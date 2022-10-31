This Fluffy Cat Who Loves To Go On Adventures Is Guaranteed To Better Your Mental Health (53 Pics)
Meet Pumpkin, a very fluffy, sweet, ragamuffin cat who loves to go out and explore. I take her with me on hikes, kayaking, camping trips, and other trips! She’s even certified as a therapy pet to spread joy and positivity.
Pumpkin was born to be an adventure cat. She was born on the East Coast and flew across the country to San Francisco when she was just a couple of months old. She told us she wanted to be an adventure cat from the start by spending the next few days meowing at the window and asking to go outside. Backyard walks turned into walks around the neighborhood, which became trips to the beach and beyond. With all of the opportunities to get outside in California, Pumpkin found her calling.
Marin Headlands
When traveling, Pumpkin loves to rub against and make her loud lawnmower purrs to everyone we meet. Pets and chin scratches are her favorite. With her love for attention and calm demeanor, we meet so many people who stop to ask to pet her (and usually say that this interaction made their day). This personality would make a perfect therapy animal, so we reached out to the therapy animal program at the SPCA to start the evaluation process.
Forest Of Nisene Marks
By The Dutch Windmills In Golden Gate Park
She is a certified therapy cat.
In the therapy animal evaluation, Pumpkin was tested to see how she would handle being a pet in odd ways, people touching her paws, and her reaction to wheelchairs and crutches – she purred through the whole thing! After passing the evaluation with flying colors, Pumpkin became the only therapy cat in the Pet Assisted Therapy program. We get to visit schools, community centers, and other places where people need a little cat pick-me-up. Petting an animal is scientifically proven to lower stress levels. The smiles, comments, and conversations we hear while on a therapy visit prove this. Who wouldn’t smile while petting a super friendly fluffy cat?
When she’s not on a therapy visit, Pumpkin is out exploring! Just like her name, every fall she likes to put on her Pumpkin costume and visit the pumpkin patches in Half Moon Bay, CA.
Stable Cafe
A San Francisco Cat
Walking a cat is so different than a dog – a walk is on Pumpkin’s terms! Sometimes she wants to walk and explore, and other times (most of the time), she prefers to be carried like royalty in a backpack or a tote.
Pumpkin jumps out when she wants to walk (or when she needs to use the bathroom). Sometimes when we're at the beach, she uses it as a giant litter box!
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco
The 16th Ave Tiled Steps
She’s a true adventurer. Not only does Pumpkin love to hike, but she enjoys spending all the time outside like camping or kayaking.
Our goal is to show the world that there's more than just indoor and outdoor cats. Sometimes, there are cats who love to go out on leashes. Pumpkin even makes other cat friends in San Francisco and attends cat meetups with other adventure cats!
I needed this post to cheer me up!
When my dog's arthritis got too bad to allow her to walk comfortably, I used to take her on walks in a rucksack like this. She was never trained as a Therapy Dog, but I'm convinced she did some research and trained herself. I miss her. Thank you for sharing your floof ball!
Cutie pie!
