Meet Pumpkin, a very fluffy, sweet, ragamuffin cat who loves to go out and explore. I take her with me on hikes, kayaking, camping trips, and other trips! She’s even certified as a therapy pet to spread joy and positivity.

Pumpkin was born to be an adventure cat. She was born on the East Coast and flew across the country to San Francisco when she was just a couple of months old. She told us she wanted to be an adventure cat from the start by spending the next few days meowing at the window and asking to go outside. Backyard walks turned into walks around the neighborhood, which became trips to the beach and beyond. With all of the opportunities to get outside in California, Pumpkin found her calling.

