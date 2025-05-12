Mothers-in-law get a bad rap, but sometimes they deserve it. Whether they’re telling you how to parent your kids or offering other unsolicited advice because they know best, they have a habit of sticking their nose in where it’s not always wanted.

One woman was reduced to tears after her mother-in-law texted her husband to tell him she thought his wife was a neglectful mom. She turned to netizens to share her side of the story and get their opinions on the matter.

More info: Mumsnet

    Mothers-in-law can be an overbearing handful, as this woman found out the hard way

    Image credits: cottonbro studio

    Heavily pregnant and mother to a toddler, she takes a quick bath when her sciatica becomes too much to bear

    Pregnant mom relaxing in a flower-filled bath, emphasizing self-care during pregnancy and family dynamics.

    Image credits: lucas mendes

    When she takes these baths, she lets her toddler play alone, but only in part of the house and always within earshot

    Text excerpt discussing a toddler’s play options while a pregnant mom takes a short bath, addressing neglect concerns.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau

    When her mother-in-law found out about this, she texted the woman’s husband to claim she was being neglectful

    Image credits: dil8

    The husband sprang to his wife’s defense, but she’s still wondering if leaving her kid semi-supervised while taking a bath from time to time makes her an awful parent

    Being pregnant is hard enough, but throw in intense back pain and a toddler, and it’s a full-time endurance test. OP, dealing with sciatica and symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD), found half an hour of relief by soaking in the bath while her 2-year-old daughter played nearby. Everything was baby-proofed, doors bolted, and cartoons queued up.

    The bathroom is within earshot of OP’s daughter’s play areas, with safety locks on cupboards and meds locked away in a tall cabinet. The kid moves freely between the living room, her bedroom, and occasionally joins OP to play with bath toys. It’s their version of supervised independence; short, calm, and safe.

    However, when the OP’s mother-in-law found out about the midday bath breaks, she accused her of being “neglectful.” Apparently, anything could happen in those 30 minutes. She texted her son to voice her disapproval, despite never having raised concerns before. The whole thing shook OP’s confidence.

    Thankfully, her husband stood by her, calling her an excellent mother and shutting down his mom’s criticism. Still, the harsh comment stung. OP has since turned to a community of netizens to ask if she’s wrong for needing that half hour of pain relief while ensuring her child is safe, secure, and entertained.

    From what OP tells us in her post, her mother-in-law seems quite toxic. So, unless she wants her husband to defend her every time something comes up, how can she deal with her difficult mom-in-law? We went looking for answers.

    Couple drinking coffee in kitchen discussing while pregnant mom takes a short bath with toddler watching TV nearby.

    Image credits: Jack Sparrow

    In her article for Choosing Therapy, Tricia Johnson writes that a toxic mother-in-law can have a powerful impact on relationships, using manipulation tactics and subtle control that may go unnoticed by others, especially their own child.

    According to Johnson, these behaviors can create tension and lead to issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, and even depression. Signs of a toxic mother-in-law include her disrespecting your boundaries, thinking she’s always right, passive aggression, emotional abuse, and gaslighting. 

    Johnson suggests a few ways to cope with a toxic mother-in-law, including communicating openly with your partner, setting realistic expectations and boundaries, practicing self-care and self-compassion, and not falling for the victim card. 

    In an article on the MomWell website, the authors write that boundary setting is self-care. It’s a declaration that you’re important; that you value yourself and your needs. Setting boundaries with in-laws isn’t disrespectful. It’s crucial for our well-being – and it’s also part of having a healthy relationship in the long run.

    Maybe it’s time OP had a face-to-face, one-on-one, chat with her nosey mother-in-law. Who knows – maybe she’ll be able to rope her into some babysitting duty while she’s at it. One way or another, she definitely needs to defend her self-care.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she’s entitled to some periodic pain relief, or does her mother-in-law have a point? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers agreed the original poster’s mom should be offering to help out rather than telling tales and told her she wasn’t being unreasonable at all

    Screenshot of a social media comment supporting husband against MIL while pregnant mom bathes and toddler watches TV.

    Pregnant mom takes a short bath while her toddler watches TV, mother-in-law accuses neglect, husband defends.

    Pregnant mom takes a short bath while her toddler watches TV, family debate on child supervision and neglect concerns.

    Comment from Mexcitedfam suggesting installing toys and an iPad for 2YO in bathroom to help pregnant mom relax during short bath.

    Comment discussing pregnant mom managing toddler care and addressing concerns of neglect from MIL while hubby supports her.

    Comment discussing MIL causing stress during pregnancy while mom takes a short bath and toddler watches TV.

    Comment text about a mother taking a short bath while her toddler watches TV, with family tension over neglect.

    Pregnant mom relaxes in bath while her toddler watches TV, facing criticism from mother-in-law, husband defends care approach.

