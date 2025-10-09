ADVERTISEMENT

Steffen Kraft, known online as ICONEO, is a German illustrator whose work blends simplicity with strong social commentary. Through clean lines and thoughtful concepts, he addresses themes such as environmental issues, digital dependence, and modern life’s quiet contradictions. His art invites viewers to pause and think, offering visual metaphors that act as mirrors for self-reflection.

Steffen has spoken about how the flood of online imagery can numb our awareness, and he uses illustration as a way to restore focus and meaning. Each piece encourages mindfulness and introspection, reminding us to slow down and look beyond the surface of everyday existence.

