Cats already have a reputation for being effortlessly cute. They do the simplest things and somehow make them feel special, whether they’re stretching in a sunbeam, squeezing into a box that’s clearly too small, or just blinking slowly at the camera. It doesn’t take much for them to steal all the attention.

But sometimes, it’s not just what they do. It’s where they do it. The Reddit community Tiny Cats In Big Spaces proves this perfectly by sharing hilariously adorable photos of cats that look impossibly small in their surroundings. The result is pure aww material from start to finish. Scroll down for the sweetest examples.