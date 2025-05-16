48 People Share Their Harshest Pieces Of “When Life Gives You Lemons” Advice
It’s fair to say life doesn’t always come with an instruction manual, and some of the most enduring lessons are learned the hard way. When people were asked to share the toughest truths life has taught them, the responses were quite profound. It’s the kind of raw, unfiltered wisdom that often only comes with time and experience, making one nod in agreement or perhaps reflect on their own journey. These aren't always easy to hear, but they are the genuine, sometimes uncomfortable, realities that shape us. The insights from these 48 individuals certainly offer some serious food for thought, a reminder of the challenges and resilience found in the human experience.
This post may include affiliate links.
Never put your education/ job / plans etc on hold for a boyfriend / girlfriend especially while in college, especially when you’re 19.
My second biggest regret in my entire life is turning down the opportunity to spend a year studying in France when I was in college. I didn't go because of a boy. I was so stupid to miss that opportunity and I still cringe when I think about it 30+ years later.
Happiness is enjoying the things you have, not the things to come.
Working harder at work doesn’t lead to more pay.
That saying NO can save you a lot of trouble down the line.
Listen to your grandparents' stories and ask them as many questions as you can about their lives and family history, etc. All 4 of mine passed when I was too young to truly appreciate any of the above.
Buy a good mattress and a good pair of shoes. You spend lots of time on those.
It's okay to spend good money on the things that connect you to the ground: shoes, mattress, tires.
Many people in "leadership" positions are anything but leaders.
"We cannot all be masters, nor all masters / cannot be truly follow'd." - Iago
You can have a loving family, great friends, and financial security but still feel isolated and empty.
You can do everything right and fail. Others can do everything wrong and succeed.
That life can take a loved one at any time so cherish those you love, make time for family and friends, and tell people you love them often.
You can't make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don't appreciate.… Still chewing on this one.
You can't make someone feel anything for you - they have to decide on their own
I think, oddly, the lesson I learned is that there is no such thing as 'too late in life' - at 26, I was homeless, out of rehab, and broke. Things have changed dramatically for the better.
I’ve accepted the past, look forward to the future but always strive to live in the present.
I have learned to live each day as if it's the last. After all, it might be the last.
My grandfather told me when I was younger, "some people are just born evil and sometimes it's impossible to see them coming." He was right.
It *looks* like other people are blessed with motivation and self-discipline and make stuff happen. If you sit and around long enough, the angel of self-discipline will float to you and bless you with the desire to do healthy, productive stuff that will benefit you in the short, mid, long term. False. You have to get off your couch and do what you don't feel like doing right now. That's the lesson I had to learn.
If I sit around long enough, SOMEONE will eventually pick up the stuff on the stairs and put it away
You will lose somebody unexpectedly at some point, and it is going to hurt.
After loving my spouse, my parents, my children & grandchildren, and my friends, I have now started loving myself.
And yet it should start with loving oneself. Each year I'll ask my students to write down the names of the three persons in their lives they love the most. Almost never do any of them write down their own names. It simply doesn't occur to many to do so; and some are still struggling to love themselves.
I am not embarrassed by my emotions. It’s my emotions that make me human.
When someone shows you who they really are, believe them the first time.
No one is going to save you. You have to save yourself
This is kind of misleading. Yes, someone may save you. I guess you have to be open to the idea of being saved by that person.
Just because you're blood related to someone, doesn't mean that you owe them anything. Toxic people are toxic people and you are not required to give them a single ounce of your attention if they are hurting you.
Use all your vacation time and don’t feel bad about it.
You never know when your last conversation with someone will be.
2 things:
- Just because someone is a relative doesn't mean they can be trusted.
- Don't listen to the opinion of people who's advise you wouldn't take.
Not everyone meets their person.
You have to create the life you want for yourself. Letting go is a part of life. It isn’t about collecting things you’ll keep forever but experiencing and enjoying them while they’re happening.
I give compliments freely & generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me. And a small tip for the recipient of a compliment, never, NEVER turn it down, just say "Thank You.”
That the disappointment of your parents will be far shorter lived than the unhappiness you'll endure by trying to make your life fit their perfect picture.
No matter how much scientific evidence you show some people, they refuse to believe anything that doesn't fit their narrative.
"Hi Galileo! We're the Catholic Church and we'd like to talk with you..."
Some people just won't admit they're wrong. Don't waste time trying to get them to accept it. Wasted too much of mine own time trying to correct people.
Sometimes the problem is you.
Listen to your gut instinct. If something feels off about a person or situation, there’s a reason. Believe it the first time and walk away.
Look after your knees and your teeth.
Anyone can become 100% disabled in the blink of an eye. Nothing can prepare you for that.
Don't overpush yourself working at a job that would replace you without a second thought.
Sometimes the people who seem the happiest are the ones that are struggling the most. Be kind, be kind, be kind. I've lost two friends who were always the ones smiling and trying to make everyone around them happy. I think because they understand such deep pain, they try to make sure their loved ones don't ever feel the same.
One valuable thing I learned through several friends and students over the years about those who are contemplating s*****e is to be on the lookout for times when they suddenly seem quite happy and carefree when previously they hadn't. It could ("could," mind you; it's not a given) be a sign that they have made their decision to do so and feel as if a great weight has been lifted by doing so. Seriously. I wish I had known that in one or two times before. Maybe it would have changed what happened, maybe not. But in retrospect I just wish I had seen their emotions for what they may have truly been. Please be aware and never be afraid to be pushy and annoying and persistent in asking how they are and being omnipresent around them. I'd rather be annoying AF than to have them leave a life-shaped hole in the world.
Your health can evaporate quickly.
I'm still wondering if that's a lemon and if a lemon evaporating is a metaphor...
You shouldn’t care what your high school experience was good or bad or what your classmates think of you because who cares about high school after 18? If high school was your peak you have a despicable life ahead.
That a death in the family brings out the worst in people.
People don't want to hear your opinion, they want to hear their opinion come out of your mouth.
I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.
If their wrong is making other people miserable, I'm going to explicitly tell them exactly how they're wrong, and what they can do to be right. Be pro-birth for yourself all you want, don't you dare vote to curb someone else's body autonomy. Feel free to be against being gay yourself. don't you dare vote to curb someone else's capacity to enjoy life with someone they love. Feel free to enjoy any religion that brings you peace, don't you dare vote to force aspects of your religion onto others. If none of us spoke up, there would be no peace for anyone.
I keep my aches and pains to myself unless specifically asked. It’s nice to share but only when invited. We all have our health issues as we get older but that doesn’t mean we want to hear a non-stop litany of everyone else’s physical ailments.
I walk away from people who don't value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.
It is okay to walk away from toxic family. I am not the monster they paint me as. I can't fix or save them. I can only protect my kids.
That you can't please everyone so you shouldn't worry about trying to.
I have realized that I am not “Atlas”. The world does not rest on my shoulders.
I leave my waitress a nice tip (preferably in cash). The extra money might bring a smile to their face. They are toiling much harder for a living than I am.