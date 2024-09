So since our guess can be as good as any, Reddit user Tasty_likesugar decided to ask random minds on the internet to share the things they believe will almost certainly happen in the next three decades. Below are the replies they've received.

What Tetlock also uncovered was that people who preferred to consider multiple explanations and balance them together had superior results to those who relied on a single big idea.

Interestingly, the "experts" struggled to perform better than "dart-throwing chimps," and were consistently less accurate than even relatively simple statistical algorithms. This was true of both liberals and conservatives, and regardless of professional credentials.

One of the most famous pieces of research on prediction was done by Philip Tetlock. He asked a group of pundits and foreign affairs experts to speculate about various geopolitical events, like whether the Soviet Union would disintegrate by 1993.

#1 A horrific pandemic that will make COVID look like “the good old days.” I’m talking *Captain Trips* levels of global mortality.



The United States will be particularly hard-hit, as nearly 50% of the population will refuse to mask, isolate, get vaccinated, or take any other science-based action to slow down the spread.

#2 There will be more effective d***s to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's. At least I hope so.

#3 World War 3



I know I sound pessimistic but i truly expect it to happen.



We have too many issues that only will get worse and this will increase global frictions between countries:

Climate Change



Water/Food SHortage



Global Aging Population (a lot of Snowball Pension system collapsing)



AI (pushing all the profits into the 1% and leaving the middle class broke, the Law Makers will make sure UBI won't happen).

#4 The remaining books for Game of Thrones will still not be released.

#5 Scientists will discover life or evidence of life on other planets.

#6 More subscription services.

#7 We *are* going to see some more bacteria beyond TB and a small number of others that are completely resistant to even last-line antibiotics, and *many* more that are resistant to first and second line treatments.



My group just published our first paper on *P. Aeruginosa,* it's the biggest genomic study of isolates from patients that we know; we sequenced just shy of 3,000 genomes taken all across the world.



**All** of them bar the isolates from ONE patient had a group of 6 genes conferring increased resistance to beta-lactams ([all of these](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_%CE%B2-lactam_antibiotics)), fosfomycin, aminoglycosides (eg. Streptomycin) , chloramphenicol, and two different mutations in a d**g efflux pump. The one patient that didn't had the genetic region for the beta-lactam resistance deleted.



Antibiotic resistance already k*lls millions, and its going to k*ll millions more. Most of those are going to be the poor and people living in under-resourced countries.

#8 Climate change will begin to have a significant impact on society, we're already heading towards it and there's really nothing we can do to stop it without a major shift in policy.

#9 Some coastal cities will invest in floating architecture.

#10 If we stay on this trajectory then there will be no middle class.

#11 Mass migration from SE Asia during fatal wet bulb events.

#12 A civil war in Russia, followed by fragmentation into perpetually-warring separatist states.

#13 Something maybe even scarier then the atomic bomb being made.

#14 People 70 and above today will die.

#15 Resource wars.

#16 Mental health will become a focus.

#17 Space debris will be a problem.

#18 Whoever is reading this finding happiness.

#19 8 of “the most important election of our lifetime”.

#20 Half-Life 3 won't be released.

#21 Let's be a bit optimistic



Self-driving, electric cars/buses/trucks becoming ubiquitous

Augmented reality becoming a daily thing for most people, in the form of glasses mostly

Working on ultraportable virtual screens

Alexa-like device in every home coordinating various functions

Cancer becoming a disease we can live with and cure for the most part

True decline of fossil resources because of the availability of dirt-cheap solar power paired with convenient energy storage

Modular nuclear reactors

Wireless self-charging of consumer devices

Nuclear fusion?

Who knows what with AI, this one is truly an open question how far it can go.

#22 We reach 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

#23 Technology getting even weirder than it already is.

#24 My guess is ill still be living off ramen and wishing i had more money for snacks... just a hunch.

#25 We’ll all be using tech that seems like sci-fi now.

#26 People reminiscing that life was better 30 years ago.

#27 There will be a function on the new iPhone that we didn't realize we needed but can't live without.

#28 Another pandemic maybe, sounds scary but could happen sadly.

#29 The retirement age will have gone up again.

#30 Another sequel to Frozen.

#31 AI replaces all entry-level jobs.

#32 All dogs currently alive will be dead, so do something special for your pooch!

#33 The birth rate in developed countries will continue to decline at an alarming rate.

#34 Automation will reshape the service industry.

#35 World hunger, food deficit.

#36 AI-generated art will flourish.

#37 Flooding will displace millions worldwide.

#38 The humankind will invent its way out of the catastrophes we fear today. What will the way be and whether it's better than our current situation or not, I don't know. Also, there will be something else to worry about by then.

#39 More extreme weather events.

#40 Governments will invest more in green infrastructure.

#41 Political tensions will increase over climate migration.

#42 I won't understand the youth's slang, and their music will suck.

#43 The first man on Mars.

#44 No more polar ice caps.

#45 Some animals going extinct.

#46 Me getting married.



I have faith.

#47 People will still be complaining about something.

#48 Many developed countries will run into serious health and economic issues due to aging populations.

#49 More riots in the US, most likely over pricing, or political b******t.

#50 We might be on the moon by that time.

#51 The earth will make 29 rotations around the sun and then some.

#52 1%=free healthcare in america.

#53 1. The era of Trump will end as he dies



2. Semi-‘sentient’ A.I.



3. China economic/demographic crisis



4. A new group of companies will evolve or merge and dethrone FAANG.

#54 Fusion power plants being 30 years away.

#55 Many animal species going extinct.

#56 Augmented reality will become commonplace.

#57 The record breaking global temperatures of 2023 will be cold in comparison to future global temperatures.

#58 Space tourism will become more affordable.

#59 Virtual reality will be mainstream.

#60 More people will live in vertical farms.

#61 The sharing economy will keep expanding.

#62 I dunno but I know I still ain't be able to retire by then.

#63 2000 Pokémon.

#64 The rich, getting richer.

#65 The rest of the movie Idiocracy.

#66 People in this thread being wrong.

#67 Work-life balance will continue to shift.

#68 Virtual worlds will grow.

#69 I'll be dead.