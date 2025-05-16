ADVERTISEMENT

It’s fair to say life doesn’t always come with an instruction manual, and some of the most enduring lessons are learned the hard way. When people were asked to share the toughest truths life has taught them, the responses were quite profound. It’s the kind of raw, unfiltered wisdom that often only comes with time and experience, making one nod in agreement or perhaps reflect on their own journey. These aren't always easy to hear, but they are the genuine, sometimes uncomfortable, realities that shape us. The insights from these 48 individuals certainly offer some serious food for thought, a reminder of the challenges and resilience found in the human experience.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple sitting closely on a wooden bench holding hands, illustrating harshest pieces of when life gives you lemons advice.

Never put your education/ job / plans etc on hold for a boyfriend / girlfriend especially while in college, especially when you’re 19.

ConstructionLower549 , Wyatt Fisher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
erin_16 avatar
GirlFriday
GirlFriday
Community Member
Premium 10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My second biggest regret in my entire life is turning down the opportunity to spend a year studying in France when I was in college. I didn't go because of a boy. I was so stupid to miss that opportunity and I still cringe when I think about it 30+ years later.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Person sitting on a rocky cliff with a dog, overlooking clouds and mountains, reflecting on life gives you lemons advice.

    Happiness is enjoying the things you have, not the things to come.

    6ingiiie , Vladimir Kudinov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    daah😫, yeah you enjoy the things you have and enjoy thinking the things to come

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Young man stressed while working on a laptop covered with programming stickers, illustrating harsh life advice about lemons.

    Working harder at work doesn’t lead to more pay.

    comma_nder , Tim Gouw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    its the same, work hard or work less, same pay each month 😫😫

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Coat hanging on a rustic wooden rack with yes, maybe, and no labels, illustrating tough when life gives you lemons advice.

    That saying NO can save you a lot of trouble down the line.

    manp117 , hans-juergen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Elderly couple holding hands by a riverside railing, reflecting on harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    Listen to your grandparents' stories and ask them as many questions as you can about their lives and family history, etc. All 4 of mine passed when I was too young to truly appreciate any of the above.

    brkmein2biggerpieces , Sheggeor laker/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greynook76 avatar
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    tell that to our GEN-Z's and wait for their reply 🤦‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Minimalist bedroom with a bed and desk, illustrating a calm space for reflection on harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    Buy a good mattress and a good pair of shoes. You spend lots of time on those.

    Quiverjones , Filmreal Studio/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's okay to spend good money on the things that connect you to the ground: shoes, mattress, tires.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    A diverse team in a modern office discussing harsh pieces of when life gives you lemons advice during a meeting.

    Many people in "leadership" positions are anything but leaders.

    hexenkesse1 , Rebrand Cities Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "We cannot all be masters, nor all masters / cannot be truly follow'd." - Iago

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Man sitting alone on a wooden deck by the ocean, reflecting on harsh life when life gives you lemons advice.

    You can have a loving family, great friends, and financial security but still feel isolated and empty.

    Darkfirex34 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Person in an orange sweater sitting by the water, reflecting on harsh pieces of when life gives you lemons advice.

    You can do everything right and fail. Others can do everything wrong and succeed.

    hadrosaur , Engin Akyurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Elderly couple with two young girls outside a home, sharing moments reflecting harsh life advice about lemons.

    That life can take a loved one at any time so cherish those you love, make time for family and friends, and tell people you love them often.

    CheddarCheeseCheetah , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Person holding a glowing neon heart shape in a dark setting, representing harsh life advice and resilience with lemons.

    You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate.… Still chewing on this one.

    UnfitDiscord , Designecologist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't make someone feel anything for you - they have to decide on their own

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Hourglass with blue sand next to a smartphone timer on a vintage movie poster surface, symbolizing life advice timing.

    I think, oddly, the lesson I learned is that there is no such thing as 'too late in life' - at 26, I was homeless, out of rehab, and broke. Things have changed dramatically for the better.

    hockeyjoker , H. Michael Karshis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Older woman with closed eyes standing outdoors in sunlight, reflecting on harsh life advice about when life gives lemons.

    I’ve accepted the past, look forward to the future but always strive to live in the present.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Elderly woman and younger person hugging under blooming tree, reflecting harsh life gives you lemons advice.

    I have learned to live each day as if it's the last. After all, it might be the last.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A serious man in a suit sitting indoors, reflecting on harsh pieces of when life gives you lemons advice.

    My grandfather told me when I was younger, "some people are just born evil and sometimes it's impossible to see them coming." He was right.

    Wonderful_Whereas402 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Older man and boy resting on separate couches in a living room with vacuum cleaner on the floor, illustrating harsh life advice.

    It *looks* like other people are blessed with motivation and self-discipline and make stuff happen. If you sit and around long enough, the angel of self-discipline will float to you and bless you with the desire to do healthy, productive stuff that will benefit you in the short, mid, long term. False. You have to get off your couch and do what you don't feel like doing right now. That's the lesson I had to learn.

    ChibiSailorMercury , Gustavo Fring Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I sit around long enough, SOMEONE will eventually pick up the stuff on the stairs and put it away

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Man in black coat leaning on stone, looking stressed, representing harsh pieces of life when it gives lemons advice.

    You will lose somebody unexpectedly at some point, and it is going to hurt.

    HalfSoul30 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fúck yes, it hurts. Nothing can prepare you for how much it hurts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Woman comforting two young girls on a leather couch at night, reflecting on harsh pieces of when life gives you lemons advice.

    After loving my spouse, my parents, my children & grandchildren, and my friends, I have now started loving myself.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet it should start with loving oneself. Each year I'll ask my students to write down the names of the three persons in their lives they love the most. Almost never do any of them write down their own names. It simply doesn't occur to many to do so; and some are still struggling to love themselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Two people sitting in wooden chairs by a window having a casual conversation about life lemons advice.

    I am not embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman in apron sitting outside a cafe looking stressed, reflecting on harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    When someone shows you who they really are, believe them the first time.

    iamyourlovelygirl , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Young woman climbing a metal ladder outdoors, reaching upwards with a determined look, illustrating harsh advice on life lemons.

    No one is going to save you. You have to save yourself

    thebaddestgoodperson , Samantha Garrote Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is kind of misleading. Yes, someone may save you. I guess you have to be open to the idea of being saved by that person.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Two women indoors, one angrily shouting and the other stressed, illustrating harsh advice about when life gives lemons.

    Just because you're blood related to someone, doesn't mean that you owe them anything. Toxic people are toxic people and you are not required to give them a single ounce of your attention if they are hurting you.

    reddit.com , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Person wearing red sneakers relaxing on a hammock under a cloudy sky, reflecting on harsh life lemons advice.

    Use all your vacation time and don’t feel bad about it.

    mbaue825 , Mateusz Dach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two people laughing together on a couch, sharing moments of life advice in a bright, cozy living room setting.

    You never know when your last conversation with someone will be.

    funkykittenz , Andres Ayrton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Small crumb of comfort, when my wife died suddenly in December I was at least able to remember that our last evening together had been happy, and that during the night one of our cats had been sleeping on her, in her (the cat's) favourite place in the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Group of seven diverse people outdoors smiling and posing together, illustrating harshest life gives you lemons advice.

    2 things:
    - Just because someone is a relative doesn't mean they can be trusted.
    - Don't listen to the opinion of people who's advise you wouldn't take.

    Icy-Maintenance7041 , Craig Adderley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Couple hiking with backpacks overlooking a scenic mountain and lake view, symbolizing life challenges and advice about lemons.

    Not everyone meets their person.

    Throwawaytodaytmr , juan mendez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Young woman laughing outdoors in a windy field, representing harsh life advice about when life gives you lemons.

    You have to create the life you want for yourself. Letting go is a part of life. It isn’t about collecting things you’ll keep forever but experiencing and enjoying them while they’re happening.

    goldenfangg , Felix Rostig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Two men in casual clothing fist bumping outdoors, symbolizing resilience and when life gives you lemons advice.

    I give compliments freely & generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never, NEVER turn it down, just say "Thank You.”

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Anna Pou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Elderly woman with white hair and glasses sitting thoughtfully in a dimly lit room reflecting on harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    That the disappointment of your parents will be far shorter lived than the unhappiness you'll endure by trying to make your life fit their perfect picture.

    BJntheRV , Artem Labunsky/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Two people having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    No matter how much scientific evidence you show some people, they refuse to believe anything that doesn't fit their narrative.

    Ahshalon_Tenisk , Blake Cheek/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hi Galileo! We're the Catholic Church and we'd like to talk with you..."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    A woman with curly hair and glasses shares advice during a conversation about when life gives you lemons.

    Some people just won't admit they're wrong. Don't waste time trying to get them to accept it. Wasted too much of mine own time trying to correct people.

    Zedfourkay , Ave Calvar/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Young man smiling and pointing at the camera outdoors with palm trees in the background, capturing harsh life advice vibes.

    Sometimes the problem is you.

    PersonMcNugget , Flavio Santos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Man sitting on outdoor steps in casual clothing, appearing thoughtful, related to harsh when life gives you lemons advice.

    Listen to your gut instinct. If something feels off about a person or situation, there’s a reason. Believe it the first time and walk away.

    LAESanford , Dushan Hanuska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Dentist wearing pink gloves fitting dental braces on a woman’s teeth, symbolizing harsh life advice about challenges and growth.

    Look after your knees and your teeth.

    Kickstone , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Two women working together at a laptop, one in a wheelchair, sharing life advice and support in a bright office.

    Anyone can become 100% disabled in the blink of an eye. Nothing can prepare you for that.

    ballerina22 , Marcus Aurelius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Young woman with headphones, writing notes at desk in modern office, illustrating harsh life lemons advice concept.

    Don't overpush yourself working at a job that would replace you without a second thought.

    thelaughingpear , The Unmistakables/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Two friends on a couch sharing harsh life advice while enjoying a laptop, reflecting real-life when life gives you lemons.

    Sometimes the people who seem the happiest are the ones that are struggling the most. Be kind, be kind, be kind. I've lost two friends who were always the ones smiling and trying to make everyone around them happy. I think because they understand such deep pain, they try to make sure their loved ones don't ever feel the same.

    Anonymous , Surface/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One valuable thing I learned through several friends and students over the years about those who are contemplating s*****e is to be on the lookout for times when they suddenly seem quite happy and carefree when previously they hadn't. It could ("could," mind you; it's not a given) be a sign that they have made their decision to do so and feel as if a great weight has been lifted by doing so. Seriously. I wish I had known that in one or two times before. Maybe it would have changed what happened, maybe not. But in retrospect I just wish I had seen their emotions for what they may have truly been. Please be aware and never be afraid to be pushy and annoying and persistent in asking how they are and being omnipresent around them. I'd rather be annoying AF than to have them leave a life-shaped hole in the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    An elderly person holding a stress ball being comforted by another, illustrating harsh life advice about lemons.

    Your health can evaporate quickly.

    unurbane , Matthias Zomer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    simaodrew avatar
    Gossameringue
    Gossameringue
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm still wondering if that's a lemon and if a lemon evaporating is a metaphor...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Empty library room with wooden tables and chairs, showcasing a calm space for reflection about when life gives you lemons advice.

    You shouldn’t care what your high school experience was good or bad or what your classmates think of you because who cares about high school after 18? If high school was your peak you have a despicable life ahead.

    TemporaryMine6771 , SOMANEDU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Coffin in a grave surrounded by green grass with a colorful arrangement of flowers on top, reflecting harsh life advice.

    That a death in the family brings out the worst in people.

    NoBodySpecial51 , Stephan Ridgway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two women having a serious conversation at a table, illustrating harsh life advice related to when life gives you lemons.

    People don't want to hear your opinion, they want to hear their opinion come out of your mouth.

    chris6791 , Christina Morillo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Three diverse professionals in a serious discussion, sharing harsh pieces of life advice about when life gives lemons.

    I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , August de Richelieu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If their wrong is making other people miserable, I'm going to explicitly tell them exactly how they're wrong, and what they can do to be right. Be pro-birth for yourself all you want, don't you dare vote to curb someone else's body autonomy. Feel free to be against being gay yourself. don't you dare vote to curb someone else's capacity to enjoy life with someone they love. Feel free to enjoy any religion that brings you peace, don't you dare vote to force aspects of your religion onto others. If none of us spoke up, there would be no peace for anyone.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Older man in workout gear grimacing in pain holding his shoulder on a beach illustrating harsh life advice lemons

    I keep my aches and pains to myself unless specifically asked. It’s nice to share but only when invited. We all have our health issues as we get older but that doesn’t mean we want to hear a non-stop litany of everyone else’s physical ailments.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , avatar lucigerma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man walking alone in an urban plaza wearing a coat, representing harshest pieces of when life gives you lemons advice.

    I walk away from people who don't value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Clem Onojeghuo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Man with glasses kissing smiling toddler, illustrating moments of harshest when life gives you lemons advice.

    It is okay to walk away from toxic family. I am not the monster they paint me as. I can't fix or save them. I can only protect my kids.

    Viperbunny , Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Man in a white shirt leaning against a wall, holding glasses, appearing deep in thought about life lemons advice.

    That you can't please everyone so you shouldn't worry about trying to.

    Hershie23 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Close-up of a vintage globe showing the North Pacific Ocean and a compass rose, illustrating harsh life advice concepts.

    I have realized that I am not “Atlas”. The world does not rest on my shoulders.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Lara Jameson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Two hands exchanging a ten dollar bill symbolizing harsh life advice about money and challenges with lemons.

    I leave my waitress a nice tip (preferably in cash). The extra money might bring a smile to their face. They are toiling much harder for a living than I am.

    UnderstandingOld4276 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm pleased to live in a place where waiting staff as treated as equals. They're mostly properly trained and qualified and paid accordingly.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!