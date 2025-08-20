ADVERTISEMENT

The best thing about the internet is that it works like a massive public library, packed with knowledge on nearly every subject you can imagine. The catch, of course, is that not everything gets fact-checked, and plenty of misinformation manages to slip through.

That’s why these Redditors stepped in to set the record straight, debunking popular beliefs many still take as truth but are actually pseudoscience. Scroll down to discover some of their most eye-opening posts and see if any catch you off guard.

#1

Woman in green blouse sitting indoors with healthy foods on table, reflecting on pseudoscience and scam claims. Anyone who says you need to "detox" your ________.

AdRevolutionary1780

    #2

    Man training a dog outdoors wearing a reflective vest demonstrating common pseudoscience and scams in pet training. "Alpha" based dog training.

    LogosKhaos

    #3

    Young man with glasses reading a book in a library, representing topics on pseudoscience and scams awareness. The claim that your brain finishes developing at 25.

    figmentPez

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    "Finishes developing" is kinda ambiguous. Structural changes typically end in the mid-20s. Neurological fine-tuning continues into the 30s. But the brain is still fairly plastic and can learn new things beyond that.

    #4

    "Organic" food being better for you. There's no difference in GMO plants nutritionally and wild plants of the same species. Even if both similar plants were never GMO, the only difference is how they were raised. The same goes for meat. They do not change nutritionally.

    OneFuckedWarthog

    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Uhm what reduced exposure to pesticides and other toxines.

    #5

    Man comforting another man showing emotional distress, highlighting the impact of pseudoscience and scams on mental health. Conversion therapy. you can't un-gay-ify someone. the methods used are often just "intentionally traumatize this teenager so that they associate homosexuality/transgender identity with suffering".

    _useless_lesbian_

    #6

    Hands holding crystals above a zodiac chart surrounded by candles and stones representing pseudoscience and scams. Blood type horoscope b******t.

    anon

    #7

    Two men in suits analyzing a board with photos and maps, discussing pseudoscience and scam connections. Criminal profilers/behaviorists. There is an amount of genuine psychology involved. But there tends to also be *a lot* of assumption-making and speculation that has dubious accuracy.

    RuPaulver

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    They're great at detailing what psychological factors might influence/instigate criminal behaviour - after they've got all the facts.

    #8

    Young woman in blue sportswear holding a glass of water and taking a supplement, highlighting common pseudoscience scams. A lot of the hype around vitamins. Many if not most are unneeded for the majority of people and don't get absorbed anyway.

    Ok_Dog_4059

    #9

    Woman nutritionist holding an apple and smiling with fresh fruits and vegetables, related to pseudoscience and scams. Nutritionist. You want to talk to a dietitian. Anyone can call themselves a nutritionist.

    EDIT: I can’t believe this comment ended up with 6k upvotes and a gazillion comments lol. And yes I know it’s different in (insert country here). I’m speaking from my experience in the US and Canada.

    DetroitUberDriver

    #10

    Man undergoing polygraph test with examiner monitoring charts on laptop, illustrating pseudoscience and scams. Lie detectors.

    BoredAtWork1976:

    There's a good reason polygraphs aren't admissible in court -- its junk science. It really just measures how much stress the subject is feeling, and then it assumes that any sudden surges in stress mean the subject is lying (as opposed to the subject being stressed because he knows they're trying to pin a crime on him).

    General_Sprinkles386

    #11

    Group of people hiking through a rocky forest trail, illustrating exploration beyond pseudoscience and scams. Sending your child to a "program" in the Trouble Teen Industry to get "help" with their mental health only for them to leave with more trauma. Those programs are trash. Wilderness therapy was a therapeutic model created to have a low overhead to maximize profits and serve as a pipeline feeder for residential treatment centers and "therapeutic boarding schools", often owned by the same parent company….

    pinktiger32

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    In theory, camps and therapy could be a great combination. They just did it wrong.

    #12

    Close-up of a child with chocolate smeared around mouth and tongue licking a spoon, illustrating pseudoscience and scams. The taste 'map' of the tongue.

    NickPDay

    #13

    Scientist in lab coat examining samples using a microscope, illustrating pseudoscience and scam investigation concept. Live Blood analysis.

    "Live blood analysis (LBA), also known as darkfield microscopy or live cell analysis, is a method where a small drop of blood is examined under a microscope to assess a person's health. It involves observing the blood's components, like red and white blood cells, platelets, and plasma, in their live state, looking for patterns and abnormalities that may indicate imbalances or deficiencies according to Holistic Fertility Group."

    I know a person who does this, she always comes back saying she has parasites in her blood and needs to cleanse. Is she did have parasites she would be very sick, but she just doesn't get it...

    Burrowing-Owl

    #14

    Man drinking water by bridge outdoors, illustrating common pseudoscience and scams related to health trends. Alkaline water. Your stomach acid neutralizes it instantly.

    deathyyy

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    But, alkaline water mixed with lemon is so good for you!! 🙄

    #15

    Male doctor with stethoscope talking on phone outdoors, representing pseudoscience and scams in healthcare discussions. Fire cutters. It's a wild thing some people I know in France genuinely swear by. It's where your doctor sends essentially magic, even over the phone, to heal ailments and pain.
It floors me how much they believe it!
    It floors me how much they believe it!

    whoreadsthisshitanyw

    #16

    Man lying on a couch talking with a female therapist in a book-filled office discussing pseudoscience and scams. Anything Freudian. I find it alarming that his theories are given the time of day at all. It seems like unfalsifiable bunkum to me.

    FScrotFitzgerald

    #17

    Man sleeping peacefully in bed with an alarm clock on the nightstand, illustrating pseudoscience and scams concept. Sunrise alarm clocks.

    It *seems* like they should work. They're so prolific that you think they must work. So I was surprised when my sleep therapist said they were a waste of money.

    There aren't any papers that show that sunrise alarm clocks--even those that best mimic the sun--have any effect on sleep and circadian rhythms. The one study that suggested they might help also included limiting nightime screen exposure, which we know is effective. There are a few studies that look at SAD, but they're small and poorly executed.

    iamthe0ther0ne

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sunrise alarm clocks don't work for me because I'm buried under the covers with a breathing tube (so the monsters can't get me).

    #18

    Scientist in a lab wearing protective gear, examining samples through a microscope, highlighting pseudoscience and scams. Forensic science. A lot of it isn't actual peer reviewed science as much as cops and "experts" making s**t up and then it getting taught to other departments.

    Bite mark analysis, hair strand analysis, body language analysis, lie detector tests & "recovered memory" hypnosis stuff have been pretty consistently misused by the legal system.

    Then there's even more stuff that has very specific useful applications but is abused by people who aren't qualified or have ulterior motives.

    tittyswan

    #19

    Couple embracing on a cliffside overlooking a forest and red rock formations, illustrating trust beyond pseudoscience and scams. Love languages. These were created by a Christian couple "therapist" who encouraged abused women to stay with their husbands. These "languages" have no real scientific value; they're inconsistent when applied to a person/couple, and are generally just things you normally see in any couple.

(Edited for clarity).

    (Edited for clarity).

    nazurinn13

    #20

    Just about anything peddled with the word ‘wellness’ in the description.

    InbhirNis Report

    #21

    Woman holding breast pump and thermometer, illustrating common pseudoscience and scams related to health products. Pumping and dumping breast milk after drinking.

    AddisonsContracture

    #22

    My 16-year-old self screams, “biorhythms!” and “mood rings!”.

    DestinysWeirdCousin Report

    #23

    Had a actual nurse practitioner tell me ear wax candles work.... Nope.

    tkp2017

    #24

    Young girl enjoying rain with arms raised, symbolizing joy and innocence amid pseudoscience and scam awareness. Getting wet in the rain will make you sick. One does not "catch a cold" while outside in the rain.

    dcponton

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    If you think about the historical context this folk wisdom came from, I think there might actually be some truth in this. Before antibiotics, vaccines, and improved nutrition, people got sick a lot more. If your body is fighting off something at pretty much any given moment, the drop in temperature from being wet for a while might be just enough to give something a toehold and get you sick. We still actually teach this folk wisdom in survival schools when they say wet=dead, so while I don't believe it is true in the modern context, I think it was true in the past.

    #25

    Woman multitasking with a toddler at home, highlighting challenges people point out about pseudoscience and scams. Women are better multitaskers than men. The truth is that true multitasking is extremely difficult, and very few people can do it effectively. Everyone else just switches between tasks, and will perform poorly regardless of gender.

    Dowsing. I've been surprised by the amount of people that think this is a real thing. At best people can use their experience to find water/oil/whatever where it's expected to be, but will score no better than chance in a controlled setting.

    Reiki, acupuncture, chiropractic, naturopathy and any other alternative medicine that relies on undefined "energy" or "wellness". They can make you feel good, but the placebo effect is a well known phenomenon. At best it doesn't cause harm and brings relief at an often steep financial cost, and at worst some of these fields have k**led people.

    Nebarious

    #26

    White dog chewing on a bone indoors, illustrating examples of pseudoscience and scams in pet care products. That hard food cleans teeth of our pets. This is a myth.

    Comprehensive-Tea-69 Report

    #27

    Cleaning products marketing that they are "natural" and/or "organic". Arsenic is natural and organic.

    delpheroid Report

    #28

    Person holding various US dollar bills close to their face, highlighting pseudoscience and scams related to money. Manifesting money by "raising your vibration"? Where's the proof in that?

    BaseSure1172

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I remember the whole vibration universe theory in the early 80s.

    #29

    BMI as a measure of health.

    the creator of what is now known as bmi wasn’t even a medical professional (he was a statistician and astronomer).

    SpicyRiceC00ker Report

    #30

    Gluten intolerance. Gluten free food is a massive scam.

    I get there are people with a genuine medically diagnosed gluten intolerance, but there millions now who are self diagnosed (incorrectly) and have been caught up in the scam. My wife being one of them.

    All sold to them through the “wellness” marketing machine.

    love_ya_work Report

    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Pardon my French, but fu­­ck off. Gluten free food is a great boon, makes life so much easier for coeliac sufferers.

    #31

    Homeopathy

    Personality tests (e.g., Myers-Briggs)

    Polygraph.

    Snarky_McSnarkleton Report

    #32

    Chiropractor performing a back adjustment on a patient, illustrating common pseudoscience and wellness scams. Chiropractors. If they don't have peer reviewed journals, it's pseudoscience. They are at best cracking joints for a lot of your money, at worst hurting you for a lot of your money.

    Sweatroo

    pennyrgray avatar
    Olive
    Olive
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    This so much! The number of otherwise intelligent people I know who visit chiropractors is staggering.

    #33

    Person pressing finger on paper for fingerprinting in an office setting, illustrating pseudoscience and scam concepts. The way fingerprints are used in many, if not most policing and judicial systems.

    'Body Language Experts' used in policing and judicial systems.

    Polygraphs.

    A *lot* of things that are used to convict people of crimes range from badly implemented to complete horseshit.

    (Bonus: Evolutionary Psychology).

    Mudders_Milk_Man

    #34

    Woman working on laptop at a wooden desk in a casual office setting, highlighting pseudoscience and scams awareness. Those personality assessment test HR ask you to take during the recruitment process.

    Codex_Absurdum

    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    It got me into my 35yo career in ATC… and probably accounted for 2 failed marriages.

    #35

    "boosting" the immune system - it can't be boosted, you can support it to help fight infection, but you can't send it into hyperdrive, that would cause autoimmune issues.

    densebloom5 Report

    #36

    Young woman with red hair studying charts at a desk, illustrating skepticism about pseudoscience and scams. IQ tests. It only predicts if you're gonna be good in school, not intelligence. .

    Crafty-Objective9537 , freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was awful in school and have a high IQ. Might have been the ADHD.

    #37

    Bite forensics, ballistic forensics, blood spatter analysis. All of it is subjective b******t. It’s not scientific.

    evh88 Report

    #38

    The whole “a glass of red wine is healthy for you” thing. .

    your_best_enantiomer Report

    #39

    Divining rods. I'm a geologist, and I still must work with other "educated scientists" who think they can locate water or underground utilities with divining rods.

    Reasonable-Form-4320 Report

    #40

    Quantum reiki. i trained with one of the foremost practicioners named antojai and it is not a transferable skill in my case.

    Left-Agency-9292 Report

    #41

    Essential oils. Just smelly oil. They don’t do anything other than smell.

    shunkthenugget Report

    #42

    Acupuncture. It’s sticking b******t needles in b******t places by b******t people. Double blinded tests (yes double!) proves it does not matter where you stick them or even if you stick them at all.

    Emotional-Name-891 Report

    #43

    Close-up of a person’s finger pressing on a fingerprint pad, illustrating concepts related to pseudoscience and scams. The idea that everyone has a unique fingerprint is an assumption. It’s probably true, but science has never confirmed it.

    gottahavethatbass , MDStudio/freepik (not the actual photo) Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, there's increasing evidence that they're not unique, especially partials.

    #44

    “Introverts” and “extroverts” as distinct fixed personality types.

    jillcicle Report

    #45

    Pretty much anything related to “race” as a scientific idea rather than a social construct.

    Racial definitions are based on pseudoscience and a few visible phenotypes but don’t really correlated with anything scientific.

    Pure-Introduction493 Report

    #46

    Evolutionary psychology / evopsych. Yet the manosphere runs with it. 


    Having studied psych for many years, the TLDR of why that is: there's no fossils of behaviour.

    Queen_Maxima Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd say there are fossils of behaviour, but it's healed bones and bodies buried together. I doubt that fits any of their narratives, though.

    #47

    The argument that circumcision is "cleaner".

    Would your eyeballs be cleaner if you cut off the lids?

    Would your v****a be cleaner if you cut off the labia?

    iggybdawg Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OG circumcision is just the tip. It was when Jewish men would stretch the forėskin to hide that they were Jewish and could therefore compete in Greek games that they started exposing the whole head of the penís.

