We felt that a baby dragon was a more unique angle that we hadn’t seen too much of, and was packed with fun story opportunities. We knew there had to be a human figure in this series that would look after Bash. We toyed with the idea of keeping everything in the fantasy realm, but the idea of bringing recognised fantasy themes into a modern-day context felt the most appropriate for engaging with people on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually we landed on the idea of pairing Bash with a firefighter, because who else would be better to look after a fire-breathing pet? This also gave Bash a great purpose which will be our overarching storyline: Can Bash be used in the fire service? With the characters set, I then contacted my friend Tim Northcott, who used to be a firefighter, to see if he would be interested in the project. As a lover of comics and films, Tim was extremely excited to be cast in the role and kindly let us use his name for the character.

For the past couple of years we have been developing a collection of live-action videos, alongside a weekly webcomic to help introduce the world and the characters.