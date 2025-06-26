Inspired by u/MedfordQuestions, the netizens of the AskReddit community shared the very best purchases they’ve made under $300 that have genuinely improved their quality of life. We’ve collected some of their most interesting answers to give you a dash of inspiration if you’re looking for small ways to enjoy life more. So, scroll down, and don’t forget to take notes.

Very often, your happiness, success, and contentment are a question of degrees of change. Make some small, subtle shifts in your routine and soon enough, you’ll find yourself on an entirely different trajectory. Hopefully, a better one!

#1 Adopted my dog for £165 from the shelter. Pure joy every single day.

#2 Surprisingly, an electric toothbrush. I kinda thought they were a waste of money until I got one for Christmas about 8 years ago They actually do an incredibly good job.

#3 Throw out all your socks and buy a bunch of identical ones. Never have to worry about matching again.

Your quality of life depends a lot on physical and purchasable things, to be sure. Your environment is important. The food you eat, what your workplace is like, your education, the gadgets you have at home—everything impacts you in one way or another. Just as one example, from our experience, a proper high-tech vacuum cleaner (cordless, with lights and turbo mode) can save you a massive amount of time. Who knew that doing chores could be semi-fun, eh? Not all the things that affect your quality of life are tangible, however. Quality sleep, getting plenty of exercise, the depth of your relationships, the sense of purpose you feel at work, the joy you get from your hobbies… these are all things that money can’t buy. They’re essential to living well and meaningfully.

#4 Bidet is THE answer in the summer especially.

#5 Noise-canceling headphones.



They give me peace of mind whenever I need a break from everything.

#6 75 yr old retired lady with my car parked away from my condo front door. A wagon for groceries! OMG! Thankful for it every time I use it. Also, it came in really handy taking my toddler great-niece for her first Trick or Treat!

According to Investopedia, your quality of life is a highly subjective measure of happiness. There’s a lot of variance depending on your personal preferences, to be sure. However, it also includes more objective factors like: Health; Safety; Social connections; Family life; Job satisfaction; Cost of living; Housing affordability; Commute time.

#7 Tons of answers, but today im saying curved shower rod. Cost maybe $15 but it pretty much added two full feet of space at shoulder-height and my shower doesnt feel claustrophobic anymore. .

#8 A vacuum robot - especially if you have pets



An air purifier - stopped sneezing every morning as soon as I woke up



Automatic cat feeder - now I just refill (and provide wet food) and its easier to control portions.

#9 A really good pillow!

Other factors that have a major impact on your quality of life include the following, too: Healthcare quality; Purchasing power; Good climate; Low pollution; Access to high-quality education; Good work-life balance; Access to cultural and leisure activities. As per Investopedia, governments can raise their country’s quality of life by investing more in safety, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and controlling costs. They can also provide affordable housing, offer family-friendly policies, and ensure that workers can earn a living wage. ADVERTISEMENT Some of the countries with the best quality of life on Earth include Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Denmark, Oman, Switzerland, Finland, and Iceland.

#10 I started taking vitamin d3 5000iu daily (with magnesium and vitamin k2 for absorbtion) because i read itll help my psoriasis. Didnt help my psoriasis, but my lower back pain was gone. Like poof, disappeared.





This might not work for everybody, but it worked for me. All for some cheap vitamins.

#11 For me it was my walking pad for under my desk when I WFH! I am obsessed with it. Before I would sit all day and then feel rushed to immediately get outside and moving after work. Now I walk while I work and have so much more time to do stuff with friends and family after work because I'm multi tasking. I'm also the leanest I've ever been!

#12 Blackout curtains for my room. Absolutely improves my sleep quality, especially during the times of the year when the sun rises earlier.

Meanwhile, from a more individual perspective, you first have to define what a good life is for you, and then take steps toward making this a reality. But subjective factors aside, you can improve your life by having loving relationships, getting access to good healthcare, doing meaningful work, volunteering, and having time for your hobbies. ADVERTISEMENT Quality rest, good food, doing exercises you enjoy, meditation, and practicing gratitude also improve your life.

#13 A fitbit. Since I bought my first fitbit ~7 years ago, I *move* more overall, am much more active, and feel better. Proof? I'm currently on a 1673-day streak of >10K steps/day, my base heartrate is 53, and I'm 70 years old.

#14 Leatherman multi-tool. It has saved me in so many situations and is essential when I'm at work.

#15 A good ergonomic desk chair. Didn’t realize how much my back was suffering until I upgraded total game changer.

What are the top cheap purchases you’ve ever made that have legitimately made your life much better, dear Pandas? On the other hand, what intangible choices, changes, and habits have had the biggest positive impact on your quality of life, too? We honestly can’t wait to hear what you have to say. You can share your experiences in the comments below. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Bought a weighted blanket and my sleep improved 100%.

#17 My cat.

#18 I have 3 laundry baskets in my trunk for shopping and groceries. It’s much easier to carry in a real full basket than lots of bags. I also find it helps in keeping my car organized and I get to organize the baskets when I put the groceries in the cars.

#19 Kindle. I got mine maybe a month before covid hit and it really helped to keep me entertained during lockdown. I've read over 100 books per year since getting it.

#20 A sunrise alarm clock. Wakes me up gently with light instead of a blaring noise, and it’s made mornings way less miserable.

#21 Dental floss. Learned my lesson after one root canal. My mouth is so much healthier. I can’t go to bed without flossing or my teeth feel disgusting.

#22 I recently bought a charger with two USB-C ports and one USB port. I love the flexibility of charging my phone, watch, and something else with one box!

#23 My first instrument. I wouldn’t know most of my friends or what to do with all of my time if I never picked up an instrument.

#24 A milk frother. I use it to froth my half and half every morning, the husband uses it to mix pre workout, I use it to mix flavor packets into carbonated water and I use it to mix chocolate collagen in milk for chocolate milk. I’ll never live without one and they cost $10.

#25 Cordless vacuum.

#26 Comfortable underwear.

#27 Mattress heating pad.



You will never feel closer to royalty than when you climb into a pre-warmed bed in the dead of winter.

#28 ASICS shoes.

#29 My antidepressants.

#30 A Tilley hat. I've had mine for about 10 years. It's been through oceans, pools, rivers, lakes, waterfalls, washing machines...and it still looks brand new. Still has a lifetime warranty. Still has a warranty protecting it against being lost. AND it fits my large, misshapen head. Best $100 I ever spent.

#31 Zojirushi rice cooker.

#32 Said it elsewhere, an extra freezer. So good to have the extra space!

#33 Prescription eyewear from online seller (ie Zenni). My optomitrist quoted me $ 600 + tax (CAN $)for the lenses alone - not including new frames ($ 375 + tax for the ones I liked).



Instead I bought a style of frame I had been wearing for years, and including my complex and somewhat high progressive prescription it was about $ 150.00 USD including shipping. I wear them everyday, have had many complements and best of all I CAN SEE. This was a life changer.

#34 Hoka shoes. I have Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. A good pair of shoes has really improved my quality of life.

#35 Air fryer 😂.

#36 My cats auto litter box (she uses it every day, not me😆).

#37 Coffee mug warmer. Daily at work. It’s the little things. .

#38 Might not be what you intended, but an e-harmony year long subscription. Now I have a wife and 2 kids. Changed my life daily.

#39 Don't use it every single day, but getting an electric shaver was a great decision and has saved me a lot of time and hassle. .

#40 My wife got me a cheap projector for Christmas. Didn't think we'd use it but we tried it (it had YouTube, Netflix etc on it) and we began watching shows in bed at night. It quickly became our favorite part of the day.

#41 A walking machine. Like one of the mini treadmill pieces that don’t go over 4mph. Walking everyday and got to have a nice weight loss journey.

#42 My aeropress, electric kettle and bean grinder cost less than $150 total and improved my coffee experience 100%. The aeropress makes a single serving of coffee very easily and the clean up takes seconds. The bean grinder and electric kettle make the rest of the process faster and easier.



And the flavor is improved. It's really surprising how much difference the method of making coffee has.

#43 Ok it's not used every day but I highly highly recommend everyone own a complete set of Stain Devils, or at least the ones for the 4-5 most common types of stains (varies depending on your household but I always keep the Oil, Coffee, Wine, Chocolate, Blood ones on hand). So, they're enzymatic solutions that target that type of stain specifically and work incredibly, unbelievably well. Like, to the point that no matter how high your expectations might be after reading this, those expectations will be hugely exceeded. I had a big coffee stain on a shirt at work, couldn't treat the stain for 6 hours or so, and the coffee Stain Devil got it out 100%. Same for blood stains etc. Just read and follow the directions, each one of them has its own method.

#44 Cold and hot water dispenser. Tea on demand. Cold water. Drink a lot more water because of the instant clean cold refreshing experience.

#45 I spent a stupid amount of money on a medcline pillow set and it's really improved my sleep and kept me from walking up with dead fingers.

#46 My Mirena IUD was about that much with insurance. After over twenty years (since I was 12), I was able to wear light-colored pants again and not spend 7-9 days every month wearing a tampon, pad, *and* adult diaper. Best quality of life change ever.

#47 My dog.



He’s absolutely changed my quality of life and I use him every day for hugs, kisses, emotional support, comedic relief, a sleeping buddy, a work-out bestie, and most importantly….a reason to get up in the morning.

#48 Nice notebook, pens and a few self-help books.



Learned that therapy is not for me and journaling and self-help books have worked best for me.

#49 Water flosser and electric tooth brush! My dental health has improved so much!

#50 Recharging the AC in my car before summer.

#51 Shoehorn.

#52 A luxury shower head. Dramatically improves my quality of life.

#53 A Roomba.



I live 2 blocks from the beach and have hardwood floors. I was sweeping every day and vacuuming every 3days and it didn't matter, whenever I took my socks off, the ground felt crunchy. This thing sweeps, vaccums and mops for me and I literally have no worries , I set it up to run when I'm at work and it does an outstanding job.



It's not an actual Roomba, it's an Amazon knock off. It has lidar to detect obstacles and it maps the apartment so I then go in th app and set restrictions on where it has problems like fan bases and where I have bathroom mats. I ran the thing a few times when I got it and observed it, drew the restricted areas our on the map and this thing is my new favorite appliance. I was hesitant at first because my previous roommates had bought a "Euffy" brand Amazon Roomba and it was pretty dumb it just had bumpers and would get stuck under things and we'd always have to 'rescue' it all the time, the only way we could get it to not go places was to close a door. 3 years later they have really evolved , i thought I'd have to watch it all the time but nope! It does it's things and finds its way back to the charging station no hassle !

#54 Pillows between your legs. I use a king at 6’0 and adjust based on if my knees like it more if the whole body. The amount of stress it takes off your hips and back is ridiculous.



Also a cuddle pillow, which is what I call a super soft pillow I wrap my arms around. Great for your shoulder, and also, obviously, great to cuddle.

#55 Reading glasses. Don't fight it. If things don't look 100% clear, get a pair. It will change your life.

#56 Electric screw driver for $15 is my favorite product of the year - built a whole kitchen of Ikea cabinets.

#57 An air fryer. I’m an anxiety snacker and it’s opened up healthier snacks like roasted cauliflower. It lets me keep snacking but on good stuff instead of cheap trash.

#58 Good quality earbuds with active noise cancellation (anc).



years ago my first anc buds were from tozo. they were honestly decent.



since then, i've move from apple airpod pros (tried a couple of generations) to bose quietcomfort earbuds (also a couple of generations).



finally to jabra elite active 8 gen 2. they've been my favorite overall.



i highly recommend getting some good anc earbuds or headphones if you need personal high quality audio and you enjoy turning down the ambient sounds around you--people, commute noises, office chatter, travel sounds, annoying background music while shopping, etc.



this is a very personalized thing so, [look for highly rated ones,](https://www.rtings.com/headphones/reviews/best/noise-cancelling-earbuds) but try out a few to see if they fit what you need and your ears.

#59 An Oral B IO8 electric toothbrush. I confess I love the app that comes with it to make sure I get 100% brush coverage twice a day. Game changer.

#60 A Bidet, and a decent set of bedsheets.

#61 A wife. Engagement ring and wedding ring together were like $200. This was over 30 years ago, we were poor as dirt, and we lived within our means.

#62 For under $300 you can grab yourself a good watch, a reliable knife, and a few handkerchief/bandanas. All things you can carry daily and they all come in clutch.

#63 I bought lots of underwear, socks, shirts so I don’t need to do laundry as often as I used to.

#64 I use our magic bullet blender at least once a day.

