ADVERTISEMENT

Let's talk about your Costco situation – specifically how that 48-pack of paper towels is currently acting as your living room's most prominent piece of furniture. For everyone who can't resist buying enough snacks to survive an apocalypse or who genuinely needs three gallons of mayo (no judgment), we've found 20 solutions that transform bulk-buying chaos into something resembling organized adult life. Because while your heart says "buy all the things," your apartment begs for mercy.

Bulk shopping without a game plan is like trying to fit an elephant into a Mini Cooper – technically possible but extremely questionable. Between storage solutions that make industrial-sized purchases look intentional and organizers that prevent your garage from becoming a warehouse cosplay, each find helps tame the beautiful beast that is Costco addiction. Turn those mega-packs from overwhelming evidence of your shopping habits into smartly stored supplies that actually make sense in a human-sized living space.