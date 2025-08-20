That’s why these Redditors stepped in to set the record straight, debunking popular beliefs many still take as truth but are actually pseudoscience. Scroll down to discover some of their most eye-opening posts and see if any catch you off guard.

The best thing about the internet is that it works like a massive public library , packed with knowledge on nearly every subject you can imagine. The catch, of course, is that not everything gets fact-checked, and plenty of misinformation manages to slip through.

#1 Anyone who says you need to "detox" your ________.

#2 "Alpha" based dog training.

#3 The claim that your brain finishes developing at 25.

#4 "Organic" food being better for you. There's no difference in GMO plants nutritionally and wild plants of the same species. Even if both similar plants were never GMO, the only difference is how they were raised. The same goes for meat. They do not change nutritionally.

#5 Conversion therapy. you can’t un-gay-ify someone. the methods used are often just "intentionally traumatize this teenager so that they associate homosexuality/transgender identity with suffering".

#6 Blood type horoscope b******t.

#7 Criminal profilers/behaviorists. There is an amount of genuine psychology involved. But there tends to also be *a lot* of assumption-making and speculation that has dubious accuracy.

#8 A lot of the hype around vitamins. Many if not most are unneeded for the majority of people and don't get absorbed anyway.

#9 Nutritionist. You want to talk to a dietitian. Anyone can call themselves a nutritionist.



#10 Lie detectors.



BoredAtWork1976:



There's a good reason polygraphs aren't admissible in court -- its junk science. It really just measures how much stress the subject is feeling, and then it assumes that any sudden surges in stress mean the subject is lying (as opposed to the subject being stressed because he knows they're trying to pin a crime on him).

#11 Sending your child to a “program” in the Trouble Teen Industry to get “help” with their mental health only for them to leave with more trauma. Those programs are trash. Wilderness therapy was a therapeutic model created to have a low overhead to maximize profits and serve as a pipeline feeder for residential treatment centers and “therapeutic boarding schools”, often owned by the same parent company….

#12 The taste 'map' of the tongue.

#13 Live Blood analysis.



"Live blood analysis (LBA), also known as darkfield microscopy or live cell analysis, is a method where a small drop of blood is examined under a microscope to assess a person's health. It involves observing the blood's components, like red and white blood cells, platelets, and plasma, in their live state, looking for patterns and abnormalities that may indicate imbalances or deficiencies according to Holistic Fertility Group."



I know a person who does this, she always comes back saying she has parasites in her blood and needs to cleanse. Is she did have parasites she would be very sick, but she just doesn't get it...

#14 Alkaline water. Your stomach acid neutralizes it instantly.

#15 Fire cutters. It’s a wild thing some people I know in France genuinely swear by. It’s where your doctor sends essentially magic, even over the phone, to heal ailments and pain.

It floors me how much they believe it!

#16 Anything Freudian. I find it alarming that his theories are given the time of day at all. It seems like unfalsifiable bunkum to me.

#17 Sunrise alarm clocks.



It *seems* like they should work. They're so prolific that you think they must work. So I was surprised when my sleep therapist said they were a waste of money.



There aren't any papers that show that sunrise alarm clocks--even those that best mimic the sun--have any effect on sleep and circadian rhythms. The one study that suggested they might help also included limiting nightime screen exposure, which we know is effective. There are a few studies that look at SAD, but they're small and poorly executed.

#18 Forensic science. A lot of it isn't actual peer reviewed science as much as cops and "experts" making s**t up and then it getting taught to other departments.



Bite mark analysis, hair strand analysis, body language analysis, lie detector tests & "recovered memory" hypnosis stuff have been pretty consistently misused by the legal system.



Then there's even more stuff that has very specific useful applications but is abused by people who aren't qualified or have ulterior motives.

#19 Love languages. These were created by a Christian couple "therapist" who encouraged abused women to stay with their husbands. These "languages" have no real scientific value; they're inconsistent when applied to a person/couple, and are generally just things you normally see in any couple.



#20 Just about anything peddled with the word ‘wellness’ in the description.

#21 Pumping and dumping breast milk after drinking.

#22 My 16-year-old self screams, “biorhythms!” and “mood rings!”.

#23 Had a actual nurse practitioner tell me ear wax candles work.... Nope.

#24 Getting wet in the rain will make you sick. One does not “catch a cold” while outside in the rain.

#25 Women are better multitaskers than men. The truth is that true multitasking is extremely difficult, and very few people can do it effectively. Everyone else just switches between tasks, and will perform poorly regardless of gender.



Dowsing. I've been surprised by the amount of people that think this is a real thing. At best people can use their experience to find water/oil/whatever where it's expected to be, but will score no better than chance in a controlled setting.



Reiki, acupuncture, chiropractic, naturopathy and any other alternative medicine that relies on undefined "energy" or "wellness". They can make you feel good, but the placebo effect is a well known phenomenon. At best it doesn't cause harm and brings relief at an often steep financial cost, and at worst some of these fields have k**led people.

#26 That hard food cleans teeth of our pets. This is a myth.

#27 Cleaning products marketing that they are "natural" and/or "organic". Arsenic is natural and organic.

#28 Manifesting money by “raising your vibration”? Where’s the proof in that?

#29 BMI as a measure of health.



the creator of what is now known as bmi wasn’t even a medical professional (he was a statistician and astronomer).

#30 Gluten intolerance. Gluten free food is a massive scam.



I get there are people with a genuine medically diagnosed gluten intolerance, but there millions now who are self diagnosed (incorrectly) and have been caught up in the scam. My wife being one of them.



All sold to them through the “wellness” marketing machine.

#31 Homeopathy



Personality tests (e.g., Myers-Briggs)



Polygraph.

#32 Chiropractors. If they don’t have peer reviewed journals, it’s pseudoscience. They are at best cracking joints for a lot of your money, at worst hurting you for a lot of your money.

#33 The way fingerprints are used in many, if not most policing and judicial systems.



'Body Language Experts' used in policing and judicial systems.



Polygraphs.



A *lot* of things that are used to convict people of crimes range from badly implemented to complete horseshit.



(Bonus: Evolutionary Psychology).

#34 Those personality assessment test HR ask you to take during the recruitment process.

#35 "boosting" the immune system - it can't be boosted, you can support it to help fight infection, but you can't send it into hyperdrive, that would cause autoimmune issues.

#36 IQ tests. It only predicts if you’re gonna be good in school, not intelligence. .

#37 Bite forensics, ballistic forensics, blood spatter analysis. All of it is subjective b******t. It’s not scientific.

#38 The whole “a glass of red wine is healthy for you” thing. .

#39 Divining rods. I'm a geologist, and I still must work with other "educated scientists" who think they can locate water or underground utilities with divining rods.

#40 Quantum reiki. i trained with one of the foremost practicioners named antojai and it is not a transferable skill in my case.

#41 Essential oils. Just smelly oil. They don’t do anything other than smell.

#42 Acupuncture. It’s sticking b******t needles in b******t places by b******t people. Double blinded tests (yes double!) proves it does not matter where you stick them or even if you stick them at all.

#43 The idea that everyone has a unique fingerprint is an assumption. It’s probably true, but science has never confirmed it.

#44 “Introverts” and “extroverts” as distinct fixed personality types.

#45 Pretty much anything related to “race” as a scientific idea rather than a social construct.



Racial definitions are based on pseudoscience and a few visible phenotypes but don’t really correlated with anything scientific.

#46 Evolutionary psychology / evopsych. Yet the manosphere runs with it.





Having studied psych for many years, the TLDR of why that is: there's no fossils of behaviour.