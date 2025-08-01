The first part of "The Lord of the Rings" was released almost a quarter of a century ago, and since then, the world has changed so dramatically that it seems like at least a century has passed. Not only has the reality around us changed - we ourselves have changed. Sometimes not for the better. So some sad, nostalgic threads on the Internet are a new classic nowadays.

"The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was is lost... for none now live who remembers it." With these words, the now iconic "The Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy by Peter Jackson begins, and with these same words, we could fully characterize this post of ours.

#1 Trust. Lying has become commonplace and consequence free.

#2 Patience. Everyone wants instant everything now.

#3 Third spaces.. for many it’s just home and work now.

If you look on the Internet, you can find many very popular threads, the authors of which ask questions that are quite similar in their wording. For example, "What is slowly disappearing from society and you hate to see it happen?" Almost all of these questions definitely hit a sore spot for people, because they get several thousand upvotes and comments nearly every time. ADVERTISEMENT It's enough to quickly run through the opinions expressed in these threads, and we are practically overcome by depression - apparently, our world is flying at the speed of a jet plane, if it hasn't arrived yet, somewhere into the abyss. The only question is - how fair is all this? Well, let's try to figure it out together.

#4 Nuance and context. Everybody seems to take everything as a down the line 50/50 good/evil thing now.

#5 One’s ability to own a home



57% of adults age 18-24 still live at home with their parents, and 35% 25-30 still live at home with their parents.



Cost of living and low wages are slowly pricing us out of owning a home.

#6 Everyone else already covered the big stuff so mine is a minor extension of that..



When did it become commonplace (at least in the UK) to not use headphones when listening to stuff on your phone in public? The endless sound loops of tiktok, etc.. full blast on the bus? At 7am? UGH.



Guess this falls under common decency.







Edit:: to all the idiots replying to this saying it's an immigration problem you couldn't be more wrong. I live in the West Mids and the main culprits on my bus and train journeys are young white girls and elderly white men.

No, there can be no doubt about it - the Internet has changed us in the last couple of decades so that a person from 1990 can have much more in common with people from a hundred years ago than with our contemporaries. At the very least, technical progress, which was already very fast in the second half of the 20th century, is gaining even more incredible speed today. ADVERTISEMENT Thirty years ago, for some school exhibition, my classmate and I made a stand dedicated to the US presidential elections, and it took us several weeks to collect a selection of all the candidates from libraries and history textbooks, and then another couple of days to draw it all on a poster. Today, it’s half an hour on Wikipedia, and another hour in Adobe Photoshop - and voilà, that’s all. Or you can just ask ChatGPT, and it will do it for you... Bingo! Perhaps this is the key difference between modern times and past eras. Let me explain exactly why.

#7 Awareness about those around you. Stop staring down at your phone and pay attention when you’re walking.

#8 The ability to distinguish between homophones when writing (you’re/your and there/their/they’re).

#9 People’s tolerance for minor inconveniences.

Many philosophers, assessing the development of our society, divide two parallel paths of development - technical and social progress. If earlier these two paths went in parallel and at approximately the same speed (in the ancient world and during the Renaissance, social progress sometimes even outpaced technical progress), today social progress simply doesn’t keep up with the development of technology. We have gotten our hands on a huge number of things that can potentially make us incredibly smart, strong and much more mentally developed than before - but we either don’t use them to the fullest, or we just use them exclusively for entertainment. Yes, that notorious "fast dopamine." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 A sense of community. Everyone is so disconnected by the very things that were supposed to make us more connected.

#11 Scientific literacy.

#12 Critical thinking skills.

Here lies another problem of modern society - we want maximum praise and approval, as well as pleasure, and as quickly as possible. The lack of patience and tolerance for the opinions of others (on the Internet, there’s always the opportunity to leave the community you don’t like and find another one) largely determines our mentality today. We are talking not only about the younger generations, but also about those who are quite a bit older. At least, technical progress has also had a significant impact on Gen-Xers and millennials. For example, I have often caught myself thinking that it’s difficult for me to watch videos longer than half an hour, as I begin to lose the thread of attention. Other people of my age I know have a rather similar situation. “Clip thinking” as is. Well, and it also affects the perception of films and TV series of the past. For example, "Twin Peaks," which I personally admired when it first appeared. When, a couple of years ago, the new season came out, I decided to rewatch it from the very beginning - and gave up already on the first episode, when I waited for about ten minutes for at least some action to start on the screen... ADVERTISEMENT Modernity, what are you doing to us?

#13 Hobbies just for fun are fading, and it sucks. Everything now has to be a side hustle—if you bake, people ask if you’re selling; if you draw, they ask if you’re taking commissions. Not everything needs to be profitable. Some things should just exist because they make you happy.

#14 Hope for the future. People have lost that, but they're not wrong, at least not in the short term. The corpos are unlikely to accept peaceful disempowerment, so all we can do is hope to minimize the amount of bloodshed the process will take.



Right now, several generations are just... parked. Doing nothing but waiting for an entire socioeconomic system to die.



In the long term, though? I do think the future will be better than the past. I just hope we don't have go through hell to get there, and I hope I'm still alive when we do.

#15 Basic respect. People just talk to each other any kind of way now like it’s normal.

Be that as it may, I fully admit that I can be totally wrong, as can the numerous participants of the online threads cited today, who often see only shortcomings in the modern world, while in many ways it is just absolutely wonderful. So now I sincerely invite you to discuss in the comments - do you also think that our world is in decline, or is it just a matter of perspective?

#16 Open mindedness and intelligence.



People relying more and more on other things to think for them, which is ultimately trapping them in the very same conditions that they complain about and hate so much.

#17 Hello. Goodbye. Please. Thank you. You're welcome.

#18 Driving respectfully. I started driving 20 years ago and while there were some a******s on the road, these days it feels like everyone is in such a rush that they disregard everyone else on the road. Im legitimately terrified to drive on the highway during rush hour now.

#19 The art of courting & seducing someone. From first glance, approach, conversation, face-to-face interactions, to first kiss, touch and the rest of the story. Just like video killed the radio star; IMO, the internet [ended] romance.

#20 I'd say, genuine connection is definitely slipping away, and it kinda sucks to watch. You know what I mean? Like, people used to really talk. Face to face. No phones in the middle, no multitasking. Just being present. Now it’s all quick texts, voice notes, likes... and don’t get me wrong, I love memes and group chats, but I miss the deep convos at 1am or those random talks with strangers at a coffee shop.

#21 Common decency. People want to hate each other, and will do anything for a reason to continue.

#22 That closed-mouth smile and head nod people do to acknowledge each other. Haven’t had one of those for ages in the UK and I worry as a society we are becoming overly cautious and isolated.

#23 Privacy. I’m not talking about that CEO mess but I hate that just walking down the street, some random could be recording me adding whatever caption/narrative they want and posting it online. I hate that if I Google something 3-4 times I start seeing ads for it.

#24 Internet Privacy.

#25 Discretion.



Please stop blasting your music, talking on loudspeaker or watch videos with sound on when in public.



We also live here.

#26 Kids playing outside.

#27 The job market, its just soo hard to get a good job.

#28 The downgrading of language... spelling, enunciation and vocabulary.

#29 The understanding that the rules apply to *everyone*.

#30 Good paying jobs. The only ones making any decent money now are investors.

#31 Everyone wants to be heard but nobody wants to listen.

#32 People not respecting healthcare workers 🥲 it makes me so sick to my stomach seeing people that refuse getting vaccines, proper healthcare services,and they go to the hospital begging for help but when you’re going to provide treatment they yell at you with “I’ve done my research, that treatment can cause autism, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer,etc”. That behaviour is increasing each day!!.

#33 Universally despising pedophiles.

#34 Kids getting sweaty, dusty, muddy, *happy* on the playgrounds. Parents won't let kids be kids, won't let them go down and play. 😟.

#35 The United States of America.

#36 Things that cost $1.....