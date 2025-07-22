This Artist Merges Art With Conservation (4 Pics)

How does an interdisciplinary artist merge creativity with conservation? Raquel Malta’s deep rooted passion for the natural world is channeled through her artistic vision towards a meaningful purpose: showcasing the rich diversity of wildlife while inspiring environmental understanding. Her art serves both as a celebration and a call to awareness, urging viewers to see and appreciate the vast array of creatures that too often go unnoticed.

Through layers of brilliant paint on varied surfaces, Raquel crafts rich visual experiences that are as engaging as they are visually compelling. The result is a dynamic body of work that merges storytelling, scientific curiosity, and artistic expression into a cohesive whole. In doing so, she ignites a sense of reverence and responsibility—emotions that are increasingly vital in an age of ecological uncertainty.

A defining feature of Raquel’s art is her inclusive focus, giving equal attention to iconic species and the lesser-known animals that live silently within our natural world. From predatory jungle dwellers to elusive desert creatures, her subjects span the spectrum of the animal kingdom. Through her complex creative approach and commitment to wildlife, she reminds us that art has the power not only to reflect the world, but also to transform how we see and value it.

Raquel Malta's artwork is currently on exhibit through September 13th at The Art Gallery at Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville, New York. The gallery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, visit this website.

