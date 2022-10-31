Meet Pumpkin, a very fluffy, sweet, ragamuffin cat who loves to go out and explore. I take her with me on hikes, kayaking, camping trips, and other trips! She’s even certified as a therapy pet to spread joy and positivity.

Pumpkin was born to be an adventure cat. She was born on the East Coast and flew across the country to San Francisco when she was just a couple of months old. She told us she wanted to be an adventure cat from the start by spending the next few days meowing at the window and asking to go outside. Backyard walks turned into walks around the neighborhood, which became trips to the beach and beyond. With all of the opportunities to get outside in California, Pumpkin found her calling. 

#1

Marin Headlands

Marin Headlands

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
When traveling, Pumpkin loves to rub against and make her loud lawnmower purrs to everyone we meet. Pets and chin scratches are her favorite. With her love for attention and calm demeanor, we meet so many people who stop to ask to pet her (and usually say that this interaction made their day). This personality would make a perfect therapy animal, so we reached out to the therapy animal program at the SPCA to start the evaluation process.

#2

Forest Of Nisene Marks

Forest Of Nisene Marks

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#3

By The Dutch Windmills In Golden Gate Park

By The Dutch Windmills In Golden Gate Park

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
She is a certified therapy cat.

In the therapy animal evaluation, Pumpkin was tested to see how she would handle being a pet in odd ways, people touching her paws, and her reaction to wheelchairs and crutches – she purred through the whole thing! After passing the evaluation with flying colors, Pumpkin became the only therapy cat in the Pet Assisted Therapy program. We get to visit schools, community centers, and other places where people need a little cat pick-me-up. Petting an animal is scientifically proven to lower stress levels. The smiles, comments, and conversations we hear while on a therapy visit prove this. Who wouldn’t smile while petting a super friendly fluffy cat? 

When she’s not on a therapy visit, Pumpkin is out exploring! Just like her name, every fall she likes to put on her Pumpkin costume and visit the pumpkin patches in Half Moon Bay, CA.
#4

Stable Cafe

Stable Cafe

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#5

A San Francisco Cat

A San Francisco Cat

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
Walking a cat is so different than a dog – a walk is on Pumpkin’s terms! Sometimes she wants to walk and explore, and other times (most of the time), she prefers to be carried like royalty in a backpack or a tote.

Pumpkin jumps out when she wants to walk (or when she needs to use the bathroom). Sometimes when we're at the beach, she uses it as a giant litter box!

#6

Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#7

The 16th Ave Tiled Steps

The 16th Ave Tiled Steps

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
She’s a true adventurer. Not only does Pumpkin love to hike, but she enjoys spending all the time outside like camping or kayaking.

Our goal is to show the world that there's more than just indoor and outdoor cats. Sometimes, there are cats who love to go out on leashes. Pumpkin even makes other cat friends in San Francisco and attends cat meetups with other adventure cats!

#8

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#9

The Coastal Town Of Half Moon Bay

The Coastal Town Of Half Moon Bay

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#10

Kayaking - Half Moon Bay Is Her Favorite

Kayaking - Half Moon Bay Is Her Favorite

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#11

Marin Headlands

Marin Headlands

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#12

Mount Tamalpais Watershed

Mount Tamalpais Watershed

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#13

Sutro Baths

Sutro Baths

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#14

Los Angeles

Los Angeles

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#15

Boston, Where She Was Born

Boston, Where She Was Born

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#16

Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#17

San Jose, California

San Jose, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#18

Buena Vista Park, Sf

Buena Vista Park, Sf

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#19

Grace Cathedral, San Francisco

Grace Cathedral, San Francisco

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#20

Chinatown, San Francisco

Chinatown, San Francisco

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#21

Half Moon Bay, California

Half Moon Bay, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#22

Stanford University

Stanford University

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#23

Crystal Springs Reservoir

Crystal Springs Reservoir

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#24

San Francisco Ferry Building

San Francisco Ferry Building

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#25

Half Moon Bay, California

Half Moon Bay, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#26

Pumpkin Is On Her Way To Becoming A Star!

Pumpkin Is On Her Way To Becoming A Star!

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#27

Ina Coolbrith Park

Ina Coolbrith Park

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#28

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#29

Bixby Creek Bridge

Bixby Creek Bridge

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#30

Pacifica State Beach

Pacifica State Beach

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#31

Foster City, California

Foster City, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#32

Niagara Falls State Park, USA

Niagara Falls State Park, USA

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#33

Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#34

Big Sur, Pacific Coast Highway

Big Sur, Pacific Coast Highway

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#35

Grand View Park

Grand View Park

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#36

The Maiden's Lane

The Maiden's Lane

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#37

Twin Peaks (San Francisco)

Twin Peaks (San Francisco)

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#38

Half Moon Bay, California

Half Moon Bay, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#39

Pumpkin Loves To Go Camping

Pumpkin Loves To Go Camping

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#40

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#41

The Beautiful Coast Of Big Sur

The Beautiful Coast Of Big Sur

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#42

San Diego

San Diego

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#43

Pacifica, California

Pacifica, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#44

Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#45

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#46

San Francisco Ferry Building

San Francisco Ferry Building

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#47

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#48

Mountain View, California

Mountain View, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#49

Fort Mason San Fancisco

Fort Mason San Fancisco

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#50

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#51

Mission Dolores Park

Mission Dolores Park

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#52

San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
#53

Crystal Springs Reservoir

Crystal Springs Reservoir

Pumpkin the Adventure Cat
