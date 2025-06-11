#1

Person with blonde hair in a ponytail using a smartphone outdoors, illustrating toxic dating trends in modern relationships. Testing people instead of being honest.

luna-peaches Report

    #2

    Man smiling at phone while woman looks concerned sitting together, illustrating toxic dating trends people accept as normal. Treating jealousy as a love language.

    ianamar Report

    #3

    Couple laughing and enjoying drinks together, illustrating common toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal. Performing for each other instead of being real. People feel pressure to be endlessly witty, effortlessly cool, or emotionally detached like dating is a game of who can care less first. It’s exhausting and kind of dehumanizing.

    Optimal_Piano_23 Report

    #4

    Person using a stylus on a smartphone, highlighting toxic dating trends in a casual indoor setting. Posting publicly your lover's quarrel. Like bruh, you're embarrassing your partner on social media? And posting it next morning like nothing happened??

    Secret_Answer9855 Report

    #5

    Hands positioned above piano keys, representing toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal in relationships. So this makes me think of the guy in Bristol who set up his piano in public and vowed to not stop playing until he won back his ex girlfriend. To start people were like “this is so romantic” but it’s actually really toxic and gross. You got dumped. They don’t want you back. Don’t make a public spectacle to try and bully/shame her into taking you back.

    “Displays of love” like that always creep me out.

    Yaseuk Report

    #6

    Two people embracing closely in a dimly lit room illustrating toxic dating trends in relationships. Using someone else as a comfort while trying to figure out their situation with their ex… just happened to me. Completely messed up. Not ok.

    Freshflowersandhoney Report

    #7

    Person capturing a speaker on phone camera in dim light, highlighting toxic dating trends people accept as normal. Recording your partner for pranks or "relationship tests" for social media.

    Jazzlike-Success8207 Report

    #8

    Young woman looking concerned and stressed indoors, illustrating toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal. Comparisons.

    Stop comparing your couple, your actions, and your involvement to what you see others doing on the Internet.

    Spiderbanana Report

    #9

    Person holding a tracking device and smartphone showing location map, illustrating toxic dating trends and surveillance behavior. Tracking each other’s every movement.

    Ginnylala Report

    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife, daughter, and I all have tracking on our phones. Mostly a safety thing, but we've never questioned each other about where we've gone or anything...

    #10

    Person browsing social media on laptop and phone, illustrating toxic dating trends people accept as normal online. Being obsessed with social media.

    My_Nude_Throwaway Report

    #11

    Man in a checkered shirt putting a ring on a woman's finger, highlighting toxic dating trends in relationships. Public marriage proposals.

    AwkwardTurtle33 Report

    fortnitesuxsxd avatar
    "Disembodied voice"
    "Disembodied voice"
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the person and if you've discussed marriage before. Personally me and my partner discussed marriage for a while the proposal was just making it official.

    #12

    Smartphone screen showing social media and communication apps, highlighting toxic dating trends on mobile devices. Well it's seen as a red flag if you don't live on social media. I have reddit but apps like instagram and snapchat felt pointless.

    Takes me out of the running for a fair amount of people.

    Pink_Flash Report

    #13

    Couple in bed facing away from each other looking upset, illustrating toxic dating trends in modern relationships. Not going to bed angry - majority of problems within a healthy relationship stems from overstimulation from stress. So staying up trying to figure it out may cause more mental torment versus sleeping (while still holding each other and saying I love you) and waking up feeling refreshed enough to speak .

    chun_li_120922 Report

    #14

    Young woman expressing frustration during a heated conversation with partner, illustrating toxic dating trends in relationships. Making hypocritical demands.

    majesticSkyZombie Report

    #15

    Man in white shirt crossing arms in an X gesture, symbolizing toxic dating trends and unhealthy relationship boundaries. Having to get permission from your partner before going out or running errands.

    Cigarette-milk Report

    #16

    A couple sitting on bed showing signs of distress, illustrating toxic dating trends in modern relationships. Being expected to talk 24/7 and have no life outside of each other.

    water_for-elbowz Report

    #17

    Expecting someone to drop their opposite-s*x friendships. I know there are people that believe men and women can’t be just friends, but in my opinion we can especially when there are healthy boundaries and everyone is mature and respectful. Like yes, let me just immediately drop this person I’ve been friends with for years because you’re insecure?

    actively_snazzy Report

    #18

    Young couple showing signs of toxic dating trends, with woman standing arms crossed and man sitting on a car looking distant. Playing hard to get.

    RandHomman Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Women, please don't do this. It's unfair to other women when men don't know what you are really saying and they then assume that when the rest of us say "No" that we don't mean it.

    #19

    Person holding smartphone and texting, illustrating toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal. The expectation to respond to texts immediately. Like you owe your partner your full time and attention.

    (This is obviously not in every relationship, but it’s definitely in some.).

    victrolasparkling Report

    #20

    Young couple in a tense moment indoors, illustrating toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal behavior. Situationships.

    poisonous-baddiee Report

    #21

    Woman in a car using a smartphone navigation app, highlighting toxic dating trends people accept as normal behavior. I might get hate for this but demanding your partners location/and or making it mandatory to share locations. I understand for safety purposes but for me it feels rooted in ownership, insecurity and mistrust.

    vigilantevirtue Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep! My partner and I have each other's locations by trust, not by demand. I like being able to see when they get to work/get home and knowing they're safe!

    #22

    Woman with curly hair wearing a black turtleneck, holding up her hand as a stop gesture, representing toxic dating trends. “The chase”
    If you’re having to chase someone, you’re not mutually attracted to each other, you’re being predatory .

    RaspberryTurtle987 Report

    #23

    Couple embracing outdoors, illustrating toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal in relationships. Love bombing, future faking, and, push and pull behaviors.

    tads73 Report

    #24

    Person wearing a blue sweater using smartphone with focus on hands illustrating toxic dating trends in digital communication. Ghosting.

    UsualClue3638 Report

    #25

    Couple sitting at a table in a cozy restaurant, highlighting toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal. No label situationships. No one asking you to get married on date 2, but at least figure out what the relationship is.

    Jesus-God-Cornbread Report

    #26

    Young person with tattoos and piercings sitting outside looking thoughtfully concerned about toxic dating trends. Being completely disingenuous from the get go.

    Ok-Carpenter7536 Report

    #27

    Two people involved in a serious conversation outdoors, highlighting toxic dating trends in relationships. Talking about exes excessively, being hung up on exes, and jumping from person to person instead of committing.

    coffeewalnut08 Report

    #28

    A couple sitting at a bar with wine glasses, highlighting toxic dating trends in a cozy, dimly lit setting. Following the toxic advice of 'in order to get over someone you need to get under someone else'.

    Jessieangel1111 Report

    #29

    Three young adults posing closely with serious expressions highlighting toxic dating trends in a modern setting Maybe not “normal” but bringing or suggesting to bring another person into the relationship.

    Even worse if you have kids. I’ve known 2 couples who have done this. Both couples are divorced now.

    Tacokolache Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Polyamory can work but it takes trust and communication from everyone involved, and not everyone is cut out for it. I've been in healthy and unhealthy poly relationships and yes, communication is key.

    #30

    Deceiving someone into thinking you are exclusive to enjoy their focused attention.

    atomickitty11 Report

    #31

    Ghosting, breaking up with long term partner over text/email.

    Anthroman78 Report

    #32

    Treating dating as if everybody is auditioning for you instead of considering the fact that dates are equals who are also taking time out of their busy lives to get to know you.

    lolstfudad Report

    #33

    Having no tolerance for imperfection.

    ComfortableShip3815 Report

    #34

    Sending unsolicited d**k pics.

    Hairy-Commercial-307 Report

    #35

    Couple sitting at a table with drinks during sunset, representing toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal. Seeing numerous people at the same time. Not even trying to take the time to get to know one person before moving on. Just as many as possible, as if this is the way to find the right person.

    jimmyFunz , Yianni Mathioudakis / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #36

    Young woman checking phone, illustrating common toxic dating trends people weirdly accept as normal behaviors. Posting everything about your relationship online.

    Haunting_Play4959 , Daniel J. Schwarz / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #37

    Expecting s*x on the first date and swiping left on anyone who's not willing to put out immediately. Pressures people into feeling like they have to do it even if they don't want to.

    Sen_H Report

    #38

    The pressure to get married. I can think of many great reasons a couple may wait 10 years to get married, but very few good reasons to have a 2 year dating to married turnaround. .

    shroom_in_bloom Report

    #39

    Ghosting, ESPECIALLY if you go out on a few dates already. Ik most people take the hint after one date if they stop messaging, but if you’ve seen this person, especially a few times, it just shows a huge level of disrespect and leaves them confused as to why you don’t want to see them again. While I know mental health can impact ones actions (I’m very depressed lol) I don’t go out of my way to go on multiple dates with someone and straight up ghost them- you simply just say “hey I don’t think this is gonna work out- it’s nothing against you, I just need some time alone”.

    DrPhilsButthole420 Report

    #40

    Dudes initiating choking and other violent acts during intimacy without first asking for consent.

    -TheDream Report

    #41

    Sending nudes or risque’ pictures to  strangers. Would you walk up to a stranger on the street and strip down? No? Then why do it to a total stranger online?

    boobsmagoobs Report

    #42

    Expecting excessive money spending on first dates.

    "If it's not a high class restaurant, I don't even bother going".

    myhamsterisajerk Report

    #43

    Quiet treatment it feels manipulative.

    erebus773 Report

    #44

    Hookup culture.

    Jazzlike-Success8207 Report

    #45

    Looking through each others phones.

    joordllowie Report

    #46

    Texting every second and a half.

    AbundantDonkey Report

    #47

    Putting up with your partner calling you insults during disagreements or arguments (stupid, idiot, b***h, etc), or calling your partner hyper casual and dismissive names during fights (i.e. bro).

    umlaut-overyou Report

    #48

    For some odd reason it’s become normal and somewhat expected to share your location 100% of the time. It’s almost never for “safety”.

    Hotdogwater88888 Report

    #49

    Social media, sending pictures, over communicating

    I screwed up one time over sharing via text and I regret it so much. I was vulnerable and thought we were on the same page. It was a great reminder that the slow burn relationship is the best strategy for building trust and long term success, friendship or romantic or whatever. I won’t do any relationship building through technology anymore.

    anon Report

    #50

    The extreme categorization of sexual/romantic relationships.

    fermat9990 Report

    #51

    Not being “allowed” to have opposite s*x friends. In a healthy, normal adult life, you can have friends of all identities and it shouldn’t be a problem. Getting mad at your partner for having friends is just weird.

    Luuneytuunes Report

    #52

    Looking through a partner's phone. Not just for the obvious aspect of jealousy and mistrust, but it violates the privacy of your partner's loved ones. When I text you, I am texting you, not your partner. I don't want my friends' partners looking through our text messages.

    JenningsWigService Report

    #53

    The expectation for constant communication through text or social media. This expectation makes it really easy for love bombers to disguise their tactics.

    Unlikely_Couple1590 Report

    #54

    Sharing social media passwords. Ew no. Your account is *YOURS* for a reason.

    Old_Improvement4560 Report

    #55

    It seems to me that society as a whole is moving to using Apps as the only way to start dating. Don't date colleagues, don't date friends, don't approach anyone organically because they're there to work/shop/relax/work out...  
    Just use tinder or Bumble and let some s****y algorithm designed to maximize profits decide who and how to date. We're now judging everybody on a never changing pattern of designed Apps: some pictures, a fun and original Bio, a quirky fact, my love language and an opening move.  


    I'm not talking about pickup artists and how to get someone's number BS, I'm talking about actual encounters and maybe seeing someone frequently and ask them out because you feel a connection. It seems like this is being frowned upon more and more. We don't see other people as being dateable, unless we stumble upon them swiping brainlessly. I think this leads to loneliness because it also makes people stop commiting. Something minor might suddenly be an ick and you ghost them for the next one walking by before even talking about it with the person. .

    Inevitable_Review388 Report

    #56

    Ohhh I could make a list a mile long

    —Ghosting someone you’ve met in person for any reason other than safety concerns.

    —“Breadcrumbing” behavior of feigning interest in someone just to have them in reserve while you look for someone better.

    —Spending entire dates talking to other people on your phone or planning entire dates around taking photos for social media.

    —Imagining red flags because of something seen on social media, or ignoring red flags for the same reason

    —The “non exclusivity without clarity” baseline

    —Expecting, or even insisting on, a partner who shares all your same opinions because the internet hive mind made us think that’s normal.

    —Oversharing about our dates and s*x lives with acquaintances and strangers in ways that violate the privacy of the partner.

    OccamsReddit_56 Report

    #57

    Dating apps.

    OkBullfrog206 Report

    #58

    Open relationships.

    poisonous-baddiee Report

    #59

    "I know we were dating but we never officially said we were exclusive so you can't get mad I slept with someone else".

    OllieOllieOxenfry Report

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wanting clear communication seems like a good thing.

    #60

    That she is always right.

    It's very normal for people to believe that the woman is right. And with some experience, I might also add that it's mostly been true for me. However, I've also seen a ton of people normalize this to a point where if he makes a good point, she is still the one who's right.

    johndoe10001 Report

    #61

    I know I’m going to be insanely downvoted for this but casual s*x. When you share that level of intimacy you are giving away a piece of your soul. I’m not saying you have to wait until you are married to share intimacy. But hooking up and or having s*x with a person that you barely know or don’t have deep feelings for it’s incredibly destructive to your soul. And don’t tell me that you haven’t woke up feeling that hollow ‘yuk’ the morning after. Because if you’ve done it you know it.

    AprilRain24 Report

    #62

    Hook up culture. Don't get me wrong, I'm not encouraging purity culture as that is just as problematic. I have no qualms with people hooking up, but I really hate the emotional fallout afterwards.


    Sure it feels great in the moment, but then you are never quite sure where you stand in the cold light of day. Even now, I never know where I stand with someone after we have s*x as questioning things somehow makes it weird. Or me seem needy.


    I began dating during peak hook up culture in the 00s and the emergence of dating apps, which has definitely left me with some trust issues. 


    To be honest, I think everyone has been stung by hook up culture and I just wish people treated each as humans - rather than emotional-less bodies to fill a gap.


    Maybe this is just me though...

    PoolEquivalent3696 Report

