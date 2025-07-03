ADVERTISEMENT

If you're into tattoos, or even if you're not, you’ll want to see the amazing work of Jesse Rix. This talented artist from New Hampshire is known for his jaw-dropping 3D tattoos that look like they open windows into other worlds. Using geometric shapes and clever shading, Jesse creates optical illusions that make it seem like there’s something hidden just under the skin.

His latest designs are just as mind-blowing as ever. From deep space scenes to layered landscapes, every piece looks like a portal to a new dimension. Whether you’re a tattoo fan or just love cool art, these are worth a look!

More info: Instagram | jesserix.com