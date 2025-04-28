If you think your city is wild, just wait until you see what other people are dealing with.

Thanks to Citizen app reports — where everyday people post local incidents in real time — we now know humanity is somehow both worse and way funnier than we thought.

From “27 goats causing a traffic jam” to a man fighting a cactus outside 7-Eleven, here are some of the most ridiculous real alerts people have shared.

We hope you enjoy this chaotic masterpiece as much as we did.

#1

Twenty Pounds Of Feces Dumped On The Sidewalk San Francisco, Ca When You Have Beef With The City… And The Plumbing

    #2

    Women Throwing Bricks At Each Other Jamaica, Queens, NY Sometimes You Skip The Drama And Head Straight For Demolition

    #3

    Man Refusing To Leave H&m After Opening A Beer Retail Therapy + Open Bar = A Dangerous Combo

    #4

    Report Of Man With Pants On Fire Either A Pathological Liar… Or Just Extremely Unlucky

    #5

    Man Throwing Cupcakes At Cars Sprinkle Your Rage

    #6

    Juveniles Throwing Pickles At Albertsons When Life Gives You Pickles, You Start A Food Fight

    #7

    Woman Armed With Five Frying Pans She Came Prepared For A Five-Course Battle

    #8

    Person Punched While Dancing In The Street Apparently Not Everybody Appreciates Performance Art

    #9

    Woman Threatening A Person With A Flower Pot Florals? For Aggression? Groundbreaking

    #10

    Man Wielding Two Chopsticks In Police Custody Deadliest Utensils Since The Spork

    #11

    Man Slaps Chihuahua Justice For The Tiny, Furious

