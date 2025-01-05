In many cases, you’re finally able to afford what you’ve always dreamed of. In a recent viral thread, the members of the AskReddit community spilled the beans about the things that they bought as adults because they were always denied them growing up. Keep scrolling to read their nostalgic stories!

Earning your own money and having disposable income is awesome. No matter if you’re a 9-5 office worker, tradesperson, entrepreneur, freelancer, or have a side gig, it feels nice to be able to afford some things that you want, not just what you need.

#1 A skateboard. I had every kind of ball and toy car known to man but I wasn't allowed a skateboard because it was for boys. 🤷‍♀️.

#2 I bought an ice cream cake for no reason once. The freedom is palpable.

#3 Albuterol.



My mom said I was faking my asthma attacks.



I don't talk to her anymore.

You’re far from the only person remembering your childhood fondly and wondering if you could bring back that magical feeling by surrounding yourself with things from that era. The BBC explains that nostalgia marketing is a popular way for brands to sell products. Some researchers argue that consumers are more likely to spend money on brands that evoke nostalgia. ADVERTISEMENT Nostalgia marketing tends to run a cycle that’s two to three decades long. It can affect a very wide range of products, from clothing and food to toys and tech. Businesses re-introduce certain products and trends to target adults with purchasing power who are nostalgic for their childhoods. So, if you feel a sudden rush of nostalgia after seeing a childhood toy suddenly pop up on the shelf of your local shop, it’s probably not a coincidence. You might be the target audience.

#4 I finally bought a house and have left it largely empty because I grew up in a hoarding household. So I guess I technically bought space.

#5 When I was little my grandma bought one of those fiber optic flower lamps. I was obsessed with it and always asked her to turn it on. She ended up putting it in an empty fish tank so I couldn’t touch it. I now own three of them and I turn them on whenever I want.

#6 An American Girl doll. I had a childhood friend who took a trip to NYC and surprised me with an American Girl Doll. It was a Just Like You doll, I loved her so much. I didn't come from a great home life - being raised by a single parent, we had financial struggles.

One day, my mom went behind my back and sold the doll. I was heartbroken, but my mom argued that we needed the money. I'm now 27 and just purchased my first American Girl doll, it was second-hand bought through Ebay, but I have no regrets.

However, there are indications that the nostalgia marketing cycle is speeding up. Global events like the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in how we communicate might have something to do with this shift in people’s perception of time. “With Covid, and the lockdowns, and social distancing, it was like we were trapped in a time warp. People became nostalgic for things that happened just last week, or just last month, or just last year," Krystine Batcho, a professor at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, explained to the BBC. ADVERTISEMENT According to Batcho, during the initial lockdowns, people felt nostalgic for things they were doing only recently, whether that’s meeting up with a friend for lunch or going to the cinema.

#7 Red lipstick, my mom let me wear makeup starting at 13, but I was not allowed to wear red lipstick ever, even at 17 when I was about to leave home, she'd make me throw it away if I bought any with my own damn money. She said, "Only wh*res wear red lipstick."



So, I wear red lipstick all the time, it's my thing.

#8 Paid the adoption fees for two kitties.



They are happy healthy pair of siblings that I literally wake up to go to work for.



And I've always loved black cats. Toni is a diva and I love her and her brother Ginger. As of this post Toni is sleeping on top of my fuzzy jacket and Ginger is in a box of blankets for guests.

#9 Weird but anytime I’m at a parade or firework show I buy whatever my tiny 5 year old self would have wanted. A light up unicorn sword? Yep! I love it intensely for that night and then give it to a friend with small children. Healing me and paying it forward. Buy the weird thing!

Meanwhile, Liz Juusola, executive strategy director at Brooklyn-based branding firm Red Antler, notes that social media has made everything accessible. “You don't have to dig through an attic. Content from the last few decades, and even before, is everywhere and so easily remixed,” she said. But Batcho argues that nostalgia has less to do with timing. Instead, it’s triggered when a person feels a difference between the present and missing something from the past, “whether it was two months ago, two years ago, or 50 years ago.”

#10 Lego. So much Lego. I have a problem.

#11 Food. Growing up with an abusive mother who used as a weapon and control mechanism. Then got married very young and we so dirt poor we were starving for a long time.



So when I could eat when and how much I wanted to, became a massive overeater and comfort eater. Took me years to reach a happy medium.

#12 A sewing machine! I was told I would not learn how to use it so they weren’t going to waste their money. Now I’m a freaking sewing fanatic.

What was your first grown-up purchase that you couldn’t wait to make, once you started earning proper money, dear Pandas? Was there anything you lacked or really wanted when you were a kid that you now easily buy for yourself whenever you want it or need it? What are the biggest things you feel nostalgic about from your childhood? If you have a moment, tell us all about it in the comments! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Boxer briefs. Mom got mad I even asked because I was a girl. I hate women's underwear with a passion because it's all uncomfortable, to me, and yes even the "boyshorts" sucked.



Never went back after buying my first pack.

#14 Paracetamol. I've always had headaches, reality bad ones due to damage nerve in the neck when I was born. My mother always refused to give me aspirin because it would "go away". I used to gently bang my head against the wall to ease the pain (not a joke) or turn all lights and sound off because of the nausea.



When I went to college, I bought myself a box of neurofen. That was a life changer!

#15 In the winter I turn on the heat in my apartment rather than putting on a sweater.

#16 A ball python. My mom said I could never have a snake as long as I lived with her…well once I moved out nothing could stop me. She’s now 7 and doing great.

#17 A two piece bathing suit!! I was never allowed to wear one when I lived at home because it was “immodest.” I posted pictures of me wearing it on social media at the beach and pool as an adult. 😎.

#18 A metal detector. I always wanted one as a kid, but my dad said I'd use it a handful of times, then it would sit and collect dust forever. I bought myself one, and it turns out that my dad was right.

#19 PlayStation. As a kid, having a console was always my dream. I finally bought one (PS5) last year, and it made my inner child so happy.

#20 Box of 64 Crayola crayons, the one with the sharpener.



Also all the chocolate.

#21 A build a bear! I had always wanted one growing up but was always told no because it was too expensive. I finally decided to do it and went through the whole process of making one and filling it with love and wishes. Ya know, the whole magical process they do for the kiddos.



I haven't slept with a stuffed animal since I was little and yet I can hold onto my little bear throughout the night and wake up holding it. Whenever I feel sad or homesick I just cuddle with it and it honestly helps! It may be silly to others, but sometimes your inner child just needs something to feel safe and comforted when life gets overwhelming. And that’s ok! Don’t let anyone take away what brings you joy!

#22 Not for me but for my wife before we married. She mentioned to me as we were talking about a certain type of Barbie Doll she had always wanted when she was very young but her family was really poor and she never got it. During the Christmas that we were together for 2 years and would be getting engaged the next year and her age of 31 years old, I searched and searched the internet for that damn doll.



After much searching I found it and bought it. I think I paid a couple hundred bucks for the still in the unopened box Barbie. I gave it to her that Christmas. She was over the moon. She still has it unopened and tucked away in our bedroom closet. I am kind of disappointed she never opened it and at least kind of played with it. LOL.

#23 I couldn’t always eat fast food as a kid so when I became an adult I ordered a ton of it all the time and that was a mistake 😂.

#24 Guitars. After buying about 20, it dawned on me that no amount of guitars will put one in the hands of me at 10 years old.

#25 A bunny.



I wanted one sooooo bad as a little girl 😭



I got myself a bunny. He died of cancer a couple of years ago. Loved him SO much.

#26 Braces. When I was 50. They worked and I STILL feel proud of it.

#27 Not something I bought per se, but I run the AC/heat whenever I'm hot/cold. I'll pay the bill if it means being comfortable, especially if it's the summer.

#28 Therapy.



Fez_and_no_Pants:



Yup.

I told my mom I was depressed. She replied, "you're not depressed, you're just lazy".

Thanks, mom.

#29 Shoes I like. ANYTHING I LIKE. But really, shoes. I bought hundreds of pairs of shoes, mostly boots. There came a time when I had to move and downsize and that’s when I realized I had a serious problem with impulse control surrounding shoes. I wasn’t allowed to wear what I wanted. My mom wanted a girly girl, and I’m not that. I have better impulse control now, but still a wonderful collection of boots.



Anyway, today my mom asked why I had Lucky Charms S’Mores cereal as I had never eaten those cereals as a kid. Well, Mom, I wasn’t allowed to eat sugary cereal as a kid, but now I’m forty f****n seven and I can eat what the f**k I want.

#30 I wasn't denied it as a child, but we never had a recliner growing up, and I always thought of them as Status symbol or sign of making it or being an adult. So, when I made it, sort of, I got a recliner. Now, I'm a successful, functioning, reclining adult.

#31 Feeding the giraffes at the zoo. "It's just a second and it's over, it's not worth it," my mom said. I feed all the animals at the zoo now. The only one that's ever been a disappointment was budgies, they weren't really hungry, but that was only a dollar so who cares?

#32 The good ice cream. Growing up it was usually a big tub of the generic brand as the birthday treat. Now I can get Ben and Jerry's and not have to share with anybody :).

#33 When I lived in a joint family with my aunt she would tell me to not eat butter or cheese as it would make me fat. I guess she didn’t want me using up her groceries. What a mean thing to say to a 10 year old. I splurge on butter, cheese and the good sourdough breads now as an adult and so does my daughter.

#34 Christmas and Birthday presents



(I was raised Jehovah Witness, which is a form of child abuse).

#35 Whatever I want? Is that an answer.



In all honesty…I remember being like 14 and my dad and his girlfriend making breakfast one morning. I didn’t want to get out of bed because I had cramps. I did anyway. I went downstairs and as soon as I got in the middle of the kitchen I felt my period come.



Not just a drip. A clot. I said I needed tampons. I was told I had to work with panty liners because that’s all we had and neither of them had the money to go get tampons. I had to use toilet paper all weekend until I got to school and could buy a box in the “school store” with my own money (I was a sophomore).



I buy tampons whenever they’re bogo now. I have like six boxes under my sink and keep a mini purse full of them in my regular purse to have on hand and give out to any other ladies in need.

#36 Vet appts for my cat. We had so many consecutive cats growing up but my parents never got them shots so they all died of feline leukemia or other terrible deaths. Now my cat gets all his shots and his teeth cleaned and his own room and basically whatever he wants and needs. I got him from a shelter when he was four. We both hit the jackpot when we met each other.

#37 I haven't let the ice cream truck pass by without running out for a cone since I moved out of my parents' house.

#38 A Christmas tree! When I was a kid, my family want really big on Christmas. We had a little 12 inch metal tree that sat on our coffee table. It was cute, but I always envied those tall, classic looking Christmas trees. I’m not up for the upkeep of a real tree, so I bought a really realistic looking fake one. It’s six feet tall, and I bought red and gold ornaments to go on it. My husband says it looks like a Hallmark tree, which is exactly what I was going for. It makes me so happy to put it up every year.



My husband and I started all these cheesy little Christmas traditions too, so I’m glad our kids will have those memories one day.

#39 Horseback riding lessons and I leased a horse.

#40 Hotdog buns for the hotdogs. If you know, you know.

#41 An original NES. When I was younger, my parents told me that video games would rot my brain. Also, $100 for the console back then was too much. So when I got my own money, hello, eBay.



Also, joke's on them. I married a gamer. The consoles - yes, plural - came with him.

#42 A trampoline. I desperately wanted one growing up but wasn’t allowed as I was told it was too dangerous and my mother’s best friend was a nurse who constantly had kids coming into hospital with broken limbs from trampolining. Obviously it didn’t help that I injured myself on a friends trampoline too but it was without a net. I now have a large trampoline in my back yard (with a net) that I frequently use and still feel kind of bad a*s for owning. The novelty has not worn off even after almost a decade of owning one!

#43 “Empty carbs”. Crackers or bread. Sometimes cookies. I don’t eat them in excess, but some days even just eating them feels like a triumph.

#44 My own tools.



All I wanted to do was help my dad with stuff around the house but he’d always tell me I wasn’t allowed to because it’s “man’s work”. F****r wouldn’t even teach me the most basic stuff, like how to mow the lawn or check the oil in a car when I was a *teenager* cos I wasn’t born with a d**k.



Now I’m a sheet metal worker. I have more tools and they’re better quality than my dad’s ever were, and my grandpa left all his hand tools to me, his youngest granddaughter, instead of his 3 sons.

#45 A samoyed dog. There was a gorgeous one a few houses down that I'd see when walking down the alley to head to middle school. 9 years ago I got me a Sammie puppy!

#46 Hobbies for my kids, the ones they want. I wanted to play sports, and play guitar but was always told "No". I wanted to learn to play literally any instrument, but was denied. I wanted to play Hockey too, but wasn't allowed. It wasn't because of money, I was put unwillingly into other activities that I never asked for or wanted.



So, when my kid asked for cello lessons at the age of 7, they got cello lessons. When my youngest said they wanted to give up soccer for ballet, we swapped soccer for ballet. My only rule is they have to finish the season, they are not allowed to join a team or group and quit part way through (without good reason), they have to finish the season before quitting.

#47 A phone case with flowers on it. I was denied it (with my own birthday money!) because it looked like “old lady curtains”.

#48 An Easy Bake Oven!!!!!!



And yes, cooking a “cake” with a light bulb sucks 😂.

#49 Nutella and Pop Tarts. My parents hated them. I bought both on my 50th birthday. I thought Nutella was too sweet and thick. It was difficult to spread. I couldn't get through my first jar.



Pop Tarts are awesome.

#50 This might sound dumb but for me it was that thing that sits on the counter to hold a roll of paper towels. I was always told as a kid that we couldn’t afford to waste money on one.



Now I have one in every room to overcompensate.

#51 Uncoordinated furniture, non-matching dishes, thrift store clothes, varying colored shoes, garage sale items, dark colored clothes, silver jewelry, etc..



My mom was obsessed with everything being new, perfect, matching, and girl colors. Oh and all jewelry had to be gold. Now that I'm an adult, I can have whatever I want and never wear pink ever again and it's glorious!



She despises that all my furniture was bought via thrift or marketplace, that i don't have a matching dish set, bedding set, or living room set. I see zero point in spending money on brand new things, especially with kids around. I had to "walk on eggshells" growing up for fear I'd break something or spill something. My kids don't get yelled at for breaking a plate or spilling a glass of kool-aid. Because their human and mistakes happen. I also don't lose my mind because I didn't spend an entire paycheck on the matching dishes.



It sound silly, but it's just nice to actually live in my house, and not just be a guest in it.

#52 Land O Lakes Butter. We always had margarine.

#53 In general, we always got the cheapest knock off versions of things. we weren't poor - parents got quality things, but the kids if they asked for crayola would get some s****y knock off too waxy and hard dollar store crayon, or second hand, pre broken, dirty and used crayolas.



Now as an adult i love providing quality and enjoying quality within our means.

#54 More than one slice of ham or cheese on a sandwich.

#55 For me it is the opposite. My parents bought me and my brother nice things, but then fought constantly about money and often times tried to make me and my brother feel ashamed for not showing enough appreciation for it. All I wanted was a functional, safe, and happy home. So, as an adult I strive for minimalism and frugality. I take great delight in being frugal and living as basic as possible. I wear plain cloths, drive a plain car, and do not use credit for anything because f**k keeping up with the Jone's, and f**k my parent's warped priorities.

#56 A house.



My father refused to buy an actual house. We lived in rinky d**k, tin can trailer homes my entire childhood. It wasn't until I reached adulthood that I basically forced him to sign the papers for my Mother buying a not rinky d**k trailer home (14X80 3 bedrooms 2 baths because the paper ceiling was collapsing and the mice had eaten the wiring in the 1960s model tin can we'd been in for 20 years.



Decades of fear of severe storms too.



I bought a house, something my parents never wanted/managed to do.

#57 As petty as it sounds, I buy carton orange juice. Growing up we always had orange juice from frozen concentrate.

#58 Candy at the store whenever i damn wanted.

#59 I painted my walls! We always rented and were never allowed to paint it. But now that we own a house I can paint my walls whatever I want!



We also bought a house with a tree house. I need to fix it up before my little one is big enough to use it, but I'm expecting to spend lots of time in it myself.

#60 Got those science experiments you'd buy from target/kmart where you'd make your own crystals and stuff, was so fun lol.

#61 Princess cake! I'm a guy, so I wasn't allowed it, but pink icing is elite!

#62 Weird as sounds, electric tools, as child i was a mini mad scientist and i was frustrated because i didn't have any tools to make my things.

#63 ADHD medication.

#64 Not me but:



My mom had a porcelain doll from my grandmother, it was very old and a bit fragile.

One day she casually told me she had sold it - I was a bit shocked as I assumed me or my sister would inherit it.

But she sold it to a very old lady (80 years plus). The old lady had several porcelain dolls and told my mom she was very poor when she was a child, never had a doll and always dreamed of having a porcelain doll (but never told anyone). So when her husband died, she started buying porcelain dolls, she loved every one of them and she was truly very happy!



So I glad my mom sold the doll, I know the old lady loved it more than I ever would.

#65 A separate bedroom for my daughter.



This was actually difficult for me to grasp. When we moved into our new flat with a second bedroom and stopped co-sleeping. I had no idea how to set it up. I never had my own room as a kid and lived in a 1 bedroom with my mum and brother. My brother and I slept in the living room on a mattress on the floor that we would roll up after we woke up so the living room could carry on being a living room instead of our makeshift bedroom.



When I set up my daughter’s bed in her own bedroom I almost cried because I realised that I’d never had my own room, so no clue how she was supposed to live in it. Luckily my wife grew up in a house with multiple bedrooms and knew what she was doing.





Oh, also a fridge full of fizzy drinks and a cabinet full of crisps. Also something I never had as a kid but when I went to my rich friend’s houses they always had those on request.

#66 Prescriptions. My parents didn’t like medicine. Lots of natural remedies but no prescriptions.

#67 Megazord figures...my folks were against Power Rangers because "they do karate and that will lead to Buddhism and eastern mysticism"



no, it doesn't, but in house they were never wrong...

#68 In all honesty, baking supplies.



When I (33m) was about 7 or 8 years old I really wanted an easy bake oven. You know the toy where you just put some powder into it and effectively microwave / light bulb "bakes" it's unholy concoction so you can eat it. I thought it was fantastic and then I could have it and make my own food. Yet, my parents and brothers ridiculed me and said it was a toy for girls. Then when I was 13 or 14, expressed that I wanted to be a chef when I grew up - which my mother was not supportive of saying it was women's work while my dad tried his best to be on board. My dad would try to support me but it would always come across as condescending or belittling in my super sensitive teenage years. So I gave up that dream and studied physics in school and became an IT consultant.



It dawned on me when I met my wife that I could learn how to cook and bake better - she is terrible in the kitchen so I took on that role. Now 6 years after taking on that chore of baking and cooking I've rekindled my love of the craft.



I have since purchased multiple cookbooks spanning various cuisines, But I truly enjoy the odd recipes that taste fantastic - carrot pie, tomato soup chocolate cake, mock apple pie, and whole plethora of just strange recipes. If you're curious, I highly recommend the cookbook baking yesteryear by B. Dylan Hollis or the Great depression cookbook written and assembled by the YouTube channel Clara's kitchen.

#69 Chocolate milk and even now I feel guilty about it.

#70 Clothes that weren’t home made.

#71 Crunchy peanut butter. I grew up in a creamy house and my best friend's family ate crunchy. My mom refused to even get me my own small jar. Now, there is always crunchy peanut butter in my kitchen.

#72 All the books!

#73 Decent pads. I was always told they were all the same and to get the cheap ones that felt like I was wearing a mattress between my legs and I bled thru them all the time....I was 21 and had been on my own for two years before I fully understood I could get whatever pad/ period products that I wanted and learned they weren't all the same. So many sheets and underwear ruined for no reason.

#74 A piano. And a fiddle.



Silent no more.

#75 Toilet paper, seriously.



Growing up, my family controlled everything - how much water, food, electricity, even toilet paper I used. They always said I used too much.



Now, every time I grab toilet paper, I take extra, even if I don’t need it - just because I can.

#76 Kleenex, the soft, luxurious kind that feels like a silk sheet against my nose.



Growing up, we used toilet paper or saved napkins from restaurants, rough and far from kind to my delicate skin. In a big family, frugality was a necessity, and we made do with what we had. But now, every time I reach for a Kleenex, it feels like a little indulgence, a small luxury I never knew I needed. It’s more than a tissue, it’s a reminder that some comforts are worth embracing.

#77 Full-size bed.

#78 Grapes. F*****g grapes. They are a delicacy in my mind because my parents would never buy them because they were too expensive. The other thing--beverages in restaurants. We only ever got water.

#79 Andes mints. My first paycheck many years ago I bought a whole pack of them and it was glorious. Also… I’m old.

#80 Bananas. My parents would never buy them. They always complained about the price and how fast they ripen/rot. There's a simple solution to that; eat them. Bananas are not all that expensive, either.

#81 When I turned 18 I drove myself down to walmart and got a case of pop and some sugary cereal(specifically reese puffs)



My mom was really pissed, she called my dad who told her “be happy he’s not buying cigarettes booze and p*rn”.

#82 My own bowling ball. It is coming Wednesday.



Edit: Hammer purple pearl urethane for those who are curious.

#83 Sugary breakfast cereals. Enjoyed them for about 3 days then lost interest and went back to more enjoyable breakfast options. .

#84 Radio Controlled cars, the "hobby grade" ones. And real cars.

#85 I grew up with two brothers and a sister, every time we would go to McDonalds my parents would get us two small fries and makes us share (and no, two small fries didn't go very far between four kids especially when I got too age 10 or so). So now when I go to McDonalds (which is admittedly not often now that I'm in my 40s) I get a large fries (I use to get supersize back when they had it). And whoa to anybody be they family or significant other that DARES reach for my fries. I spent my childhood fighting over fries and that is a red line. You reach for my fries at your own risk!

#86 Transformers Toys. Optimus Prime and Megatron.

#87 I was forbidden to eat the expensive chocolate stuff in the snack closet/pantry. So once in a while, I buy the expensive chocolate mint patties or sticks and squares from Ghirardelli.

#88 Whipped cream. My parents never ever bought it. So every once in a while ( maybe three times a year) I buy it and eat it right out of the can every time I pass the fridge till it's gone.



Sometimes I do the same with frosting, but it's stupid sweet now. Even the cream cheese ones. So that's even more rare.

#89 Dumb thing milk, my mom always made powdered milk, wasn’t a financial thing she just grew up on it and didn’t understand why it tasted so bad in comparison.

#90 Star Wars action figures.



I saw the original in theater and that entire trilogy was my childhood, but we were poor so all I had was a lone Darth Vader figure my mom got from the Salvation Army, but his light saber was bent and his cape was missing.



I still have him though 😂.

