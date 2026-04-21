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Tim Cook’s Real Reason For Abruptly Bailing As Apple CEO Revealed In Bombshell Report
Tim Cook speaking with a raised hand, wearing glasses and a black polo, highlighted in report about Apple CEO departure.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Tim Cook’s Real Reason For Abruptly Bailing As Apple CEO Revealed In Bombshell Report

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seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Industry insiders, speaking to a leading news outlet today (April 21), shared what they believe is the real reason for Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO after 15 years. 

John Ternus, the current head of hardware engineering and a 25-year company veteran, will replace Cook.

Apple said that the move “follows a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process,” but sources disagreed

Highlights
  • Industry insiders claim to know the real reason behind Tim Cook’s departure as Apple CEO.
  • John Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran and current head of hardware engineering, is set to succeed Cook as the new CEO.
  • Cook shared an emotional letter with the Apple community following his exit announcement, reflecting on his tenure and expressing gratitude to users.

One of them described Cook’s departure as a “stunner,” noting it was not expected to occur until late next year.

RELATED:

    Tim Cook’s exit as Apple CEO is reportedly linked to the company’s escalating AI ambitions

    Tim Cook in black shirt and glasses, gesturing while discussing the real reason for abruptly leaving Apple CEO role.

    Image credits: Getty/Justin Sullivan

    The Daily Mail, citing industry experts, reported that Cook’s decision to hand over his position to Ternus may be linked to the underwhelming rollout of Apple’s suite of generative AI features, branded Apple Intelligence, across its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and watchOS.

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    The system was announced in 2024 and was hailed by the company as a “new chapter in Apple innovation.” 

    Close-up of a smartphone screen showing AI apps, with focus on tech related to Tim Cook's Apple CEO departure reasons.

    Image credits: Unsplash

    However, it soon faced significant criticism for slow implementation and the absence of advanced capabilities.

    Per industry experts, Apple executives felt the 65-year-old CEO did not have what it takes to lead the company through the AI transition.

    Comment on social media platform reading Tim Cooked nothing, relating to Tim Cook's real reason for abruptly bailing as Apple CEO.

    Tim Cook standing confidently with arms crossed near a display of Apple laptops, highlighting Apple CEO news.

    Image credits: Apple

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    Rebecca Crook, head of tech consultancy MSG DX, said, “Apple’s setbacks in AI have been a consistent focal point, with analysts pressing Cook repeatedly on whether the company was prepared for a future beyond the iPhone.”

    “When a CEO finds themselves on the back foot about the most strategically critical technology of the decade, that’s always going to be tough.”

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    User comment saying "Tim didn’t cook" with simple black and white design highlighting Tim Cook's abrupt Apple CEO departure reason.

    Tim Cook on stage in a blue shirt, addressing an audience, linked to Apple's CEO abrupt exit reasons.

    Image credits: Apple

    Ben Wood, chief marketing officer at CCS Insight, said, “AI is widely regarded as an area where Tim Cook made a decision to let others, such as Google Gemini, and OpenAI with ChatGPT, take a lead.”

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    According to him, with Cook now stepping down, “all eyes will be on Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June to learn more about the company’s plans in this area, particularly what it does with Siri.”

    Man smiling in a dark polo shirt against a gray background, related to Tim Cook Apple CEO departure report.

    Image credits: Apple

    Dan Ives, global head of tech research at Wedbush Securities, was the one who called Cook’s departure surprising, adding that he was expected to hold the position for at least another year and a half.

    Cook, notably, will not be leaving Apple Inc. entirely. 

    He will stay on as executive chairman of the company’s board of directors, handling its geopolitical connections with world leaders.

    Experts have expressed high expectations for Apple’s incoming CEO

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    Alt text: Social media comment criticizing Tim Cook's role at Apple, highlighting finance over product innovation reasons.

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    Tim Cook walking outdoors with a colleague, smiling and engaged in conversation, highlighting Apple CEO leadership.

    Image credits: Apple

    Crook told the Daily Mail, “The AI era requires a different kind of leadership — one that’s closer to the product and the engineering.”

    “Choosing John Ternus, a hardware engineer with 25 years at Apple, signals the company believes the future of AI will run through tightly integrated devices, not software,” she added. 

    Analysts suggested that Cook may share this sentiment, choosing to focus his attention where it would be more useful while leaving innovation to Ternus. 

    “Cook is too smart and too controlled to be pushed, but he’s also astute enough to know when the era that suits him best has passed.” 

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    Crook said. “Stepping aside now, while Apple is a $4 trillion company, is the power move that protects his legacy far better than clinging on through a difficult AI cycle.”

    User comment about Apple's market growth under Tim Cook compared to Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google performance.

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    Tim Cook seated on stage with colleagues under large Apple logo, discussing leadership and company direction.

    Image credits: Getty/David Paul Morris

    Ternus is expected to take a much more centralized position as a decision-maker, given his tendency to choose one of the two solutions presented. This is a quality Cook allegedly lacked.

    A person who had worked with both executives told Bloomberg: “If you go to Cook with A or B, he won’t pick. He’ll ask a series of questions instead.”

    Tim Cook speaking on stage wearing glasses and a dark shirt, revealing the real reason for abruptly bailing as Apple CEO.

    Image credits: Getty/Bloomberg

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    Ternus, on the other hand, picks one. “It could be right or wrong, but at least it’s a decision,” they said.

    Within Apple, there is reportedly a feeling that Ternus’s leadership style could bring the company back to something resembling its organization under co-founder Steve Jobs.

    Cook wrote an emotional letter to the Apple community following the announcement of his departure

    Tim Cook at an Apple Store surrounded by customers and staff, highlighting his role as Apple CEO in a public setting.

    Image credits: Apple

    Cook opened up about his time at Apple the same day (Monday, April 20) it was announced he would be succeeded by John Ternus. 

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    He admitted that, in his heart, the role of Apple CEO was the “best job in the world.”

    He recalled receiving emails and messages from Apple users who loved using the company’s products, writing, “You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you.” 

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    Apple store facade at dusk with illuminated logo, related to Tim Cook's reason for abruptly leaving as Apple CEO.

    Image credits: Apple

    The Apple chief noted he was grateful to lead a company that had made consumers’ lives better.

    “I feel a gratitude that I cannot put into words, that I somehow got to be the person on the other end of those emails, the leader of a company that ignites imaginations and enriches lives in such profound ways it defies description. What an honor and privilege it has been,” he penned. 

    Tim Cook speaking at an event, wearing glasses and a navy shirt, discussing Apple leadership and CEO transition.

    Image credits: Apple

    Cook went on to say John Ternus was “the perfect person” to replace him, given his vast experience at the organization.

    He called the soon-to-be Apple CEO “a brilliant engineer and thinker who has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much, obsessed with every detail, focused on every possible way we can make something better, bolder, more beautiful, and more meaningful.”

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    Cook insisted Apple would reach new heights in its new era with Ternus at the helm, expressing, “I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do.” 

    “Tim Cook was most likely one of the greatest CEOs of our era,” a netizen said 

    Comment on social media by user alexgrissett_ stating he knows something we don’t related to Tim Cook’s Apple CEO departure.

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    Comment on social media by user greywolfconsulting praising Tim Cook as one of the greatest CEOs of our era.

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    Comment by user nyquilism suggesting replacing Tim Cook with AI, referencing Tim Cook's real reason for abruptly bailing as Apple CEO.

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    Alt text: Social media comment discussing ideology politics affecting company growth compared to Nvidia and OpenAI, related to Tim Cook's reason.

    Comment saying "PLEASE. We need someone young!" posted by user db_outlaw, discussing Tim Cook's abrupt Apple CEO departure.

    Social media post discussing Tim Cook’s role and the need for visionary leadership at Apple beyond his CEO tenure.

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    Comment praising Tim Cook’s leadership in creating AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, highlighting his innovation.

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    User comment on Tim Cook's leadership and Apple CEO role discussing lack of major product development and need for engineering CEO.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by user zwizdatsun saying Finally related to Tim Cook's Apple CEO departure.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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