Woman Forced To Wait Nearly 2 Hours To Have Her Car Unblocked By The Person Whose Spot She Parked In

Having your own car is slightly better than commuting using public transport. But only to a degree where you realize you’re picking your poison. Well, hey, you have a car—great! Gonna get there a bit faster. But wait, now you need a place to leave your choice of poison. This is somewhat mitigated by having a designated parking spot. Albeit, it’s a shared spot, but once you get a system of how to share it, it all falls into place and you’re set.

Or not. After you spend an hour or so traveling to said space only to find it taken by some rando who was in a hurry and “wasn’t planning on being long”. Except they were. But this made petty revenge that much sweeter.

Ever tried parking next to a hospital? It’s nearly impossible to do so, unless you have a reserved spot for it. But even then, someone can just take it

But if they do, that just means you can be a bit more liberal with the actions you take to prevent it next time—mayhaps sprinkle in some petty revenge to make sure

It just goes to show that if you do end up taking a chained-off spot, just make sure you’re fine with spending an extra couple or so hours waiting to be released

Reddit user u/SaliktheCruel is a lab technician at a hospital. Needless to say, it’s an important job, one that requires dedication and whatever that personal skill is called when you manage to keep things afloat.

So, besides all that stress, there is this one teeny-tiny inconvenience of having to share a parking space. The whole team shares just one spot, so some planning and coordination is a must. They have taken measures to make sure the spot is always available for whomever needs it. And sometimes a random woman needs it. You can guess where this is going.

One day, OP arrived to work only to find their spot taken. They didn’t recognize the car, nor were they able to see a number tucked away anywhere inside the car to call. But they knew where to investigate as another hospital team sometimes is allowed to use the spot. If they ask nicely. Nobody did, so that was weird.

In the meantime, OP decided to park in a way that wouldn’t bother anyone on the road, not the sidewalk, but also in a way that completely bothered the parked car, i.e. it was blocked off with no way to get out. Absolutely. No. Way.

Soon after, OP learned that nobody from their, nor the other team were responsible for the vehicular misplacement, but it was some random employee who was apparently in a hurry and wasn’t planning on taking long. Fast forward from 10AM to around 4PM and you can already guess how long it actually ended up being.

Here’s the kicker, though: the jayparker was done with her business at 4PM, but OP was on duty until 7:30PM. And of course the woman wanted some justice to be served about being blocked off. But her only options were waiting or being towed away. Because there was no way she was in the right in any case.

After a few sad attempts at lowkey justice, she accepted the fact that she would have to wait. OP was in a bit of a bind because they were preoccupied with very sterile handiwork—meaning they couldn’t just up and resolve the issue like that. But, luckily for the woman, instead of coming around at 7:30PM, they made an effort to come out and move the car right before 6PM—nearly two hours of waiting on the part of parky-parkingson. Well, not without taking their sweet time, because you just gotta when you yourself have been inconvenienced. But that’s a given.

Either that, or embrace the option of dealing with security and getting towed—but the woman was lucky enough to avoid that

Bored Panda got in touch with SaliktheCruel for more information on the whole situation. OP explained that while they are not sure the woman has learned her lesson—both about lying and parking where they’re not supposed to—she was definitely not seen trying to park there any more.

“I think she at least learned her lesson about parking at a dedicated spot closed by a chain. She probably won’t attempt it anymore,” added OP.

While some might argue that this wasn’t petty revenge as much as it is the woman winning stupid prizes by playing stupid games, it could have turned into even pettier revenge given certain circumstances. OP didn’t want to escalate the situation, and in the woman’s defense, she didn’t turn full Karen. But if she had, it would have been a lot worse.

“I most definitely would have thought about one-upping [my petty revenge] if she had been a pain about it but my coworkers would have probably talked me down. I could have made her wait at least until 7:30PM that day. But I could very well have been called to go to another hospital site, and in this case I would have used my car. Now how would SHE have waited before leaving without her car? Probably not until 7:30PM. But I bet she could have waited half an hour more,” elaborated OP.

Many redditors were actually calling for more revenge in the comment section: everything from coming back with a “I won’t take long” every time the woman complained to simply getting her car towed (perfectly legal, by the way) to having OP take an Uber home and leave their car in a more permanent state of parking.

“As suggested by many, calling hospital security so that they would have her car towed was a valid and totally deserved action,” said OP. Very much deserved, as agreed by 6,200 people who left an upvote and a Reddit award on the post. And you can actually check it out right here, in all of its contextual glory.

Commenters were more keen on seeing the lazy parker get her just deserts, and even suggested one-upping the revenge

