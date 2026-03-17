But what happens when the things a country believed about itself—the deeply held national truths and the things that used to be a source of genuine pride—start to fade away? An online community asked a sobering question: What's something that's no longer true about your country? The answers are a heartbreaking look at what happens when the postcard starts to crumble.

It is understandable if you have a cartoonish little postcard image of other countries in your head. Germany is all beer and efficiency. Australia is a continent-sized fatal trap with surprisingly cheerful people. And Canada is powered by maple syrup and relentless, weaponized politeness.

#1 Madagascar We used to be called the Green island in the past due to our vegetation, now we're the red island due to the barren red earth.

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#2 Norway That we are socialists. We have never been socialists. We are Social Democrats. Not Democratic Socialists. Those are two very different things. We are capitalists. And we have always been capitalists. Heck, we have a millenia long history of selling random things to people all over the world and bringing home the bacon. Norway might call itself a Christian country but the real god is Kroner og Øre (Norwegian monetary units).

#3 India That India is “Spiritual “.



It’s people are one of the most materialistic in the world, especially those who claims to be religious.

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Stereotypes are a form of cognitive shorthand we all use to make sense of a complicated world. They are often simplistic, sometimes offensive, but always stubborn. And the reason they are so hard to get rid of is because, once upon a time, many of them were rooted in a kernel of truth. They are cultural fossils, echoes of a national identity that was once a source of genuine, widespread pride: the American Dream, Japanese corporate loyalty, Scandinavian social safety nets. This is what makes the answers in this online thread so sad. The posters are not just debunking a cliché; they are grappling with a kind of collective cognitive dissonance. It's the bewildering feeling of living in a country that no longer matches the postcard version of itself that is still ossified in the global consciousness. It’s the strange and mournful realization that the thing your country was most famous for has become a ghost that haunts the present, a promise that is no longer kept.

#4 Hungary That Hungary is still a democracy. We stopped being a democracy a long time ago.





People seem to not understand that and talk about elections as though they matter in a country like ours.

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#5 Ukraine It’s not Russia.

It has never been, but at least now we don’t have to explain the difference to everybody.

#6 Ireland No longer a bunch of alcoholics. Kids these days are into being healthy.

If there is one stereotype that has been carved into the granite of global consciousness, it is the myth of German efficiency. We think of precision engineering, flawless manufacturing, and, above all, a world where everything runs perfectly on time. The German train system, Deutsche Bahn, was once the shining symbol of this national superpower, a monument to efficiency. But as many Germans in the online thread mournfully pointed out, this is now a nostalgic fantasy. The modern reality of the German railway is a chaotic mess of delays, cancellations, and crumbling infrastructure. As chronicled by NPR, the once-legendary punctuality of Deutsche Bahn has collapsed, becoming a running joke among Germans themselves. ADVERTISEMENT Decades of underinvestment have turned a source of national pride into a symbol of a country that is struggling to keep up. This reputation might no longer be earned, but isn’t a late train still better than no train at all? This one is for you to answer, America…

#7 Greece Greece is like a potato. Everything good about it is buried in the ground (ancient ruins).

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#8 Switzerland Our neutrality.



We like to think we still are but realistically speaking, that's no longer the case.

#9 Ukraine Our economy does not exist anymore. It fully depends on blood infusions from the countries who are not interested in submitting to barbarians.

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The American Dream is the sacred, foundational myth. The idea that all you need to succeed in the land of opportunity is a can-do attitude and the willingness to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. It's a beautiful, inspiring story that has sold more movie tickets and self-help books than any other. It’s also, according to a whole lot of Americans in the online thread, on life support. The math just doesn't math anymore. As researchers at UC Davis and countless other institutions have pointed out, the core tenets of the Dream are that your kids will be better off than you and that you can get a good job and buy a house on a single income. They have become a statistical fantasy for huge swaths of the population. The "bootstraps" a lot of people are pulling on these days aren't attached to boots; they're attached to a mountain of student debt and a rent payment that just went up again. The American Dream isn't over for everyone, of course; it just moved to a much more exclusive, gated community, and the rest of us weren't invited.

#10 Ireland We are super religious and catholic and conservative.



Actually we are very progressive and irreligious and were the first country to legalise gay marriage by popular vote.

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#11 Japan Haven't seen any comments from Japan yet, but we are not "living in the future", and haven't been since the 80s. Japanese society is very old-fashioned, and technology adoption is very slow. For example: It took ages for free wifi to become a thing, at least 10-15 years behind US & Europe.



The toilets are great though. Far better than Euro or SEA style bidets, and no bidet = no civilization. I will die on this hill. Wash your butts.

#12 Romania We are no longer the land of Dracula. He left the world in 1476.

The global image of France is practically a food-based fantasy. We picture a nation of gourmands who wouldn't dare touch processed food, a place where even the smallest village market has cheese that could make you weep. The idea of a French person eating a bad meal seems like a paradox. ADVERTISEMENT But according to many French people in the online thread, a new and tragic reality has taken hold, one perfectly symbolized by the rise of the "microwave-ready croque monsieur." As one commenter sadly noted, entire generations are growing up without basic cooking skills, relying instead on pre-packaged junk. And this is more than foodie nostalgia. It's a measurable public health issue. A major 2020 study by a French institute for medical research (INSERM) found that nearly one in six adults in France is now considered overweight or obese. This means the national obesity rate has doubled in the last 25 years. The country that gave the world haute cuisine is now grappling with the consequences of losing that tradition.

#13 Germany Efficiency, just check our miserable train statistics. And economics. And delayed infrastructure projects….

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#14 Finland We're not the happiest country in the world. Or at least it doesn't feel like it.

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#15 The Netherlands The Dutch are supposed to be tolerant liberal freethinkers.... Well, that went out the window during the early 2000's. Now pretty much half of Europe has more liberal illegal substance laws, is more acceptant of LGBTQI+ and is more tolerant of immigrants than us.

So what's the final takeaway from this global wake? It’s not just about one country losing its edge in punctuality or another losing its faith in social mobility. Taken together, these stories from all over the world paint a picture of a shared, unsettling phenomenon: the feeling of living through the end of a national story. A country's identity isn't a permanent landmark; it's a narrative, a collective agreement on what that country stands for. The sadness in these answers comes from the collective realization that the story is changing, and no one is quite sure what the new one is yet. The forces of globalization, economic shifts, and the relentless pace of the digital age have begun to erode the old certainties. ADVERTISEMENT The things that once made a country unique and gave its people a sense of pride are being replaced by a more homogenized, and perhaps more anxious, global culture. It’s the mourning of a specific kind of loss, not just of a single trait, but of the story itself. Has your country stayed the same, or are you hankering for “the good old days”? Share your thoughts in the comments!

#16 Canada Canada’s hockey dominance.



The US has caught up a lot, and with almost 10x the population, it comes close. Plus a lot of the scandanavian nations have been flat out better at the juniors tournaments. That being said… our best juniors are usually in the NHL. But it has definitely evened out over the years. A lot of our younger generation aren’t interested in hockey because of other interests or because immigrants make up a bigger portion of the younger population and are more interested in other sports.

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#17 Switzerland There's a certain type of person online, especially Americans, who kind of fetishize Switzerland for the gun culture and the military.



And while our military culture was *never* as great as they seem to think, it's also considerably shakier now. We mothballed a lot of our larger bunkers. Some are privately owned mushroom farms now, and similar projects. My brother actually did inspections of private bunkers as part of his civil service, most people used them as extra cellar space, so they would have been totally unusable in an emergency, because they were so full of old furniture and stored recycling that you couldn't even close the doors. As for all the stories about the bridges being mined and so on, while a lot of that data isn't public, I doubt that has been kept up since the end of the cold war.



As for the entire male population being armed, trained and ready to defend the country, fewer than 40% of the men now serve in the military, it's gotten incredibly easy to get out of the draft. A lot of people do, many for convenience reasons, but it also doesn't sell well to your employer when you have to tell them how much work you're going to miss because you'll have to go for repeat training every year. We also had a vote about it and men are no longer forced to keep their rifle at home, they are now allowed to return it to the military when out of service, because a lot of people thought keeping the rifle securely at home was annoying. And out of the recruits we do have, a lot are quite badly trained, you keep hearing stories about entire units being constantly drunk. I had a friend who, for a training exercise, was supposed to train in delivering aid in an emergency, except they didn't actually have any boxes for the training, so they had to *pretend* to unload invisible boxes from a truck for a week. Another friend was an artillery spotter, their training consisted of inventing coordinates to radio in while sitting in a bar.

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#18 France That we are an egalitarian society. We used to be, sort of, but during the last 35 years after the fall of the communist regime the wealth inequality has skyrocketed and is now one of the highest in Europe. From communism to oligarchy in one generation. And we are not talking about it enough, if at all.

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#19 Belarus Safety and stability.



Country been a complete total mess since 2020, people are very scared and anxious.

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#20 India indian cinema is not only Bollywood. india is far more diverse than people think. we have other film industries like Tollywood (Telugu), Kollywood (Tamil), Mollywood(Malayalam), Marathi cinema and many more.

#21 Italy Generally it's tourism and all the business among it. We don't want to be treated like an amusement park and "la Bella vita" style it's charade to sell more tickets and seats in the tourist trap restaurants.

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#22 China Social credit scores. Never existed in the first place and is pure western propoganda.

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#23 Brazil That we are great at football.

#24 Lithuania That apparently we're a poor and depressed nation. We're really prosperous and our people aged 0-41 are the happiest in the whole world.



That our land is disappearing because of emigration: 6 years now our country has had bigger remigration rates than emigration.



Generally all things negative about our country have mostly reversed in the past 10 years.

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#25 Canada Turkish people are known for their hospitality worldwide but in Gen Z, this isn't true at all.

#26 Spain Siesta.



At least it's not widespread anymore.

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#27 Austria That we're hitting far above our weight class in diplomacy and statescraft.



Not sure if that was ever true, but the people who got the UN to build a headquarter in Vienna are definitely no longer running this country. We're most often a nuisance within the Union, and basically a non-entity worldwide. The times when we held peace talks and diplomatic meetings on austrian soil are long gone.

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#28 United States Of America "To give suffrace to tramps, to paupers, to men to whom the chance to labour is a boon, to men who must beg or steal or starve; is to invoke destruction. To put power in the hands of men embittered and degraded by poverty is to tie firebrands to foxes and set them loose in the standing corn....









Even the accidents of hereditary succession or selection by lot may occasionally put the wise and just in power, but in a corrupt democracy the tendency is always to give power to the worst. The most unscrupulous command success, the best gravitate to the bottom while the worst rise to the top. The vile will only be ousted by the viler. As national characteristics gradually assimilate the qualities that win power and respect, that demoralization of opinion goes on which eventually transforms races of freemen into races of slaves.









Where men are habitually seen to raise themselves by corrupt qualities to wealth and power then tolerance of these qualities finally becomes an admiration. Finally when a whole people become corrupt it is left but for the ploughshares of fate to bury them out of sight.









This transformation is not a thing of the far future. It has already begun in the United States and is going on under our very eyes. Men of the highest character and ability are compelled to eschew politics; the arts of the jobber count for more than the reputation of the statesman; voting is done recklessly and the power of money is increasing....."









- Henry George, _1877_





We are only reaching the end of a journey we started long ago.

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#29 United Kingdom Used to be the worlds most powerful country.

#30 Canada We're not nearly as polite as the stereotype. Especially with the crack den we live above.

#31 United Kingdom "Great" Britain.

#32 United States Of America I was gonna say the American Dream but that was never true



Infact the land of the free started untrue because slavery and women’s (also black people and natives) not having rights.

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