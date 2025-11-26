Someone asked , " What things are normal for Americans but weird for non-Americans? " and the answers came flying in at 100 miles per hour. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones for you to scroll through while you wonder why the States is worlds apart.

Each country has its unique quirks and kinks that make it special, and America is no different. There are certain things that just scream "United States." But often it takes a non-American to point them out because, for those living in the Land of the Free, there's nothing unusual about having a garbage disposal in the kitchen sink while living under the rules of a power-hungry HOA.

Tell me you're in America without telling me you're in America... I'll go first. Metal detectors at schools, gallons of gas, exorbitant healthcare costs, corn dogs.

#1 Seeing a possible serious medical problem with yourself and going “ehh”.



woopbeeboop:



No literally. Most Americans go to the doctor as the last option and not the first one.



PlayedUOonBaja:



Yeah, I ignored a non-stop splitting migraine for 3 months before I finally went to the Doctor. Well, technically I waited until the migraine became a Hemorrhagic stroke, then I finally decided to go see one. In the back of an ambulance.

America. The Land of the Free … It’s all cotton candy, glitz and glamour, endless opportunity and big dreams. Or is it? The country was once seen as a top place to live by many Americans and non-Americans alike. But recent research reveals that people are nowhere near as proud as they once were to be a U.S. national. A Gallup poll conducted in June 2025 found that American pride is at a record low. ADVERTISEMENT "58% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” (41%) or “very” (17%) proud to be an American, down nine percentage points from last year and five points below the prior low from 2020," reports Gallup. Gallup first asked Americans how proud they were in January 2001. Back then, 87% said they were “extremely” or “very proud.” That figure increased to 90% after 9/11 and remained steady between 2002 and 2004.

#2 My friend attended his cousins high school graduation in LA a while ago and he had to go through metal detectors and all that, as if he was going through airport security.



So I guess metal detectors at school.

#3 Large gaps above, below and between the bathroom stalls....



coleus:



We're weird. We hate public indecency, but have no problem with big stall gaps.

Gallup's experts put the decline in U.S. pride down to a few things... They say national unity has eroded over the past 25 years due to a combination of political and generational changes. "These changes have occurred mostly over the past decade, and have done so amid greater pessimism about the economic prospects for young people, widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, greater ideological divides between the parties, unfavorable images of both parties, and intense partisan rancor during the Trump and Biden administrations," explains the site.

#4 If you drive for five hours in the United States, you’re pretty much still in the same place.



If you drive for five hours in Europe, everyone’s talking funny and the cheese is different.



insainodwayno:



In the US, 100 miles is nothing, 100 years is a lot.



In Europe, 100 miles is a lot, 100 years is nothing.



The stone retaining wall for the front of our property (here in Germany) is dated 1846, and it's nothing special. Many of the houses in the old part of our small town are 1300 and older.

#5 Getting a bill for healthcare.

#6 Those safety bags for school "emergencies", yano the bullet proof ones, and security in schools.

Despite many Americans voicing their lack of pride, this hasn't stopped people from flocking to the country in search of a better life. The so-called American Dream... The United States had, until recently, seen 50 years of rapid growth in terms of the number of people immigrating there. "In January 2025, 53.3 million immigrants lived in the United States – the largest number ever recorded. In the ensuing months, however, more immigrants left the country or were deported than arrived," reports Pew Research Center. "By June, the country’s foreign-born population had shrunk by more than a million people, marking its first decline since the 1960s." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Having to mentally add sales taxes on everything you buy. In Europe 9.95 means paying 9.95.



anon:



Every state has different tax.

#8 The fact that a 18 year old can drive and buy a gun while still being considered too young to drink alcohol.

#9 Paying for college for 30 years after you graduated.

According to Pew Research Center's analysis of Census Bureau data in June this year, 51.9 million immigrants lived in the U.S. and 15.4% of all U.S. residents were immigrants. That's down from a recent historic high of 15.8%, notes the center. So, what are the main reasons someone would want to move to the United States? "At the heart of immigration decisions is the push-pull dynamic," explain the experts over at Boundless, an immigration company. "Push factors like violence, poverty, and political instability compel people to leave, while pull factors such as job opportunities, education, family connections, and safety draw them to the U.S."

#10 Tipping as standard.

#11 Being poor can potentially [put] you in debt for life.



I had a heart operation in the UK and didn't even have to pay for parking. A guy on Reddit in the U.S. had the same operation and is now in debt 1/4 million dollars.

He is also likely to be in & out of hospital for the rest of his life and no insurance company will go anywhere near him.



To a non-US person this is both mind-blowing and disgusting in equal measures.

#12 1. The units (non metric ones)

2. The overall insanity of politics no matter what colour

3. The heavily biased main stream media

4. The lack of affordable health care

5. Guns, guns, guns

6. The importance of credit scores

7. Checks as payment

8. (Lack of) Worker's rights (like paid vacation, maternity leave, etc.)

A survey conducted by Boundless in 2025 found that nearly half of recent immigrants moved to the U.S. for job opportunities. The company notes that immigrants are vital to the U.S. labor market and often fill critical roles in agriculture, construction, and healthcare. "They’re also more likely than U.S.-born individuals to start businesses, fueling innovation and job creation," adds the site. But economic opportunity isn't the only reason families choose America...

#13 Wearing shoes in someone else’s house.

#14 Political commercials that are trashing their opponent. When I moved to the US, some of these commercials are just downright horrendous. No where else does this happen.

#15 Driving around cities with big trucks.

Boundless found that the U.S. education system is also a big drawcard when it comes to immigration. "With over 1 million international students currently enrolled, the U.S. remains a global leader in higher education," the site elaborates. "Many students also pursue long-term work opportunities and permanent residency after graduating." Of course, family can also be a reason why someone would move to America. Boundless revealed that nearly a quarter of immigrants arrive in the States to join loved ones who are already there. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Light-emitting white teeth.

#17 Excessive thanking of veterans for their service, but also apparently providing them limited access to mental health support.

#18 Being able to criticize your government without being jailed.

If you're considering moving to the United States, you might want to familiarize yourself with this listicle … so that you aren’t caught off-guard when you see your neighbor disposing of trash in the kitchen sink or receiving a fine from your HOA for not mowing your front lawn! Do you live in America already? Tell us you live there without telling us you live there, in the comments below.

#19 Road infrastructure, terrible public transport.



I almost exclusively walk everywhere in my city or use public transport if I'm in a hurry.

#20 Having opinion presented as "news".

#21 Being too obese to walk.

#22 Writing and cashing checks all the time. I'm 54, and checks were something my parents used when I was little. What a quaint, old-timey thing to be doing these days.

#23 No ceiling lights in living rooms.

#24 Attaching medical insurance to employment. One shouldn’t have anything to do with the other.

#25 City design. American cities and stores are designed for access by car, not on foot. Sadly that's permeating to other countries, too.

#26 Having the light switch on the inside of the bathroom instead of outside.



Pharmaceutical and lawyer commercials.

#27 Warming your coffee or tea in the microwave. dont you guys have a kettle???

#28 Guns. I live in the country where even some of the police don't carry guns. But I heard almost everyone had it over there.

#29 HOAs like wth. Other people who don't pay your mortgage telling you how to maintain your home.

#30 Being super outgoing and friendly and yet at the same time being very aware and protective of our personal space.



We'll talk your ear off and charm the pants off of you but if we are on a bus or subway car that is all but empty with us in there, sit as far away from us as you can. Personal space, please. I know this may seem like the opposite points of each other but to Americans, it makes perfect sense. I'm serious. If we are the only two people on a bus and you want to have a conversation with us, don't sit next to us. That will make us feel as uncomfortable as hell. Instead, sit as far away as possible from us and shout at us. We won't think of it as rude. And it will signal that you are friendly and respectable. Then if we want you to get closer, we will tell you to come closer. But it is then and only then that you should do so.

#31 Expressing huge amounts of patriotism only when someone from another continent criticizes us.



I talk so much [trash]about our country and our government, but the second a European says anything I turn into the most stereotypical ‘Murica-Loving [jerk] you’d ever meet.

#32 Having a pledge of allegiance, especially one that's practically mandated in public schools.

#33 Not having any idea about your nations' foreign policy or illegal wars.

#34 Living rent-free in non-Americans heads, apparently.

#35 Ranch dressing.

#36 Seeing someone post on Reddit the other day about feeling guilty for calling a coworker an ambulance because they knew their wage and worried they would leave them in debt.. my mind was blown.

#37 Americans call the 24 hour digital clocks “military time” and it’s actually how every other country views digital time.

#38 Writing the date format as mm-dd-yyyy instead of dd-mm-yyyy.

#39 Drinking a small amount of alcohol then shouting WHOOO as if you've done something interesting.

#40 Asking someone you just met what they do for a living is an annoyingly offensive habit for "Americans." When I first meet someone from another country they never ask.

#41 American here, I've heard other places don't refrigerate eggs.

#42 Circumcisions.

#43 Garbage disposal unit installed in kitchen sink.

#44 Drinking milkshake and pretending that it is coffee.

#45 Miles, gallons, 110 volt outlets, feet and more...

#46 Food that comes in a box. Seeing ppl comenout of grocery stores with boxes instead of veggies and fruit is really weird to me.

#47 Canadian here. What I find weird is that your conservatives (Republicans) are coloured red while your liberals (Democrats) are coloured blue. In Canada it is the opposite: Conservative Party, blue. Liberal Party, red.



Oh, and you leave out the u in colour. wth?

#48 Well speaking from my own experience from the “old country” I’d say:



Not being randomly pulled over for no reason other than “regular check” every 20 minutes and having to bribe the cop to let you go.



Being able to defend your home and not go to jail for years for it.



Being able to find a job.



Having an abundance of things in the supermarket.



Being friendly and smiling to other people.



Being in the center of the western culture.



Not fearing a war breaking up every month and/or a neighboring nation invading you.



Being able to go to the beach and go to a snowy mountain all in the same country.



Many many many other things. I am so grateful to live here now. God bless America 🇺🇸.

#49 Free public bathrooms.

#50 Alice drills in schools.

#51 Random men on the street coming up and asking for your phone number. Strangers talking to you at the bus stop, in the shops, on the footpath. So weird!

#52 Sweet potato and pumpkin desserts. I'm sure other places also do this but americans really seem to be obsessed with making vegetables dessert.

#53 Small talk.

#54 Saying hi to random strangers in public.



I wasn't born in America but live here now. Still go home every few years. People like their privacy.

#55 Hunting



In some areas deer season is such a big deal that schools close on opening day. Here hunting is the hobby of the poor masses instead of the rich elite like a lot of other countries.

#56 I get 15% off Coupons for guns in my Sunday paper. I look forward to those deals every Sunday and every gun I've ever bought has been with a coupon out of the paper.

#57 Correct me if I'm wrong, but I've heard peanut butter and jelly isn't a thing outside of America.

#58 Thanksgiving! People visiting from other countries have no reason to celebrate US Thanksgiving.

#59 Fahrenheit and MPH.

#60 Donuts for breakfast.

#61 Getting sued.

#62 Drinking rootbeer. It is almost exclusively sold in the USA.

#63 Yellow cheese.