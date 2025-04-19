ADVERTISEMENT

Meal prep typically ranks somewhere between filing taxes and watching paint dry on the fun scale. But since we can't survive on takeout and protein bars forever, we've found 23 solutions that transform Sunday prep sessions from kitchen punishment into something almost enjoyable. Whether you're tired of sad desk lunches that make your coworkers feel sorry for you or just trying to adult better this year, each find helps you graduate from chaos cooking to organized food boss.

Picture spending less time wrestling with leftovers that never quite fit in containers and more time actually enjoying the fruits (and veggies) of your labor. Gone are the days of mystery meals lost in the back of your fridge or containers that leak everywhere except where they're supposed to. From tools that cut prep time in half to storage solutions that make your fridge look like it belongs to someone who actually has their life together, these finds prove meal prep doesn't have to feel like a second job that only pays in tupperware anxiety.