ADVERTISEMENT

The US and Europe (with a few notable exceptions) have much in common. They hold democratic elections, fight for human rights, and are conscious of their carbon footprint. But at the same time, they're an entire ocean apart and geography isn't the only thing separating them.

So we dug around the internet and found a couple of online threads (one and two) where people have been sharing what they believe to be the aspects of American culture that are foreign to the Old Continent. From the popularity of university sports to free soda and coffee refills, here are the most popular submissions to the discussion.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” I’d say the whole system of National Parks is just amazing! Open 24/7 (unless some weather or gov’t shutdown), maps available, trails laid out, camping spots designated… It’s the most treasured and inderappreciated thing in the US, IMO.

dimacq , Tim Depickere / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only people would stop trying to play with the wildlife...

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Free public restrooms and toilet seat covers.

ec0114 , Minh Nguyen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
bridgetprocter avatar
LavenderHippoInAJar
LavenderHippoInAJar
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May I note that the public restrooms such as the one pictured are... Not always the nicest

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” If you are an American citizen, you can choose to live in just about any climate and landscape that the Earth has to offer, and still be in the same country. Whether you like mountains, volcanoes, the beach, the desert, the arctic, the prairie, the rainforest, whatever, the US has it.

[deleted] , Explore with Joshua / Unsplash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. It's very geographically diverse. I moved from one side of the country to where I am now and I'm seeing animals I've never seen in nature in my life.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Space. I can drive 400 miles and still be in Kansas, as it’s 410 miles in width.

CriticallyThougt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Free refills on coffee and soda (in most restaurants).

LeopardEmpress , Mike Mozart / Flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For now. Rumor is that McDonalds is doing away with free refills soon.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” More firearms than citizens.

BeepBeepWhistle , David Peinado / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

40% of the population owns firearms BUT the average firearm owner, owns FIVE guns. It's really crazy how easy it is to buy a gun here.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Giant superstores where you can buy groceries, furniture, a pet fish and a handgun

Acrobatic_Budget_367 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Large meal portions.

MrXenocryst , Nadin Sh / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do NOT see any fries or potato wedges served along with that mini-burger!!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Truck Nuts

At least I haven't really seen them over here in central Europe. Then again also Pickup Trucks are a pretty rare sight in Europe.

TheBassMeister , Kendall Hoopes / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Discussion between my brother and me: Me: Truck nuts must only ever be bought as gag gifts for one's too-tough friend. I can't imagine that any dude would ever buy truck nuts for himself. Bro: And THAT is why you were surprised that Trump won in 2016.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Massive student loan.

WhinyMrFring , Pixabay / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Expensive healthcare.

BuhrackOsama , Pranidchakan Boonrom / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
meeepy53 avatar
David Fox
David Fox
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This I genuinely find sad.....I am so thankful for the NHS. Despite it's issues, everyone receives care equally. It doesn't matter if your wealthy or on the poverty line, everyone is treated the same.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” A country that's like 99% unwalkable. Seriously, I've been around the globe and every time I came I became frustrated that I can't just walk to a corner grocery.

Firm-Boysenberry , RDNE Stock project / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are walkable cities. Generally the ones that were built before the invention of the car. So New York, Boston, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland. The old cities.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

The endangered species act, one of the few laws in the entire world that actually enforces protections for endangered animals proactively and retroactively. You could go to prison for destroying some rare flowers. just because those flowers were rare. It’s not perfect, but the ESA is one of the most powerful environmental protection laws in the world, spanning some of the largest area, and very very few countries have something similar.

Turtledonuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Fast food restaurants at every intersection and an obesity epidemic.

road22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is just my lack of money! I sure would compete and regret it while dying due to it...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Netflix selection throughout Europe is pure s**t.

nanowolfex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

So many extracurricular activities in schools. Playing a specific sport or being part of a team isn't something schools offer in Europe. I have cousins who live in Texas, and the fact that their school has tennis courts and a pool blows my mind. Some schools here have small clubs like theater or choir, but the options hardly compare to those offered at schools in the States. Your high school theater plays look like professional productions sometimes.

biancastolemyname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Corn tortillas. I'm sure they're somewhere in Europe but not so much in Britain. Just things called corn tortillas that are 90% flour.

Acrobatic_Budget_367 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kyriadenton avatar
Captain Kyra
Captain Kyra
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Friends who are expats go home with luggage full of specialty items, stuff that is common in our grocery stores but not in other countries.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” On the up side, amazing geographic diversity. In one country, we have mountains, deserts, tropics, sweeping plains, fertile farmland, tundra, huge beaches, and rugged coastlines.

On the down side, school shootings. Mall shootings. Grocery store shootings. Church shootings. Birthday party shootings. We know another one's coming soon - we just don't know where.

anon , Pixabay / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a stochastic effect. More guns leads to more gun violence. It's sort of like how back in the old days they used to sell strychnine in d**g stores for rat poison and as a result a lot more people were killed by strychnine poisoning, either by intention or accidental. We banned the sale of the poison and people stopped dying from the poison. Restrict access to guns and less people will be killed by guns. It's actually pretty simple.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Good Mexican food. It doesn't exist in Europe. I ordered a burrito in Berlin, and it was worse than Taco Bell.

graciasasere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
metalrob72 avatar
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I mean, the U.S. does have a large Hispanic population. Berlin doesn't.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” So much diversity when it comes to food. In most given US towns, you'll find so many cuisines. I have a Mongolian restaurant next to a Korean BBQ restaurant next to a Hawaiian restaurant next to a Greek restaurant, etc.

lautrecompte1 , Malidate Van / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but this doesn't match the title which is things that don't exist in Europe and every major city I've been in Europe has foreign cuisines.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” I'm from the UK and it looks like the houses in the US are a million times bigger than they are here.

[deleted] , Arian Fernandez / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” 24 hour access to food. The majority of the world doesn't have late night fast food places let alone 24 hour grocery stores. In America if I need groceries, a hammock, and some engine oil at 3 am, I'll just head over to Walmart real quick.

StarChild7000 , C.C. Chapman / Flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember the lethargy of change aka modernizations in Germany, when shiftwork became much more necessary. To this day, only very few supermarkets are at least opened 16 hours per day, closest rarity here is until 10pm from 7am or 8am in the morning.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Garbage disposal units are installed beneath the kitchen sink.

Strict-Promotion3250 , Chris Winters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I only saw ONE in a horror movie, and I guess it was malfunctioning. x-)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” Ranch dressing. Believe it or not, I know Americans who have packed bottles of ranch when moving to other countries.

Ssalmaa , Mike Mozart / Flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Mac and cheese that comes in a box with dehydrated cheese.

YourMothersButtox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Single country world series.

Lilylivered_Flashman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tom459 avatar
DeShotz
DeShotz
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, there is a Canadian team in the league. Doesn’t that count?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” This one I'll give you. Universities play each other in sports, but nowhere to the scale in America. For football (soccer), most players can be in clubs' academies from the age of 5/6, finish school at 16 and then just go straight into reserve/first team squads, whereas in America they play sports in school, university, then get picked up by clubs.

Oneinchwalrus , Pixabay / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Free tap water offered to you at restaurants. In Europe, you have to specify that you want tap water — otherwise you'll automatically be charged for a fancy bottle.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Related - the USA has tap water that is safe to drink. I'm not saying Europe doesn't, but an American that hasn't traveled abroad might take that for granted. In the Philippines they call it "mineral water". Which it isn't, but if you want any version of bottled / distilled / filtered water you ask for mineral water.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

Crocodiles. Seriously, look it up.

Prestigious-Winter61 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically, just barely. More impressive I'd say are our alligators!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

American who lived in Europe for a time. (The Balkans)

Things I have here that I didn't have there:

Cheap gas (yes, it's still quite cheap in the US)

Larger appliances with words on them (my appliances there had graphics on them, the washer had a Half Mushroom Cloud setting)

A zillion kinds of breakfast cereal (when I came back, I routinely got overwhelmed in the grocery store)

Lol, diplomatic immunity



Things I had there, that I don't have here:

There was a produce/meat market that was open every day, that I could walk to, it ruled

Cafe culture

The newsstand sold lots of rowdy porn.

rotatingruhnama Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bridgetprocter avatar
LavenderHippoInAJar
LavenderHippoInAJar
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like the price of gas really depends on where in America you are

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Boozy Sunday brunches.

The only other country I saw have these is England. Most countries are rather closed on Sundays. Not the US. Unlimited mimosas and football.

soonerguy11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

THE F**KING BBQ!

Thank the cosmos I live there and travel alot. States seem to have their own twists and specialities and it's all so f**king good I can't decide what I like more.

The Texas BBQ Pit I went to once was an experience.

Before I came here, BBQ meant store bought frozen burgers and sausages on a grill in the garden during summer. One thing I don't miss about the UK lol.

Pink_Flash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Perfect conditions for road trips. Nice roads, no border control, gas stations, sights, motels. It's perfect.

Angelz5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

The 4th of July. True fact, in Europe it goes straight from the 3rd to the 5th.

theletterQfivetimes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bobward_123 avatar
Pandemonium
Pandemonium
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, 4th of July only in America. On the other hand many many other countries have their own version of Independence Day and as with the Yanks so many thank the Brits for providing the opportunity for this tradition.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

The Pacific *and* the Atlantic.

dntExit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Shame about casual nudity (I wish we didn't have this).

bigtex2003 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. Not because I want everyone 'nekid'. Because I wish there wasn't a stigma about it. I feel like it ads to it being over sexualized.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Death penalty.

beraleh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not everywhere and a lot of us are trying to eliminate it. In my state, we haven't executed anyone since 1962.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

It's a whole style of refrigerators -- at least in French they're widely and even officially called "frigos américains".

It's the larger fridges with larger freezers. Usually with the two separated door sections. Often stainless steel. Even moreso with the automatic ice machine etc included.

They've become one of the trendy things people want in a home here now - a bit like the wave of granite countertops being a big 'must-have' in the US a few years ago.

PhiloPhocion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True, we do not have fridges one needs to search by using a car for the scouting!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” So many soft drinks. I really envy the variety in the US. There are so many great options, even in the sugar-free category. It's improving here in the UK, but our selection is still pretty minimal by comparison.

MJB88 , Sulav Jung Hamal / Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Grand Canyon.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Diners. Fast cheap American food available at all hours. One of the best meals you will ever eat is American diner food at 2 am.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Florida Man stories. Europe just has 'the English tourist on holiday in Ibiza.'

google_academic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Massive tubs of cheap peanut butter. Its rare to find and expensive in most of Europe, sold only in small 4- to 8-ounce jars.

Ok_Mortgage3754 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Las Vegas.

Arctic_RedPanda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Other countries don't have American cities. Never saw that one coming...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

The mind numbing hellscape known as "suburbia" and the ability to regularly set our ovens to 420°.

VampireGeese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

There are 11 million black people in all of Europe, most of them in France and the UK. Europe has a population of almost 800 million people.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

63 Americans Answer “What Is Something You Have In America That We Don't Have In Europe?” That's alwys struck me as weird. We get adverts for over the counter meds, like painkillers or cold and flu medicine but the thought of seeing an advert for something you need to go to the doctors and get a prescription for like adhd meds / anti depresents / antibiotics / heart meds or blood thinners is absolitly mental to me.

[deleted] Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Giant superstores like Walmart where you can buy groceries, furniture, a pet fish, and new glasses all in the same place.

Acrobatic_Budget_367 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our shopping centers ARE smaller, but so is our overall populace! The concept itself is something we learned in the meanwhile.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Turning right on a red light. I think that's still illegal in Germany and most other European countries, isn't it?

PinocchioWasFramed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is a movement here to outlaw it. It is a significant public health hazard.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Easy access to isopropyl / rubbing alcohol?

I remember trying to find some in Ireland. At the time you could get it in the states for well under $1. It's great for cleaning cuts and removing water in your ears. But trying to find it in Ireland...discovered it was kept behind the pharmacy counter and was about 10 Euro a bottle. Don't remember what it was called - mineral/essence/spirit something.

AnusEinstein Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Pecan logs, corn dogs, scrapple, Twinkies, jambalaya, etouffee, KoolWhip, direct-to-consumer corn syrup.

Expatriot_II Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Stronger protections for speech.

hastur777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The mountains in the Mountain West and the Red Rocks. I’ve lived next to the Red Rocks in Utah and Colorado. I grew up and worked in the Tetons. We’ve lived on the Wasatch, and super close to the Rockies. Europe is so beautiful but the Mountain West is one of the most beautiful regions on earth.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No doubt it's absolutely gorgeous here, I live in Colorado. Europe is no joke either. Also has many beautiful places to visit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Gigantic parking lots everywhere. For the best examples, look at satellite views of stadiums. In the US, they are surrounded by asphalt so all the attendees have a place to park. In Europe, people use public transit to get to the game.

___1___1___1___ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Imperial units instead of Metric.

vinsant7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

2 year long presidential campaigns.

GreenCountryTowne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Easy access to root beer.

-PM-ME-BIG-BBS- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, but you need that to compensate for the chemical junk you call regular beer!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

Whataburgar and fried pies franchises.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

S’mores, southern style biscuits.

FabulousTea716 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#60

In my hometown we have a drive-through liquor store.

Grendelbeans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Ice in our drinks.

DustyPlume Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Anyone can hunt if they choose.

Theropolis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Chick-fil-A.

mrhijack13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!