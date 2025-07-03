ADVERTISEMENT

If you're into tattoos, or even if you're not, you’ll want to see the amazing work of Jesse Rix. This talented artist from New Hampshire is known for his jaw-dropping 3D tattoos that look like they open windows into other worlds. Using geometric shapes and clever shading, Jesse creates optical illusions that make it seem like there’s something hidden just under the skin.

His latest designs are just as mind-blowing as ever. From deep space scenes to layered landscapes, every piece looks like a portal to a new dimension. Whether you’re a tattoo fan or just love cool art, these are worth a look!

More info: Instagram | jesserix.com

#1

3D tattoo on back by Jesse Rix featuring hexagonal shapes framing a mountain and a person looking at a portal landscape.

jesse_rix

Jesse shared with Bored Panda that he initially focused on realism when he began tattooing. "Back then, most of us would just tattoo on the flat parts and add filler to fill in the gaps. I thought it would be cool to use depth and perspective to try to sculpt the body and utilize the fact that it is a moving, living canvas instead of fighting it.

When I started experimenting with 3D tattoos, I was thinking of the skin as the top layer and working inward from there. Geometric shapes became a natural border to work within, and it allowed me to use classic tattoo principles with a twist that adds depth in a unique way.”
    #2

    3D tattoos on chest by Jesse Rix create a portal effect revealing a forest scene with a deer and river.

    jesse_rix

    #3

    3D tattoos by Jesse Rix featuring a space-themed portal with an astronaut and geometric hexagonal designs on a man's back.

    jesse_rix

    When Jesse was younger and just starting out, M.C. Escher was a major influence on him. He admired how Escher’s work appeared simple at first glance but revealed intricate planning and detail upon closer inspection.
    #4

    3D tattoo on chest by Jesse Rix creating a portal to another world with geometric shapes and cosmic blue colors.

    jesse_rix

    #5

    3D tattoo on hand by Jesse Rix featuring a geometric portal design with blue and black cosmic patterns.

    jesse_rix

    Jesse explained how he approaches designing new tattoos: he begins with a clear vision of where the tattoo will be placed, taking into account how it will move and interact with the body. This initial step is essential to ensure the tattoo not only looks good but also fits seamlessly. From there, he builds the design from the outside in, concentrating on composition and movement to create a piece that feels naturally integrated with the body.

    #6

    3D tattoos on chest with geometric shapes and a glowing portal design by Jesse Rix creating a surreal effect

    jesse_rix

    #7

    3D tattoo on forearm by Jesse Rix featuring hexagonal shapes and a cosmic portal to another world design.

    jesse_rix

    “I love the idea that we are all part of the universe. We all ‘wear’ our unique sense of self; our ego on the outside, but inside we are all part of something much bigger. Usually, my themes revolve around that core concept."
    #8

    3D tattoo by Jesse Rix featuring a cosmic portal with a winged eyeball and turtle playing a banjo on hexagonal patterns.

    jesse_rix

    #9

    3D tattoo on chest by Jesse Rix featuring a portal-like design with a detailed eye and cosmic elements in vibrant colors.

    jesse_rix

    #10

    3D tattoos on back featuring a ship emerging from a geometric portal design, showcasing detailed and realistic body art.

    jesse_rix

    #11

    3D tattoos by Jesse Rix featuring a cosmic portal design on the neck and detailed nature-themed ink on the chest and shoulders.

    jesse_rix

    #12

    3D tattoos by Jesse Rix featuring a crowned chimpanzee with cosmic and mushroom elements on a full chest and arms.

    jesse_rix

    #13

    3D tattoo on neck by Jesse Rix featuring a lotus design that looks like a portal to another world with stars and galaxies inside.

    jesse_rix

    #14

    3D tattoo on a back by Jesse Rix featuring a geometric portal to another world with mountains and a starry sky.

    jesse_rix

    #15

    3D tattoo by Jesse Rix showing a surreal face and hexagonal shapes, creating a portal-like effect on the leg.

    jesse_rix

    #16

    3D tattoo of a detailed eye and hexagonal shapes creating a surreal portal effect on a forearm by Jesse Rix.

    jesse_rix

    3D tattoos by Jesse Rix with hexagonal shapes blending into a cosmic background creating a portal to another world effect

    jesse_rix

    #18

    3D tattoo on thigh by Jesse Rix featuring a woman portrait, floral designs, and geometric shapes creating portal effects.

    jesse_rix

    #19

    3D tattoo on chest by Jesse Rix featuring cubes revealing a cosmic portal to another world with stars and galaxies.

    jesse_rix

    #20

    3D tattoos on upper arm featuring hexagonal patterns and a cosmic portal design by Jesse Rix showcasing otherworldly depth and color.

    jesse_rix

    #21

    3D tattoo on neck by Jesse Rix featuring a portal-like design with a cosmic, purple galaxy effect.

    jesse_rix

    #22

    Full sleeve 3D tattoo of a cosmic scene with planets, comets, and a night forest landscape by Jesse Rix.

    jesse_rix

    #23

    3D tattoo on forearm with intricate geometric patterns and vibrant colors resembling portals to another world.

    jesse_rix

    #24

    Sleeve tattoo featuring 3D hexagons and a cosmic heart with stars and palm tree in vivid colors by Jesse Rix.

    jesse_rix

    #25

    Chest tattoo with 3D hexagons forming a portal effect revealing a cosmic hourglass, showcasing 3D tattoos by Jesse Rix.

    jesse_rix

    #26

    3D tattoos by Jesse Rix on forearm featuring vivid cosmic portal design with geometric and winged eye elements in bold colors.

    jesse_rix

    #27

    3D tattoo on chest featuring a surreal woman with plants, a galaxy background, and hexagonal shapes creating a portal effect.

    jesse_rix

    #28

    3D tattoo of a green alien with three eyes and geometric shapes, showcasing immersive portal-like body art by Jesse Rix

    jesse_rix

    #29

    3D tattoo on arm by Jesse Rix featuring a realistic face and hexagonal shapes creating a portal to another world effect.

    jesse_rix

    #30

    3D tattoos on forearm featuring a cosmic sunset landscape with planets and geometric shapes, showcasing portal-like design.

    jesse_rix

    #31

    3D tattoo on forearm by Jesse Rix with intricate geometric patterns creating a portal-like illusion to another world

    jesse_rix

    #32

    3D tattoo of astronaut floating toward a cosmic portal above a skull with space-themed design on arm.

    jesse_rix

    #33

    3D tattoo of a park bench with autumn leaves and glowing lights creating a portal to another world effect on upper arm.

    jesse_rix

    #34

    3D tattoo sleeve featuring cosmic planets and honeycomb patterns, showcasing portal-like effects by Jesse Rix.

    jesse_rix

    #35

    Colorful 3D tattoos by Jesse Rix featuring portals and cosmic designs covering a man's chest and arms.

    jesse_rix

    #36

    3D tattoo of intricate flowers on a leg, featuring vivid colors and realistic shading, resembling a portal to another world.

    jesse_rix

    #37

    Vibrant 3D tattoo featuring a cosmic eye, planets, and meteors, creating a portal to another world on a forearm.

    jesse_rix

