Scroll down to read the full list and tell us: do you agree with their picks, or do these things actually make perfect sense to you?

Americans took to Reddit to vent about the customs and habits from other countries that just don’t make sense to them. From washing machines in kitchens to milk sold in bags, they had plenty to say.

The world doesn’t run on one set of rules. What’s totally normal in one country can seem downright bizarre in another. And while those differences are part of what makes life interesting, they can also leave people seriously confused.

#1 Don't people take their kitchens with them when they move in Germany? Like, you rent a flat and it doesn't have a kitchen. So you buy and install a kitchen and when you leave that flat, you take the kitchen with you.



That's just ... interesting...

#2 The thing where in some European countries you move into an apartment with ZERO light fixtures, appliances, etc, and when you move you take what you bought with you and hope it all works in the new place.



Edit: some people have mentioned that this also applies to FLOORING???



Moving is enough of a nightmare without having to set time aside to unscrew, pack, and reinstall light fixtures, let alone the F*****G FLOOR.



That is completely nonsensical and I can only assume there is some kind of benefit provided that is being blocked from my brain due to all the freedom* I’m surrounded by.



*guns per capita.

#3 How are you all still smoking? At this point are you trying to get cancer?

#4 I have a ton of European clients who take multi-week trips, often with only about a month between them. When do y’all work? How can we get this lifestyle in the states???

#5 Asians, and Chinese specifically, convinced that being physically cold in any way will make you sick. Got a cold? You need to wear more!. Upset stomach? Put on another layer. Hangnail? You guessed it, more heat!

#6 Eating dinner super late. I visited family outside the US, and they would often eat dinner as late as 9 PM.

#7 Stop pretending racism only exists in America!

#8 The near universal disregard/ambivalence towards cold drinks. Like, what do you mean you don’t add ice to everything? It absolutely blew my mind when I learned that people in China drink HOT water by default. And no, I’m not talking about tea! I basically never even considered that an option.

#9 Building houses with bedrooms that have no built-in closets, so that you have to purchase a closet that takes up floor space.

#10 Squatting over holes in a floor to p*o instead of seating comfortably. I physically cannot squat like that due to busting my knees in college. I don't understand how people can do that without splattering their shoes.

#11 Ceiling fans. Why does no one have ceiling fans? They are remarkable for increasing the efficiency of any heating OR cooling methods. Side note: I'm from the southern US and ceiling fans are utterly mandatory or our elders and children would curl up and die, but actively moving the air around in your home is great for a lot of reasons besides.

#12 How the f**k do so many European cultures drink during lunch on a work day? If I have a drink I’m switching gears mentally, you ain’t getting any more productivity outta me that day.

#13 There are some countries with access to air conditioning that (for the most part) make a conscious decision to not use it.



Like, they can afford the units, they're compatible with their homes, but they choose not to use them.



It wouldn't bother me in the slightest, you do you, but then they're complaining about 80° weather (lol) like there's nothing they can do about it



Edit: it's been 5 hours and I'm still getting replies about this.



If you enjoy the heat, you're not who I'm talking about.



If you don't complain on the internet about it, you're not who I'm talking about.



If it's only hot for 2 days of the year where you live, you're not who I'm talking about.



I'm talking about the people who can afford portable AC units, who have the ability to keep them in their houses, who live in areas where it's hot for more than a month out of the year, who complain on the internet about it, and refuse to fix their situation.



If you don't fit inside those parameters you don't have to reply to this comment because you're not who I'm talking about (:



Edit 2: 15 hours later and I'm still getting excuses (this is exactly what I'm talking about 😂)



A very large portion of the US rents too. It's not a valid excuse. Holes can be patched. Yes AC units can be loud. That's the price you may have to pay so you don't [die of heat stroke.](https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jun/21/heatwave-expected-deaths-england-and-wales-analysis)



Yes they use energy. Most electronics do. Yes it's expensive, electricity costs money. This is another invalid excuse I keep seeing. We use electricity and pay for it here too.



Y'all can keep complaining and coming up with excuses, you're just proving my point.

#14 Had English cousins and family overseas that I visited often as a kid. My cousins raaaaaved about beans on toast. I always turned it down because my brain couldn’t comprehend it being a comfort food. It wasn’t until I was an adult that I actually tried it and I felt horrible for being a little s**t about it. So mostly it’s the weird niche comfort foods a lot of foreigners talk about that don’t make sense to me or sounds gross. I’ll give everything cuisine wise a shot now and I’ve been surprised.

#15 *not* driving long distances





like i get it, you're used to everything being walkable which is awesome....but like....your parents live an hour drive away and you don't visit because it's "a long drive", an hour isn't that long at all.

#16 Brits make toast and then put it in a little metal toast rack. I like my toast when it’s warm, not room temperature.

#17 Think all of America is the same. There are over 300 million people of various cultures living in 50 states with different state governments and education systems. Massachusetts people and Alabama people are both Americans but their approach to life and their culture is going to be vastly different.

#18 England this is for you> there is such a thing as iced tea. It sounds complicated, but really it is just ice and tea. Why do they not drink cold tea?

#19 Men wearing black knee socks with sandals.

#20 I don’t get why non-Americans want to move to America.

#21 Standing basically on top of each other. Been to many countries in Europe and Asia and we give each other way more space in America. Probably because we also shoot at each other way more.

#22 The whole football hooligans thing. We'll s**t talk but we ain't about to fight over it much less going just to pick a fight.

#23 I'm actually scratching my head much more at my own country than what countries elsewhere do, especially as of late.



The formalities of east Asian countries are a bit bewildering though, expectations that you have to uphold for your family, your workplace, etc. Seems toxic to me, but I'm sure they have much more on us when it comes to toxicity - at least they try to care about each other?

#24 Australians who don’t rinse their dishes (and based on a different post I read recently, it apparently happens in the UK as well?) But it’s super common to wash one’s dishes in soapy water and then put it to dry. Either with someone quickly drying them on. towel or leaving them on a drying rack. Either way, it grosses me out. This is the way my MIL does her dishes, and I always was wary if she had done them. Fortunately my late husband understood that I wanted them rinsed (because I don’t like eating the remnants of soap), and did that or used the dishwasher.

#25 Pay to use public restrooms.

#26 Not sure about the whole world, but still don’t get why Europeans don’t have window screens. Minimally invasive and easy solution to keep out all bugs



Edit: didn’t expect this to get so much traction lol. And TIL, window screens are common in some parts of Europe (guess I shouldn’t have generalized an entire continent). Just have always noted the lack of them while traveling.

#27 Why tf do hotel showers not have doors. I dont want a soaking wet toilet.

#28 Just having a conversation with a stranger is normal in america but when I was in Germany I was treated like a weirdo for smiling and trying to talk to people waiting on for the train. In america especially in the south its normal to have small talk with random people be they 18 to 100



Like yeah I'm smiling its a nice day and I want to get to know the people and culture im visiting and the best way is to talk to them.



Why do yall shun friendly interactions with strangers?

#29 Paying for water at restaurants. S**t is as annoying as having to tip.

#30 Laundry in the kitchen still gets me.

#31 Japanese loli culture and how Japanese culture dehumanizes and infantilizes women in general. It's s****y.

#32 My American wife would like me to mention the lack of washcloths at very nice hotels in London. Towels? Yes. One of those towels to stand on? Knock yerself out, guv. Flannel for the shower? P**s off, you’re having a laugh mate. .

#33 I know it's a thing in som parts of America, but I don't understand bag milk.

#34 Make their country accessible to people with disabilities. I understand older countries have more historic architecture to update for a steeper price, but to just not try at all is bananas. Our friends and family in wheel chairs and other movement disorders deserve to be a part of public life.

#35 The general European archetype of the average American makes completely no sense. It goes beyond stereotype honestly. It seems like they genuinely believe that every single American is at least 100 pounds overweight and unable to find a single other country on a map. We’re all just intravenously consuming cheese whiz constantly and unable to read. Crazy how we made it to the moon with those setbacks.

#36 Wow, this road is really narrow. I know we’ve set it for a 100 kph speed limit both ways, and it’d be hard for one car to drive on this road safely, much less two in opposite directions.



But you know what would really ensure no accidents? A four-foot stone wall, two inches from the corner. That way we can make sure none of these cars going 62 mph have any room for error!

#37 Eating a lot and somehow not gaining weight. If I so much as breathe in front of a McDonalds I gain 10 pounds.

#38 Using coins instead of paper money. It just seems way more inconvenient to me.

#39 The driving habits in Africa and India are outrageous. I mean, if you have not driven there, it's so unnecessarily aggressive.



You don't have to be Japan, but come on. I remember being in Ghana, a relatively peaceful and prosperous nation in the 1990s (It's up and down there) and I saw pairs of burned out busses and vans on the sides of the road, crashed and burned from passing going uphill and crashing head-on.



Your system of blinking lights and hand motions don't work that well!

#40 Non-american lemonade is often a TOTALLY different drink than our mix of lemon, water, and sugar. Other countries often mean something closer to sprite.

#41 Base all their knowledge of the US on sitcoms and movies.

#42 Indians bathing in the Ganges right alongside dead bodies, dead animals, and human waste.

#43 Marmite.

#44 Live in flats that have no kitchen space. It's probably a me thing more than an American thing but I need a good kitchen. I need 4 things to live comfortably. A bedroll, a blanket, a bathroom, and enough room to cook.

#45 Putting business hours on ATMs. Defeats the purpose of an ATM.

#46 Family members kissing each other on the mouth.

#47 Stand very close to strangers and touch them without consent. Like bro you don't need to touch my shoulder to tell me to have a good day 😒.

#48 Paying to use public bathrooms. Imagine having to scrape up 50cents or whatever when you’re on the verge of s******g yourself.

#49 I find the obsession with towel warmers interesting. It’s nice, I guess, but I’ve never been like “a warm towel would really be great right now” when getting out of a shower. Especially since there is rarely fans in European bathrooms so it gets so hot and steamy in there anyway.



It’s not a bad thing, just an interesting choice for an appliance in a small room.

#50 I stayed in an Airbnb in Croatia last year that had a weird shape to the toilet bowl, where instead of rounded, there was this large flat area, right where the #2 falls. It was like a ‘s**t shelf’ and it seemed like it was designed by a sadist to prevent the s**t from actually going down the drain when you flush.

#51 Apparently we are the only people who lean on walls. That means everyone else just stands straight if they’re next to a wall like a psycho.

#52 Peanut butter and Jelly. For those who don't know, its almost exclusively an American thing. Like, what the f**k yall doing over in other countries, its so good!!

#53 Eat shark fin soup and similar absolutely stupid and barbaric habits labeled untouchable under the umbrella of “culture”. Culture is a dynamic process and f**k your culture if it’s toxic for those involved.

#54 Carpet in the bathroom/ kitchen.

#55 Acting like they have a say in how we run our country.

#56 I do not understand why anyone prefers Celsius for weather. The difference between 20 and 30 degrees C is gigantic while 20-30 F is not that much of a difference while still being able to register that yes, 20 degrees is colder than 30. The granularity of Fahrenheit is superior for weather in my opinion.



I understand Celsius for scientific purposes (and the metric system is superior even if my brain is wired for our weird Imperial system) but I'll stan Fahrenheit for weather forever.

#57 Numerically: Use a comma where a decimal should be.

#58 Mole. Idk how these abuelitas can throw 50+ of the most random ingredients prepared in the most random way and still get a pretty decent tasting sauce at the end.

#59 Why the half glass shower “curtains”. I can never stop the water going absolutely everywhere especially when with the detachable shower head. Why not a full one like most of USA.

#60 Y’all need to get on the free refill game.

#61 Arriving several hours late to events.

#62 Grocery stores being closed on Sundays.

#63 Treating daily driving like an F-1 tryout. I know I'm not the most aggressive driver but driving in both Italy and Germany made me feel like a grandma.

#64 The whole a/c makes you sick thing.

#65 Idk why people think it's fine that the average restaurant visit can take like 3 hours. This is mainly a EU thing. I'm not saying I need it to be 20 minutes, in-and-out, but a lot of the time the wait for the server and the bill is way too long.

#66 Why do some countries not have a full sized stove/oven? I see people cooking on an induction burner.

#67 The light switch outside the bathroom.

#68 A lot of other cultures won’t eat on the go. Even if all they’re having is a cup of coffee, they’ll sit down at a proper table for it. It’s so strange to me, I love walking around or visiting shops while holding and sipping a coffee, or eating a drive-thru meal in my car during long drives.



Idk about the whole world but southern Europeans in particular will sit around the dinner table for 2-3 hours. Because I wasn’t raised in that culture, it makes me feel anxious. I got s**t to do! Let’s get a move on!

#69 Those ridiculously c**p combo laundry machines that suck at both washing and drying.

#70 Hot countries like Indonesia and Colombia (for two that I know of) almost no one owns a clothes dryer. I get that they can hang dry outside most of the time barring rain but still why would you always want to?



Also in Colombia I've only ever had a hot shower there in hotels. Similar reasoning as above, it's warm enough that tap water temp isn't the worst (it's still a little cold sometimes) but still, hot water is nice to have.

#71 Not having a cappuccino whenever I want.

#72 Love of techno pop. And mayonnaise.

#73 Men in speedos.

#74 Have very strong feelings about what happens in America. .

#75 When they use America comparatively with everything in life.



Why cant you just compare yourself to other countries why does it always have to be us.

#76 Failure to bathe regularly and use deodorant,.

#77 Dealing with s****y plumbing. They're obsessed with rebar housing, but whether it's Poland or Mexico, there's no a competent plumber in the whole f*****g country.

#78 The electricity in Europe makes no sense to me. The fact that there is no plug for a hair dryer in the bathroom….

#79 Why do so many countries drive manual transmission cars? Automatics are so much easier.

#80 Say socialist health care is free… it’s paid for via taxes. Which means you prepaid it. That’s payment. That means it’s not free.