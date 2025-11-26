ADVERTISEMENT

Tell me you're in America without telling me you're in America... I'll go first. Metal detectors at schools, gallons of gas, exorbitant healthcare costs, corn dogs.

Each country has its unique quirks and kinks that make it special, and America is no different. There are certain things that just scream "United States." But often it takes a non-American to point them out because, for those living in the Land of the Free, there's nothing unusual about having a garbage disposal in the kitchen sink while living under the rules of a power-hungry HOA.

Someone asked, "What things are normal for Americans but weird for non-Americans?" and the answers came flying in at 100 miles per hour. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones for you to scroll through while you wonder why the States is worlds apart.

#1

Man sitting on a couch looking stressed and anxious, illustrating concerns about metal detectors at school safety. Seeing a possible serious medical problem with yourself and going “ehh”.

woopbeeboop:

No literally. Most Americans go to the doctor as the last option and not the first one.

PlayedUOonBaja:

Yeah, I ignored a non-stop splitting migraine for 3 months before I finally went to the Doctor. Well, technically I waited until the migraine became a Hemorrhagic stroke, then I finally decided to go see one. In the back of an ambulance.

xx_Fiddler_xx , ndreypopov/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

This was the main reason my spouse and I moved from the US - our concerns that healthcare would wipe us out financially as we aged. Of course, the political climate made it essential to leave as well. I feel a mixture of joy that we are somewhere that we feel safe from the fear of losing everything to a health crisis (and the hellscape that politics have turned the country into) and guilt that others can't have the same security that we now feel.

America. The Land of the Free … It’s all cotton candy, glitz and glamour, endless opportunity and big dreams. Or is it?

The country was once seen as a top place to live by many Americans and non-Americans alike. But recent research reveals that people are nowhere near as proud as they once were to be a U.S. national. A Gallup poll conducted in June 2025 found that American pride is at a record low.

"58% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” (41%) or “very” (17%) proud to be an American, down nine percentage points from last year and five points below the prior low from 2020," reports Gallup.

Gallup first asked Americans how proud they were in January 2001. Back then, 87% said they were “extremely” or “very proud.” That figure increased to 90% after 9/11 and remained steady between 2002 and 2004.

    #2

    Security guard using handheld metal detector to scan a bag, illustrating metal detectors at school for safety purposes. My friend attended his cousins high school graduation in LA a while ago and he had to go through metal detectors and all that, as if he was going through airport security.

    So I guess metal detectors at school.

    yeetgodmcnechass , wavebreakmedia_micro/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    School bathroom stalls with metal locks and slight gaps between the doors, highlighting security measures in schools. Large gaps above, below and between the bathroom stalls....

    coleus:

    We're weird. We hate public indecency, but have no problem with big stall gaps.

    KimPTM , Alcatraz1331(not the actual photo) Report

    Gallup's experts put the decline in U.S. pride down to a few things... They say national unity has eroded over the past 25 years due to a combination of political and generational changes.

    "These changes have occurred mostly over the past decade, and have done so amid greater pessimism about the economic prospects for young people, widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, greater ideological divides between the parties, unfavorable images of both parties, and intense partisan rancor during the Trump and Biden administrations," explains the site.
    #4

    Man wearing sunglasses driving a car on a highway with countryside view, focused on the road ahead. If you drive for five hours in the United States, you’re pretty much still in the same place.

    If you drive for five hours in Europe, everyone’s talking funny and the cheese is different.

    insainodwayno:

    In the US, 100 miles is nothing, 100 years is a lot.

    In Europe, 100 miles is a lot, 100 years is nothing.

    The stone retaining wall for the front of our property (here in Germany) is dated 1846, and it's nothing special. Many of the houses in the old part of our small town are 1300 and older.

    KaimeiJay , pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Australia, you've just visited the neighbours...

    #5

    Elderly female doctor with stethoscope sitting at desk in medical office with laptop and nurse in background Getting a bill for healthcare.

    Rashthatsme , DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Row of American flags outside a school building, illustrating security concerns like metal detectors at school. Those safety bags for school "emergencies", yano the bullet proof ones, and security in schools.

    mayners , evsergeev36/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Despite many Americans voicing their lack of pride, this hasn't stopped people from flocking to the country in search of a better life. The so-called American Dream... The United States had, until recently, seen 50 years of rapid growth in terms of the number of people immigrating there.

    "In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States – the largest number ever recorded. In the ensuing months, however, more immigrants left the country or were deported than arrived," reports Pew Research Center. "By June, the country’s foreign-born population had shrunk by more than a million people, marking its first decline since the 1960s."

    #7

    Young woman carrying shopping bags on an escalator, illustrating metal detectors at school as a safety measure debated in America. Having to mentally add sales taxes on everything you buy. In Europe 9.95 means paying 9.95.

    anon:

    Every state has different tax.

    anon , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Teen boy looking thoughtfully out car window, symbolizing concerns about metal detectors at school in America. The fact that a 18 year old can drive and buy a gun while still being considered too young to drink alcohol.

    Monika396 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Female students in graduation gowns holding diplomas outside a school building, representing metal detectors at school context. Paying for college for 30 years after you graduated.

    pingerlol , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    According to Pew Research Center's analysis of Census Bureau data in June this year, 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S. and 15.4% of all U.S. residents were immigrants. That's down from a recent historic high of 15.8%, notes the center.

    So, what are the main reasons someone would want to move to the United States?

    "At the heart of immigration decisions is the push-pull dynamic," explain the experts over at Boundless, an immigration company. "Push factors like violence, poverty, and political instability compel people to leave, while pull factors such as job opportunities, education, family connections, and safety draw them to the U.S."
    #10

    Hand passing US dollar bill in a close-up transaction, illustrating money exchange related to metal detectors at school. Tipping as standard.

    Misrabelle , DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Man in checkered shirt upset while doctor comforts him in a clinical setting, highlighting stress linked to metal detectors at school. Being poor can potentially [put] you in debt for life.

    I had a heart operation in the UK and didn't even have to pay for parking. A guy on Reddit in the U.S. had the same operation and is now in debt 1/4 million dollars.
    He is also likely to be in & out of hospital for the rest of his life and no insurance company will go anywhere near him.

    To a non-US person this is both mind-blowing and disgusting in equal measures.

    stanagetocurbar , pressfoto (not the actual photo) Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Profit over people. We need more Luigis!

    #12

    Statue of Liberty in front of an American flag, symbolizing quintessentially American things including metal detectors at school. 1. The units (non metric ones)
    2. The overall insanity of politics no matter what colour
    3. The heavily biased main stream media
    4. The lack of affordable health care
    5. Guns, guns, guns
    6. The importance of credit scores
    7. Checks as payment
    8. (Lack of) Worker's rights (like paid vacation, maternity leave, etc.)

    DDSC12 , ungvar/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    A survey conducted by Boundless in 2025 found that nearly half of recent immigrants moved to the U.S. for job opportunities. The company notes that immigrants are vital to the U.S. labor market and often fill critical roles in agriculture, construction, and healthcare.

    "They’re also more likely than U.S.-born individuals to start businesses, fueling innovation and job creation," adds the site.

    But economic opportunity isn't the only reason families choose America...
    #13

    Person wearing brown boots and blue jeans sitting on a metal chair inside a room with plants and white floor visible. Wearing shoes in someone else’s house.

    thetriplem21 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Young woman holding a remote control focused on TV, representing the concept of metal detectors at school in American culture. Political commercials that are trashing their opponent. When I moved to the US, some of these commercials are just downright horrendous. No where else does this happen.

    MaxRockafeller , cookie_studio/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    White pickup truck parked outside near an industrial building under clear sky with no visible metal detectors at school. Driving around cities with big trucks.

    LuScorpio68 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    Boundless found that the U.S. education system is also a big drawcard when it comes to immigration. "With over 1 million international students currently enrolled, the U.S. remains a global leader in higher education," the site elaborates. "Many students also pursue long-term work opportunities and permanent residency after graduating."

    Of course, family can also be a reason why someone would move to America. Boundless revealed that nearly a quarter of immigrants arrive in the States to join loved ones who are already there.

    #16

    Smiling young woman with curly blonde hair lying down, representing metal detectors at school security concept. Light-emitting white teeth.

    FlattenYourCardboard , The Yuri Arcurs Collection/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Excessive thanking of veterans for their service, but also apparently providing them limited access to mental health support.

    syphilliticmongoose Report

    #18

    United States Capitol building with trees and grassy lawn under a blue sky, symbolizing metal detectors at school security. Being able to criticize your government without being jailed.

    anon , wirestock/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    If you're considering moving to the United States, you might want to familiarize yourself with this listicle … so that you aren’t caught off-guard when you see your neighbor disposing of trash in the kitchen sink or receiving a fine from your HOA for not mowing your front lawn!

    Do you live in America already? Tell us you live there without telling us you live there, in the comments below.
    #19

    Aerial view of a busy highway and city landscape illustrating quintessentially American infrastructure and culture. Road infrastructure, terrible public transport.

    I almost exclusively walk everywhere in my city or use public transport if I'm in a hurry.

    anon , inguskruklitis/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Having opinion presented as "news".

    dannydevon Report

    #21

    Man sitting outdoors by water holding a sandwich and water bottle, representing metal detectors at school topic. Being too obese to walk.

    Smooth-Ostrich1514 , fentonroma143/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Writing and cashing checks all the time. I'm 54, and checks were something my parents used when I was little. What a quaint, old-timey thing to be doing these days.

    CleverDad Report

    #23

    Modern living room with colorful armchairs, sofa, and large windows, illustrating metal detectors at school concept. No ceiling lights in living rooms.

    anon , 4595886/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Two people in a discussion over documents at a table, illustrating the concept of metal detectors at school safety measures. Attaching medical insurance to employment. One shouldn’t have anything to do with the other.

    jimjamjimmerson , ijeab/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Aerial view of a dense cityscape illustrating urban safety concerns like metal detectors at school. City design. American cities and stores are designed for access by car, not on foot. Sadly that's permeating to other countries, too.

    fleepo , TravelScape/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Having the light switch on the inside of the bathroom instead of outside.

    Pharmaceutical and lawyer commercials.

    Skunktoes Report

    #27

    A ceramic mug with pink and purple stripes heating inside a microwave oven in a kitchen setting. Warming your coffee or tea in the microwave. dont you guys have a kettle???

    beigeturtletail , Jomkwan/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    American flag waving with a city skyline in the background symbolizing metal detectors at school in the United States. Guns. I live in the country where even some of the police don't carry guns. But I heard almost everyone had it over there.

    azen96 , dhdezvalle/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #29

    Front porch decorated with American flags and flowers, illustrating quintessentially American home style and culture. HOAs like wth. Other people who don't pay your mortgage telling you how to maintain your home.

    throw_away_17381 , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Smiling young woman outdoors wearing a winter coat and scarf with a colorful graffiti wall blurred in the background. Being super outgoing and friendly and yet at the same time being very aware and protective of our personal space.

    We'll talk your ear off and charm the pants off of you but if we are on a bus or subway car that is all but empty with us in there, sit as far away from us as you can. Personal space, please. I know this may seem like the opposite points of each other but to Americans, it makes perfect sense. I'm serious. If we are the only two people on a bus and you want to have a conversation with us, don't sit next to us. That will make us feel as uncomfortable as hell. Instead, sit as far away as possible from us and shout at us. We won't think of it as rude. And it will signal that you are friendly and respectable. Then if we want you to get closer, we will tell you to come closer. But it is then and only then that you should do so.

    inksmudgedhands , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #31

    Expressing huge amounts of patriotism only when someone from another continent criticizes us.

    I talk so much [trash]about our country and our government, but the second a European says anything I turn into the most stereotypical ‘Murica-Loving [jerk] you’d ever meet.

    BasalTripod9684 Report

    #32

    Having a pledge of allegiance, especially one that's practically mandated in public schools.

    djae_ Report

    #33

    Not having any idea about your nations' foreign policy or illegal wars.

    dannydevon Report

    #34

    Living rent-free in non-Americans heads, apparently.

    Phoenix_NHCA Report

    #35

    Ranch dressing.

    CazCMA Report

    #36

    Seeing someone post on Reddit the other day about feeling guilty for calling a coworker an ambulance because they knew their wage and worried they would leave them in debt.. my mind was blown.

    Tissnowjoke Report

    #37

    Americans call the 24 hour digital clocks “military time” and it’s actually how every other country views digital time.

    brainey95 Report

    #38

    Statue of Liberty at sunset with clear sky and full moon, symbolizing iconic American landmarks and culture. Writing the date format as mm-dd-yyyy instead of dd-mm-yyyy.

    silkybow- , TravelScape/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #39

    Drinking a small amount of alcohol then shouting WHOOO as if you've done something interesting.

    dannydevon Report

    #40

    Asking someone you just met what they do for a living is an annoyingly offensive habit for "Americans." When I first meet someone from another country they never ask.

    undivided-assUmption Report

    #41

    American here, I've heard other places don't refrigerate eggs.

    Wolfofthezay Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They have a protective layer already.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    Circumcisions.

    anon Report

    #43

    Garbage disposal unit installed in kitchen sink.

    SuvenPan Report

    #44

    Young woman in a beanie holding a coffee cup outdoors, highlighting the topic of metal detectors at school security challenges. Drinking milkshake and pretending that it is coffee.

    rafael-a , ansila/ Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ? I drink espresso lightly sweetened. Not even close to a milkshake cup of coffee.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    American flag next to a tape measure, wrench, and pen on a wooden table symbolizing metal detectors at school. Miles, gallons, 110 volt outlets, feet and more...

    Tina_Sammer , ungvar/Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    #46

    Food that comes in a box. Seeing ppl comenout of grocery stores with boxes instead of veggies and fruit is really weird to me.

    CloudBuilder44 Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America is full of food deserts and c**p food is cheap.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Canadian here. What I find weird is that your conservatives (Republicans) are coloured red while your liberals (Democrats) are coloured blue. In Canada it is the opposite: Conservative Party, blue. Liberal Party, red.

    Oh, and you leave out the u in colour. wth?

    InsaneRabbitDaddy Report

    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It doesn't need an extra u. The word still sounds like color.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Well speaking from my own experience from the “old country” I’d say:

    Not being randomly pulled over for no reason other than “regular check” every 20 minutes and having to bribe the cop to let you go.

    Being able to defend your home and not go to jail for years for it.

    Being able to find a job.

    Having an abundance of things in the supermarket.

    Being friendly and smiling to other people.

    Being in the center of the western culture.

    Not fearing a war breaking up every month and/or a neighboring nation invading you.

    Being able to go to the beach and go to a snowy mountain all in the same country.

    Many many many other things. I am so grateful to live here now. God bless America 🇺🇸.

    2doortorro Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "center"? Sorry, we can do all this and a great deal more, and you're not CENTRE of anything except bizarre news stories!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Free public bathrooms.

    Captain-tie-dye Report

    #50

    Alice drills in schools.

    Brilliant-String-727 Report

    #51

    Random men on the street coming up and asking for your phone number. Strangers talking to you at the bus stop, in the shops, on the footpath. So weird!

    Sparky_McGhee Report

    #52

    Sweet potato and pumpkin desserts. I'm sure other places also do this but americans really seem to be obsessed with making vegetables dessert.

    horriblyefficient Report

    #53

    Small talk.

    woolalaoc Report

    #54

    Saying hi to random strangers in public.

    I wasn't born in America but live here now. Still go home every few years. People like their privacy.

    anon Report

    #55

    Hunting

    In some areas deer season is such a big deal that schools close on opening day. Here hunting is the hobby of the poor masses instead of the rich elite like a lot of other countries.

    anon Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, we hunt too. Not rich people, ordinary people. Sigh.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I get 15% off Coupons for guns in my Sunday paper. I look forward to those deals every Sunday and every gun I've ever bought has been with a coupon out of the paper.

    Traditional_Trick_50 Report

    #57

    Correct me if I'm wrong, but I've heard peanut butter and jelly isn't a thing outside of America.

    Meh55252 Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try it. Its delicous. Kinda a quick snack.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #58

    Family gathering around the table with Thanksgiving-style food, illustrating American traditions and metal detectors at school. Thanksgiving! People visiting from other countries have no reason to celebrate US Thanksgiving.

    thing_m_bob_esquire , Freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wild. It's almost like it's an American tradition and holiday.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Fahrenheit and MPH.

    Najiku Report

    #60

    Donuts for breakfast.

    Empty-Comparison1904 Report

    #61

    Getting sued.

    RalleTheGoat Report

    #62

    Drinking rootbeer. It is almost exclusively sold in the USA.

    CuntSurgeon Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby girl drinks root beer. Baby girl is the cat empress of the house.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Yellow cheese.

    anon Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not cheese, though, is it? I'm allergic to cheese, but I can eat the American stuff.

    0
    0points
    reply
