Bored Panda got in touch with the author of the viral thread, u/CookieNegative9860 . They were kind enough to share their thoughts on improving our lives, including how the tiniest changes can snowball into perceptible improvements. You'll find our full interview with them as you read on.

Inspired by user u/CookieNegative9860, the members of the AskReddit community revealed the things that they’ve done that have massively improved their quality of life. Scroll down to read their recommendations, and don’t forget to take notes—you might just read something that you didn’t know you needed.

Improving yourself to lead a genuinely more purposeful, healthier, and happier life isn’t a sprint—it's a marathon. The smallest things you do every single day and the tiniest habits you have compound very quickly over time. The question is if you want to overhaul everything about yourself, where exactly do you start? Well, the internet is full of clever suggestions.

#1 Getting a cat.

In our personal experience, the biggest non-negotiable areas that you should prioritize in terms of your time, energy, and money are: Spending time with your loved ones and focusing on positive relationships; Getting lots of movement and finding fun ways to exercise so you don’t live a sedentary life; Eating a healthy and nutritious diet while avoiding ultra-processed foods so you live longer and have more energy to take advantage of the opportunities that come your way; Becoming financially literate, earning more than you spend, having a healthy budget, and saving and/or investing a portion of your income for the sake of your and your family’s future; Doing purposeful, meaningful things at your job, in your hobbies, and while volunteering.

RELATED:

#2 Understanding that working with someone smarter than you is a privilege and an opportunity to learn and hone your own skills, not a threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I am a software developer, so I spend over 8 hours a day looking at a screen.



I started having severe "tiredness/depression" and this lasted a couple of years. No matter how much sleep I got, it didn't help. I became irritable, and eventually started having headaches. I thought it was sinus headaches because it felt similar. Then I had severe migraines. I went to the doctor and everything came back normal.



Eventually I found out that it could be eye strain. I started resting my eyes every 30 minutes, focusing on something around 20 feet away. If I am using my phone, I use it a reasonable distance away. A few days later all of my symptoms disappeared.

It’s very important to look at what you eat, as well as what food items you avoid. The BBC warns that based on a recent study done in eight countries and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, people who eat lots of ultra-processed foods (also known as UPFs) may be at greater risk of passing away early. ADVERTISEMENT Lead study author Dr. Eduardo Nilson said that UPFs affected people’s health “because of the changes in the foods during industrial processing and the use of artificial ingredients, including colorants, artificial flavors and sweeteners, emulsifiers, and many other additives and processing aids.”

#4 Being intentional about where my mind is going and whether it's constructive or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Blackout curtains.

#6 Moving out of my hometown. I never felt like where I was from was home. Was never comfortable. Kept hitting hurdles trying to come up and be better. But once I left my entire life trajectory changed for the better.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC adds that “UPFs tend to contain more than five ingredients, which are not usually found in home cooking, such as additives, sweeteners, and chemicals to improve the food's texture or appearance. Some experts say it's not known why UPFs are linked to poor health—there is little evidence it's down to the processing itself and could be because these foods contain high levels of fat, salt, and sugar.”

#7 Paying attention to my diet and eating healthy, working out regularly, stretching. My physical and mental health has improved drastically, I didn't even know how crappy I felt at the time and it's only in hindsight I can see how awful my gorging and sloth made me feel.

#8 In my early twenties I learned it was okay to say "I don't know" instead of pretending I knew what someone was talking about. People are excited to share what they know. It's such a simple thing that led to a lot of professional and social growth for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Quit smoking (Edit: it’s been 10y now and most upvotes I ever got for anything, thank you very much).

The NOVA classification of ultra-processed food includes things such as: cakes, pastries, and biscuits; crisps; supermarket bread; sausages, burgers, and hot dogs; instant soups, noodles, and desserts; chicken nuggets; fish fingers; fruit yogurts and fruit drinks; margarines and spreads; baby formula.

#10 Not drinking alcohol.



Stopped at 44, should have stopped at 24...

#11 Losing weight, I lost nearly 70lb.

It transformed my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Buying a dishwasher...





Idk a single person who enjoys doing dishes, but I had no clue just how much I would enjoy having one. Takes ~ 5 minutes of my time to load the thing, and it does the dishes for me, while I watch TV/game lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author of the thread said that taking an incremental approach to changing your life, when you're unsure of what to do, is probably best. "Please just take one small step. It probably looks insignificant, but just take one small step toward improving your life. You'd be surprised how one tiny step, one tiny action, can snowball into bigger changes," u/ CookieNegative9860 told Bored Panda. "It's the momentum that counts, this little shift in your life can lead to miles of progress you never thought was possible."

#13 Stopped putting so much weight on what other people thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Bidet. I'm honestly annoyed that I lived this long without one.

#15 Quitting drinking.



Lost 50 lbs. Skin cleared up, and I look younger. It's probably because my body is functioning as it should. Eating healthier also has helped. I'm 33



I will have a year sober on May 14.



I'm still figuring out how to make new new friends whose lives don't revolve around drinking. It's lonely, but it's still better than the utter despair of alcoholism.

The author said that they're very happy about the attention that their question got online. "I'm really grateful how many people took the time to share their experiences, giving thoughtful advice to strangers on the internet, it shows how much we can learn from one another when we speak honestly," they said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT They also opened up about the inspiration behind their thread. "Honestly, that day I was just bored, reflecting on couple of things I regretted doing in the past and a few decisions I was proud of, that got me wondering what others might say if I asked this question, so I decided to post it." We asked u/ CookieNegative9860 about their thoughts as to why the question was so relatable to so many people online. "I think the reason why it resonated so widely with internet users is because, at a fundamental level, we are all not that different from each other. Most of us have made mistakes that we regret and done some things that turned our lives around for the better," they said.

#16 1: HRT …I’m 65+ yo and started back in March. I haven’t felt this good in years.

2: Kicking those 2 bully siblings out of my life… shoulda done it back in 1993. …hey, it’s never too late to protect your peace ☮️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Quitting that toxic job.

#18 Escaping the Jehovah's Witnesses Cult!

"I believe there is something very human and fulfilling about helping others, even if it's just by sharing a small piece of advice, and I believe that thread became a space where people were open, kind, and generous, helping others and that is what made it so powerful." ADVERTISEMENT They said that they "absolutely did not expect" the thread to get so much attention. "I made the post, and a couple hours later, it had thousands of comments, I ended up spending hours reading them, and even taking notes in my notebook, I truly appreciate everyone who took the time to share their insight, and experiences about what improved their life." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Drinking water, washing my face everyday, flossing everyday, and not starving myself.

#20 Taking vitamin D everyday. Literally changed my life.

#21 When my kid comes home from school, putting my phone in a drawer and not touching it again until he is asleep in bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

What one piece of advice would you give a complete stranger who is hoping to greatly improve the quality of their life, dear Pandas? What are some small healthy habits that you wish you had started doing much earlier in life? What do you do to live life to the fullest every day? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this. You can share yours in the comments at the very bottom of the post. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I didn’t delete my accounts but I removed social media apps from my phone and I started to ignore most political “news”. I’m so much happier and productive.

#23 For better quality sleep, Magnesium Glycinate. I took the other kind (citrate) without realizing there were different types of Magnesium, it gave me the s***s.



Sleep feels more restful, improves my mood for the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I stopped being scared of failing at my hobbies or finding the learning process too difficult. I just say “f**k it” and jump in. It’s art at the end of the day so however it turns out is however turns out. I dreamed for years of experimenting with making music, but was always intimidated by expensive setups and a tedious learning process. About a year ago I slowly started teaching myself modular synthesis, and when I’m creating I feel so free and happy.

#25 Getting on ADHD meds. It's made me able to focus and get things done so much easier! It's calmed most of my racing thoughts (most because anxiety is *yay*) it's just overall made my quality of life go up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Starting a band. Completely changed my life in all the best ways, not least of which is giving me a group of friends that I know I will see once a week at minimum.

#27 It sounds cliche, but diet and exercise. Doesn’t have to even be extreme. Just eat more fruits and vegetables and try to do something active every day.

#28 Replacing my Amazon Basics office chair with something that actually offers lumbar support.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Breaking up with my ex…I wish I did it back in 2023..

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Getting diagnosed and medicated.



Sometimes you can't just bootstrap yourself into a happy, productive person.