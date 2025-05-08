ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling is one of the most liberating things that can open your mind to a whole new world of possibilities. Even if you get a chance to go on a trip once in a while, there’s so much to see, do, and take part in that you’ll never have a moment of boredom. 

People who keep visiting new destinations also know that simple hacks can elevate their trip experience. That’s why we compiled this list of their most useful travel tips that can help you have a fun, exciting, and memorable vacation.

More info: Reddit

#1

Hand holding smartphone with a connectivity app displayed, showing a tiny thing that made the trip better view. Getting an eSIM so I can use Google Maps when I’m out and about!

Life_Fishing999 , Jacob Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Errr, or just a contract that includes data wherever you're going, Doesn't need to be an e-sim.

    #2

    Hands using a tiny hair clip to secure hair, highlighting a tiny thing that made the trip better with convenience. Hair clip or bag clip for keeping blinds shut so you're not awakened by Sauron's eye beam.

    Laurels_Night , Natalia Blauth Report

    #3

    Assorted single-use packets of salt, pepper, and sugar highlighting a tiny thing that made the trip better. Salt packets. I still remember meeting my friend from Germany in Paris, and he pulled out a boiled egg leftover from his breakfast, while we were on the street. I offered him a salt packet and he doubled over with shock and appreciation.
    But also, I’m a salt fiend.

    Shuddupbabydik , arbyreed Report

    The world is full of beautiful and magical places to explore, which is exactly why people love traveling. In fact, folks enjoy this experience so much that 47% of parents even take their children out of school to travel. Whether it’s with kids, pets, or solo, people can’t seem to get enough of all the amazing tourist spots out there.

    In recent years, the vacation trend has steered more toward rest and relaxation. Although many folks still want to check out all the attractions and learn about a new destination’s culture, they also want to use their trip as a time to unwind. It truly seems like travel helps people make new memories and also gives them a much-needed escape from everyday life.
    #4

    Woman sitting on toilet looking distressed in a bathroom, illustrating a tiny thing that made trip better concept. I always pack some Immodium. You don't want to get monstrous diarrhea and need to walk 20 blocks to the nearest pharmacy. Screw that.

    CitizenTed , EyeEm Report

    #5

    Close-up of a tiny HDMI cable connector, a small thing that made the trip better for connecting devices easily. USB-C to HDMI cable — let’s my spouse and I watch our show on the big screen at whatever hotel we are staying at. Buy a long one, they are cheap.

    OtherImplement , Srattha Nualsate Report

    #6

    Person in an orange shirt holding a small outdoor item, packing a blue backpack during a nature trip in the forest. We walk a LOT when we go on trips. Body Glide is a great thing to keep around in case anything starts chafing of rubbing. They sell it in tiny deodorant style sticks that make it easy to take with.

    TheodoreK2 , Bodyglide Report

    When a person travels for the first time, it might seem daunting and like they’re pushed out of their comfort zone, but that’s exactly how they develop confidence. Even visiting one new spot can help them broaden their horizons and appreciate the diversity of different cultures and communities. 

    It’s not always easy to visit a new destination and figure out what to do there, but this can also be a beneficial experience. It teaches you how to research effectively, make an itinerary, and figure out things for yourself. It might even push travelers to connect with locals so that they find new things to do.
    #7

    Young woman outdoors using a tiny thing made trip better by shielding her eyes with a patterned scarf in sunlight. A light/translucent scarf that (in addition to all the ways a scarf is useful - see The Hitchhiker's Guide) you can put over the glaring bright hotel/airbnb lighting. Makes relaxing at the end of the day so much more pleasant.

    Earplugs/eye cover - you never know what your neighbors will be like.

    beefroe , freepik Report

    #8

    Woman wearing an orange cap, resting her chin on clasped hands, reflecting on a tiny thing that made trip better outdoors. As the dad and itinerary holder, planner, and public transportation specialist. I bought myself a safety orange colored hat. I received multiple compliments from my wife and in laws, they could always find me in the crowds when we got separated at venues. It provided comfort where everyone knew they could find me and thus each other.

    cali_dozin , EyeEm Report

    #9

    Hands packing a suitcase with clothes, accessories, and a tiny thing made trip better for travel convenience. Creating a packing list. Keep it saved on your phone and add/take away as needed on every trip. In the end you will never forget anything nor be packed too heavy.

    GIfuckingJane , freepik Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every trip would be a different list, so why bother?

    Many of the tips on this list are useful because they can make your trip much easier and convenient. One of the smartest travel hacks involves all of the documents that you need to take with you. It’s always better to have scanned copies of them with you at all times, in case anything happens to the physical ones.

    It’s also important to keep yourself and your valuables safe during your trip. In some places, pickpocketing might be a cause for concern, so investing in anti-theft backpacks can be a lifesaver. Whatever you do, it’s better not to take any risks with your safety, especially in another country.
    #10

    Packing neatly organized rolled clothes in a small travel organizer, showing a tiny thing made trip better for efficient packing. Packing compression cubes that have 2 compartments - a mesh side for clean clothes and a solid side for dirty ones. Never used cubes before but it was super helpful on a 2-week trip to keep track of which clothes were clean and which needed to be washed halfway through the trip. 

    Also just being super prepared, having learned what I needed here and there over the course of a few years of traveling. Feel like I have my “mini stuff” down to a science - mini nail file, nail polish remover wipes, mini compact foldable lint roller, plenty of blister band-aids and medical tape just in case shoes become uncomfortable, individually wrapped sanitizing wipes for various surfaces like airplane tray table or hotel bathroom etc etc. I rarely feel “unprepared” and that’s a big weight off your shoulders when traveling lol.

    Also, using mini 5ml dropper bottles and contact lens cases to decant skincare or makeup! .

    AnchovyZeppoles , Timur Weber Report

    #11

    Apple AirTag on a dark surface, a tiny thing that made the trip better by helping track personal items easily. Surprised no one mention Air Tags. We can track if our bags all arrived with us during transfers or see if it’s almost arriving at the baggage carousel.

    Our bag got lost once and we were able to track its progress back to us at a hotel over 3-4 days.

    The hotel receptionist even said it hadn’t arrived yet, and we showed her that the air tag location is right there, and finally got the bag.

    sirotan88 , Daniel Romero Report

    #12

    Sandwich ingredients including bread, turkey slices, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a tiny thing made trip better on a marble surface. Supplies to make lunch and breakfast easier. E.g. sandwich bags, food clips, travel cutlery etc. I don't want to eat out multiple times in a day so tend to just go out for dinner, and keep lunch and breakfast much more efficient. Even taking a bag of granola with me some places. Better to have one good meal a day rather than 3 cheap or rushed meals, and don't want to plan my day around being near food places.

    Sopos , Karolina Grabowska Report

    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rolleat do amazing reusable sandwich wraps (you can wash them) which I swear by.

    What all of these travel tips and tricks prove is that it’s extremely important to be prepared before you actually go on a trip. Any experienced traveler will tell you that doing your research beforehand will actually help save you time and money. Making an itinerary and getting everything in order will also help reduce stress once you are there.

    Many people book their accommodations and transportation in advance so that they can get the best prices. This also helps people stick to their budgets rather than splurge on things, which is something that might happen very easily. If you want to be a plan-on-the-go traveler, then maybe just using the hacks from this list might be good enough.
    #13

    Young woman kneeling by washing machine, holding laundry with a smile, showing a tiny thing that made trip better. Rent an apartment with a washer & dryer (or just a washer, at least). This is huge for us because we can pack in carry-on bags only and skip all the baggage-check hassles, because you only have to pack half as much stuff.

    onelittleworld , Getty Images Report

    #14

    Person reading a book on a train holding a tiny thing that made the trip better during travel window view visible I started picking one random unread, almost forgotten book from the bottom of my book shelf for each the past couple of trips. You know the kind: Might have been a present or whatever and maybe you forgot about out, or maybe like me you just buy new books all the time and there's always at least ten others higher up on your "To Read" list. In other words: A book a probably never would have picked up out to read at home. When it's the only thing I have to read on a long trip - waiting at the airport, sitting on the plan, on the greyhound bus, on the beach, in a café on a rainy day on my solo city trips - that previously neglected/forgotten book will become my best friend! Had a lot of surprisingly great reading experiences that I most likely would have missed out on otherwise.

    teadiumvitae237 , Will Tarpey Report

    #15

    Person wearing green leggings putting on white socks, highlighting the tiny thing that made the trip better comfort-wise. Compression socks. When I walk / fly i swell and these help me so much! That and small strips of sports tape for my feet for longer walks (saves me from getting sores) Also a good quality neck pillow eye mask and earplugs for the long haul flight.

    Cherry_Darling , Drazen Zigic Report

    Everyone should travel at least once, in order to get out of their comfort zone. The best way to go about it is to start small and plan it well. There is always going to be an endless list of places to visit and things to see, but even if you get to enjoy one spot fully, that’s good enough. Hopefully, this list of tips will help you make the most of your travel experience.

    If you’ve got any amazing trip hacks, don’t forget to share them with us too!
    #16

    Black travel adapter plug on a white surface showing a tiny thing that made the trip better for easy charging. Mine are simple but effective.

    For once I didn't forget my plug converter and that was a huge win. I even brought 2.

    I finally caved and joined the neck pillow crowd. You guys were right.

    Chose an empty row in delta comfort+ over an upgrade to ~~first class~~ Premium Select on a 13-hr flight. You can't lie down across an entire row in ~~first class~~ Premium Select.

    Sapphire_Bombay , ready made Report

    #17

    Portable pink mini fan with white blades, a tiny thing that made the trip better by providing personal cooling comfort. A little USB fan.

    browster , Chandan Chaurasia Report

    #18

    Person adjusting pillow on bed, highlighting tiny thing made trip better by improving comfort during travel. I pack a satin pillow case from home. It helps with hair breakage and I just feel better with another layer between me and the last 100 people who slept on those pillows.

    crazynormal , Nik Report

    josephdixon avatar
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be honest, my head sweats a lot if I'm sleeping deeply, so this is a great idea.

    #19

    Frozen vegetables including peppers, green beans, and mixed peas in sealed bags, a tiny thing that made the trip better. Multiple empty zip lock bags in various sizes. So handy! One time I had a pill bottle get smashed during travel and this helped make it not a big deal.

    ljljlj12345 , freepik Report

    #20

    Person sleeping peacefully in bed beside a glowing alarm clock, a tiny thing that made the trip better. I bring a nightlight and plug it in in the bathroom. It makes going to the bathroom in the middle of the night easy.

    whatevrmn , cottonbro studio Report

    #21

    Hands organizing tiny travel bottles and a bamboo toothbrush inside a black mesh toiletry bag for a trip better. TWO toiletry kits for multi leg, world hopping flights. One with tooth brush, pills you need for the flight including ibuprofen etc, hand sanitizer, face wash, deodorant, and a small microfiber towel, and Tiger balm.

    Small speaker (JBL Go), doubles as a white noise machine with iPhone background sounds.

    iPhone background sounds!

    Eye mask

    AirTag card holder things. They’re like credit cards with a cut out for an AirTag. I have a passport holder with one, a second wallet with a backup card and U.S ID with one, and I got a cool MagSafe card wallet with FindMy capability.

    number676766 , Timur Weber Report

    #22

    Compact orange Sony speaker on a smooth surface representing a tiny thing that made the trip better. I had a rich friend in college who always packed a portable speaker for trips, totally elevated every hotel room hangout. Little things like that go a long way. Also, dryer sheets and Tiger Balm are underrated lifesavers.

    Equivalent-Tip2183 , Olena Bohovyk Report

    #23

    Young woman relaxing on bed with sleeping mask, showing a tiny thing that made trip better by enhancing rest. Sleep mask and a fan (old school, handheld, non-mechanical one).

    Laundry leaves (detergent sheets), especially if you travel light as it's not a liquid.

    Folding hanger, both for hanging clothes and for drying them after hand-washing.

    Axolotl_amphibian , Anna Nekrashevich Report

    #24

    Reusable bag on a wooden table promoting reduce reuse recycle, a tiny thing that made the trip better. Reusable shopping bag that folds down to nothing. Bought one on a whim on a trip a few years ago and it’s been invaluable. I keep one in my carryon and another in my day bag at all times now.

    Dragonfly_Brass , George Gregorio Report

    #25

    Man wearing earphones sitting by airplane window, enjoying a tiny thing that made the trip better during flight. A couple years ago I got an AirFly to connect my Bluetooth headphones to the airplane's in-seat entertainment. It's so much nicer than trying to use the cheap headphones they supply, especially if you have noise-cancelling headphones.

    It seems newer planes are being outfitted with Bluetooth in the entertainment system, though it didn't work at all when I tried to use it. So an AirFly is still a handy gadget to have.

    cbunn81 , Ahmed Report

    #26

    White USB charger plugged into a power strip, showing a tiny thing that made the trip better by keeping devices powered. Brought a tiny power strip with USB ports - sounds boring but when everyone’s fighting for one socket, I felt like a hero.

    aisreis , Саша Алалыкин Report

    #27

    Young woman wearing a hat happily reading a colorful map outdoors showing a tiny thing that made the trip better. The best hack I've used has been to make a little printed booklet with all the hotel reservations, itinerary details, excursion booking details, etc. I organize everything in order of date so it's a play by play handbook for each day of our trip in order. It's been a game changer to deal with anxiety of what's coming next and also really helps save time searching in your emails for booking details, etc.

    I also will add a few "bonus" activities, restaurant options, day trip ideas, etc in the back of each section (usually for trips with multiple stops/countries) in case we find extra time in the day.

    If you're traveling with family of various ages/abilities or a large group you need to keep organized I HIGHLY recommend.

    stillwaterstellium , freepik Report

    #28

    Young woman using a nasal spray, a tiny thing that made her trip better by relieving nasal congestion. Saline nasal spray. My sinuses are sensitive and it’s a life saver when going to drier climates and especially on flights where the air is so dry.

    I actually tried to bring a little portable usb humidifier on one of my last flights too but a flight attendant told me they weren’t allowed so I had to put it away 🤷🏻.

    kunterbuntification , freepik Report

    #29

    Close-up of a person applying lip balm, highlighting a tiny thing that made the trip better for lip care. Bringing my own lip balm, it seems like every single time I travel my lips get chaffed and I need to go buy a lip balm at a convenience store/gas station after suffering for a day thinking it will go away

    So now I just bring one of the multiples I have bought.

    SassanZZ , mari_draiser Report

    #30

    Hand pulling a wet wipe from a pink package, showing a tiny thing that made the trip better. Wet wipes and tissues in your bag at all times. Never know when you’ll make a mess.

    ExpensiveTrashPanda , EyeEm Report

    #31

    Woman in a white robe enjoying coffee on bed with laptop nearby, a tiny thing that made her trip better and relaxing Spending a day or half a day doing absolutely nothing in the hotel room.

    Mapleess , drobotdean Report

    #32

    Sad young woman leaning on a suitcase indoors, showing how a tiny thing made the trip better despite travel troubles. Going alone and without my partner lol.

    bubblebbutt , prostooleh Report

