ADVERTISEMENT

Learning is a continuous journey that people go on for their whole lives. Even though we might learn things from school or people, books, movies, and other sources, there might be certain facts we miss out on. It can therefore be embarrassing if we only figure those things out for ourselves very late in life.

This list is full of such realizations from folks who feel a bit sheepish about the apparently common knowledge things they learned later on. Who knows, maybe this might be a learning experience for you as well.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fresh green vegetables including asparagus and leafy greens, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late about healthy eating. I wasn't eating "a sparagus", I was eating "asparagus".

Full_Mission7183 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Colorful pirate statue outside a restaurant, illustrating quirky things learned embarrassingly late in life. I didn’t know pirates were real until I was like 27. Fully thought they were made up characters like leprechauns.

    punkrawkchick , Palle Knudsen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two small ponies with brown and white coats grazing on grass in a natural outdoor setting, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. A pony is not a baby horse. Also, a reindeer is a real animal.

    XtraMayonaise , Darius Wiles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s easy to think that general knowledge is, in fact, “general”—but the truth is that not everyone is as clued in as we think they are. There are some facts about life and the universe that ideally everyone should know, but for whatever reason, they don’t figure them out. That’s okay, too, because there will always be chances to learn these things.

    Sometimes, folks might not be taught such facts in school or have never discussed them with friends. It then becomes difficult to stumble upon the information on a normal basis. People have to actually pick and choose what they want to learn because that decides what they spend their time on. Otherwise, there’s just a vast amount of information to consume.
    #4

    White ventilation vent on beige tiled wall near ceiling, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late about hidden home features. I didn't know the exhaust fan in the bathroom was there to get rid of the humidity in the room to prevent mold. I thought it was there to get rid of the smell.
    I was 68.

    Lost-Meeting-9477 , isaac1112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Close-up of a yellow spotted pufferfish underwater, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late in marine life. Pufferfish fill with water, not air.

    GooseInHats , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bowl of fresh baby carrots on a white cloth, highlighting healthy snack choices and things learned embarrassingly late. I thought baby carrots taste different than big carrot cause the baby ones always seem more wet and I don’t like that….so figured they were also grown differently like maybe they were a different species of carrot - 🥕 turns out they are just big carrots cut up and shaped. I like big carrots 😂.

    Fearless-sparkling97 , pixel-shot.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Apart from all the facts on this list, there are some important life lessons that people need to learn as well. One of the most valuable beliefs is that you are the architect of your own life and that nobody else can control who you want to be. Although many people learn this lesson a bit too late, understanding and following it is the key to living a happy life. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are many such positive self-beliefs that most people aren't taught by their parents or in school. They may then end up becoming adults who harshly criticize themselves or feel they need to conform in order to fit in. It’s therefore essential that kids are taught these things early on so that they don’t limit themselves.
    #7

    Assorted lit candles on a wooden tray creating a cozy atmosphere with warm lighting, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late. That the wax in candles are actually the fuel for the flame. I thought that the wick was soaked in fuel and the wax just melted away to reveal it. I was well into adulthood when I learned this.

    BrainSawce , pvproductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Snow-covered mountains with clear sky and partially frozen lake surrounded by trees, reflecting things learned embarrassingly late. I was an adult when I found out that Alaska is not an island and, in fact, is attached to Canada. All the maps as kids showed Alaska like an island next to Hawaii.

    I swear, I’m a well educated person. 😂.

    crankylesbian , richardmeing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Young man in a red sweater covering his face, feeling embarrassed while standing on a busy outdoor walkway, things learned late I just realized the other day that to “make ends meet” had nothing to do with meat. Like I got what it meant from context but I thought it was like I’m so poor I can’t make ends meat like it was some kind of dish.

    Nolar_Lumpspread , Hurrah suhail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Southern BBQ, we have a dish called, "burnt ends," that's just meat.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It might be funny to read some of the posts on this list and marvel at the fact that so many people were clueless about such basic things. One of the reasons for this could be that schools are primarily focused on academic subjects, and they don’t leave much space for kids to pick up any practical or essential life skills.

    Children need to learn about personal finance, develop social skills, figure out how to manage their time, and also find the space to be creative. When they miss out on so many key things, it becomes a task for them to complete on their own later in their lives. That’s why so many of us are still confused about the fact that a tomato is a fruit and not a vegetable.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Narwhal surfacing in cold water with visible tusk, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late about unique ocean creatures. Narwhals are real. Age 28.

    trite_panda , HunmanArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Roadside memorial with flowers beside a rural road representing things learned embarrassingly late in life lessons. Those roadside memorials are not actually where they buried the person. I always thought that was so disrespectful to just leave people in the ditch where they died.

    Affectionate_Hornet7 , carmonaguerrero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dinosaur skeleton exhibit in a dimly lit museum, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late about ancient creatures. Dinosaur bones in museums aren't real bones only a cast (sometimes smaller displays will be real but they will state so).

    o0PillowWillow0o , foto4440 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s nothing to be embarrassed about if you don’t know some facts or are still learning about the world. Some people embrace the idea of lifelong learning and love the fact that there is still so much for them to figure out. The way to go about this is to always be curious about new things and to keep asking questions.

    People who always want to learn don’t feel any shame or guilt about the fact that they may not know something. Instead, they treat that as an opportunity to learn, and they talk to people who know a lot more than they do. This is actually a very healthy way to figure out more about the world and also get a personalized learning experience. 
    #13

    Small wild animal with fur and long nose in natural grass habitat, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. Bandicoots are real animals and not just the Crash Team Racing character. I was about 27.

    h-frei , JJ Harrison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man in a hat and suit holding a magnifying glass, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late and close examination. I was 25 when I discovered that Sherlock Holmes was not a real person. I was so disappointed and betrayed.

    LupinX96 , saratahmazli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Person dressed as Santa Claus with glasses and a white beard, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late insights. That in “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Santa is the dad in a costume. Until I was mid-20s I really thought the mom was cheating on her husband with Santa.

    heartshapedmoon , bublikhaus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There are just so many facts to learn about the world and the universe that we need to give ourselves a break if we don’t know some of them. It’s time for us to take pride in the fact that there are some silly things we’ve just figured out, so that we can laugh about them and then learn something new.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s why we want you to share the funny things you’ve just learned about. We promise we won’t judge you.
    #16

    Hands holding the sun at sunset, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late with light shining through fingers. My mom is 64 and she just learned that the sun is a star. She thought it was its own thing I suppose!

    accidental-cryptid , jcomp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Young couple sharing a close intimate moment, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late in relationships and life. I vividly remember the moment I realized the “every kiss begins with Kay” commercial was a play on words with kiss literally beginning with the letter K(ay). I thought they were just bold and claiming kisses begin with their jewelry brand. Yes I’m autistic and yes I have more examples, that’s just my favorite and first big one.

    sinistergzus , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sockman avatar
    sock man
    sock man
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is soooo weird - I was thinking this EXACT same thought the other day. Something else I was reading reminded me of that. I was 50 when that light bulb finally decided to turn on 😆

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Man wearing large sunglasses speaking into microphone in studio setting, reflecting things learned embarrassingly late. I thought Charles Barkley the basketball player and gnarles Barkley the musician were the same person.

    maritimer1nVan , fromthe basement Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Close-up of tan boots on grass with blurred casual outfit in the background, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. My shoe size lol I though shoes were supposed to fit snug to the foot, turns out I was wearing a half size to a whole size down lol.

    GooberGlitter , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Black and white cow standing on grass near a calf resting on the ground in a green field with trees in the background. A cow has to have had a baby to produce milk.

    graffito44 , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    You can just twist the deodorant to remove the protective cap instead of wrangling it out with your teeth.

    WannabeChunLi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Close-up of pine cones on a tree branch with green needles, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late in nature. I realised the pickle thing around the same age as you.

    I was 16 when I suddenly realised that pine cones came from.pine trees.

    EggplantHuman6493 , wirestock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    A joyful woman dancing with others in a lively scene, capturing moments of things learned embarrassingly late. That the song i thought was called ice capade by janet jackson is actually called escapade.

    champagneformyrealfr , Janet Jackson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Person practicing calligraphy on white paper, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late in handwriting skills. That the name Liam is short for William.

    Dio_Yuji Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Hand holding wooden spoon scooping cooked white rice from rice cooker, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. How to cook rice without a rice cooker. (Still use one when I can, though. Cause it's just better.).

    crudeheadgearseller , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Young couple looking confused and surprised inside an empty fridge, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. You always find the thing you are looking for in the last place you look. I get that it means it’s the last place because why would you keep looking after you find it. But what I always thought it meant was the thing is always in the last place you would consider looking at to find it.

    Leather-Account8560 , standret Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Close-up of fresh blueberries and raspberries mixed in a container, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late about fruit. I was too old when I learned blue raspberry is just a mix of raspberry and blue berry and not a real fruit.

    Subject-Delta- , Taz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Mont Saint-Michel island and abbey illuminated at dusk, reflecting on calm water, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late. The Normans that invaded England way back? Were from NORMANDY….. I’m not sure why that never dawned on me.

    Smoopiebear , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Young woman in a pink sweater shrugging with a curious expression, symbolizing things learned embarrassingly late insights. How to pronounce "ethereal", i didnt know it was like eth-ear-eal like cereal, i thought it was ether-eel LOL.

    lillianisrude , kues1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person sharing thoughts in a counseling session, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late through open conversation. I was diagnosed with adhd at 40. All the signs and symptoms were there my entire life.

    Ki113rpancakes , pe_jo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    59 years old when I found out New England is NOT a single US state -- it's a region of 6 states. Maybe I thought so because of the New England Patriots?

    VoiceOfSoftware Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    I know absolutely nothing about fashion and my wife watches a show called “Say yes to the dress” about picking wedding dresses. They kept using a term to describe sleeves and after hearing it a dozen times I paused the show and said “JFC! What the hell are CAT-sleeves? Nothing about em looks like a d**n cat”
    She informed me the term is “Cap-sleeves” and now if she seees that sort of sleeves on someone she turns to me and meows.

    kevycakes68 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    That I have curly hair… my entire life I thought o was cursed with dried out, frizzy Hermione hair… turns out my hair has some solid locks when I ditch the brush, avoid combing while hair is dry, and get a satin night cap lol.

    popcornkernals321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I was like 50 when I found out the Everly Brothers were white guys.

    HerschelLambrusco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    That sheep have tails
    I genuinly did not notice they had tails.

    LawAshamed6285 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    I am an educated man in my 40s. I have travelled the world. I have loved and lost. I engage with a wide variety of creative media, so as to expand my understanding of the world while also engaging my mind.

    I was wildly mispronouncing "biopic" the entire time. I am a dolt.

    DJ_HouseShoes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    This one is hard to admit, but how babies are actually made. I learned when I was 16/17. I knew where they come out of but not how they got in there.

    MuchachaAllegra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Person adjusting a cream-colored toaster with bread inside, illustrating things learned embarrassingly late. The numbers on the dial on a toaster are minutes, not levels of toasty-ness. 🤯.

    Valuable-Garlic1857 , Nicola Barts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!