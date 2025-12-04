ADVERTISEMENT

Cats already have a reputation for being effortlessly cute. They do the simplest things and somehow make them feel special, whether they’re stretching in a sunbeam, squeezing into a box that’s clearly too small, or just blinking slowly at the camera. It doesn’t take much for them to steal all the attention.

But sometimes, it’s not just what they do. It’s where they do it. The Reddit community Tiny Cats In Big Spaces proves this perfectly by sharing hilariously adorable photos of cats that look impossibly small in their surroundings. The result is pure aww material from start to finish. Scroll down for the sweetest examples.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Need A Bigger Bag For The Orange Bean

Tiny cat curled up sleeping in the center of a large white bean bag in a spacious room setting.

maisonsmd Report

6points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Muffin, The Fighter Of Peets And Thief Of Socks

    Tiny cat sitting on a large carpeted staircase, highlighting the contrast between small cats and big spaces.

    XMissZeldaX Report

    6points
    POST
    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cat! I am going to need a loooong nap after climbing these stairs."

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Biscuit, Son Of Kitty, Conqueror Of Galaxies

    Tiny cat sitting alone on wide staircase at night under streetlight, highlighting small cat in big space.

    Colar Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Sprinkle’s First Vet Trip

    Tiny cat sitting alone on a large wooden floor in a spacious room with cabinets and a cat illustration poster on the wall.

    scarlettsacolor Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Bro Isn’t Even Half A Tile Sized

    Tiny cat sitting on patterned tile floor in a large space, highlighting the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    Goofball-John-McGee Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    The Kitten My Parents Found

    Tiny cat sitting on a large carpet in a spacious room with wooden floor and furniture around.

    i-am-ampersand Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bless them for taking in the tiny smol.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #7

    Miss Elanor Takes Up The Whole Bed

    Tiny cat lying on a large bed next to orange pillows and stuffed animals in a spacious bedroom setting.

    hoodassbreakfas Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Spot My Little Ginger Girl

    Tiny cat peeking out from a drawer in a big wooden wardrobe, showcasing tiny cats in big spaces vividly.

    Likatbo Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A tiny smol baby ginger girl! You have been twice blessed! Since tiny smol girl gingers are less common, do they have more brain cells than the boys, or do they ALL share the same one?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Old Photo Of My Cat (Can You Find Her?)

    Tiny cat standing in a large doorway with a bed and wooden floor in the background in a big space setting.

    virginia_jack Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I Was Told To Post This Man Here

    Tiny cat held in hands overlooking vast canyon landscape, showing contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    bigbadmon11 Report

    5points
    POST
    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't let lil bean drink that water🫨

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Got A Taste Of Height And Can’t Go Back

    Small cat resting on a high shelf in a big room with a guitar on the wall and a red bedspread below.

    briebriemcp Report

    5points
    POST
    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did it get up there; how will it get down

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    Too Big

    Tiny cat curled up in a large fluffy gray bed on a wooden floor, showcasing contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    Colar Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, I am afraid I am going to have to confiscate this one for closer inspection. I'll let you all know the results after careful study and consideration.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Bonded Pair

    Two tiny cats sitting closely together on a large patterned couch in a cozy indoor space.

    TangoCharliePDX Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Path's Blocked

    Tiny cat walking alone on a vast concrete floor in a large open space, highlighting small cats in big spaces.

    RonanNotRyan Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Smol But Cozy

    Tiny cat resting on pillows in a large bedroom setting with crumpled sheets and an open laptop nearby.

    luckyveggie Report

    5points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yet ruling the house already.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Checkers Has Taken Over My Marital Bed

    Tiny cat curled up on a large patterned bedspread in a cozy bedroom with soft lighting and framed artwork.

    stormbutton Report

    4points
    POST
    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lil check blends right in 🐾🐈‍⬛

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tiny Fresh Baked Loaves

    Tiny cat curled up on a large black couch near a window in a spacious room, highlighting tiny cats in big spaces.

    Soft-Ad-8014 Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they are this smol I have a hard time leaving them alone. I just want to cuddle them all the time.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Looks Like I’m Sleeping On The Couch

    Tiny cat peeking out from under a quilt on a large bed, highlighting tiny cats in big spaces feeling.

    beatricetalker Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long-haired tiny smols are the hardest for me to resist.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    What I See When I Come Downstairs 💗

    Tiny cat sitting alone on large wooden floor in a spacious living room with gray couch and coffee table nearby.

    kwstnfrd Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    What Should His Name Be ?

    Tiny cat standing alone on a large green tiled kitchen floor next to a fridge and shelves in a big space.

    hung2109 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Just Found This On Facebook

    Tiny cat resting peacefully on the back of a large white dog in a spacious indoor setting.

    Used-Ad-8556 Report

    4points
    POST
    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bestest bed ever!!!!!!🐾🤍

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tiny Gamer In Training

    Tiny cat resting on a chair in a spacious home office with shelves, desk, and cat scratching post nearby.

    Consistent_Donut_902 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Little Peep Around The Corner

    Tiny cat peeking from the bottom of a staircase in a spacious home with family photos on the wall.

    DatbooTheMortal Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Smol Stare

    Tiny cat sitting alone on large brown tiled floor in spacious room with bowls and pink wall in background.

    Snownyann Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's one you definitely need to remember about getting wet or feeding after midnight.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Find The Kitty

    Tiny cat peeking out from behind pillows on a large bed in a cozy bedroom with neutral tones and soft blankets.

    Grouchy_Quantity_184 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Bruce, King Of Barn

    Tiny cat sitting in a large open barn space with sunlight casting shadows inside the structure.

    Jtomei Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Does She Know She Lives In Paradise?

    White and blue Mediterranean terrace overlooking the sea, with tiny cats hidden in big spaces nearby.

    DoogieBe Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    On The Staircase

    Tiny cat curled up and sleeping on a large carpeted staircase in a spacious indoor setting.

    Significant-Focus-12 Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting steps. I wonder how easy they are to clean with cat hair?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Zero Thoughts Head Empty

    Tiny cat sitting on wooden floor near bed in a big space, highlighting the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    awkwardpotato-20 Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long-haired floofy tiny smol.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Not My Cat But Look At This Little Guy!

    Tiny cat curled up on a large bedspread with a floral pattern in a spacious bedroom setting.

    _BlueBearyMuffin_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    The Tinest

    Tiny cat peeking out from under a large blanket on a bed in a spacious room with soft natural lighting.

    thegaudylineup Report

    3points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy sh‍it, that's a bean!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Tiny Bebe In Large Kitchen

    Tiny cat standing in the middle of a large bright kitchen, highlighting the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    PatientPea92 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    My Teachers Cat — His Names Iulius And Hes The Size Of A Flea :)

    Tiny cat curled up on a large textured sofa, illustrating the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces that melt your heart.

    ecsytv Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    King Size Bed Just For Her. Her Greed Sickens Me

    Tiny cat curled up on a large bed with patterned bedding and a soft blanket in a dimly lit bedroom.

    tooshes Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Catto With A Scarf

    Tiny cat sitting on the edge of a bed in a big room with a mural of open green fields and blue sky.

    matka2203 Report

    2points
    POST
    leannehailes avatar
    Leanne Hailes
    Leanne Hailes
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do I see lil pieces of scarf? Must have been a fun time 🐈🌪

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Behold - My New Orange

    Tiny cat lying on a large grassy slope near trees and a wooden fence in a spacious outdoor area.

    Beer_and_Biology Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Wanted To Go Home. Road Was Blocked By This Beast

    Tiny cat sitting alone on a c*****d pavement in a large outdoor space between apartment buildings and greenery.

    ecsytv Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way to go around, you'd certainly have to stop and consider your options.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Void On The Loft

    Tiny black cat perched high above in a spacious bright kitchen, showcasing the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    dadainish Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Bruce Says Hi

    Small black and white cat peeking from behind a door in a large dim hallway, showing tiny cats in big spaces.

    Tullia-72 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Luffy’s First Cat Tree

    Tiny cat perched on top of a tall cat tree in a large, dimly lit room with shadows on the wall.

    AItuNUR20S21 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    His Ass Is Not A Car

    Tiny cat sitting alone on concrete floor near parked dark SUV in large empty garage space.

    cbearr678 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ? Are we allowed to say "a*s"? Edit: I didn't think so.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    What Should I Do If I Encounter Something Like This?

    Tiny cat sitting alone on a large brick-paved space, highlighting the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    Major_Day_6737 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scoop it up and take it home, of course!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    He Is The Ultimate Peach

    Tiny cat sitting on a large gray couch next to a handheld gaming console, highlighting size contrast in big spaces.

    Common-Fold-1157 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Came Out Of The Shower And Found My Roommate's Cat Looking Very Polite

    Small orange cat resting on a large brown couch with pillows and string lights in the background.

    Humble_Policy_2610 Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    My Friend’s Tiny Criminal

    Tiny cat sitting alone on a large empty floor, highlighting the contrast between tiny cats and big spaces.

    CinnamonDish Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This little smol's crime is stealing my heart.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Surveying Her Kingdom

    Tiny cat perched in a large open living space above a kitchen area with high ceilings and stairs nearby.

    mandraofgeorge Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Just A Little Baby

    Tiny cat sitting near the red door of an old stone building, highlighting the contrast of tiny cats in big spaces.

    Jazadia Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    My In-Law's Kitten, Freya

    Tiny cat resting on a large bed in a spacious bedroom with decorative pillows and a floor lamp nearby.

    Murmadurk Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Mine Now

    Tiny cat curled up on a large, textured blanket in a spacious room with tiled flooring and scattered toys.

    gaby_c Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    King Sized Bed For A Queen

    Tiny cat sitting alone in a large bed with dark green sheets and pillows in a spacious, minimal room.

    nic5662 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Smol

    Tiny cat peeking out from under gray bedding on a large bed with patterned pillows and a patchwork quilt.

    FarBackground3881 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Manushka Explores

    Small white cat cautiously descending stone stairs in a dim, large space with light coming from an open door above.

    OnxRaven Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I LOVE long haired white cats!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Gremlin

    Tiny cat resting in a cozy bed in a spacious living room with a decorated, lit Christmas tree nearby.

    KX90862 Report

    2points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am going to predict the near future: tiny smol = 1, Christmas tree = 0.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Emily

    Tiny cat sitting alone on wide stairs in a big space with gray walls and black railings, showing a sense of scale and solitude.

    mfletchernyc Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!