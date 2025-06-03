Not all changes are for the better, however. In an online discussion sparked by u/PrestonRoad90, the members of the r/AskOldPeople group shared their brutally honest thoughts about modern society. They openly criticized the things that are normalized that they believe are actually harmful. Scroll down to check out their opinions.

Things can change quite a bit as the years fly by. Shocker, we know! But the reality is that it’s quite difficult for some people to adapt to changes in behavior and new social norms . Especially if they were used to the world functioning entirely differently for a large portion of their lives.

#1 Abortion bans. Women having fewer rights now than then.

#2 Politicians in democracies just flat-out demonstrably lying and there being no accountability for it.



Utility and insurance etc companies ripping you off if you don't shop around when your contract ends. Loyalty had a value but now it is exploited as a weakness.



Concert tickets costing 100s, or even 1000s of pounds. I get that physical album sales are a fraction of what they were, but I don't remember them costing 100s or 1000s of pounds each lol.

#3 Tipping for every mundane transaction.



Tipping used to be for people doing actual service. Waiting your table at a restaurant or delivering food to your house. Doing your yard care. Something that involved significant action or effort.



Now there's tip jars sitting in front of every cashier.



fwiw, I would prefer to just raise all service employees wages and get rid of tipping altogether.

One of the things criticized in the intriguing online thread was everyone’s obsession with staring at screens “all day.” In many developed nations—where phones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and TVs are relatively accessible—there are lots of questions about the time people spend looking at screens and the impact this has on their health and early development. For example, France has plans to further restrict mobile phone use in middle schools for the entire school day from September for 11-to-15-year-olds. Their devices will be placed in a locker or pouch at the start of the school day and will be given back when it ends, The Guardian reports. “At a time when the use of screens is being widely questioned because of its many harmful effects, this measure is essential for our children’s wellbeing and success at school,” said Élisabeth Borne, the Minister of National Education, Higher Education and Research. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Mobile technology has led to employees being on call permanently. When I started working, once you left work, your time was your own...

#5 Adults, men and women, being perfectly hairless. No thank you.

#6 Wearing pajamas and house shoes out in public. I'm not talking about a quick trip to the store, but purposefully putting on pajamas and house shoes to wear out. Not wearing slips under sheer dresses that don't have liners ( no I don't want to see your thong underneath your church dress).

France had already banned kids from using phones in all middle schools back in 2018. The result was an increase in social interaction, exercise, concentration, and less bullying. That being said, some kids would still sneakily watch videos on their phones during their breaks. Meanwhile, digital devices are banned in primary schools ADVERTISEMENT Now, the line of thinking is that the approach needs to be taken even further, separating school kids from their devices for the entire school day. Many parents and teachers support these changes. “A young person now spends on average five hours a day in front of a screen, but they only spend three hours a week with a book […] Not only is reading going down, but for those who do read, half of them are doing something else on their phone at the same time. All that is damaging to students’ success,” said education minister Borne. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Recording crime or misfortune with your phone and not actually doing something to help.

#8 Playing music out loud in public, especially when hiking or on the bus.

#9 People causing a scene in public. You keep your business to yourself, and if something is upsetting you, handle it privately and quietly.

According to Cropink, the global average screen time is a jaw-dropping 6 hours 58 minutes per day. A whopping 41% of adults spend over 9 hours in front of screens every day. Moreover, young adults aged 18 to 24 average over 9 hours of screen time per day. Some of the biggest worries of spending so much time in front of screens include a higher risk of anxiety and depression, developing sleep disorders, and eye strain. Meanwhile, Verywell Mind warns that too much screen time carries other risks such as weight issues due to unhealthy eating and less physical activity, behavior and mood issues, lower academic performance, less sociability, poor self-image, and even internet addiction.

#10 Kids not being expected to pay attention.

#11 People thinking their uneducated opinion is just as good as that of people who took the time to study and learn a particular discipline. I’m not saying we should blindly accept the word of every professional out there, by all means, get a second or third or even more opinion from other professionals. But no, watching a bunch of online videos isn’t the same as med school.

#12 Staring at screens all day.

What are your thoughts about all of this, dear Pandas? What are some things that society seems to have normalized in this day and age that you fundamentally think are problematic? ADVERTISEMENT On the flip side, what are some changes in modern times that you think are genuinely for the better? Let us know in the comments below.

#13 I am an introvert, but I think things were better when people were forced to interact socially more. People have forgotten how to be polite and respectfully disagree. It’s sad.

#14 No failing grades in school. Just passed along to the next grade.

#15 Implying that everybody needs to be in counseling, and that every emotion you could possibly feel, is labeled and analyzed!

#16 Foul- mouthed kids, well under 15, even 10, in public, in your face, with no repercussions.



Even with parents nearby.

#17 A President who cruelly insults others as easily and frequently as drinking a soda.



A President who twitters his followers the craziest things so regularly that it’s become accepted as normal for his followers. One example of numerous tweets: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”



The more ridiculous and crazy things he says and does, the more his supporters cheer him on.



Referring to immigrants he warns Americans during a televised debate:“They’re eating the pets.” His weird statements and unstable behavior is regularly “sane-washed” by supporters.



Never in my lifetime could I have imagined a convicted felon would be elected as the president of our country.



A President who pardons the criminals who injured our Capitol police officers after they protected the members of Congress.



Never in my lifetime could I have dreamed of a President who would threaten and attack our European allies while cozying up to Russia.

#18 Ghosting people. It was not a word we used because it wasn't something you could really do and if you just bailed on someone and refused to speak to them or see them again you better have a pretty good reason.





Now it seems like if you go in a couple of dates and you don't really feel it, you can just cut someone off without a word and it's honestly cruel.





Related: sending naked pictures of yourself to people. Holy c**p! I came of age in the 90's and this would have been an INSANE idea. Unimaginable.

#19 Misuse of the word literally. Ugh. It's my pet peeve and it's a losing battle.



Ex: "I was literally dealing with s**t all day.". Unless you are a plumber or medical professional, no, no you weren't.

#20 Ignoring civics and the constitution. Claiming religion and freedom are what they are not.

#21 There are plenty of things I don't agree with, but it's not because it was different when I was younger. It is because those things are, in general, bad for people psychologically or society.



One of the biggies is the pride that people take in hating being around other people or not wanting to socialize in general. The idea that other people are too much trouble is not good for anyone. When I was younger, we wanted to spend time with our friends. That included a lot of activities like talking, hanging out just doing whatever, shopping, playing games, etc.



That being said, there are plenty of things that people, in general, didn't agree with or tolerate that are well-tolerated now. I'm not gay, but I never was happy with the way gay people were treated or spoken of when I was younger. I don't believe in marginalizing anyone, particularly for things they didn't choose and were born to be. That is something that I'm glad isn't as it was when I was younger.

#22 I don't think gambling is a "good" thing. The 'normalization" or forced acceptance of gambling on just about everything is taking advantage of people who have a weakness and causes a lot of problems in lives just so a few (including the government) can make money. Gambling ads can go the way of cigarette ads for all I care.

#23 Parents letting their kids behave like unruly monsters in public and not disciplining them.

#24 I was watching a young father on YouTube reacting to Mr. Dressup, an old Canadian kid’s tv show.



Mr. Dressup was playing with a worm and making crafts out of a paper bag. The host said really complimentary things about the show, but said it lacked an educational element. He missed the point- teaching about respecting nature and being creative is just as important as learning your ABC’s.



I think people nowadays are so focused on productivity that they don’t see the value in life’s most simple activities, like digging in dirt and scribbling on a piece of paper. .

#25 Children mis-behaving and not having consequences. Now, every child has a disorder as an excuse for being a brat.



Children run the family now.

#26 Intergenerational fighting.



We were taught to respect our elders which admittedly does have it's challenges. Personally I think respect is earned. However I do think that the people before us know some things we can benefit from. Either by how things were done or how things can be improved upon. Also, younger people have things older generations can learn from too.



I think that blaming "boomers" for (enter grievance here) and/or calling younger generations "lazy" (or whatever) is manufactured infighting that just hurts everyone.

#27 It seems that people never “take one for the team” or suck it up and endure a few hours of being around a family member they don’t like. I can’t stand my SIL but a few times a year I play nice and am cordial at a large family gathering for the sake of keeping the peace. Did it k**l me? Nope. It just seems like now it’s all about someone being labeled toxic and therefore I won’t be around them. I am not talking about physical or mental abuse, never should a person subject themselves to an unsafe situation. I am taking your basic “I don’t get along with them because they are a certain political supporter etc. Just f*****g suck it up for a few hours, not everyone is your cup of tea. Get over it.

#28 Tattoos. On the one hand, I love seeing the creativity and the commitment to people’s interests On the other hand, I grew up with the idea that tattoos were either acceptable because the guys who had them were veterans or completely unacceptable and trashy. My nieces and nephew have several so I know my attitude is stupid, but my first reaction is always a little shocked.

#29 N*zis. Open racism. Oligarchy. Misogyny. Being anti-education, anti-science, anti-American. It's really quite striking as much of this stuff we hear/see in the media today would have gotten people beaten or at least their careers ended when I was a kid in the 70s. Watergate, we thought, was as bad as it would ever get.



Just overall being *mean* to people...that was something bullies did, and they got their asses kicked for it. But now it's a culture all its own, and we elevate people who take glee in making others suffer. It's gross.

#30 The lack of critical thinking skills.

#31 People having p**n in the palm of their hand available at any time, particularly from young ages. That is worrisome.



The other is hard for me but I have to accept that language changes: the common use of phrases such as “between him and I.” I have to bite my tongue from correcting people and recognize the tide has turned. Goodbye, objective case! It was nice knowing you!

#32 Men and women seeing each other as belonging to fundamentally different and somewhat hostile tribes. When I was young, men and women tended to view each other positively by default.

#33 The hatred of immigrants.



Back in the 80s and 90s, we were America. The home of the free and the land of the brave. People that came here were welcomed.





Now we're the home of the oligarchs and the land of the fearful Christo-Nationalists that don't have the balls to accept new company.



We're the trash can organization of what our ideals were back in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. At no point did any president hate immigrants. Even Ronald Reagan was all for immigration.



Now we have a bunch of 70 and 80 year old losers that are filled with spite running us straight to the ground. It's f*****g sad.



I feel bad for so many of our youth that can't figure out their way out of the hatred and mysogony within their algorythm. They're all being brainwashed because they all weren't educated.

#34 Open government corruption. Politicians publicly calling one another names on a whim.



Openly eliminating much needed social programs without fearing the consequences.



Overfeeding billionaires while starving those in need.



OPENLY EMBRACING FASCISM AND NAZISM.



Being proud to be a racist.



Stealing.

#35 Adults using foul language in front of children.

#36 Orange marmalade for a PB&J...HEATHENS!!

#37 Lack of empathy and general idea among young men that the far right is ok, HINT its not!

#38 I feel like people are nosier than they used to be.

#39 The acceptance of using the word "Literally" when the person really means "Figuratively".



Burns my britches.



People who talk or use their phones in a movie theater. I no longer go to the theaters because of it, and I'd like to see movies again!



The fact that libraries are not quiet sanctuaries anymore.

#40 Finding the misfortune of others entertainment, to the point where videos are taken/uploaded and you can hear the person/s laughing. Yes, people have always been bullies and cruel, but now it's on a different level.

#41 Not going to the emergency room because you’re afraid it will bankrupt you.

#42 Not thanking someone for a gift.

#43 Rudeness!

#44 Kids not learning cursive.

#45 Nose rings and lip rings. They are repulsive; also giant ear lobe plugs.

#46 Parents getting involved in every moment of thier kids playing with other kids! I get that sometimes it’s hard to not get involved but when parents get involved in every single interaction and conflict and they don’t let children try and figure it out on their own I truly feel like children are not learning social skills, conflict, resolution, and simply the reality of life that you don’t get along with everybody and not everybody likes you, etc. On my street alone we have 10 children and it’s very clear that some of us stay out of things or we only step in when it’s a pretty major situation and other parents jump in at every single little conflict every single time their kid is upset to the point where they’re even knocking on Our door to discuss the situation. And I see this play out in public school as well. Kids are actually being completely held back from figuring anything out on their own when it comes to the same thing socialization conflict, resolution and now they’re also being sheltered from any potential risk. They’re not allowed to make snowballs on a snowy day, they’re not allowed to run on the pavement at recess… No running at recess are you kidding me? It’s absolutely ridiculous. They’re just being coddled and overly protected at every single turn and we wonder why even the generation a bit older are entitled a lot of the time, can’t handle projection can’t handle the stress of life, etc.

#47 The word f**k, is now an acceptable word, so many people of all ages, but mostly young, use it like it’s any other word! It’s on TV, social media, everywhere!

#48 All kinds of cosmetic surgery, Botox, veneers, facelifts, but lifts, vaginal rejuvenation, ,



Also face tattoos, face piercings and other body modifications.

#49 Not bothering to RSVP. How hard is it to just respond to an invitation? It’s rude AF to not let people know whether or not you can make it. And, no, I didn’t just assume you’d be there 🙄.

#50 Guns everywhere.

#51 Adults playing with children. Our parents loved us and spent time with us at the dinner table or watching a show or going on trips but adults did not play games with children. No adult I knew would play Candyland, or Life with us and the idea that a grown person would get involved in our imagination games was ludicrous. We children played amongst ourselves and had a lot of independence because of it.





I think parents today interfere too much in their kid's games and activities and in their relationships. Let the kids figure out it themselves, they're more capable than you think .

#52 Letting your kids get away with disrespect.

#53 Kids nolonger having freedom to roam and explore



Every now and then in one of the ask subreddits, you get questions like *"Could kids really bike places on their own like in those 1980s movies? Wasn't that just a Hollywood trope?"*



It's heartbreaking.

#54 Being rude and disrespectful. We always had a few but I’m amazed at people’s behavior these days. Young and old, rudeness has no boundaries.

