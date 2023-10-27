ADVERTISEMENT

Professionals are professionals for a reason. Most things in life are endlessly more complex than they might seem on the surface. If you will forgive the pun, surfaces are a great example, something we hardly even think about until it’s time for some deep cleaning.

The TikTok account of a New Zealand cleaning service went viral when they shared the things they would do and avoid doing based on their professional experience. From the size of drains to the materials used to put together a kitchen, take note for the next time you are designing. So be sure to upvote your favorite tips and comment your thoughts.

More info: TikTok