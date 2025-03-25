In a recent thread, Redditors called out the stuff society has normalized that’s actually pretty creepy. From parents oversharing their kids’ lives online to ads that seem to read your mind, here’s what they had to say.

If there’s one thing we humans are really good at, it’s sweeping things under the rug and pretending they’re fine—as long as they don’t affect us directly. It’s definitely not the healthiest coping mechanism, but it’s one we’ve collectively mastered.

#1 Child beauty pageants have got to be up there.

#2 Paparazzi/celebrity gossip culture, and how we basically accept that it's okay to stalk people as long as they're famous and you can make money out of intimate details of their lives.

#3 Electing a convicted felon to lead the country.

#4 For profit healthcare.

#5 Putting your children all over social media and even worse, making separate social media accounts for your kids that can barely even walk or talk yet.

#6 It's getting better but the "boys will be boys" mentality.

#7 High Schools and Middle Schools requiring female athletes to wear tight and short uniforms on athletic teams similar to what women wear on a beach.

#8 Forcing your kids to hug/kiss adults when they don't want to (like grandmas, uncles, family friends etc.).

#9 Kicking out your kids at 18 or thinking an 18 year old is a full grown adult.

#10 Male Infant Genital Mutilation as a religious blood ritual.

#11 Predatory financial practices (like payday loan establishments and slot machines in gas stations).

#12 Exploiting your own children for social media clout.

#13 Cruelty to livestock including macerating male chicks at birth in the egg industry.

#14 Children's clothing being designedto be tiny versios of adults, specifically little girls 4 yr olds don't need booty shorts and croptops.

#15 A lot of people say "Child beauty pageants", adult ones are pretty creepy too.

#16 Recording strangers in public and posting it online.

#17 People posting near fatal and fatal videos on social media. All for karma or likes . Totally disgusting.

#18 Adults in their 30s-50s and above dating anyone with an age ending in "teen"



(18-19)



It's legal, yes.



But still super creepy.

#19 Perving on young women as soon as they're 18 "because they're legal". When I was 27 and on a dating app I had a 22yo message me and I felt like a p**o. just for her messaging me.

#20 People/strangers asking about your s*x life or how many people you’ve slept with.



Men harassing people, and it being “boys will be boys”.



Adults telling little girls that their sons are just picking on them because they’re “pretty”.

F*****g weird culture. Just had this happen with my niece where a little boy was shoving her and his mom came over and told my niece that “he just thinks you’re pretty”



I immediately told my niece that his behavior wasn’t ok and no one has the right to touch her or be mean to her.

#21 Constant surveillance, both by our governments and tech companies.

#22 Mormons allow adult men to probe their children about their s*x life.



it's expected by the children, at least every year, that the "Bishop" will interview them and ask them if they have ever touched themselves. if the answer is yes, he will ask more about it to get the details.

#23 That people with a disability or chronic illness can be treated as sub-human / third rate citizens. Seems universal worldwide.

#24 How about making people live in pain and suffering. Seniors, sick, disabled, mentally ill. Some of them just can't take it.

#25 Parents pushing their kids too far in sports. I grew up racing motocross. I went to regional amateur races. The amount of kids that were getting hit by their parents in the pits after races was sickening. Motocross parents are the absolute worst. Thankfully my parents never did that c**p to me.

#26 How obsessed people are with celebrities’ personal lives, down to tracking their flights and stalking them in public.

#27 The normalization of extreme violence in modern warfare. I think that have grown to be so desensitized to the horrors that we think exterminating other human beings like they were pests or bugs is something normal. It sickens me to watch the news and hear that hundreds of people are brutally killed every day in the same tone of voice as if they were announcing that tomorrow the weather will be warm. It's inhuman.

#28 Forcing women to give birth.

#29 Sugar on everything.

#30 Father/Daughter "purity dance" like a prom, but dads take their daughters.

#31 The fact that most social media apps listen to us and then show ads for things we just talked about.

#32 Using phone trackers to track your partner and kids.

#33 Putting kids as main characters(who get hurt and experimented on) in Adult shows. I am referring to Stranger Things. Those kids, who today are adults, admit how sexualized they were when they were minors. Not just the girl but the boys as well. But for some reason people loved the show and didn't complain.

#34 18 equals free game no matter what age the other party is because ✨legal adult✨





Disgusting 🤢.

#35 Age of consent laws. Specifically how low said age often is.

#36 Waiting for a girl to turn 18.

#37 Not really said as "okay" but still somehow legal is anime characters being like 30+ but they look like children and teenagers in skimpy clothes. And just the over sexualization of female anime characters in general.

#38 Death penalty. The fact that anyone can support that without being afflicted with a higher level of psychopathy is puzzling.

#39 Automatically labeling people with psychosis/mental illness for having uncommon ideas.

