“Here’s Something I Didn’t Know Until I Was In My 30s”: Guy Shares 58 More Useful Tips He Wishes He Had Known Sooner
With age comes wisdom. And while many people in their twenties are terrified of entering the next phase of life, being in your thirties can actually be a wonderful journey full of growth and learning. Just ask TikToker Sidney Raz!
Over the past couple of years, Sidney has been sharing brilliant tips, tricks and life hacks he has learned in his thirties to help others simplify their lives. Below, we’ve gathered some of his most recent helpful tips, so be prepared to learn something new, pandas! Keep reading to also find a chat with Rachel of Inside of Happiness, and remember to upvote the tricks you wish you had learned in your twenties!
This post may include affiliate links.
The Back Of The Hammer Can Hold The Nail For The First Swing
Only if accuracy doesn't matter ===where the nail goes in
Cooking Oil Around The Rim Of The Pot Stops It From Boiling Over
Broccoli Should Be Chopped After It's Boiled
Sidney Raz has become a viral sensation on TikTok for sharing these videos of “things he didn’t know until he was in his thirties”. He covers anything from how to properly wrap a present to how to crack an egg without breaking the yolk, and viewers are obsessed with his simple tutorials. He’s amassed 4.3 million followers over the past few years and has shared over 130 tips, tricks and life hacks. And lucky for us, Bored Panda was previously able to get in touch with Sidney to discuss how this viral video series began.
The LA-native, who’s now 34, shared in a 2021 interview that the videos took off after he shared one stating, “Here's something you should know about being in your 30s. It's better than your 20s.” After that, he began proving himself right with many more videos, noting that the most popular ones teach viewers about how to better utilize everyday items. “Travel pillows, English muffins, trash bags, plungers, and so on," Sidney explained. "We all use the same things every day and [without questioning them] because that's how we were taught, but we have no idea why or if it's even right. So when I post a video showing a different way, it blows minds."
The Best Degreaser Is Oil
You Can Still Use The Wrapping Paper If You Cut It Too Short
this would have been useful a lot of times before i saw this
Parchment Paper Can Clean Faucets
Sidney also previously told Bored Panda that most of us learn plenty in our twenties that can help us through the rest of our lives as well. “We tend to experience both heartbreak and true joy before our thirties too,” the life hack expert noted. “There are large ups and downs but, hopefully, they help us to be more empathetic people. They’re hard lessons but needed."
"I’m learning all these things too, and I don’t want anyone to feel as alone as I have in the past when I didn’t know something [older folks understood quite well]," the TikToker added. We’re all on a constant journey of growth, so whether you’re 18 or 55, there’s probably something you can learn from Sidney’s videos!
Mangoes Are Supposed To Be Peeled Like Bananas
If your man doesn't treat you right, let that mango! Ha ha
There Are Notches On The Tea Bag Flag You're Supposed To Wrap The String Around
Stainless Steel Removes Garlic Smell From Your Hands
And if you want to remove the smell of stainless steel, use an electic eel?
To gain more wisdom from someone who knows what it’s like to enter your thirties, we reached out to Rachel, the woman behind Inside of Happiness, who was kind enough to share with Bored Panda why she learned more in her thirties than in her twenties. “Most of the hurdles I experienced in my twenties only made sense once I entered my thirties,” she said. “I realized that my mental health has a lot to do with my messy room, and my messy house has a lot to do with self-trust and self-awareness.”
Coconut Oil Can Remove Sharpie From Your Skin
The Top Of Tupperware Can Be Easily Closed By Pushing The Center
If you actually find the correct lid.....(It's where your lost sock is)
Broccoli Should Be Rinsed From The Bottom
“I learned what true love feels like (and no, it shouldn't make you question your worth and cry all night),” Rachel continued. “I found out how to stand up for myself and be proud of my opinions, even if no one else shares them. My thirties showed me that discipline, persistence, and curiosity will take me much further than short-lived motivation. They taught me that miracles take an eternity to wish for but a second to happen.”
These Amazon Bags Are Reversible For Returns
well that saves only a tiny bit of material if you consider the packaging -_-
You Can Easily Scroll Between Apps On Your iPhone
Ripping Tape And Saving Your Spot Is Possible In One Motion
“The thirties are a much more magical decade where we can find the time and space (around us and within) to truly expand our potential, learn new stuff (like pinching your Toblerone and breaking a pill in half using two fingers only), and allow all those new feelings, knowledge and experiences to stay with us,” Rachel shared. “While the twenties are like sweet and sour candy that makes our teeth ache, I see the thirties as the perfectly smooth cake you enjoy with each bite.”
Lemons Go In A Juicer Upside Down
i do that first and if its being stubborn i turn it over
Band Aids Can Be Taken Off Without Pain
Salt Can Remove Bitterness From Coffee
Anyone else ever put salt instead of sugar in your coffee by mistake? 🤮
Rachel also believes that we’re never too old to keep learning. “It isn't random that we call life ‘a school’,” she noted. “Learning never stops, just like time. In her seventies, my grandmother was still solving math problems, reading books, and asking questions with the curiosity of a 5-year-old.”
“Learning isn't just essential; it's unavoidable,” the blogger continued. “Want it or not, we absorb, analyze, and use new information daily. We create and re-create our behavior patterns with every lesson or opinion we stumble upon. And that is how it should be.”
Cork Protects Your Hands From Hot Pod Lits
or...hear me out...use an oven mitt
Ziploc Bags Are Microwave Safe
Just because you didn't *see* the plastic particles melt in to your food doesn't it mean that it didn't happen whilst in the radiation box.
Cooking Spray Makes Shredding Cheese Easier
If there are any pandas out there reading this who are still in their twenties, Rachel has some wise words for you as well. “When you think life is too much (too demanding, too fast-paced, too confusing, too brutal, or too boring), take a deep breath and keep walking ahead,” she told Bored Panda. “Experience it all. Sooner or later, it will all make sense. Nothing you go through right now is random, and it prepares you for something greater coming your way. I know, such a cliche, but it is a cliche because it's true.”
And on a practical note, Rachel also added that it’s crucial to “learn how to manage your finances early on!”
The Next Glue Stick Can Be Glued To The Current One
Parchment Paper Can Be Used In A Skillet For Easy Cleanup
i would be afraid of it catching on fire lol
Rocking A Thick Vegetable Back And Forth Makes It Easier To Cut
And when it comes to what Rachel would tell her own 20-year-old self, she says, “I would ask her to hold her head higher, take deep breaths, and trust the process. No pain, confusion, or joyful moment lasts forever. Sooner or later, it all goes away and gets replaced with something new, most of the time - something better and unexpectedly wonderful.”
If you’d like to hear more words of wisdom from Rachel, be sure to visit her blog Inside of Happiness right here!
The Spotify App Allows You To Swipe Between Songs
The Knot In These Plastic Bags Can Be Untied
You Hold Your Cane On The Opposite Side Of Your Hurt Leg
House actually did this wrong and the actor hurt his leg <:3
Regardless of how old you are, pandas, we hope you’ve been able to learn something new from these tips that Sidney has shared. We’re never too old to pick up new tricks, and if you have any more life hacks, please feel free to share them in the comments below! Then, if you’re interested in checking out Bored Panda’s last article featuring Sidney’s brilliant tips, you can find it right here!
The Child Safety Caps Can Be Easily Removed For Adult Convenience
There's A Lock On The Mustard Cap
is it only on mustard or other condiments too?
One Plastic Bag Can Hold Two Full Cups Without Spilling
Penny Tet To Check Car Tires
Well I guess we are driving on bald tires in Canada. We don’t have pennies anymore : (
Core Of Lettuce Can Just Be Knocked Out
Magnets Are Great Stud Finder
The Coffee Lid Flap Should Be Pushed Down For Drinking And Protection
The Entire Roll Of Trash Bags Is Supposed To Go Inside The Trash Can
Battery Packaging Can Shut In The Back
Text Messages Can Be Edited
This Box Has Locks To Stop The Roll From Falling Out
Wet Hands Pick Up Eggs Easier
More surface space when you have water between your skin folds :D
Cake Is Supposed To Be Cut From The Side To Eliminate Crumbs
Iphones Have A Symbol For Degrees On Their Keyboard
Taco Shells Can Be Held In Place By A Fork
The Best Way To Hold A Can
But if I press too hard it breaks and leaks everywhere :'(
Pin Websites To Home Screen
You're Supposed To Use Your Thumb To Turn The Top Of An Allen Key
The Tail On This Bow Is Supposed To Go Through The Bow
The iPhone Shapes You Draw On Your Phone Can Look Nice
These Packs Of Water Are Supposed To Be Open From The Middle For Best Access
yes i do this every time we get a new package of bottles now