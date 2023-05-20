With age comes wisdom. And while many people in their twenties are terrified of entering the next phase of life, being in your thirties can actually be a wonderful journey full of growth and learning. Just ask TikToker Sidney Raz!

Over the past couple of years, Sidney has been sharing brilliant tips, tricks and life hacks he has learned in his thirties to help others simplify their lives. Below, we’ve gathered some of his most recent helpful tips, so be prepared to learn something new, pandas! Keep reading to also find a chat with Rachel of Inside of Happiness, and remember to upvote the tricks you wish you had learned in your twenties!

#1

The Back Of The Hammer Can Hold The Nail For The First Swing

The Back Of The Hammer Can Hold The Nail For The First Swing

sidneyraz Report

Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Only if accuracy doesn't matter ===where the nail goes in

#2

Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of The Pot Stops It From Boiling Over

Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of The Pot Stops It From Boiling Over

sidneyraz Report

#3

Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It's Boiled

Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It's Boiled

sidneyraz Report

Sidney Raz has become a viral sensation on TikTok for sharing these videos of “things he didn’t know until he was in his thirties”. He covers anything from how to properly wrap a present to how to crack an egg without breaking the yolk, and viewers are obsessed with his simple tutorials. He’s amassed 4.3 million followers over the past few years and has shared over 130 tips, tricks and life hacks. And lucky for us, Bored Panda was previously able to get in touch with Sidney to discuss how this viral video series began.

The LA-native, who’s now 34, shared in a 2021 interview that the videos took off after he shared one stating, “Here's something you should know about being in your 30s. It's better than your 20s.” After that, he began proving himself right with many more videos, noting that the most popular ones teach viewers about how to better utilize everyday items. “Travel pillows, English muffins, trash bags, plungers, and so on," Sidney explained. "We all use the same things every day and [without questioning them] because that's how we were taught, but we have no idea why or if it's even right. So when I post a video showing a different way, it blows minds." 
#4

The Best Degreaser Is Oil

The Best Degreaser Is Oil

sidneyraz Report

#5

You Can Still Use The Wrapping Paper If You Cut It Too Short

You Can Still Use The Wrapping Paper If You Cut It Too Short

sidneyraz Report

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
Community Member
1 hour ago

this would have been useful a lot of times before i saw this

#6

Parchment Paper Can Clean Faucets

Parchment Paper Can Clean Faucets

sidneyraz Report

Sidney also previously told Bored Panda that most of us learn plenty in our twenties that can help us through the rest of our lives as well. “We tend to experience both heartbreak and true joy before our thirties too,” the life hack expert noted. “There are large ups and downs but, hopefully, they help us to be more empathetic people. They’re hard lessons but needed."

"I’m learning all these things too, and I don’t want anyone to feel as alone as I have in the past when I didn’t know something [older folks understood quite well]," the TikToker added. We’re all on a constant journey of growth, so whether you’re 18 or 55, there’s probably something you can learn from Sidney’s videos!
#7

Mangoes Are Supposed To Be Peeled Like Bananas

Mangoes Are Supposed To Be Peeled Like Bananas

sidneyraz Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
32 minutes ago

If your man doesn't treat you right, let that mango! Ha ha

#8

There Are Notches On The Tea Bag Flag You're Supposed To Wrap The String Around

There Are Notches On The Tea Bag Flag You're Supposed To Wrap The String Around

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Not in every brand (México) :3

#9

Stainless Steel Removes Garlic Smell From Your Hands

Stainless Steel Removes Garlic Smell From Your Hands

sidneyraz Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
30 minutes ago

And if you want to remove the smell of stainless steel, use an electic eel?

To gain more wisdom from someone who knows what it’s like to enter your thirties, we reached out to Rachel, the woman behind Inside of Happiness, who was kind enough to share with Bored Panda why she learned more in her thirties than in her twenties. “Most of the hurdles I experienced in my twenties only made sense once I entered my thirties,” she said. “I realized that my mental health has a lot to do with my messy room, and my messy house has a lot to do with self-trust and self-awareness.”
#10

Coconut Oil Can Remove Sharpie From Your Skin

Coconut Oil Can Remove Sharpie From Your Skin

sidneyraz Report

#11

The Top Of Tupperware Can Be Easily Closed By Pushing The Center

The Top Of Tupperware Can Be Easily Closed By Pushing The Center

sidneyraz Report

Telepathetic
Telepathetic
Community Member
20 minutes ago

If you actually find the correct lid.....(It's where your lost sock is)

#12

Broccoli Should Be Rinsed From The Bottom

Broccoli Should Be Rinsed From The Bottom

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The upper part is hydrophobic :3

“I learned what true love feels like (and no, it shouldn't make you question your worth and cry all night),” Rachel continued. “I found out how to stand up for myself and be proud of my opinions, even if no one else shares them. My thirties showed me that discipline, persistence, and curiosity will take me much further than short-lived motivation. They taught me that miracles take an eternity to wish for but a second to happen.”
#13

These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns

These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns

sidneyraz Report

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
Community Member
1 hour ago

well that saves only a tiny bit of material if you consider the packaging -_-

#14

You Can Easily Scroll Between Apps On Your iPhone

You Can Easily Scroll Between Apps On Your iPhone

sidneyraz Report

#15

Ripping Tape And Saving Your Spot Is Possible In One Motion

Ripping Tape And Saving Your Spot Is Possible In One Motion

sidneyraz Report

“The thirties are a much more magical decade where we can find the time and space (around us and within) to truly expand our potential, learn new stuff (like pinching your Toblerone and breaking a pill in half using two fingers only), and allow all those new feelings, knowledge and experiences to stay with us,” Rachel shared. “While the twenties are like sweet and sour candy that makes our teeth ache, I see the thirties as the perfectly smooth cake you enjoy with each bite.”
#16

Lemons Go In A Juicer Upside Down

Lemons Go In A Juicer Upside Down

sidneyraz Report

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
Community Member
1 hour ago

i do that first and if its being stubborn i turn it over

#17

Band Aids Can Be Taken Off Without Pain

Band Aids Can Be Taken Off Without Pain

sidneyraz Report

#18

Salt Can Remove Bitterness From Coffee

Salt Can Remove Bitterness From Coffee

sidneyraz Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Anyone else ever put salt instead of sugar in your coffee by mistake? 🤮

Rachel also believes that we’re never too old to keep learning. “It isn't random that we call life ‘a school’,” she noted. “Learning never stops, just like time. In her seventies, my grandmother was still solving math problems, reading books, and asking questions with the curiosity of a 5-year-old.”

“Learning isn't just essential; it's unavoidable,” the blogger continued. “Want it or not, we absorb, analyze, and use new information daily. We create and re-create our behavior patterns with every lesson or opinion we stumble upon. And that is how it should be.”
#19

Cork Protects Your Hands From Hot Pod Lits

Cork Protects Your Hands From Hot Pod Lits

sidneyraz Report

#20

Ziploc Bags Are Microwave Safe

Ziploc Bags Are Microwave Safe

sidneyraz Report

DaOtterside
DaOtterside
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Just because you didn't *see* the plastic particles melt in to your food doesn't it mean that it didn't happen whilst in the radiation box.

#21

Cooking Spray Makes Shredding Cheese Easier

Cooking Spray Makes Shredding Cheese Easier

Sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Yep, just remember to use a low flavour oil :D

If there are any pandas out there reading this who are still in their twenties, Rachel has some wise words for you as well. “When you think life is too much (too demanding, too fast-paced, too confusing, too brutal, or too boring), take a deep breath and keep walking ahead,” she told Bored Panda. “Experience it all. Sooner or later, it will all make sense. Nothing you go through right now is random, and it prepares you for something greater coming your way. I know, such a cliche, but it is a cliche because it's true.”

And on a practical note, Rachel also added that it’s crucial to “learn how to manage your finances early on!”
#22

The Next Glue Stick Can Be Glued To The Current One

The Next Glue Stick Can Be Glued To The Current One

Sidneyraz Report

#23

Parchment Paper Can Be Used In A Skillet For Easy Cleanup

Parchment Paper Can Be Used In A Skillet For Easy Cleanup

sidneyraz Report

#24

Rocking A Thick Vegetable Back And Forth Makes It Easier To Cut

Rocking A Thick Vegetable Back And Forth Makes It Easier To Cut

sidneyraz Report

And when it comes to what Rachel would tell her own 20-year-old self, she says, “I would ask her to hold her head higher, take deep breaths, and trust the process. No pain, confusion, or joyful moment lasts forever. Sooner or later, it all goes away and gets replaced with something new, most of the time - something better and unexpectedly wonderful.”

If you’d like to hear more words of wisdom from Rachel, be sure to visit her blog Inside of Happiness right here!
#25

The Spotify App Allows You To Swipe Between Songs

The Spotify App Allows You To Swipe Between Songs

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Yep, pretty standard for a no button phone ;D

#26

The Knot In These Plastic Bags Can Be Untied

The Knot In These Plastic Bags Can Be Untied

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I use this ability every day :D

#27

You Hold Your Cane On The Opposite Side Of Your Hurt Leg

You Hold Your Cane On The Opposite Side Of Your Hurt Leg

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
15 minutes ago

House actually did this wrong and the actor hurt his leg <:3

Regardless of how old you are, pandas, we hope you’ve been able to learn something new from these tips that Sidney has shared. We’re never too old to pick up new tricks, and if you have any more life hacks, please feel free to share them in the comments below! Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring Sidney’s brilliant tips, you can find it right here
#28

The Child Safety Caps Can Be Easily Removed For Adult Convenience

The Child Safety Caps Can Be Easily Removed For Adult Convenience

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Quick, cover the eyes of your kids! :O

#29

There's A Lock On The Mustard Cap

There's A Lock On The Mustard Cap

sidneyraz Report

#30

One Plastic Bag Can Hold Two Full Cups Without Spilling

One Plastic Bag Can Hold Two Full Cups Without Spilling

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Soup and coffee, my favourite duo <3

#31

Penny Tet To Check Car Tires

Penny Tet To Check Car Tires

sidneyraz Report

Pretty Pink Sky Photography
Pretty Pink Sky Photography
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Well I guess we are driving on bald tires in Canada. We don’t have pennies anymore : (

#32

Core Of Lettuce Can Just Be Knocked Out

Core Of Lettuce Can Just Be Knocked Out

sidneyraz Report

Rebekah
Rebekah
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Finally, one I knew.

#33

Magnets Are Great Stud Finder

Magnets Are Great Stud Finder

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
13 minutes ago

*the shelves fall over him in a comedic way* XD

#34

The Coffee Lid Flap Should Be Pushed Down For Drinking And Protection

The Coffee Lid Flap Should Be Pushed Down For Drinking And Protection

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I use a straw, I burn my lips less :3

#35

The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Inside The Trash Can

The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Inside The Trash Can

sidneyraz Report

Community Member
25 minutes ago

I honestly hadn't thought of that.

#36

Battery Packaging Can Shut In The Back

Battery Packaging Can Shut In The Back

sidneyraz Report

#37

Text Messages Can Be Edited

Text Messages Can Be Edited

sidneyraz Report

#38

This Box Has Locks To Stop The Roll From Falling Out

This Box Has Locks To Stop The Roll From Falling Out

Sidneyraz Report

#39

Wet Hands Pick Up Eggs Easier

Wet Hands Pick Up Eggs Easier

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
13 minutes ago

More surface space when you have water between your skin folds :D

#40

Cake Is Supposed To Be Cut From The Side To Eliminate Crumbs

Cake Is Supposed To Be Cut From The Side To Eliminate Crumbs

sidneyraz Report

#41

Iphones Have A Symbol For Degrees On Their Keyboard

Iphones Have A Symbol For Degrees On Their Keyboard

sidneyraz Report

Community Member
22 minutes ago

That just blew my mind. I've really wanted that lately (it's unusually hot here).

#42

Taco Shells Can Be Held In Place By A Fork

Taco Shells Can Be Held In Place By A Fork

sidneyraz Report

#43

The Best Way To Hold A Can

The Best Way To Hold A Can

sidneyraz Report

Sasha Kuleshov
Sasha Kuleshov
Community Member
9 minutes ago

But if I press too hard it breaks and leaks everywhere :'(

#44

Pin Websites To Home Screen

Pin Websites To Home Screen

Sidneyraz Report

#45

You're Supposed To Use Your Thumb To Turn The Top Of An Allen Key

You're Supposed To Use Your Thumb To Turn The Top Of An Allen Key

sidneyraz Report

#46

The Tail On This Bow Is Supposed To Go Through The Bow

The Tail On This Bow Is Supposed To Go Through The Bow

sidneyraz Report

#47

The iPhone Shapes You Draw On Your Phone Can Look Nice

The iPhone Shapes You Draw On Your Phone Can Look Nice

sidneyraz Report

#48

These Packs Of Water Are Supposed To Be Open From The Middle For Best Access

These Packs Of Water Are Supposed To Be Open From The Middle For Best Access

sidneyraz Report

freakingbee is going offline
freakingbee is going offline
Community Member
1 hour ago

yes i do this every time we get a new package of bottles now

#49

Eraser Can Unclog Sandpaper

Eraser Can Unclog Sandpaper

sidneyraz Report

#50

Instant Ramen Life Hack

Instant Ramen Life Hack

sidneyraz Report

#51

Hot Pockets Are Supposed To Be Left In The Sleeve

Hot Pockets Are Supposed To Be Left In The Sleeve

sidneyraz Report

#52

Rinse The Wipped Cream Nozzle

Rinse The Wipped Cream Nozzle

sidneyraz Report

#53

Bake Bacon For BLTs

Bake Bacon For BLTs

sidneyraz Report

#54

Easy Release Spam

Easy Release Spam

Sidneyraz Report

#55

Break Down A Box

Break Down A Box

Sidneyraz Report

#56

Hot Water Is The Easiest Way To Remove Fish Skin

Hot Water Is The Easiest Way To Remove Fish Skin

sidneyraz Report

#57

Capri Sun Fits In Lunchable Pack

Capri Sun Fits In Lunchable Pack

sidneyraz Report

#58

Straw Top Kookaid

Straw Top Kookaid

sidneyraz Report

