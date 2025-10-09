ADVERTISEMENT

Steffen Kraft, known online as ICONEO, is a German illustrator whose work blends simplicity with strong social commentary. Through clean lines and thoughtful concepts, he addresses themes such as environmental issues, digital dependence, and modern life’s quiet contradictions. His art invites viewers to pause and think, offering visual metaphors that act as mirrors for self-reflection.

Steffen has spoken about how the flood of online imagery can numb our awareness, and he uses illustration as a way to restore focus and meaning. Each piece encourages mindfulness and introspection, reminding us to slow down and look beyond the surface of everyday existence.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy

#1

Illustration showing a person looking through a fishbowl with a fish, reflecting on society and self-recognition.

iconeo Report

    #2

    Candid illustration showing a person watching leaves fall as a worker uses a blower, reflecting on society.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leaf blowers too often just push a problem away and make it someone else's problem.

    #3

    Candid illustration showing people hesitant to dance, reflecting on social anxiety and societal behavior by an artist.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dance like nobody's watching" - and don't believe that others have the right to judge you , unless you're breaking a named law. Their opinions often aren't that bright, anyway.

    #4

    Candid illustration depicting dogs sniffing each other, reflecting on society and how people get information differently.

    iconeo Report

    #5

    Candid illustration of a cat meditating with chakras and chaotic chakra balancing, reflecting on society through art.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused. One sign of local intelligence is the local reduction of entropy, but my cats specialise in increasing entropy by increasing chaos around them. But cats are wise ...

    #6

    Illustration showing a goldfish in a bowl filled with trash and cigarette butts, reflecting society pollution issues.

    iconeo Report

    #7

    Candid illustration showing melting colorful figures reflecting on society with text about color on TV not bleeding.

    iconeo Report

    #8

    Candid illustration showing a person assembling nests with twigs, reflecting on society and reasons to be thankful.

    iconeo Report

    #9

    Candid illustration showing two people in a boat above a crowd with umbrellas, reflecting on society.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Until you've swum naked in the rain, you won't fully appreciate nature.

    #10

    Candid illustration showing two people with shopping carts and floating groceries, reflecting on society and gratitude.

    iconeo Report

    #11

    Hand with red nail polish using an ice cream scoop to shape a wave, candid illustration reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    #12

    Minimalist illustration showing a person reflecting with a candle flame near their eye, highlighting candid societal themes.

    iconeo Report

    #13

    Candid illustration of a green apple with sharp teeth reflecting on society and gratitude in a simple artistic style.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Note to self - snake only tastes like chicken if it's fully dead before you cook it. Otherwise, *you* taste like chicken ...

    #14

    Penguin illustration using a plastic bottle as a boat, highlighting society's environmental pollution through candid artwork.

    iconeo Report

    #15

    Candid illustration showing a mole near a volcano with a message reflecting on society and reasons to be thankful.

    iconeo Report

    #16

    Artist creates candid illustration of a person painting their eye with a brush, reflecting on society through art.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Draw what you see. Start with the creases in their clothing, not their hands.

    #17

    Candid illustration of a wilting plant with faces, reflecting on society and gratitude amid struggle.

    iconeo Report

    #18

    Candid illustration showing a bent tree with leaves covering it and a squirrel nearby, reflecting on society.

    iconeo Report

    #19

    Candid illustration showing a spider with wings and text reflecting on society and reasons to be thankful.

    iconeo Report

    #20

    Candid illustration of a person watching a growing plant turn into a lush, overwhelming jungle reflecting society themes.

    iconeo Report

    #21

    Illustration of a person meditating as their chaotic thoughts gradually clear, reflecting on society and mindfulness.

    iconeo Report

    #22

    Candid illustration by artist showing a twisted mattress with a tongue, reflecting on society's hidden truths.

    iconeo Report

    #23

    Illustration of a person playing video games late at night, reflecting on society’s impact and time spent.

    iconeo Report

    #24

    Candid illustration of an avocado plant with a message reflecting love and care in society by an artist.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let your friends be imperfect, as long as they are still your friends; cherish what they are, not what you thought they might become.

    #25

    Candid illustration showing an artist sculpting a man who turns into a woman and a cat, reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    #26

    Candid illustration of a flower with text expressing relief that flowers can't fart, reflecting society thoughts.

    iconeo Report

    #27

    Candid illustration showing a person lying in bed with increasing spiders each season reflecting society themes.

    iconeo Report

    #28

    Candid illustration showing a woman with many clothes but still saying I have nothing to wear, reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    #29

    Candid illustrations reflecting society through diverse characters and everyday interactions at a grocery store checkout.

    iconeo Report

    #30

    Candid illustration showing a homeless person alone versus surrounded by bodyguards labeled superstar, reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you're missing one of the defining characteristics here ...

    #31

    Candid illustrations showing a person on a couch with cats, reflecting on society and human-animal connections.

    iconeo Report

    #32

    Candid illustration showing a person eating cake reflecting on society's impact through art by Iconeo.

    iconeo Report

    #33

    Candid illustration showing a person stressed by low battery on phone, then relieved, reflecting on society and peace.

    iconeo Report

    #34

    Artist creating candid illustrations showing a flower painting transforming into an abstract chaotic image.

    iconeo Report

    #35

    Candid illustration depicting a cat near a leaking electric socket, reflecting on society and modern dangers.

    iconeo Report

