Professionals are professionals for a reason. Most things in life are endlessly more complex than they might seem on the surface. If you will forgive the pun, surfaces are a great example, something we hardly even think about until it’s time for some deep cleaning. 

The TikTok account of a New Zealand cleaning service went viral when they shared the things they would do and avoid doing based on their professional experience. From the size of drains to the materials used to put together a kitchen, take note for the next time you are designing. So be sure to upvote your favorite tips and comment your thoughts. 

Would Do - Ceiling High Kitchen Cabinets

This will avoid dust and grease buildup, plus more storage.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Spiral Kitchen Tap

Looks great and professional. However, dust and dirt accumulate a lot in between spirals.

leaderscleaning Report

Judes
Judes
8 hours ago

What is the point of the spiral? Other than looks.

Wouldn't Do - Mirror Behind A Tap

Just catches all the splashes.

leaderscleaning Report

The first time you start living by yourself, you become ​acutely aware of just how hard it can be to clean things. You end up with a never-ending war with dust and humidity, windows that get dirty milliseconds after you clean them, and nooks buried so deep it's easier to “forget” to clean them. 

And the moment you start to think you might be winning, you learn why vacuuming and a mop are not the same as deep cleaning. This process can be so time-intensive and require so much specialist equipment and chemicals that people can and often do simply hire professionals, like “Leaders Cleaning,” who made the videos featured here. 
Would Do - Shower Without A Glass And With Larger Tiles For Less Grout

leaderscleaning Report

Would Do - Electric Or Induction Cooktop

Needs only a quick wipe after each use. What a dream.

leaderscleaning Report

Kathleen McGann
Kathleen McGann
12 hours ago

I used to prefer gas to electric range tops. I've had induction in my last two apartments. I'll never go back to gas!

Wouldn't Do - Corded Wooden Or Metal Blinds

Corded wooden or metal blinds get tangled, collect dust, dirt and mold. Very, very, very hard to clean.

leaderscleaning Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
13 hours ago

I 100% hate venetian blinds. Whoever invented them deserves a special place in hell.

The most common “evil” one might encounter is black mold, which absolutely loves to show up wherever there is but a little too much moisture. As a child, you may have not even realized that those black areas in a less-than-tidy bathroom were mold. Perhaps it’s dirt, mud, or just general grim, you could have thought to yourself. 
Would Do - Bath Attached To The Wall

If not attached, there is water, dust, and mold in this little gap between the wall and bath.

leaderscleaning Report

Cathy
Cathy
13 hours ago

I have a free standing bath in a tiny bathroom. I would definitely not recommend this. You just cannot clean it. I just clean what I can see and try not to think about the rest.

Wouldn't Do - Black Glass Top Table Or Furniture

Reflects dust so much, even when cleaned frequently.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Black Granite Sink

Hard water stains are real. After it's stained, really hard to clean.

leaderscleaning Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
13 hours ago

hard water stains can be removed with acids and/or shaving cream.

Despite being so ubiquitous, black mold is disproportionately bad for humans. Besides looking gross, there are a number of links between the presence of mold and respiratory issues. While scientists have yet to discover a hard correlation between the two, there does seem to be enough secondary evidence to suggest having random black mold in your corners is bad. 

Wouldn't Do - Stainless Steel Bench Top

Requires a lot of polishing for a clean look. Best for commercial kitchens.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Long Shower Drains Inserts

Looks sleek, however, collects all the hair and dirt really fast. Also gives an odor if not cleaned often.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Open Plan Range Hood

Collects grease and dust. At the same time, hard to reach the top.

leaderscleaning Report

Ritchat
Ritchat
12 hours ago

Can confirm. I hate it. Looks dusty and greasy again just a few days after cleaning.

While you can physically scrub away mold, without chemicals, you are unlikely to fully eradicate it. While this can be done at home, it’s one reason why it can be beneficial to contact professionals. Black mold can regrow in as little time as 24 hours, so imagine working all day only to be defeated by some fungus in roughly a day's time. 
Would Do - Rimless Toilet

My favorite. So easy to clean and no place for germs to breed.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Round Shower Cabin

Harder to clean. Squeegee and get into sliding fixtures. Could save space but would keep as a last resort.

leaderscleaning Report

NewBird
NewBird
11 hours ago

Currently have this, wouldn't get it again. Why do they make bathroom fittings that are so hard to clean?!

Wouldn't Do - Kitchen Rug

Looks good but gets dirty constantly with all the cooking.

leaderscleaning Report

arthbach
arthbach
13 hours ago

There are rugs specifically designed for kitchens. They are machine washable.

After a few years of maintaining your own place, it gets easier to spot potential issues. From weird shapes and surfaces to easily stained materials, there are so many pitfalls. For the same reason that we don’t wear white every day, it’s worth thinking about every design choice from the perspective of “How will I clean this?” and “How will this look after a year of use?”
Would Do - Any Non Reflective Splashback

Non-reflective surface leaves less to no streaks during cleaning.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Glossy Floor Tiles

Really prone to streaks.

leaderscleaning Report

Wouldn't Do - Matte And Black Matte Kitchen Cabinets Or Anything Matte

The moment you touch it, it leaves marks. Especially hard to clean oily stains. Looks stunning though.

leaderscleaning Report

Would Do - Kitchen Appliances In The Pantry Cabinet

Appliances all on display require more frequent cleaning.

Easier to place them in the cabinet and do a maintenance clean.

leaderscleaning Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
13 hours ago (edited)

trouble is, the toaster heats the shelf above it and eventually cracks the melamine. The kettle boils water and the steam eventually gets through the tiny cracks in the seams of the melamine and makes the chipboard wood inside swell up from the damp, bursting the shelves. It's a really really stupid idea. Experience has taught me these things.

Would Do - Integrated Range Hood

Looks seamless and avoids dirt buildup. Only filters need to be washed manually or in the dishwasher on a low, medium heat short cycle.

leaderscleaning Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
10 hours ago

But! Do clean the undersides of the cabinets, adjacent to the range hood, from time to time.

Wouldn't Do - Pocket Like Kitchen Handles

Rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside. It is also a mission to do it.

leaderscleaning Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
12 hours ago

No matter what type of handle you like, it is worth knowing that brass has natural antibiotic properties.

Would Do - Modern Wooden Kitchen Cabinets Finish

In my opinion, it leaves less streaks and hides fingerprints well.

leaderscleaning Report

Kill-Bunny
Kill-Bunny
16 minutes ago

Nope. They are good while they are new, but most of them age pretty poorly and eventually all those nooks and crannies become too difficult to clean. We bought apartment with "wood finish" kitchen like that. A nightmare.

Wouldn't Do - Velvet Furniture

These are so beautiful, but almost never looks neat unless you don't sit or touch it. Leaves messy marks after every touch.

leaderscleaning Report

Would Do - Countertop Integrated Vanity

Easy to clean and wipe down right to the sink. Splashes are contained on the surface and don't go all around the walls.

leaderscleaning Report

PleasantCrocodile
PleasantCrocodile
7 hours ago

Now it's just missing the integrated sink (which is why stainless is my go to.) Sink corners get absolutely nasty.

Would Do - Shutter Blinds

If you still decide to have blinds, shutters are easier in maintenance.

leaderscleaning Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
12 hours ago

I'll second that. When you're cleaning, the rigidity of shutters definitely makes things easier.

Wouldn't Do - Ceiling High Wardrobe Mirrors

As it's used often, there are always fingerprints and it's hard to polish at the very top.

leaderscleaning Report

Quirinus
Quirinus
12 hours ago

Do you live with the Slenderman? Why would there be fingerprints at the very top? :D If you have proper grip strips (sorry, no clue how to call those things) on the side, you don't even have to touch the mirror

