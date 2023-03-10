TikToker Calls Out Employers Who Require Candidates To Jump Through Hoops In The Hiring Process
It is not uncommon for companies to require applicants to go through multiple rounds of interviews before offering them a position.
But TikToker Callie (@_cal_cifer) thinks that anything more than 2 is overkill. In one of her recent videos, the woman explains that she loses interest in a job opening that requires her to sit down with recruiters 3 or 4 times.
TikToker Callie has a strong opinion about companies that ask applicants to go through more than two interviews
“If you’re asking me to come into three and four interviews, the chances are I’m just not interested in that job anymore.”
“If your selection process takes more than a month, there’s a decent chance that I’m not interested in that job anymore.”
“If I have to re-explain my entire resume at every step of the process because it’s obvious those interviewing me didn’t even bother to glance at it, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”
“If you refuse to give concrete salary ranges until the offer letter is sent out, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”
“If you don’t want to be honest and transparent with your applicants, that is your prerogative but good applicants are also not going to wait around and wait for you to figure it out.”
Her video quickly blew up
@_cal_cifer It's a two way street. And I'm not afraid to walk. #jobmarket #applyingforjobs #jobinterview #jobinterviewtips #badjobinterview #baitandswitch ♬ original sound – Callie
Are these real comments above? Who expects to be compensated for their time for a second interview. I get it - job application process sucks and it’s an employees market today but if you want a better paying job act professionally - shame on them if they miss out on you as a great candidate. If someone told me to pay them for their second job interview I would laugh them right out the door.
Couldn't agree more...
I find that a strange attitude (from the OP)... Maybe it depends on the position you're applying for, but I find it quite normal to have 3-4 interviews, and to even get homework that you then have to present at the next interview. Companies want to make sure they're hiring the right talent with the proper skills (hard & soft skills) for the position. You'd assume that both sides are interested in a long and successful work relationship, so "calling out" a company for a somewhat lengthy hiring process doesn't make any sense... If that's too much for the OP then she might not be the right person anyway.
