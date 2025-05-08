People who keep visiting new destinations also know that simple hacks can elevate their trip experience. That’s why we compiled this list of their most useful travel tips that can help you have a fun, exciting, and memorable vacation.

Traveling is one of the most liberating things that can open your mind to a whole new world of possibilities. Even if you get a chance to go on a trip once in a while, there’s so much to see, do, and take part in that you’ll never have a moment of boredom.

#1 Getting an eSIM so I can use Google Maps when I’m out and about!

#2 Hair clip or bag clip for keeping blinds shut so you're not awakened by Sauron's eye beam.

#3 Salt packets. I still remember meeting my friend from Germany in Paris, and he pulled out a boiled egg leftover from his breakfast, while we were on the street. I offered him a salt packet and he doubled over with shock and appreciation.

But also, I’m a salt fiend.

The world is full of beautiful and magical places to explore, which is exactly why people love traveling. In fact, folks enjoy this experience so much that 47% of parents even take their children out of school to travel. Whether it’s with kids, pets, or solo, people can’t seem to get enough of all the amazing tourist spots out there. In recent years, the vacation trend has steered more toward rest and relaxation. Although many folks still want to check out all the attractions and learn about a new destination’s culture, they also want to use their trip as a time to unwind. It truly seems like travel helps people make new memories and also gives them a much-needed escape from everyday life.

#4 I always pack some Immodium. You don't want to get monstrous diarrhea and need to walk 20 blocks to the nearest pharmacy. Screw that.

#5 USB-C to HDMI cable — let’s my spouse and I watch our show on the big screen at whatever hotel we are staying at. Buy a long one, they are cheap.

#6 We walk a LOT when we go on trips. Body Glide is a great thing to keep around in case anything starts chafing of rubbing. They sell it in tiny deodorant style sticks that make it easy to take with.

When a person travels for the first time, it might seem daunting and like they’re pushed out of their comfort zone, but that’s exactly how they develop confidence. Even visiting one new spot can help them broaden their horizons and appreciate the diversity of different cultures and communities. ADVERTISEMENT It’s not always easy to visit a new destination and figure out what to do there, but this can also be a beneficial experience. It teaches you how to research effectively, make an itinerary, and figure out things for yourself. It might even push travelers to connect with locals so that they find new things to do.

#7 A light/translucent scarf that (in addition to all the ways a scarf is useful - see The Hitchhiker's Guide) you can put over the glaring bright hotel/airbnb lighting. Makes relaxing at the end of the day so much more pleasant.



Earplugs/eye cover - you never know what your neighbors will be like.

#8 As the dad and itinerary holder, planner, and public transportation specialist. I bought myself a safety orange colored hat. I received multiple compliments from my wife and in laws, they could always find me in the crowds when we got separated at venues. It provided comfort where everyone knew they could find me and thus each other.

#9 Creating a packing list. Keep it saved on your phone and add/take away as needed on every trip. In the end you will never forget anything nor be packed too heavy.

Many of the tips on this list are useful because they can make your trip much easier and convenient. One of the smartest travel hacks involves all of the documents that you need to take with you. It’s always better to have scanned copies of them with you at all times, in case anything happens to the physical ones. ADVERTISEMENT It’s also important to keep yourself and your valuables safe during your trip. In some places, pickpocketing might be a cause for concern, so investing in anti-theft backpacks can be a lifesaver. Whatever you do, it’s better not to take any risks with your safety, especially in another country.

#10 Packing compression cubes that have 2 compartments - a mesh side for clean clothes and a solid side for dirty ones. Never used cubes before but it was super helpful on a 2-week trip to keep track of which clothes were clean and which needed to be washed halfway through the trip.



Also just being super prepared, having learned what I needed here and there over the course of a few years of traveling. Feel like I have my “mini stuff” down to a science - mini nail file, nail polish remover wipes, mini compact foldable lint roller, plenty of blister band-aids and medical tape just in case shoes become uncomfortable, individually wrapped sanitizing wipes for various surfaces like airplane tray table or hotel bathroom etc etc. I rarely feel “unprepared” and that’s a big weight off your shoulders when traveling lol.



Also, using mini 5ml dropper bottles and contact lens cases to decant skincare or makeup! .

#11 Surprised no one mention Air Tags. We can track if our bags all arrived with us during transfers or see if it’s almost arriving at the baggage carousel.



Our bag got lost once and we were able to track its progress back to us at a hotel over 3-4 days.



The hotel receptionist even said it hadn’t arrived yet, and we showed her that the air tag location is right there, and finally got the bag.

#12 Supplies to make lunch and breakfast easier. E.g. sandwich bags, food clips, travel cutlery etc. I don't want to eat out multiple times in a day so tend to just go out for dinner, and keep lunch and breakfast much more efficient. Even taking a bag of granola with me some places. Better to have one good meal a day rather than 3 cheap or rushed meals, and don't want to plan my day around being near food places.

What all of these travel tips and tricks prove is that it’s extremely important to be prepared before you actually go on a trip. Any experienced traveler will tell you that doing your research beforehand will actually help save you time and money. Making an itinerary and getting everything in order will also help reduce stress once you are there. Many people book their accommodations and transportation in advance so that they can get the best prices. This also helps people stick to their budgets rather than splurge on things, which is something that might happen very easily. If you want to be a plan-on-the-go traveler, then maybe just using the hacks from this list might be good enough.

#13 Rent an apartment with a washer & dryer (or just a washer, at least). This is huge for us because we can pack in carry-on bags only and skip all the baggage-check hassles, because you only have to pack half as much stuff.

#14 I started picking one random unread, almost forgotten book from the bottom of my book shelf for each the past couple of trips. You know the kind: Might have been a present or whatever and maybe you forgot about out, or maybe like me you just buy new books all the time and there's always at least ten others higher up on your "To Read" list. In other words: A book a probably never would have picked up out to read at home. When it's the only thing I have to read on a long trip - waiting at the airport, sitting on the plan, on the greyhound bus, on the beach, in a café on a rainy day on my solo city trips - that previously neglected/forgotten book will become my best friend! Had a lot of surprisingly great reading experiences that I most likely would have missed out on otherwise.

#15 Compression socks. When I walk / fly i swell and these help me so much! That and small strips of sports tape for my feet for longer walks (saves me from getting sores) Also a good quality neck pillow eye mask and earplugs for the long haul flight.

Everyone should travel at least once, in order to get out of their comfort zone. The best way to go about it is to start small and plan it well. There is always going to be an endless list of places to visit and things to see, but even if you get to enjoy one spot fully, that’s good enough. Hopefully, this list of tips will help you make the most of your travel experience. If you’ve got any amazing trip hacks, don’t forget to share them with us too!

#16 Mine are simple but effective.



For once I didn't forget my plug converter and that was a huge win. I even brought 2.



I finally caved and joined the neck pillow crowd. You guys were right.



Chose an empty row in delta comfort+ over an upgrade to ~~first class~~ Premium Select on a 13-hr flight. You can't lie down across an entire row in ~~first class~~ Premium Select.

#17 A little USB fan.

#18 I pack a satin pillow case from home. It helps with hair breakage and I just feel better with another layer between me and the last 100 people who slept on those pillows.

#19 Multiple empty zip lock bags in various sizes. So handy! One time I had a pill bottle get smashed during travel and this helped make it not a big deal.

#20 I bring a nightlight and plug it in in the bathroom. It makes going to the bathroom in the middle of the night easy.

#21 TWO toiletry kits for multi leg, world hopping flights. One with tooth brush, pills you need for the flight including ibuprofen etc, hand sanitizer, face wash, deodorant, and a small microfiber towel, and Tiger balm.



Small speaker (JBL Go), doubles as a white noise machine with iPhone background sounds.



iPhone background sounds!



Eye mask



AirTag card holder things. They’re like credit cards with a cut out for an AirTag. I have a passport holder with one, a second wallet with a backup card and U.S ID with one, and I got a cool MagSafe card wallet with FindMy capability.

#22 I had a rich friend in college who always packed a portable speaker for trips, totally elevated every hotel room hangout. Little things like that go a long way. Also, dryer sheets and Tiger Balm are underrated lifesavers.

#23 Sleep mask and a fan (old school, handheld, non-mechanical one).



Laundry leaves (detergent sheets), especially if you travel light as it's not a liquid.



Folding hanger, both for hanging clothes and for drying them after hand-washing.

#24 Reusable shopping bag that folds down to nothing. Bought one on a whim on a trip a few years ago and it’s been invaluable. I keep one in my carryon and another in my day bag at all times now.

#25 A couple years ago I got an AirFly to connect my Bluetooth headphones to the airplane's in-seat entertainment. It's so much nicer than trying to use the cheap headphones they supply, especially if you have noise-cancelling headphones.



It seems newer planes are being outfitted with Bluetooth in the entertainment system, though it didn't work at all when I tried to use it. So an AirFly is still a handy gadget to have.

#26 Brought a tiny power strip with USB ports - sounds boring but when everyone’s fighting for one socket, I felt like a hero.

#27 The best hack I've used has been to make a little printed booklet with all the hotel reservations, itinerary details, excursion booking details, etc. I organize everything in order of date so it's a play by play handbook for each day of our trip in order. It's been a game changer to deal with anxiety of what's coming next and also really helps save time searching in your emails for booking details, etc.



I also will add a few "bonus" activities, restaurant options, day trip ideas, etc in the back of each section (usually for trips with multiple stops/countries) in case we find extra time in the day.



If you're traveling with family of various ages/abilities or a large group you need to keep organized I HIGHLY recommend.

#28 Saline nasal spray. My sinuses are sensitive and it’s a life saver when going to drier climates and especially on flights where the air is so dry.



I actually tried to bring a little portable usb humidifier on one of my last flights too but a flight attendant told me they weren’t allowed so I had to put it away 🤷🏻.

#29 Bringing my own lip balm, it seems like every single time I travel my lips get chaffed and I need to go buy a lip balm at a convenience store/gas station after suffering for a day thinking it will go away



So now I just bring one of the multiples I have bought.

#30 Wet wipes and tissues in your bag at all times. Never know when you’ll make a mess.

#31 Spending a day or half a day doing absolutely nothing in the hotel room.

#32 Going alone and without my partner lol.