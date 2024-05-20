Is your kitchen feeling a little on the bland side? Spice it up with some adorable kitchen additions that are bound to make you smile. From flipping cute spatulas to the grate-est tea time trinkets, these super cute kitchen finds will turn your kitchen into a quirky haven. What’s more, these gadgets and graters are some of the best gifts as they are useful and charming at the same time. So let’s get cooking with these cute kitchen must haves!

#1 If You Don’t Have Mushroom In Your Kitchen For A Big Funnel, Try This Foldable Small Kitchen Funnel Instead Share icon Review: "I love this silicone funnel! It doesn't take up room in my kitchen tool drawer because it's so flexible. In fact, I keep it out on my stove because it just looks so cute there! Lol." - Tris 💕





#2 The Gracula Garlic Crusher Is A Fang-Tastic Way To Make Garlic Chopping Suck Less Share icon Review: "genuinely wondering where this has been my whole life. This has saved me so much time trying to peel garlic every night (we use LOTS of garlic), it’s very easy to use, and it’s just such a fun gadget to have." - Jenny

#3 You Will Be Cutting Like A Bat Out Of Hell With This Pair Of Elizabat Kitchen Scissors Share icon Review: "I love these! They have rubber on the finger holes which makes them very comfortable to use & they are sharp. Gets the job done & looks cute doing it!" - Vaden



#4 Mr. Crabs Aint Got Nothing On This Red Silicone Crab Utensil Holder Share icon Review: "This thing is absolutely adorable. Moving on from that I use it mostly to keep my pots from boiling over. It fits well on a variety of pots and stays put." - Kate Bradford





#5 The Skully Silicone Basting Brush Is One Skeleton You DO Want In Your Closet Share icon Review: "I love this basting brush. Have classically used paint brush style basting brushes, but the bristles tend to absorb the basting liquid. This doesn’t happen with skully. It’s super easy to clean and very fun to use." - Bebo



#6 More Nessie, Less Messie With This Charming Loch Ness Monster Ladle Share icon Review: "This is the cutest ladle ever. Made of durable great quality materials and is just like the ad. Definitely a conversation starter . So cute and yes She stands alone." - Baella





#7 A Monster Pasta Container Is The Perfect Place To Keep Your Spook-Ghetti Share icon Review: "We like this container. It’s cute and very useful. The bottle is made of glass and the monster lid is made of plastic. We are happy with this purchase and may come back and buy more." - YH

#8 This Cat Scrubby Sponge Holder Is Your Purr-Fect Kitchen Companion Share icon Review: "It’s cute. It works. I don’t want the sponge to be wet all the time so this was my solution. It holds really well with the suction cup behind it. The pink sponge is from the company. it’s really soft but I prefer the Scotch brand. It’s a great value." - Ken



#9 You Won’t Bee-Lieve How Cute This Bee Shape Toothpick Dispenser Will Look In Your Kitchen! Share icon Review: "This is the coolest, best quality kitchen gimmick I’ve bought in a long time. It’s perfection. And I don’t use toothpicks much at all. I’m buying an extra one just so I can have one on hand as a potential hostess / gift for a friend. It’s good quality, beautiful wood grain, no rough or raw edges, practical, functional and a great conversation starter." - ESellers

#10 If You Struggle With A Smelly Fridge, This Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer Is A God Scent! Share icon Review: "I’m always looking for ways to find whimsy and joy in every day life. This little guy makes me smile every time I open the refrigerator. He keeps the fridge smelling fresh and it’s great you can refersh the baking soda every- i’m super happy I upgraded from that box of Arm & Hammer!" - BrainyChick

#11 When Life Gives You Lemons, Shove Then Into This Adorable Crocodile Shaped Lemon Squeezer Share icon Review: "Honestly I originally got this just because it was cute, but I was blown away by how well it works! It takes less effort than our old lemon juicer! AND it gets more juice out!" - Natalie



#12 This Rhino Knife Sharpener Will Ensure That Your Blades Are Always Battle Ready Share icon Review: "The littlest rhino I know is an amazing knife sharpener! Easy to use - requires two hands - but this little thing does a great job sharpening cutlery. It arrived a day ahead of schedule, too!" - Steve Rouse





#13 Get Every Last Morsel Out Of Your Jar With This Splatypus Jar Spatula Share icon Review: "I love cute kitchen gadgets and this is about as cute as you can get. It is great for getting the last bit of jelly out of the jar and easily spreading it out on my toast.

If you like quirky thinks you should love it!" - Amazon Customer





#14 Keep The Mess To A Bear Minimum With This Nifty Stainless Steel Grater Box Share icon Review: "It's a cute addition to the kitchen. I cook a lot so it's not an efficient item if you are making a lot of food for a big crowd but when you are making just one or two servings and need a few shreds, this is the tool for it. Leave the box grater in the cabinet and this little guy out on the counter for quick shredding." - Luther-sMom

#15 This Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer Is Our Kind Of Magic Mushroom Share icon Review: "Fits perfectly in our egg compartment & makes our fridge smell fresh. I love that I don't have to leave a whole box of baking soda in the fridge that will eventually deteriorate because of the moisture." - Claire

#16 Get Your Paws On These Silicone Cat Paw Kitchen Tongs To Avoid Scratching Your Cookware Share icon Review: "I love the attention to detail on theses the paw pads inside the tongs are so cute. They were smaller than I though but would be great for ice cubes or small deserts. Bought for a cat loving friend as a gift. She loved them." - Shivs

#17 These Knives With Fruit Decals Are A Cut Above The Rest Share icon Review: "These knives are really sharp and make cutting/chopping/paring a breeze! The fruit designs are fun! My husband is in the produce industry and bought another set for work, lol" - Donna McDaniel

#18 Over Or Undercooked Meat Is A Hell Of A Thing… But This Hell Done Meat Digital Thermometer Will Help You Avoid Any Scary Surprises! Share icon Review: "This is the first cooking thermometer I’m using and I got it coz it’s soo cute and there’s a nice cover to it too for storage! Overall, works great and helps me get my meat cooked to perfection!" - Ratna

#19 Sometimes It’s Ok To Keep All Your Eggs In One Basket. As Long As It Is The Peleg 3-In-1 Cooking, Serving And Storage Basket Share icon Review: "Great way to hard boil eggs..easy to put eggs in & out of boiling water & cold water & you can then store them in fridge after they are cooked & makes me smile when i see them ...really look like penguins! So cute...have given as gifts & they have loved them also." - Amazon Customer

#20 This Flower Dish Brush With Vase Will Help You Have A Bloomin Good Time Doing The Dishes Share icon Review: "Not gonna lie, I have barely used it, but this is so cute I just had to get it. Doesn't take up much space on my tinyyyyyyy kitchen counter and works like a charm." - Mecca-Amirah Jackson

#21 If You Are Feline Like Pizza Tonight, Grab Your Adorable Kitty Pizza Cutter Share icon Review: "This did a wonderful job cutting my large pizza. It slides smoothly, no hanging up. It has a nice grip on the cat. This would make a great gift for anyone who loves pizza and is a cat lover in your life." - wblisspd1114





#22 What Sorcery Is This? A Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser All In One! Share icon Review: "This little witch is so whimsical and yet helpful! I love seeing it in the kitchen! It makes me smile. Can’t have too much whimsy, or too many smiles." - Dani Elle





#23 This Adorable Sombrero Shaped Bottle Stopper Will Have You Cheering ‘Ole!’ Share icon Review: "I gave it as a gift and the person loves it! So fun to use and is a little bit of a conversation piece! I would buy it again for another gift!!" - bronwyn ray

#24 You Will Have A Whale Of A Time In The Kitchen With This Whale Shaped Strainer Share icon Review: "This is my favorite strainer. It is sturdy and holds up to a good amount of pasta. It works great and is easy to clean and store. I love the fun design and how little space it takes up in the drawer and it fits easily on the tap rack of dishwasher to clean." - M C.

#25 You’d Better Keep An Eye On This Sweet Nessie Tea Spoon Or You Might Never See It Again Share icon Review: "Absolute perfect size for a cup of tea or coffee.

It's so cute! It's the new favorite spoon in our house and gets used for more than just coffee, hot cocoa and tea.

Really good quality, sturdy and won't bend." - nicolette

#26 These Doggie Bag Ties Are The Paw-Fect Products To Keep Your Food Fresh Share icon Review: "I'm a sucker for dog-themed articles, so I had to try this. I was delighted to find that it works VERY well to secure bags, even bags that are stiff. Plus I get to smile when I open the bag! And it was inexpensive." - Ann R. Howie HAS

#27 This Caterpeeler Will Worm Its Way Into Your Heart Share icon Review: "This peeler is so cute it's ridiculous. I love it. Honestly, I totally picked it just for the design, but it's also sharp, effective, and easy to hold and manipulate. A win all around!" - Emma Scott

#28 You Will Want To Leap Into Action To Do The Dishes Thanks To This Adorable Froggy Sponge Holder Share icon Review: "I completely love this little frog sponge holder. So cute - bought it as a gag gift but I have to say I love the functionality of it! Allows the sponge to dry out and keeps it out of the sink. fits average kitchen sponges fine." - Sandra

#29 This Adorable Bear Tea Mug Will Make Every Cup Of Tea Beary Special! Share icon Review: "I wanted glass cups for my nespresso machine and found the upside down bear. So cute! The glass isn’t hot to the touch and my coffee is warm. 10/10, would buy again." - Sandi Congleton

#30 This Silicone Egg Separator Is No Yolk, It Works Incredibly Well! Share icon Review: "I bought this for a friend because I thought it was cute and funny. I did not expect that it would work as well as it does. It's great! Sucks up only the yolk without damaging the yolk. It's so fun! The friend I gave it to loves it too. I might have to get another one." - Jacqueline M. Nowak

#31 Add A Dash Of Magic To Your Bakes With This Unicorn Shape Sprinkles Shaker Share icon Review: "Super cute gift I packaged with cookies, sprinkles, and frosting for a secret santa gift! I plan on purchasing my own soon because I loved it so much!" - Haley

#32 Ototo Wave Spoon Rest : Serves Up! Share icon Review: "This spoon rest is just FUN. It looks like the ocean waves, a small boat is out to sea, and there's your spoon rest making sure your kitchen counter doesn't get dirty. I really like that it can be used for multiple kitchen tools as opposed to the standard one-spoon spoon rest. Very helpful and usable!" - E. C.

#33 Be Still My Beating Casserole Dish! This Heart-Shaped Pot With Lid Has Us Lovestruck Share icon Review: "It’s pink, it’s a heart, it has gold hardware and it’s cast iron! What more can you ask for? It’s absolutely perfect and washing it was a breeze! I loved it so much I immediately ordered a second one. We are a family of 4 and the size is perfect for most meals.

Would also make the most perfect gift." - The Ackermans

#34 The Can-Do Manual Can Opener Adds A Touch Of Nostalgia To Your Kitchen Share icon Review: "I love unique items whether for kitchen or bathroom …. they are fun to use and display. Not only was the price great it also works perfect for me !" - Lilly R.





#35 There Is Nothing Llame About This Fuzzy Llama Wine Bottle Cover ! Share icon Review: "Completely unnecessary to own, but LOOK HOW CUTE IT IS 🫶🏻" - Megan

#36 Beardy Gnome Dish Brush : Lots Of Dishes? Gno[me] Problem! Share icon Review: "This cute kitchen scrub brush is a total game-changer! Its compact size and charming design make cleaning a breeze, adding a touch of fun to my kitchen chores. Plus, it's effective at tackling even the toughest messes. A must-have for anyone who wants to make cleaning a little more enjoyable. Solid five stars." - J.M.



#37 Eggspand Your Scrub Daddy Family With These Scrub Daddy Special Edition Spring Sponges Share icon Review: "You can’t go wrong with buying scrub daddy. Been using them for years. They last a long time. Put them in dishwasher. Clean up perfect. It’s great to get them on Amazon. No running to store to pick them up. Price is very good." - Jean Kulp

#38 These Hot-Dog Oven Mitts Will Keep Your Paws Protected Share icon Review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this brand. Every single item that I’ve bought from them has been super cute and worked phenomenally, including this one. It provides good protection to my hands while looking super adorable. When I wear them I don’t feel any heat from the pans or baking sheets." - Robert Faw

#39 Cactus Shaped Ceramic Utensil Holder ; If You Still Don’t Know The Difference Between Desert And Dessert Share icon Review: "I'm incredibly happy with this purchase! I'm in the middle of decorating my laundry room and the theme is cacti! I'm using this utensil holder as a lint disposal. Super cute! Very sturdy." - C. Moracco

#40 Eggspect Perfect Eggs Every Time Thanks To This Egg Timer Pro Share icon Review: "Who know they don't sell these in stores anymore and I wish I had purchased sooner! It is quite easy to read and eggs always come out perfectly! Definitely recommend!" - Amazon Customer



#41 The Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator : Your New Favorite Companion When Baking A Pie Share icon Review: "These are adorable but they also nest perfectly so really are practical. They are exactly the measurement they say they are and I am super happy with them. They make me smile every time I see them." - Love to Cook

#42 Spice Up Your Taco Tuesday With These Cactus Shape Taco Holders Share icon Review: "My husband loves that his tacos stand up on his plate. It was a 4 pack so I should have gotten another set because he uses all 4 of them and my tacos have to lay down." - Mystery Woman

#43 This Monkey Shaped Banana Hanger Will A-Peel To Everyone In Your Home! Share icon Review: "This adorable piece sits on my dining room table well and holds six bananas without tipping over. It is a cute conversation piece that is enjoyed by all. You MUST buy this product!!" - Laura Sira

#44 Even American Cheese Needs Some Love So Store It In This Adorable Moo Cow Sliced Cheese Container Share icon Review: "It's a cheese slice storage box and its painted up like a cow with a lil cow face up front. What more do you people want?! It's cute! And hold 24 slices of cheese. Definitely not hard to use. Very sturdy and well made. Makes a wonderful addition to any fridge!" - A. Flowers

#45 No Price Is Too Steep To Own This Adorable Quack Duck Shape Tea Infuser Share icon Review: "I love this little tea infuser. Packs the right amount of tea and floats great around the cup adding a little whimsy to my day. I have to say it is quite sturdy as I mistakenly sent it flying off its perch on the back of my stove, it hit the ceramic stove and then the floor and to my delight there was no damage. Quite sturdy!" - Paula J

#46 You Will Be Berry Sorry You Didn’t Buy This Farmhouse Ceramic Berry Basket Sooner Share icon Review: "These Containers are so pretty! I can store berries and other fruit in these and then bring them to the table for serving. My family loves them, too." - Debra K SwanShip

#47 This Microwave Heating Pad Is Perfect For Tired Hands That Have Been Cooking All Day Share icon Review: "Absolutely love this! Ordered one for a gift and one for myself. The sent is mild and comforting. You want to use it even when it's not heated . It's adorable and fun . Loving the sweet note card in the box from the company♡" - Amazon Customer



#48 A Japanese Character Ramen Bowl With Chopsticks Will Elevate Even The Most Humble Packet Of Top Ramen Share icon Review: "Bought it for the wifey and it looks good. Nothing to complain about here. Worth the purchase. The chopsticks that go with the bowl are perfect for rice and Asian cuisines. 😋" - Brian

#49 Mooooove Over Boring Butter Dishes; This Adorable Cow Detail Butter Dish Will Spread The Joy! Share icon Review: "I love this butter dish! It's very well packaged and is just adorable. I was looking for a cute plastic butter dish and this one fits the bill perfectly. I believe it would hold a whole pound of butter, but I've only put 2 sticks (1/2 pound) in it. I got 2 -- one sits by the stove and one is on the counter. Definitely worth the 5 stars!" - Catherine Zeien

#50 This Fun & Functional Cherry Pitter Is Cute To The Core Share icon Review: "I LOVE this!! We live in cherry harvest land and this is heaven sent. I like it because my kids (age 2&6) can easily use it. It’s easy to clean and keeps your counter clean- no drips and splats of cherry juice flying everywhere when you press the pit out. Absolutely no complaints." - Amazon Customer

#51 This Sunflower Kitchen Paper Towel Holder Is Giving Us All The Cottage Core Vibes We Need! Share icon Review: "I was looking for a paper towel holder that would hold a big roll and I am glad that I found this one. It looks exactly like the picture and it’s super easy to install. Highly recommend!" - Amazon Customer