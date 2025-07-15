ADVERTISEMENT

Steffen Kraft, also known as ICONEO, is a German artist who uses illustrations to show what’s happening in the world. His art often touches on topics like the environment, technology, and everyday life.

In this new set of drawings, Steffen keeps things simple but meaningful. Each piece has a clear message that makes you pause and reflect. Take a look and see which ones you connect with most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Etsy

#1

Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a unicorn losing its horn, reflecting society’s impact on creativity and art.

iconeo Report

Previously, Steffen explained to Bored Panda that the constant stream of images on social media can overwhelm our minds and block deeper thinking. "I am often overwhelmed by the flood of images on social media," he said. "The dangerous thing is that I don't notice it when I scroll." He believes that this overload leaves little room for self-reflection, which he sees as essential to both personal growth and artistic creativity.
    #2

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a man doing pull-ups thinking I feel masculine today, nearby man pushing stroller.

    iconeo Report

    #3

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing polar bears in a city with the message they should live in the wild.

    iconeo Report

    For Steffen, self-reflection is a powerful tool that helps him understand himself and the world around him. He explained, "When I self-reflect, I try to recognize my own wishes and needs or to classify my actions in the social environment." He added that taking time to slow down and reflect helps him notice patterns and connections that might otherwise go unnoticed. These realizations often spark the ideas behind his illustrations, which he hopes will also encourage others to pause and reflect. "Viewers can use my illustrations as a mirror to reflect on their own experiences, emotions, and beliefs," he shared.
    #4

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a person embraced by an octopus symbolizing thought-provoking social reflection.

    iconeo Report

    #5

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing two people hugging with text about kindness reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    One of the biggest challenges Steffen faces in his work is finding a consistent style that still allows room for variety. "It's often a balancing act between two things: on the one hand, I want a consistent style, on the other hand, I want it to be varied and surprising," he said. Despite this struggle, he finds great joy when an idea clicks and everything starts coming together. "Then I get into a flow, get impatient and want to get it done as quickly as possible," he said. This impatience, for him, is a form of positive energy that drives him forward.
    #6

    Couple kissing with thought bubble showing reluctant love, a thought-provoking illustration reflecting society by Steffen Kraft.

    iconeo Report

    #7

    Thought-provoking illustration of a person surfing a wave coming out of a toilet, reflecting society's challenges.

    iconeo Report

    Steffen’s passion for art comes from the joy of bringing his ideas to life through drawing. He said, "The passion comes from being able to create and represent something that I have previously imagined." While he acknowledged the rise of AI in creative fields, he emphasized the importance of personal touch and decision-making in his process. "When I create things myself, I can determine and decide everything," he said. For him, illustration is more than just drawing—it's also a kind of therapy and meditation. He simplifies his art so that everyone can understand it, while also trying to show cultural diversity, aiming to reach people from all backgrounds.

    #8

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a person with a factory on their head emitting smoke, wearing a snorkel with a tree branch.

    iconeo Report

    #9

    Two women at a café using phones with social media likes, a thought bubble saying I wish I had more likes, illustration reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    #10

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing contrasting views on animals with a meat eater and a vegan at a dining table.

    iconeo Report

    #11

    Woman sleeping peacefully under a patchwork blanket in a thought-provoking illustration reflecting society by Steffen Kraft.

    iconeo Report

    #12

    Illustration showing birds on wires with a drone among them, a thought-provoking reflection of society by Steffen Kraft.

    iconeo Report

    #13

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a humorous Santa Claus sitting on a chimney in the snow.

    iconeo Report

    #14

    Melting globe illustration symbolizing environmental decay in thought-provoking illustrations reflecting society by Steffen Kraft.

    iconeo Report

    #15

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a person with a hoodie covering their face, reflecting society.

    iconeo Report

    #16

    Minimalist illustration showing a hand holding a phone with a message about patience, reflecting society themes.

    iconeo Report

    #17

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing two people at a table absorbed in their phones, wishing to talk more.

    iconeo Report

    #18

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a couple in bed on phones with a thought bubble saying I just want to be cuddled.

    iconeo Report

    #19

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing social inequality with a businessman and a homeless person side by side.

    iconeo Report

    #20

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing parents distracted by phones while a child interacts with a squirrel on a tree branch.

    iconeo Report

    #21

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a figure holding a plant with the phrase live like there's a tomorrow.

    iconeo Report

    #22

    Illustration of a life buoy wrapped in barbed wire symbolizing painful struggles in society by Steffen Kraft.

    iconeo Report

    #23

    Minimalist illustration by Steffen Kraft showing abstract trees with human legs, reflecting thought-provoking societal themes.

    iconeo Report

    #24

    Illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a tree with a life buoy, symbolizing thought-provoking societal reflection.

    iconeo Report

    #25

    Group of people at a DJ booth with thought-provoking illustration reflecting societal hesitation to dance.

    iconeo Report

    #26

    Thought-provoking illustration by Steffen Kraft showing a green tree drawing a bare tree reflecting societal contrast.

    iconeo Report

