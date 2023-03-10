Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
TikToker Calls Out Employers Who Require Candidates To Jump Through Hoops In The Hiring Process
Work

TikToker Calls Out Employers Who Require Candidates To Jump Through Hoops In The Hiring Process

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

It is not uncommon for companies to require applicants to go through multiple rounds of interviews before offering them a position.

But TikToker Callie (@_cal_cifer) thinks that anything more than 2 is overkill. In one of her recent videos, the woman explains that she loses interest in a job opening that requires her to sit down with recruiters 3 or 4 times.

TikToker Callie has a strong opinion about companies that ask applicants to go through more than two interviews

Image credits: _cal_cifer

“If you’re asking me to come into three and four interviews, the chances are I’m just not interested in that job anymore.”

“If your selection process takes more than a month, there’s a decent chance that I’m not interested in that job anymore.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

“If I have to re-explain my entire resume at every step of the process because it’s obvious those interviewing me didn’t even bother to glance at it, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”

“If you refuse to give concrete salary ranges until the offer letter is sent out, I’m probably not interested in that job anymore.”

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

“If you don’t want to be honest and transparent with your applicants, that is your prerogative but good applicants are also not going to wait around and wait for you to figure it out.”

Her video quickly blew up

@_cal_cifer It’s a two way street. And I’m not afraid to walk. #jobmarket #applyingforjobs #jobinterview #jobinterviewtips #badjobinterview #baitandswitch ♬ original sound – Callie

And people had a lot to say about the topic

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Todd Campbell
Todd Campbell
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are these real comments above? Who expects to be compensated for their time for a second interview. I get it - job application process sucks and it’s an employees market today but if you want a better paying job act professionally - shame on them if they miss out on you as a great candidate. If someone told me to pay them for their second job interview I would laugh them right out the door.

2
2points
reply
Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find that a strange attitude (from the OP)... Maybe it depends on the position you're applying for, but I find it quite normal to have 3-4 interviews, and to even get homework that you then have to present at the next interview. Companies want to make sure they're hiring the right talent with the proper skills (hard & soft skills) for the position. You'd assume that both sides are interested in a long and successful work relationship, so "calling out" a company for a somewhat lengthy hiring process doesn't make any sense... If that's too much for the OP then she might not be the right person anyway.

2
2points
reply
POST
