If you've ever spent time on TikTok, you probably know the guy named Sidneyraz who went viral and won people’s hearts by sharing super simple, lighthearted and plain hilarious know-how things on his channel.

In a series of viral videos, Sidneyraz has been telling the viewers ‘something I didn’t know until I was in my 30s’ while enacting them in funny homemade scenarios. Check them out in Bored Panda’s previous features here and here.

Now that Sidneyraz has become a dad, he has discovered a whole new world of fatherhood he had no clue about. So he did what he knows best and launched an honest and hilarious series titled “Here’s something I didn’t know before I was a dad.”

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest little tips and tricks from Sid’s life as a dad, so scroll down!

More info: Instagram | TikTok

Image credits: sidneyraz