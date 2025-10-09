Artist Creates Candid Illustrations That Might Make You Reflect On Our Society (35 New Pics)
Steffen Kraft, known online as ICONEO, is a German illustrator whose work blends simplicity with strong social commentary. Through clean lines and thoughtful concepts, he addresses themes such as environmental issues, digital dependence, and modern life’s quiet contradictions. His art invites viewers to pause and think, offering visual metaphors that act as mirrors for self-reflection.
Steffen has spoken about how the flood of online imagery can numb our awareness, and he uses illustration as a way to restore focus and meaning. Each piece encourages mindfulness and introspection, reminding us to slow down and look beyond the surface of everyday existence.
Leaf blowers too often just push a problem away and make it someone else's problem.
"Dance like nobody's watching" - and don't believe that others have the right to judge you , unless you're breaking a named law. Their opinions often aren't that bright, anyway.
I'm confused. One sign of local intelligence is the local reduction of entropy, but my cats specialise in increasing entropy by increasing chaos around them. But cats are wise ...
Until you've swum naked in the rain, you won't fully appreciate nature.
Note to self - snake only tastes like chicken if it's fully dead before you cook it. Otherwise, *you* taste like chicken ...
Draw what you see. Start with the creases in their clothing, not their hands.
Let your friends be imperfect, as long as they are still your friends; cherish what they are, not what you thought they might become.
I think you're missing one of the defining characteristics here ...