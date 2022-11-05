New Dad Shares 8 Things He Didn’t Know Before The Birth Of His Child That Might Be Useful To All Parents
If you've ever spent time on TikTok, you probably know the guy named Sidneyraz who went viral and won people’s hearts by sharing super simple, lighthearted and plain hilarious know-how things on his channel.
In a series of viral videos, Sidneyraz has been telling the viewers ‘something I didn’t know until I was in my 30s’ while enacting them in funny homemade scenarios. Check them out in Bored Panda’s previous features here and here.
Now that Sidneyraz has become a dad, he has discovered a whole new world of fatherhood he had no clue about. So he did what he knows best and launched an honest and hilarious series titled “Here’s something I didn’t know before I was a dad.”
Below we wrapped up some of the funniest little tips and tricks from Sid’s life as a dad, so scroll down!
Image credits: sidneyraz
@sidneyraz i’ve babysat before and no one told me #todayilearned #newdad #tipsandtricks #babydaddy ♬ original sound - sidneyraz
This post may include affiliate links.
Adding A Rubber Band To A Package Of Buttwipes Stops Them From Coming Out In Clumps
There's A Little Brush At The Bottom Of This Big Brush
This Thin Piece Of Fabric Can Support My Baby When I Wrap It Correctly
Babies Can Projectile Poop
There's A Line On This Diaper I'm Supposed To Match To See If It Fits
Babies Hate Being Swaddled But Also Love Being Swaddled
According to legend, even if the baby looks like they don't like it, just keep rocking them and then they'll finally go to sleep
This Baby-Bottle Drying Rack Can Go In The Dishwasher
Baby bottles go in the drying rack, then close the drying rack so all the bits are safe and they don't fall down the sink