If there’s one thing we humans are really good at, it’s sweeping things under the rug and pretending they’re fine—as long as they don’t affect us directly. It’s definitely not the healthiest coping mechanism, but it’s one we’ve collectively mastered.

In a recent thread, Redditors called out the stuff society has normalized that’s actually pretty creepy. From parents oversharing their kids’ lives online to ads that seem to read your mind, here’s what they had to say.

#1

Young girl in floral top and tutu with tiara, posing confidently in a warmly lit room with red curtains. Child beauty pageants have got to be up there.

SillySub2001 Report

Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
5 hours ago

Only Americans say it's okay. And only a small percentage of them. Hardly qualifies as "society"

    #2

    Person in denim shirt taking photos outdoors, illustrating normal activities we pretend are usual. Paparazzi/celebrity gossip culture, and how we basically accept that it's okay to stalk people as long as they're famous and you can make money out of intimate details of their lives.

    I-Need-Sunshine , pressfoto / freepik Report

    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    honestly, we just go through anyone's private life but never think about our own

    #3

    A hand casting a vote in front of the American flag, illustrating what is considered normal. Electing a convicted felon to lead the country.

    maler27 , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #4

    Doctor handing prescription to patient, highlighting normal healthcare practices with medical tools on the desk. For profit healthcare.

    juiceboxheero , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #5

    Woman and child with smartphone, demonstrating normal tech interaction. Putting your children all over social media and even worse, making separate social media accounts for your kids that can barely even walk or talk yet.

    FoooooorYa , prostooleh Report

    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    hey Mike, look, your baby pics! Hey, you took a massive c**p on the 15th of January on 2015!

    #6

    Kids playing video games in a cozy tent, showing shared normal behaviors. It's getting better but the "boys will be boys" mentality.

    crazycatlady331 , freepik Report

    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Pandaroo
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    It is getting better, but now you have the gang members mentality

    #7

    Three young women taking a selfie on a volleyball court, capturing a normal moment. High Schools and Middle Schools requiring female athletes to wear tight and short uniforms on athletic teams similar to what women wear on a beach.

    Capable-Safety-9793 , freepik Report

    #8

    Child kissing woman on the cheek, illustrating a normal affectionate moment at home. Forcing your kids to hug/kiss adults when they don't want to (like grandmas, uncles, family friends etc.).

    Emanuele002 , pikisuperstar / freepik Report

    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nope hate this mine where bought up to say no and to respect themselves ! Being forced to do this was never happening to mine ! mind u as im an older mum they never had grandparents my mother died when I was a baby 8 mths old n my grandparents died when I was 15 so thankfully was never an issue

    #9

    Teen in a pink hoodie sitting against a wall, contemplating normal behaviors we pretend are acceptable. Kicking out your kids at 18 or thinking an 18 year old is a full grown adult.

    VenezuelanGayPothead , freepik Report

    Nina
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    I really don't understand this mindset. Just because they reach a number, they should all of a sudden be qualified to take care of themselves? We know da.mn well they aren't fully functioning adults all of a sudden. Afaik, fortunately it's not widespread besides 'Murica.

    #10

    Male Infant Genital Mutilation as a religious blood ritual.

    Yawgmoth_Was_Right Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Anyone performing any sort of genital mutilation on anyone (male OR female) should be burned at the stake IMO.

    #11

    Slot machine reels with cherries and lemons, symbolizing normalcy in gambling habits. Predatory financial practices (like payday loan establishments and slot machines in gas stations).

    FlameandCrimson , rawpixel.com / freepik Report

    #12

    Exploiting your own children for social media clout.

    ZarieRose Report

    #13

    Yellow chicks crowded in a metallic enclosure, illustrating a perceived normality we pretend is ordinary. Cruelty to livestock including macerating male chicks at birth in the egg industry.

    OldAd613 , kalinovskiy / freepik Report

    #14

    Children's clothing being designedto be tiny versios of adults, specifically little girls 4 yr olds don't need booty shorts and croptops.

    toadlybonkerz Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    It's been considered normal for centuries for young children to be dressed in miniature versions of what their parents wear, the only difference here is that you don't consider their parents clothing choices to be acceptable in their own right.

    #15

    A lot of people say "Child beauty pageants", adult ones are pretty creepy too.

    Iammeimei Report

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    However, adults are choosing to participate, knowing about the consequences. Children can't make that decision.

    #16

    Man in a jacket photographing urban architecture, capturing normal scenes we accept. Recording strangers in public and posting it online.

    jtd2013 , freepik Report

    #17

    Man in white shirt looks surprised at phone, holding a cup, illustrating what seems normal because we pretend. People posting near fatal and fatal videos on social media. All for karma or likes . Totally disgusting.

    Graehaus , luis_molinero / freepik Report

    #18

    Man and woman on a bench, smiling and discussing everyday normal things in a friendly manner. Adults in their 30s-50s and above dating anyone with an age ending in "teen"

    (18-19)

    It's legal, yes.

    But still super creepy.

    Young_Old_Grandma , Image-Source / Envato Report

    #19

    Young woman in denim overalls using smartphone, contemplating normal social habits. Perving on young women as soon as they're 18 "because they're legal". When I was 27 and on a dating app I had a 22yo message me and I felt like a p**o. just for her messaging me.

    Nova5269 , prostooleh / freepik Report

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    27 to 22 years is a totally acceptable age gap if they like each other.

    #20

    People/strangers asking about your s*x life or how many people you’ve slept with.

    Men harassing people, and it being “boys will be boys”.

    Adults telling little girls that their sons are just picking on them because they’re “pretty”.
    F*****g weird culture. Just had this happen with my niece where a little boy was shoving her and his mom came over and told my niece that “he just thinks you’re pretty”

    I immediately told my niece that his behavior wasn’t ok and no one has the right to touch her or be mean to her.

    cozykorok Report

    #21

    Constant surveillance, both by our governments and tech companies.

    sufyan_alt Report

    #22

    Mormons allow adult men to probe their children about their s*x life.

    it's expected by the children, at least every year, that the "Bishop" will interview them and ask them if they have ever touched themselves. if the answer is yes, he will ask more about it to get the details.

    JimmDunn Report

    #23

    That people with a disability or chronic illness can be treated as sub-human / third rate citizens. Seems universal worldwide.

    MedicallySurprising Report

    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Tell me about it I’m treated like that but do I care nope says more about them than it does me !

    #24

    How about making people live in pain and suffering. Seniors, sick, disabled, mentally ill. Some of them just can't take it.

    schnauzer_0 Report

    #25

    Child in motocross gear on a bike conversing with an adult outdoors, illustrating the normality of pretense. Parents pushing their kids too far in sports. I grew up racing motocross. I went to regional amateur races. The amount of kids that were getting hit by their parents in the pits after races was sickening. Motocross parents are the absolute worst. Thankfully my parents never did that c**p to me.

    PNW35 , gerain0812 / freepik Report

    #26

    How obsessed people are with celebrities’ personal lives, down to tracking their flights and stalking them in public.

    temp0rally-yours Report

    #27

    The normalization of extreme violence in modern warfare. I think that have grown to be so desensitized to the horrors that we think exterminating other human beings like they were pests or bugs is something normal. It sickens me to watch the news and hear that hundreds of people are brutally killed every day in the same tone of voice as if they were announcing that tomorrow the weather will be warm. It's inhuman.

    spilled_almondmilk Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Are you trying to suggest that extreme violence was not used in ancient warfare? That whole tribes, whole nations, whole ethnic groups, were never systematically attacked and massacred by invading armies? Sickening it is, but don't be misled into thinking that it's a recent problem - it's only because of near-instant global communication that we see so much of it, whereas in the past such events might make just an inch column in a newspaper.

    #28

    Woman in labor with partner and nurse, illustrating normal childbirth experience. Forcing women to give birth.

    Potatoe_Farmer24 , wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik Report

    Marianne
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited)

    I am pro choice, because every child deserves to be wanted.

    #29

    Sugar on everything.

    vxllvnuxvx Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    Sugar _on_ everything isn't the problem so much as sugar _in_ everything.

    #30

    Father/Daughter "purity dance" like a prom, but dads take their daughters.

    No_Cricket808 Report

    #31

    The fact that most social media apps listen to us and then show ads for things we just talked about.

    EvilOrganizationLtd Report

    #32

    Person using a smartphone map outdoors, illustrating normal tech habits in an urban environment. Using phone trackers to track your partner and kids.

    PieComprehensive1818 , lookstudio / freepik Report

    #33

    Kids in Ghostbusters costumes on a street with pillowcases, pretending it's normal. Putting kids as main characters(who get hurt and experimented on) in Adult shows. I am referring to Stranger Things. Those kids, who today are adults, admit how sexualized they were when they were minors. Not just the girl but the boys as well. But for some reason people loved the show and didn't complain.

    malomelior Report

    #34

    18 equals free game no matter what age the other party is because ✨legal adult✨


    Disgusting 🤢.

    Jadefeather12 Report

    #35

    Age of consent laws. Specifically how low said age often is.

    skeeterbmark Report

    #36

    Waiting for a girl to turn 18.

    elfy-ears Report

    Ace
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Used to be 16, indeed it still is in some parts of the world. Look back on songs featuring the lyrics "sweet sixteen" to see how long this has been a thing.

    #37

    Not really said as "okay" but still somehow legal is anime characters being like 30+ but they look like children and teenagers in skimpy clothes. And just the over sexualization of female anime characters in general.

    Big-Signal-2774 Report

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I don't agree with it either, but I'd rather people oogle anime chicks than actual underage girls.

    #38

    Death penalty. The fact that anyone can support that without being afflicted with a higher level of psychopathy is puzzling.

    Glandyth_a_Krae Report

    #39

    Automatically labeling people with psychosis/mental illness for having uncommon ideas.

    charismacarpenter Report

    #40

    Young woman with tattoos adjusts hair, pondering perceptions of normalcy. The way society sexualizes and demonizes girls with “daddy issues”.

    Active_Log4369 , teksomolika / freepik Report

