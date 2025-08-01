ADVERTISEMENT

"The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was is lost... for none now live who remembers it." With these words, the now iconic "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy by Peter Jackson begins, and with these same words, we could fully characterize this post of ours.

The first part of "The Lord of the Rings" was released almost a quarter of a century ago, and since then, the world has changed so dramatically that it seems like at least a century has passed. Not only has the reality around us changed - we ourselves have changed. Sometimes not for the better. So some sad, nostalgic threads on the Internet are a new classic nowadays.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Three young adults in a tense conversation outdoors reflecting loss of trust and patience from the good old days. Trust. Lying has become commonplace and consequence free.

Formal-Band-8720 , AI Generated Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Young woman sitting cross-legged on a bench outdoors, checking her watch, symbolizing patience slowly disappearing. Patience. Everyone wants instant everything now.

    SweetTreatBunny , wayhomestudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Three friends enjoying coffee and conversation outdoors, reflecting trust and patience from the good old days disappearing. Third spaces.. for many it’s just home and work now.

    thebunkjimmy , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you look on the Internet, you can find many very popular threads, the authors of which ask questions that are quite similar in their wording. For example, "What is slowly disappearing from society and you hate to see it happen?" Almost all of these questions definitely hit a sore spot for people, because they get several thousand upvotes and comments nearly every time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's enough to quickly run through the opinions expressed in these threads, and we are practically overcome by depression - apparently, our world is flying at the speed of a jet plane, if it hasn't arrived yet, somewhere into the abyss. The only question is - how fair is all this? Well, let's try to figure it out together.
    #4

    Young woman showing thumbs up and thumbs down, symbolizing trust and patience slowly disappearing from the good old days. Nuance and context. Everybody seems to take everything as a down the line 50/50 good/evil thing now.

    tacitusvanderlinde , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Hand passing house key symbolizing trust and patience in the good old days slowly disappearing from modern life. One’s ability to own a home

    57% of adults age 18-24 still live at home with their parents, and 35% 25-30 still live at home with their parents.

    Cost of living and low wages are slowly pricing us out of owning a home.

    AlaskanBullWorm69420 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young woman on public transit, using phone with others around, highlighting trust and patience slowly disappearing. Everyone else already covered the big stuff so mine is a minor extension of that..

    When did it become commonplace (at least in the UK) to not use headphones when listening to stuff on your phone in public? The endless sound loops of tiktok, etc.. full blast on the bus? At 7am? UGH.

    Guess this falls under common decency.



    Edit:: to all the idiots replying to this saying it's an immigration problem you couldn't be more wrong. I live in the West Mids and the main culprits on my bus and train journeys are young white girls and elderly white men.

    saxarocksalt , dusanpetkovic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would like to know how OP defines "elderly". Probably in their '40's. I also use buses in the West Mids, the main culprits are usually teenagers of both sexes so I just put in ear plugs and ignore it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    No, there can be no doubt about it - the Internet has changed us in the last couple of decades so that a person from 1990 can have much more in common with people from a hundred years ago than with our contemporaries. At the very least, technical progress, which was already very fast in the second half of the 20th century, is gaining even more incredible speed today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Thirty years ago, for some school exhibition, my classmate and I made a stand dedicated to the US presidential elections, and it took us several weeks to collect a selection of all the candidates from libraries and history textbooks, and then another couple of days to draw it all on a poster.

    Today, it’s half an hour on Wikipedia, and another hour in Adobe Photoshop - and voilà, that’s all. Or you can just ask ChatGPT, and it will do it for you... Bingo! Perhaps this is the key difference between modern times and past eras. Let me explain exactly why.
    #7

    A group of young adults absorbed in their smartphones, highlighting the fading presence of patience and trust today. Awareness about those around you. Stop staring down at your phone and pay attention when you’re walking.

    Ok_Presentation7695 , pch.vector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop staring at your phone while driving, or pushing a shopping trolley/pram or cycling or anything in fact. It is not necessary.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person wearing a plaid shirt typing on a laptop keyboard, reflecting changing habits from trust to patience disappearing. The ability to distinguish between homophones when writing (you’re/your and there/their/they’re).

    Teaflax , katemangostar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    A woman comforting a stressed man working on a laptop, highlighting trust and patience slowly disappearing from the good old days. People’s tolerance for minor inconveniences.

    blxndeandblue , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Many philosophers, assessing the development of our society, divide two parallel paths of development - technical and social progress.

    If earlier these two paths went in parallel and at approximately the same speed (in the ancient world and during the Renaissance, social progress sometimes even outpaced technical progress), today social progress simply doesn’t keep up with the development of technology.

    We have gotten our hands on a huge number of things that can potentially make us incredibly smart, strong and much more mentally developed than before - but we either don’t use them to the fullest, or we just use them exclusively for entertainment. Yes, that notorious "fast dopamine."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A diverse group of people stacking hands together, symbolizing trust and patience from the good old days. A sense of community. Everyone is so disconnected by the very things that were supposed to make us more connected.

    corleonebjr , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Young scientist wearing glasses carefully working with chemistry glassware, reflecting trust and patience from the good old days. Scientific literacy.

    Lanky_Rhubarb1900 , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I have an opinion, so my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man with glasses and green lanyard, dressed in a suit, thoughtfully reflecting on trust and patience from the good old days. Critical thinking skills.

    canned_spaghetti85 , pch.vector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here lies another problem of modern society - we want maximum praise and approval, as well as pleasure, and as quickly as possible. The lack of patience and tolerance for the opinions of others (on the Internet, there’s always the opportunity to leave the community you don’t like and find another one) largely determines our mentality today.

    We are talking not only about the younger generations, but also about those who are quite a bit older. At least, technical progress has also had a significant impact on Gen-Xers and millennials.

    For example, I have often caught myself thinking that it’s difficult for me to watch videos longer than half an hour, as I begin to lose the thread of attention. Other people of my age I know have a rather similar situation. “Clip thinking” as is.

    Well, and it also affects the perception of films and TV series of the past. For example, "Twin Peaks," which I personally admired when it first appeared. When, a couple of years ago, the new season came out, I decided to rewatch it from the very beginning - and gave up already on the first episode, when I waited for about ten minutes for at least some action to start on the screen...

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Modernity, what are you doing to us?
    #13

    Woman knitting by a sunlit window, surrounded by plants and yarn, reflecting patience from the good old days slowly disappearing. Hobbies just for fun are fading, and it sucks. Everything now has to be a side hustle—if you bake, people ask if you’re selling; if you draw, they ask if you’re taking commissions. Not everything needs to be profitable. Some things should just exist because they make you happy.

    bellsofwar3 , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yess. I have a friend who doesn’t do much just for fun. Anything she does needs to be beneficial or profitable in some way. She doesn’t do anything just because she likes to.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Man wearing a beanie standing in a peaceful mountain landscape reflecting on trust and patience from the good old days. Hope for the future. People have lost that, but they're not wrong, at least not in the short term. The corpos are unlikely to accept peaceful disempowerment, so all we can do is hope to minimize the amount of bloodshed the process will take.

    Right now, several generations are just... parked. Doing nothing but waiting for an entire socioeconomic system to die.

    In the long term, though? I do think the future will be better than the past. I just hope we don't have go through hell to get there, and I hope I'm still alive when we do.

    michaelochurch , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Two young men outdoors shaking hands, symbolizing trust and patience from the good old days slowly disappearing. Basic respect. People just talk to each other any kind of way now like it’s normal.

    UnoMaconheiro , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Be that as it may, I fully admit that I can be totally wrong, as can the numerous participants of the online threads cited today, who often see only shortcomings in the modern world, while in many ways it is just absolutely wonderful. So now I sincerely invite you to discuss in the comments - do you also think that our world is in decline, or is it just a matter of perspective?
    #16

    Three young adults focusing on a smartphone, reflecting trust and patience from the good old days slowly disappearing. Open mindedness and intelligence.

    People relying more and more on other things to think for them, which is ultimately trapping them in the very same conditions that they complain about and hate so much.

    Jellybean_Pumpkin , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Three people in a modern office shaking hands, symbolizing trust and patience from the good old days slowly disappearing. Hello. Goodbye. Please. Thank you. You're welcome.

    uncleprokhor , pch.vector Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Woman driving a car peacefully on an empty road, reflecting trust and patience from the good old days disappearing. Driving respectfully. I started driving 20 years ago and while there were some a******s on the road, these days it feels like everyone is in such a rush that they disregard everyone else on the road. Im legitimately terrified to drive on the highway during rush hour now.

    Iwearhats , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Couple sharing a tender moment at a dinner table, reflecting trust and patience from the good old days. The art of courting & seducing someone. From first glance, approach, conversation, face-to-face interactions, to first kiss, touch and the rest of the story. Just like video killed the radio star; IMO, the internet [ended] romance.

    Any-Age-9130 , Drazen Zigic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Two young women outdoors smiling and taking a selfie, capturing moments of trust and patience from the good old days. I'd say, genuine connection is definitely slipping away, and it kinda sucks to watch. You know what I mean? Like, people used to really talk. Face to face. No phones in the middle, no multitasking. Just being present. Now it’s all quick texts, voice notes, likes... and don’t get me wrong, I love memes and group chats, but I miss the deep convos at 1am or those random talks with strangers at a coffee shop.

    jordanconnelly2010 , lookstudio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A young woman and man showing frustration and distrust, reflecting patience and trust slowly disappearing from the good old days. Common decency. People want to hate each other, and will do anything for a reason to continue.

    AlteredEinst , designc588 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Young man smiling on a sunny city street, reflecting a moment of trust and patience from the good old days. That closed-mouth smile and head nod people do to acknowledge each other. Haven’t had one of those for ages in the UK and I worry as a society we are becoming overly cautious and isolated.

    Ok-Increase4018 , deboraht.suarez_89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do this for people a lot so I don't have to have any awkward small talk, hehe.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Person capturing a photo of a child on a skateboard outdoors, reflecting things from the good old days slowly disappearing. Privacy. I’m not talking about that CEO mess but I hate that just walking down the street, some random could be recording me adding whatever caption/narrative they want and posting it online. I hate that if I Google something 3-4 times I start seeing ads for it.

    ImaginaryTackle3541 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Ya can't be too upset about being seen in a public place but I get you about the devices.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Hands holding a tablet with a password login screen, symbolizing trust and patience slowly disappearing today. Internet Privacy.

    Strange-Catch6862 , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Your Privacy Is Important To Us" Aka "Allow all cookies and hundreds of vendors access to your details" Yep. Right. No thanks.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Man wearing glasses holding a phone and a paper cup, representing trust and patience slowly disappearing from old days. Discretion.

    Please stop blasting your music, talking on loudspeaker or watch videos with sound on when in public.

    We also live here.

    SplashingAnal , dmitrytph Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two children playing with a wooden toy airplane outdoors, enjoying simple moments from the good old days. Kids playing outside.

    mailboxrumor , zinkevych Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    The job market, its just soo hard to get a good job.

    Kooky_Helicopter9673 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    The downgrading of language... spelling, enunciation and vocabulary.

    ToadyPuss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my mother tongue, there are dozens of beautiful, fancy words/sayings that nobody even knows anymore. These days, it’s all modern, colloquial slang, which is fine, but the real beauty of the language is disappearing.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    The understanding that the rules apply to *everyone*.

    lostinNevermore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Hand passing cash over a desk with financial charts and a laptop, symbolizing trust and patience from the good old days. Good paying jobs. The only ones making any decent money now are investors.

    WorriedInitial58 , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Group of people sitting on bean bags in a bright room, engaged in a discussion about trust and patience fading from the old days. Everyone wants to be heard but nobody wants to listen.

    SarahAug , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was always the shy, quiet kid who rarely spoke. I guess that’s why I developed a habit of speaking really really quickly, because I wanted to say something quickly before somebody interrupted or ignored me. I got used to jumping in quickly during breaks in the conversation. Unfortunately, I then needed to practice talking slowly and clearly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Medical professionals walking in a modern hospital corridor, reflecting on values from the good old days slowly disappearing. People not respecting healthcare workers 🥲 it makes me so sick to my stomach seeing people that refuse getting vaccines, proper healthcare services,and they go to the hospital begging for help but when you’re going to provide treatment they yell at you with “I’ve done my research, that treatment can cause autism, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer,etc”. That behaviour is increasing each day!!.

    CoconutSugarMatcha , Kiwistocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Universally despising pedophiles.

    hsteinbe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Kids getting sweaty, dusty, muddy, *happy* on the playgrounds. Parents won't let kids be kids, won't let them go down and play. 😟.

    Delicious_Media_1015 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    The United States of America.

    bmgnbx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Hands exchanging hundred dollar bills, illustrating trust and patience as values slowly disappearing from the good old days. Things that cost $1.....

    Calm_Collection_4414 , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!