23 Meal Prep Hacks That’ll Save You From Another Sad Desk Lunch
Meal prep typically ranks somewhere between filing taxes and watching paint dry on the fun scale. But since we can't survive on takeout and protein bars forever, we've found 23 solutions that transform Sunday prep sessions from kitchen punishment into something almost enjoyable. Whether you're tired of sad desk lunches that make your coworkers feel sorry for you or just trying to adult better this year, each find helps you graduate from chaos cooking to organized food boss.
Picture spending less time wrestling with leftovers that never quite fit in containers and more time actually enjoying the fruits (and veggies) of your labor. Gone are the days of mystery meals lost in the back of your fridge or containers that leak everywhere except where they're supposed to. From tools that cut prep time in half to storage solutions that make your fridge look like it belongs to someone who actually has their life together, these finds prove meal prep doesn't have to feel like a second job that only pays in tupperware anxiety.
Meal Prep Just Levelled Up With These Rubbermaid Meal Prep Containers That Are Basically The Adult Version Of Lunchables, Minus The Mediocre Crackers
Review: "Top quality and really keeps food air tight. I’m certain it will work ay for itself in time by keeping food fresh longer. I like how they stack and they work great for freezing food. Very happy we bought them." - KMick
Dress Up Your Salads Without The Soggy Sorrow With These Stainless Steel Salad Dressing Containers With Lids – Because Nobody Likes A Wilted Salad Wishing It Had Eloped With The Ranch
Review: "Mighty but small, I love these containers. I am a food blogger and so often I have a small amount of leftovers that are too good to dispose of. Chopped nuts, salad dressing, toasted breadcrumbs...you name it! I have been so eager to get rid of as much plastic as possible in our household. I love stainless steel and they are pretty enough to put on the kitchen table. The colorful lids are very thick, well made and pliable. They won't crack like other tops. A bargain too." - 4waystoyummy
Care About Your Lunch Without Caring Too Much With This Whatever. Tote Bag Lunch Box , It's The Perfect Carrier For When "Meh" Meets "Munchies"
Review: "A very cute and functional lunch bag that is also very well made. keeps food cold (with an ice pack), and is very spacious. The included metal spork is high quality. Definitely recommend this, and am very glad I purchased." - fleshnuget
Snack Attacks Just Got Miniaturized With These Mini Snack Containers That Are Like Adorable Little Therapists For Your Portion Control Issues - Because, Let's Be Real, Eating A Whole Bag Of Chips Is Just A Rookie Move
Review: "The two compartments are separated to prevent the smell from mixing, which is a very considerate design." - Meaden
Your Veggie Game Just Got A Serious Upgrade With This Mandolin Slicer That's Like A Hot Knife Through Butter, Minus The Risk Of Actually Cutting The Butter
Review: "This Mandolin Slicer is of the highest quality and works great! It is very easy to use and has good safety features. It suctions to your counter or table so it does not move when you are using it. The blade is very sharp and cuts with ease." - Over the Hill
Egg-Cellent News: This Rapid Egg Cooker Is Like A Egg-Whisperer, Cranking Out Perfectly Cooked Ovals In Record Time
Review: "Easy to use. Fiddly with the right water level but once figured out, easy! Faster than boiling in a pan. They come out perfect and EASY to peel the eggs, every time! Also love the compact size." - Beth Ann Gunkie Baker
Shred Happens! Make Meal Prepping Chicken A Breeze With This Chicken Breast Shredder Tool – Because Ain't Nobody Got Time To Hand-Shred A Flock Of Fowl
Review: "This device saved me so much time!!!! What usually takes me awhile, this device had things done in minutes!!! I wish I could have figured a way to video the action so you can see how easy it is to use. Pulling the meat off of a rotisserie took me longer than shredding the chicken. No strength needed to move the lid back and forth. The spikes on the bottom and on the lid take care of things for you. I didn't think it would stay in place since there is no suction cups on the bottom. No worries, suction cups not needed. I stood up and used the product. So, the force of moving the lid back and forth keeps the product in place. I plan on buying this item for Christmas gifts. Don't hesitate." - Paula
Slice, Dice, And Conquer The Tears With This Onion Holder For Slicing That's Like A Therapist For Your Tear Ducts - It's Got Your Back (And Your Eyes) While You're Chopping Away!
Review: "Very well made; SHARP and strong tines, and handle. Easy to use. Even slices." - SteveR
Kitchen efficiency reaches new heights as we explore more ways to make future-you thank present-you for actually planning ahead. Whether streamlining your chopping game or revolutionizing your storage strategy, these next finds turn meal prep from chore to score.
When Life Gives You Lemons, Squeeeeeze! Make Meal Prep A Citrusy Breeze With This Sturdy Lemon Squeezer – Because Nobody Has Time For Rogue Seeds Ruining Their Culinary Masterpiece
Review: "It works beautifully and is very durable. I love that it is metal. Squeezing lemons and limes has never been easier and the stones/seeds are removed so no longer an issue." - Hawkeyehiker
Chop, Chop, Hooray! This Vegetable Chopper Is Like A Ninja For Your Veggies
Review: "Right out of the box I immediately tested! excited and immediately tested dicing Persian cucumbers and cherry tomatoes." - AGL
Greens Get A Centrifugal Makeover With This Large Salad Spinner That's Like A Washing Machine For Your Lettuce - Spin Cycle Activated, Soggy Leaves Eliminated, And Crispiness Guaranteed
Review: "I never realized how much I would use a salad spinner until I bought one three months ago. The first one's bowl cracked (different brand), so I purchased this one as a replacement. I'm glad I spent more money on it than the last one. The pieces of the spinner are thick and feel sturdy. It's easy to use, and I like the brake option it has to stop the spinning. I use it for lettuce and other veggies as well as fruit. It removed a lot more water from food than my other spinner, too. The only annoyance I have is you have to make sure food is moved away from the middle of the basket so the "pusher" that creates the spin has a place to go when you put the lid on. Otherwise, it is a great addition to my kitchen!" - BC
Vampire-Repellent Meals Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With This Garlic Press That's Like A Tiny, Mighty Hug For Your Cloves - Squeeze, Smash, And Sass Up Your Cooking Game
Review: "Yes, it is a professional and durable garlic mincing tool. I have tried it several times and it has proven to be strong, durable and rust-resistant. It holds a good amount of garlic. It also comes with a garlic peeler and a cleaning brush. Of course, when you use it, you feel comfortable, your hand does not get tired when using it, and you do not need a lot of energy to apply pressure. Because its handle is comfortable." - M Khalaf
Conquer Meal Prep Like A Stacked Boss With This 3-Layer Sealed Stackable Food Thermos So You Can Keep Your Food Hot (Or Cold) And Your Style Totally On Point
Review: "Bought this for my son to take to work. Tested with hot food, works great. Keeps food warm for hours. We even tested overnight. Good size and with 3 containers you can separate foods. Place hot water in bottom tray, food on top. Recommended." - MarioG
Cut To The Chase With This Ultimate Meal Prep Sidekick! This Bench Scraper And Chopper Slices, Dices, And Conquers Kitchen Chaos, So You Can Say "Buh-Bye" To Tedious Chopping And "Hello" To Perfectly Portioned Plates
Review: "Sturdy, easy to clean, nice sharp edge good for cleaning counter after bread making or scooping cut veggies and herbs. Edge marked with inch measurements. Rubber handle gives a good grip. Another perfect design from OXO." - Amazon Customer
Smoothies On-The-Go Just Got A Stealthy Upgrade With This Ninja Fit Portable Blender That's Like A Covert Ops Agent For Your Fruit And Veggies - Blending, Disguising, And Deploying Nutrients With Ease And Precision
Review: "I had this mini travel blender that broke on me after only having it for a little while. I didn’t realize how much it wasn’t blending well until I got this. Literally the easiest to set up. I don’t like to do a lot of clean up after making smoothies so that’s why I never really made them before. This blends so well and really fast! Only a few seconds & it was completely done. Just popped then sip lid on & rinsed off the blade and took it with me on my drive to work. Took me about 5 mins to make in total, so worth it. The price is very reasonable as well. Just get it !!! And if anything were to happen, there is a 1yr warranty on it." - itsJenaBena
Ground Control To Meal Prep, We Have Liftoff! Make Bolignese Night (Or Any Ground Meat Dish) A Breeze With This Hamburger Grinder Utensil , Your New Secret Weapon For Perfectly Prepped Meat And Beyond
Review: "I’ve looked at it so many times but I finally decided to buy it and I have to say I love it I made crispy tacos the other night and it worked great just what I wanted." - Nancy cherry
The path to organized eating brightens with tools that understand your Sunday shouldn't be sacrificed to the meal prep gods. From time-saving innovations to stress-reducing solutions, these upcoming finds prove that planning ahead doesn't require giving up your entire weekend.
Colander, Schmolander - This Snap On Strainer Is Like A Quick Fix For Your Pasta Problems, Snapping Into Place Like A Loyal Sidekick To Save You From The Dreaded "Drain And Shake" Dance
Review: "This product was a gift and I absolutely love it. Run, don’t walk, to purchase one. It works to drain water and grease. On multiple sizes of pots. It’s a dream to use and clean. Recommend 100%." - Kara
Ditch The Kitchen Chaos And Embrace Your Inner Culinary Scientist With These Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Because Precision Is The Spice Of Life (Or At Least A Really Good Casserole)
Review: "This set of measuring spoons has all of the smaller sizes of measurement, in addition the magnetic feature keeps them together and well organized and not scattered in a drawer. They are excellent quality and available in a number of colors for the magnetic portion. Should be very durable. They are also marked in milliliters in addition to spoons." - Paul Roberts
Unlock The Secrets To Tasty, Stress-Free Meals With This Meal Prep Recipe Book , Your Guide To Becoming The Beyoncé Of Brown-Bagging It
Review: "I am addicted to this book!! Simple ingredients, easy to navigate, and my favorite part... it has a picture for every recipe!!! Good for beginners or pros." - Deanna Lynn
Greasing The Wheels Of Culinary Greatness Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With This Olive Oil Sprayer That's Like A Fine Artist's Brush For Your Cooking
Review: "This sprayer/oil dispenser is pretty amazing. I’ve seen others like it and they typically do pretty poorly performance-wise. That isn’t the case here. This dispenser sprays a fine mist that is perfect for coating a pan or veggies before throwing in the oven. Its design prevents drips and while there is some very minor seepage around the seam in the plastic top, it’s not overly greasy and doesn’t actually leak down the side. Holds a ton of oil and is actually quite fetching looking siting by my stove. A great gadget get!" - Brian R.
Weigh To Go For Hitting Those Macro Goals, Fam! This Nutrition Scale Is Your New BFF For Portion Control And Recipe Perfection—no Guesswork, Just Good Eats
Review: "Great scale for Diabetic carb counting! Highly recommend easy to use!" - Alohalovelesley
Timing Is Everything, Especially When It Comes To Not Burning Dinner, Which Is Why This Digital Timer Is Like Your Own Personal Kitchen Sidekick - Accurate, Reliable, And Way More Trustworthy Than Your Internal "Just 5 More Minutes" Clock
Review: "They’re pretty durable too. You can prop them up and they are magnetized. Great but, worth the cost." - Christina
No More Pink-Meat Panic Or Well-Done Worries With This Digital Meat Thermometer That's Like Having A Personal Grill Guru In Your Pocket - Because, Let's Face It, Nobody Likes A BBQ Faux Pas
Review: "I really, really like this thermometer. Easy to use and I feel readings are accurate! It's nice having the light." - Jenny P