ADVERTISEMENT

Five years of fully 3D artistic production have brought to life the best concepts my mind has sought and imagined. If a sculptor is recognized for how they carve stone, these works aim to be recognized for the ideas they convey.

Hi everyone, I’m micc! I’m a contemporary Italian artist. I work a lot with digital media (zero AI), and sometimes I build installations. What you’ll see here is a selection of works that aren’t meant to entertain you, they’re meant to make you ask questions. I care deeply about my style, and I don’t mean the visual one, that’s just a tool, I mean the ideas and provocations my mind can produce.

I spend more time finding the right concept than actually building it in 3D. I might come across as arrogant, superficial, maybe even annoying. And if that happens, maybe the work did its job: you saw yourself in it, but don’t want to admit it.

More info: micc.art | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Please, Pietà

Please, Pietà

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
User avatar micc
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Reminder Jail

    Reminder Jail

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    New Babies For New Generations

    New Babies For New Generations

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Social Art Is Like Milk

    Social Art Is Like Milk

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Back To School

    Back To School

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Capitalist's Eye

    Capitalist's Eye

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Healthcare Has Become A Luxury

    Healthcare Has Become A Luxury

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tinder Machine

    Tinder Machine

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Smart Worker

    The Smart Worker

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Terracotta Shein Army

    Terracotta Shein Army

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    AI Forgive You, Always

    AI Forgive You, Always

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Sweep Under The Carpet

    Sweep Under The Carpet

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Natura, Morta

    Natura, Morta

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Prescription Lovers

    Prescription Lovers

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Insert More Coins

    Insert More Coins

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Use Condoms

    Use Condoms

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Pietà In Isothermal Blanket

    Pietà In Isothermal Blanket

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Interracial Wings

    Interracial Wings

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Entertainment For Men

    Entertainment For Men

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Ges

    Ges

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Love Till Your Death

    Love Till Your Death

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Crashing Lovers

    Crashing Lovers

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    No Lovers, Onlyfans

    No Lovers, Onlyfans

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Girl Performing An Arabesque

    Girl Performing An Arabesque

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    User avatar micc
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!