizens who respect centuries-old traditions.

While these perceptions are rooted in real cultural tendencies and visible aspects of Japanese society, they don’t always reflect the full picture.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Eduardo de Zanetti, a Brazilian man visiting Tokyo, shared what surprised him most about Japan’s capital city.
    • The young man described experiencing “culture shock” in the metropolis and showed the “sinister” individuals he encountered.
    • Eduardo compared Tokyo to European capitals, including Paris and London, as well as to other cities in Asia.

    A tourist went viral after calling Tokyo’s nightlife “bizarre,” saying it felt nothing like the city’s clean, safe reputation
    A tourist with glasses and a beard, in a dim street, exposing the dark side of Japan at night.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

    Japan can look very different depending on where you are—and especially after dark, as demonstrated by Brazilian tourist Eduardo de Zanetti.

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    The traveler, who admitted he experienced a “culture shock” in the country, recorded on his phone to show his point of view as he walked down the streets of Tokyo’s bustling nightlife district with a friend.

    “Tokyo nightlife is sinister and bizarre. It has all the worst things you can find anywhere in the world,” Eduardo said in his video.

    Night view of a bustling street in Japan, showing the dark side of urban life with many people.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

    He went on to show what he described as dealers on every corner who offered him different products every ten meters.

    “No, thank you bro,” he could be heard saying after another man emerged from inside some bushes to offer him illicit substances.

    Seconds later, he pointed his camera to a man who was so intoxicated that Eduardo said he looked like he was in “Narnia.”

    Eduardo showed scenes of people passed out in public areas, along with multiple adult workersTwo women standing by a tree on a street in Japan, exposing the dark side of local nightlife.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

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    A comment reflecting on the interesting and uneasy dark side of Japan, challenging its perfect image.

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    A comment stating that the dark side of Japan, like other countries, unfortunately exists.

    He also showed a few people who had passed out at a bus stop, as well as adult workers.

    Additionally, he recorded a man he identified as a pimp. The man was standing in the middle of the street in an all-black suit and bowed to Eduardo as he walked by.

    While crossing the street, the traveler came across two women offering “massages.”

    A tourist shares the dark side of Japan, showing people passed out on the street at night, highlighting a hidden reality.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

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    In a different part of the viral video, he saw another group of four adult workers who were standing on a commercial street carrying signs.

    The tourist’s video sparked curiosity about Japanese culture and amassed over 200,000 views when it was posted on X.

    Confused by all the people who go there to offer dr*gs openly,” one viewer commented.

    “I love the part of Japan I live in. I’ve been to Tokyo a few times, but I regret it every time. Now I only go as far as Yokohama—it’s much better and cleaner,” another person shared.

    The Brazilian tourist’s video sparked conversation about nightlife in different metropolises
    Image of the dark side of Japan, showing a person sitting on the ground next to a currency exchange sign, exposing a tourist's perspective.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

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    Others were less surprised by what Eduardo showed in the video, with one viewer writing, “Oh my God. People on the street at night, truly shocking.”

    “The guy goes to Kabukicho, Tokyo’s entertainment and nightlife district, showing that it has entertainment and nightlife. Wow,” someone else said.

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    Screenshot of a comment from brunolimasouzasurf, mentioning feeling deceived about Japan, exposing a tourist's view.

    Screenshot of a comment from jcr_felipe, discussing homeless people in Shinjuku, revealing the dark side of Japan.

    Many Brazilians contrasted the Japanese capital with life in their own cities.

    “In the heart of Rio at a time like this and with a phone like that, you’d already have taken about 10 stabs, wouldn’t even have your underwear left,” one person shared.

    “Managed to film during the nighttime without losing your phone—already better than a lot of cities around here,” a separate commenter remarked.

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    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

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    In a follow-up video, Eduardo filmed several homeless people and explained that the aim was to highlight that “reality in Tokyo is different from what influencers show” on social media.

    He also noted that the city is not immune to the problems faced by every metropolis in the world.

    For instance, the tourist explained that many areas in Tokyo have “graffiti and places with a strong sewage smell.”

    While Tokyo may be cleaner than Paris, London, and many cities in the United States, Eduardo said it’s still very far from other Asian cities like Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai in terms of hygiene.

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    A screenshot of a comment about the dark side of Japan, explaining that all countries have beautiful and dark parts.

    Tokyo is Japan’s largest city and its political, economic, and cultural center. It is also the most populous city, with over 14 million residents as of 2025.

    A January 2025 survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare counted about 2,591 people sleeping on the streets nationwide, per Japan Today.

    Osaka had the highest number at 763, while Tokyo came in second at 565.

    While official numbers for homelessness in Japan are low, many people are not counted because they sleep in internet cafés
    Four tourists lying and sitting on concrete steps at night, revealing a different side of Japan.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

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    However, that figure only captures people living outdoors, and many spend nights in internet cafés, cars, or other temporary spaces. In local media, they are known as “net café refugees.”

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    Surveys conducted by housing assistance programs such as Tokyo Challenge Net have estimated that between 100,000 and 300,000 people across Japan could be net café refugees.

    Until the early 2000s, when the Act on Special Measures Concerning Self-Reliance Support for the Homeless was enacted, there were no official government programs to tackle this issue.

    The act reportedly focuses on support centers, job training, and transitional housing, and enables local governments and non-profit partnerships to support homeless individuals in their communities.

    A tourist posing with a local, showing the human element of exploring the dark side of Japan.

    Image credits: eduardodezanetti/Instagram

    Though adult work is heavily restricted in Japan, a range of legal grey areas exists in the nightlife industry, one of them being the multibillion-yen “host club” sector.

    Modeled on the hostess bars that came before them, host clubs offer women a place to drink expensive champagne and chat and flirt with young men.

    Many young women accumulate large debts at these clubs, which they sometimes repay by dropping out of university and working in adult entertainment.

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    People compared the video to their own experiences traveling in Japan
    A screenshot of a comment about a tourist's experience in Japan, mentioning no trash or homeless, but women offering services.

    A screenshot of a comment describing an unbelievable number of rats, hinting at the dark side of Japan.

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    Screenshot of a comment discussing the dark side of Japan, mentioning live streams from Ueno, Shinjuku, and Nippori.

    Screenshot of a comment exposing the dark side of Japan, mentioning femicide.

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    Screenshot of a comment revealing the dark side of Japan, stating the country camouflages problems.

    Screenshot of a comment about the dark side of Japan, comparing Tokyo negatively to the Japanese countryside and Yokohama.

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    Screenshot of a comment highlighting the dark side of Japan, referencing warnings about people offering d***s on the street.

    A social media user comments on the dark side of Japan, mentioning drunk people in a family neighborhood.

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    Another user shares their experience of Japan, highlighting a lack of trash and homeless people, but prevalence of women offering services.

    A comment dismissing the exposed dark side of Japan with a strong negative reaction.

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    A user compares the described dark side of Japan to a typical afternoon in downtown Lisbon.

    A social media user suggests the tourist visited specific areas like club and massage districts, not representative of all Japan.

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    Netizen comment on the dark side of Japan, comparing its safety at night to other cities.

    Commenter noting a tourist's perspective on the dark side of Japan, focusing on poverty.

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    User comment comparing cleanliness of public transport in Japan to the user's daily bus in Rio.

    User comment contrasting the tourist's view of the dark side of Japan with Brazil, calling Japan a paradise.

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    User comment comparing the dark side of Japan to a normal day in São Paulo, Brazil.

    A screenshot from grandmother_ about a tourist showing the dark side of Japan, commenting on a lack of respect.

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    A screenshot from victorm_lima on the dark side of Japan, discussing trash collection and a single homeless person.

    A screenshot from zarakomber about a tourist exposing the dark side of Japan, discussing Japanese culture.

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    A screenshot from erickponto regarding a tourist exposing the dark side of Japan, stating no real problems were seen.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, Edwardo's surprised the Japanese have s*x too?

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, Edwardo's surprised the Japanese have s*x too?

    2
    2points
    reply
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