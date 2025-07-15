26 Thought-Provoking Illustrations By Steffen Kraft That Reflect Our Society (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Steffen Kraft, also known as ICONEO, is a German artist who uses illustrations to show what’s happening in the world. His art often touches on topics like the environment, technology, and everyday life.
In this new set of drawings, Steffen keeps things simple but meaningful. Each piece has a clear message that makes you pause and reflect. Take a look and see which ones you connect with most.
Previously, Steffen explained to Bored Panda that the constant stream of images on social media can overwhelm our minds and block deeper thinking. "I am often overwhelmed by the flood of images on social media," he said. "The dangerous thing is that I don't notice it when I scroll." He believes that this overload leaves little room for self-reflection, which he sees as essential to both personal growth and artistic creativity.
For Steffen, self-reflection is a powerful tool that helps him understand himself and the world around him. He explained, "When I self-reflect, I try to recognize my own wishes and needs or to classify my actions in the social environment." He added that taking time to slow down and reflect helps him notice patterns and connections that might otherwise go unnoticed. These realizations often spark the ideas behind his illustrations, which he hopes will also encourage others to pause and reflect. "Viewers can use my illustrations as a mirror to reflect on their own experiences, emotions, and beliefs," he shared.
One of the biggest challenges Steffen faces in his work is finding a consistent style that still allows room for variety. "It's often a balancing act between two things: on the one hand, I want a consistent style, on the other hand, I want it to be varied and surprising," he said. Despite this struggle, he finds great joy when an idea clicks and everything starts coming together. "Then I get into a flow, get impatient and want to get it done as quickly as possible," he said. This impatience, for him, is a form of positive energy that drives him forward.
Steffen’s passion for art comes from the joy of bringing his ideas to life through drawing. He said, "The passion comes from being able to create and represent something that I have previously imagined." While he acknowledged the rise of AI in creative fields, he emphasized the importance of personal touch and decision-making in his process. "When I create things myself, I can determine and decide everything," he said. For him, illustration is more than just drawing—it's also a kind of therapy and meditation. He simplifies his art so that everyone can understand it, while also trying to show cultural diversity, aiming to reach people from all backgrounds.