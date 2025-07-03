These 3D Tattoos By Jesse Rix Look Like Portals To Another World (37 New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're into tattoos, or even if you're not, you’ll want to see the amazing work of Jesse Rix. This talented artist from New Hampshire is known for his jaw-dropping 3D tattoos that look like they open windows into other worlds. Using geometric shapes and clever shading, Jesse creates optical illusions that make it seem like there’s something hidden just under the skin.
His latest designs are just as mind-blowing as ever. From deep space scenes to layered landscapes, every piece looks like a portal to a new dimension. Whether you’re a tattoo fan or just love cool art, these are worth a look!
Jesse shared with Bored Panda that he initially focused on realism when he began tattooing. "Back then, most of us would just tattoo on the flat parts and add filler to fill in the gaps. I thought it would be cool to use depth and perspective to try to sculpt the body and utilize the fact that it is a moving, living canvas instead of fighting it.
When I started experimenting with 3D tattoos, I was thinking of the skin as the top layer and working inward from there. Geometric shapes became a natural border to work within, and it allowed me to use classic tattoo principles with a twist that adds depth in a unique way.”
When Jesse was younger and just starting out, M.C. Escher was a major influence on him. He admired how Escher’s work appeared simple at first glance but revealed intricate planning and detail upon closer inspection.
Jesse explained how he approaches designing new tattoos: he begins with a clear vision of where the tattoo will be placed, taking into account how it will move and interact with the body. This initial step is essential to ensure the tattoo not only looks good but also fits seamlessly. From there, he builds the design from the outside in, concentrating on composition and movement to create a piece that feels naturally integrated with the body.
“I love the idea that we are all part of the universe. We all ‘wear’ our unique sense of self; our ego on the outside, but inside we are all part of something much bigger. Usually, my themes revolve around that core concept."
I dunno. The art is clearly pretty good. The e*******n is excellent. But... it all just looks like what you do when you need too cover up other bad tattoos...
