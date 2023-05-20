Sidney Raz has become a viral sensation on TikTok for sharing these videos of “things he didn’t know until he was in his thirties”. He covers anything from how to properly wrap a present to how to crack an egg without breaking the yolk, and viewers are obsessed with his simple tutorials. He’s amassed 4.3 million followers over the past few years and has shared over 130 tips, tricks and life hacks. And lucky for us, Bored Panda was previously able to get in touch with Sidney to discuss how this viral video series began.

The LA-native, who’s now 34, shared in a 2021 interview that the videos took off after he shared one stating, “Here's something you should know about being in your 30s. It's better than your 20s.” After that, he began proving himself right with many more videos, noting that the most popular ones teach viewers about how to better utilize everyday items. “Travel pillows, English muffins, trash bags, plungers, and so on," Sidney explained. "We all use the same things every day and [without questioning them] because that's how we were taught, but we have no idea why or if it's even right. So when I post a video showing a different way, it blows minds."