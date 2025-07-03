ADVERTISEMENT

Five years of fully 3D artistic production have brought to life the best concepts my mind has sought and imagined. If a sculptor is recognized for how they carve stone, these works aim to be recognized for the ideas they convey.

Hi everyone, I’m micc! I’m a contemporary Italian artist. I work a lot with digital media (zero AI), and sometimes I build installations. What you’ll see here is a selection of works that aren’t meant to entertain you, they’re meant to make you ask questions. I care deeply about my style, and I don’t mean the visual one, that’s just a tool, I mean the ideas and provocations my mind can produce.

I spend more time finding the right concept than actually building it in 3D. I might come across as arrogant, superficial, maybe even annoying. And if that happens, maybe the work did its job: you saw yourself in it, but don’t want to admit it.

More info: micc.art | Instagram