26 Things This Professional Cleaner Refuses To Have In Their Home
Professionals are professionals for a reason. Most things in life are endlessly more complex than they might seem on the surface. If you will forgive the pun, surfaces are a great example, something we hardly even think about until it’s time for some deep cleaning.
The TikTok account of a New Zealand cleaning service went viral when they shared the things they would do and avoid doing based on their professional experience. From the size of drains to the materials used to put together a kitchen, take note for the next time you are designing. So be sure to upvote your favorite tips and comment your thoughts.
More info: TikTok
This post may include affiliate links.
Would Do - Ceiling High Kitchen Cabinets
This will avoid dust and grease buildup, plus more storage.
Wouldn't Do - Spiral Kitchen Tap
Looks great and professional. However, dust and dirt accumulate a lot in between spirals.
Wouldn't Do - Mirror Behind A Tap
Just catches all the splashes.
The first time you start living by yourself, you become acutely aware of just how hard it can be to clean things. You end up with a never-ending war with dust and humidity, windows that get dirty milliseconds after you clean them, and nooks buried so deep it's easier to “forget” to clean them.
And the moment you start to think you might be winning, you learn why vacuuming and a mop are not the same as deep cleaning. This process can be so time-intensive and require so much specialist equipment and chemicals that people can and often do simply hire professionals, like “Leaders Cleaning,” who made the videos featured here.
Would Do - Shower Without A Glass And With Larger Tiles For Less Grout
Would Do - Electric Or Induction Cooktop
Needs only a quick wipe after each use. What a dream.
I used to prefer gas to electric range tops. I've had induction in my last two apartments. I'll never go back to gas!
Wouldn't Do - Corded Wooden Or Metal Blinds
Corded wooden or metal blinds get tangled, collect dust, dirt and mold. Very, very, very hard to clean.
I 100% hate venetian blinds. Whoever invented them deserves a special place in hell.
The most common “evil” one might encounter is black mold, which absolutely loves to show up wherever there is but a little too much moisture. As a child, you may have not even realized that those black areas in a less-than-tidy bathroom were mold. Perhaps it’s dirt, mud, or just general grim, you could have thought to yourself.
Would Do - Bath Attached To The Wall
If not attached, there is water, dust, and mold in this little gap between the wall and bath.
Wouldn't Do - Black Glass Top Table Or Furniture
Reflects dust so much, even when cleaned frequently.
Wouldn't Do - Black Granite Sink
Hard water stains are real. After it's stained, really hard to clean.
hard water stains can be removed with acids and/or shaving cream.
Despite being so ubiquitous, black mold is disproportionately bad for humans. Besides looking gross, there are a number of links between the presence of mold and respiratory issues. While scientists have yet to discover a hard correlation between the two, there does seem to be enough secondary evidence to suggest having random black mold in your corners is bad.
Wouldn't Do - Stainless Steel Bench Top
Requires a lot of polishing for a clean look. Best for commercial kitchens.
Wouldn't Do - Long Shower Drains Inserts
Looks sleek, however, collects all the hair and dirt really fast. Also gives an odor if not cleaned often.
Wouldn't Do - Open Plan Range Hood
Collects grease and dust. At the same time, hard to reach the top.
While you can physically scrub away mold, without chemicals, you are unlikely to fully eradicate it. While this can be done at home, it’s one reason why it can be beneficial to contact professionals. Black mold can regrow in as little time as 24 hours, so imagine working all day only to be defeated by some fungus in roughly a day's time.
Would Do - Rimless Toilet
My favorite. So easy to clean and no place for germs to breed.
Wouldn't Do - Round Shower Cabin
Harder to clean. Squeegee and get into sliding fixtures. Could save space but would keep as a last resort.
Wouldn't Do - Kitchen Rug
Looks good but gets dirty constantly with all the cooking.
After a few years of maintaining your own place, it gets easier to spot potential issues. From weird shapes and surfaces to easily stained materials, there are so many pitfalls. For the same reason that we don’t wear white every day, it’s worth thinking about every design choice from the perspective of “How will I clean this?” and “How will this look after a year of use?”
Would Do - Any Non Reflective Splashback
Non-reflective surface leaves less to no streaks during cleaning.
a bit of a contradiction with the no matte kitchen cabinets?
Wouldn't Do - Glossy Floor Tiles
Really prone to streaks.
Wouldn't Do - Matte And Black Matte Kitchen Cabinets Or Anything Matte
The moment you touch it, it leaves marks. Especially hard to clean oily stains. Looks stunning though.
Would Do - Kitchen Appliances In The Pantry Cabinet
Appliances all on display require more frequent cleaning.
Easier to place them in the cabinet and do a maintenance clean.
trouble is, the toaster heats the shelf above it and eventually cracks the melamine. The kettle boils water and the steam eventually gets through the tiny cracks in the seams of the melamine and makes the chipboard wood inside swell up from the damp, bursting the shelves. It's a really really stupid idea. Experience has taught me these things.
Would Do - Integrated Range Hood
Looks seamless and avoids dirt buildup. Only filters need to be washed manually or in the dishwasher on a low, medium heat short cycle.
But! Do clean the undersides of the cabinets, adjacent to the range hood, from time to time.
Wouldn't Do - Pocket Like Kitchen Handles
Rarely get properly cleaned and disinfected deep inside. It is also a mission to do it.
No matter what type of handle you like, it is worth knowing that brass has natural antibiotic properties.
Would Do - Modern Wooden Kitchen Cabinets Finish
In my opinion, it leaves less streaks and hides fingerprints well.
Nope. They are good while they are new, but most of them age pretty poorly and eventually all those nooks and crannies become too difficult to clean. We bought apartment with "wood finish" kitchen like that. A nightmare.
Wouldn't Do - Velvet Furniture
These are so beautiful, but almost never looks neat unless you don't sit or touch it. Leaves messy marks after every touch.
I have velvet furniture, it's really not an issue at all.
Would Do - Countertop Integrated Vanity
Easy to clean and wipe down right to the sink. Splashes are contained on the surface and don't go all around the walls.
Now it's just missing the integrated sink (which is why stainless is my go to.) Sink corners get absolutely nasty.
Would Do - Shutter Blinds
If you still decide to have blinds, shutters are easier in maintenance.
I'll second that. When you're cleaning, the rigidity of shutters definitely makes things easier.
Wouldn't Do - Ceiling High Wardrobe Mirrors
As it's used often, there are always fingerprints and it's hard to polish at the very top.
Could we PLEASE stop having entire AD articles here? That's the second one!
Some of these are pretty picky, like if they leave streaks. I guess it makes sense if you're designing your house. But if you're renting or have an old house, sometime you just gotta make do with what you've got and try your best.
Or if you are buying a home with someone else's choice of new kitchen and it's not really sensible to rip it all out as it's lovely, just not what you'd pick!
This list is pathetic. Its a mix between "this flat surface is bad because dust" and "this flat surface is ok because magic b******t reasoning". Can we stop having trashtok spam on here
Could we PLEASE stop having entire AD articles here? That's the second one!
Some of these are pretty picky, like if they leave streaks. I guess it makes sense if you're designing your house. But if you're renting or have an old house, sometime you just gotta make do with what you've got and try your best.
Or if you are buying a home with someone else's choice of new kitchen and it's not really sensible to rip it all out as it's lovely, just not what you'd pick!
This list is pathetic. Its a mix between "this flat surface is bad because dust" and "this flat surface is ok because magic b******t reasoning". Can we stop having trashtok spam on here